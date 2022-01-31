A ESLint plugin to lint and fix inline scripts contained in HTML files.
Simply install via
npm install --save-dev eslint-plugin-html and add the plugin to your ESLint
configuration. See
ESLint documentation.
Example:
{
"plugins": [
"html"
]
}
When linting a HTML with multiple script tags, this plugin tries to emulate the browser behavior by
sharing the global scope between scripts by default. This behavior doesn't apply to "module"
scripts (ie:
<script type="module"> and most transpiled code), where each script tag gets its own
top-level scope.
ESLint has already an
option to tell the parser
if the script are modules.
eslint-plugin-html will use this option as well to know if the scopes
should be shared (the default) or not. To change this, just set it in your ESLint configuration:
{
"parserOptions": {
"sourceType": "module"
}
}
To illustrate this behavior, consider this HTML extract:
<script>
var foo = 1;
</script>
<script>
alert(foo);
</script>
This is perfectly valid by default, and the ESLint rules
no-unused-vars and
no-undef shouldn't
complain. But if those scripts are considerated as ES modules,
no-unused-vars should report an
error in the first script, and
no-undef should report an error in the second script.
In
eslint-plugin-html v1 and v2, script code were concatenated and linted in a single pass, so
the scope were always shared. This caused some issues, so in v3 all scripts
were linted separately, and scopes were never shared. In v4, the plugin still lint scripts
separately, but makes sure global variables are declared and used correctly in the non-module case.
This plugin parses HTML and XML markup slightly differently, mainly when considering
CDATA
sections:
CDATA section will be considered as raw text (not XML) and the
CDATA
delimiter will be droped ;
<script> tags: the
CDATA delimiter is considered as normal
text and thus, part of the script.
Note: all settings can be written either as
"html/key": valueor in a nested object
"html": { "key": value }
html/html-extensions
By default, this plugin will only consider files ending with those extensions as HTML:
.erb,
.handlebars,
.hbs,
.htm,
.html,
.mustache,
.nunjucks,
.php,
.tag,
.twig,
.we.
You can set your own list of HTML extensions by using this setting. Example:
{
"plugins": [ "html" ],
"settings": {
"html/html-extensions": [".html", ".we"], // consider .html and .we files as HTML
}
}
html/xml-extensions
By default, this plugin will only consider files ending with those extensions as XML:
.xhtml,
.xml. You can set your own list of XML extensions by using this setting. Example:
{
"plugins": [ "html" ],
"settings": {
"html/xml-extensions": [".html"], // consider .html files as XML
}
}
html/indent
By default, the code between
<script> tags is dedented according to the first non-empty line. The
setting
html/indent allows to ensure that every script tags follow an uniform indentation. Like
the
indent rule, you can pass a number of spaces, or
"tab" to indent with one tab. Prefix this
value with a
+ to be relative to the
<script> tag indentation. Example:
{
"plugins": [ "html" ],
"settings": {
"html/indent": "0", // code should start at the beginning of the line (no initial indentation).
"html/indent": "+2", // indentation is the <script> indentation plus two spaces.
"html/indent": "tab", // indentation is one tab at the beginning of the line.
}
}
html/report-bad-indent
By default, this plugin won't warn if it encounters a problematic indentation (ex: a line is under
indented). If you want to make sure the indentation is correct, use the
html/report-bad-indent in
conjunction with the
indent rule. Pass
"warn" or
1 to display warnings,
"error" or
2 to
display errors. Example:
{
"plugins": [ "html" ],
"settings": {
"html/report-bad-indent": "error",
}
}
html/javascript-mime-types
By default, the code between
<script> tags is considered as JavaScript code only if there is no
type attribute or if its value matches the pattern
(application|text)/(x-)?(javascript|babel|ecmascript-6) or
module (case insensitive). You can
customize the types that should be considered as JavaScript by providing one or multiple MIME types.
If a MIME type starts with a
/, it will be considered as a regular expression. Example:
{
"plugins": [ "html" ],
"settings": {
"html/javascript-mime-types": ["text/javascript", "text/jsx"], // also use script tags with a "text/jsx" type attribute
"html/javascript-mime-types": "/^text\\/(javascript|jsx)$/", // same thing
}
}
eslint on a directory
By default, when executing the
eslint command on a directory, only
.js files will be linted. You
will have to specify extra extensions with the
--ext option. Example:
eslint --ext .html,.js src
will lint both
.html and
.js files in the
src directory. See ESLint
documentation.
eslint-plugin-html won't evaluate or remove your template markup. If you have template markup in
your script tags, the resulting script may not be valid JavaScript, so
ESLint will fail to parse
it.
For PHP, you can use
eslint-plugin-php-markup to
lint php files, it use a same way to process php markup like
eslint-plugin-html.
Or another possible hacky workaround to make sure the code is valid JavaScript is to put your template markup inside a comment. When the template is rendered, the generated JS code must start with a new line, so it will be written below the comment. PHP example:
<script>
var mydata;
// <?= "\n mydata = " . json_encode($var) . ";" ?>
console.log(mydata);
</script>
Initially,
eslint-plugin-vue was using
eslint-plugin-html to lint code inside script tags. Since v3,
eslint-plugin-vue is using its
own parser, so it is incompatible with
eslint-plugin-html. You should use
eslint-plugin-vue
exclusively and remove
eslint-plugin-html from your dependencies if you still have it.
eslint-plugin-html v4 requires at least ESLint v4.7. This is because a lot of internal changes
occured in ESLint v4.7, including a new API to support autofixing in
preprocessors.
If you are still using an older version of ESLint, please consider upgrading, or keep using
eslint-plugin-html v3.
The big feature (and breaking change) in
eslint-plugin-html v4 is the ability to choose how scopes
are shared between script tags in the same HTML file.
If you are considering upgrading to v3, please read this guide.
A big thank you to @Bkucera for the logo image!