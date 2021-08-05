openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
eph

eslint-plugin-header

by Stuart Knightley
3.1.1 (see all)

ESLint plugin to ensure that files begin with given comment

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

119K

GitHub Stars

56

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

eslint-plugin-header

ESLint plugin to ensure that files begin with given comment.

Often you will want to have a copyright notice at the top of every file. This ESLint plugin checks that the first comment in every file has the contents defined in the rule settings.

Usage

This rule takes 1, 2 or 3 arguments with an optional settings object.

1 argument

In the 1 argument form the argument is the filename of a file that contains the comment(s) that should appear at the top of every file:

{
    "plugins": [
        "header"
    ],
    "rules": {
        "header/header": [2, "config/header.js"]
    }
}

config/header.js:

// Copyright 2015
// My company

Due to limitations in eslint plugins, the file is read relative to the working directory that eslint is executed in. If you run eslint from elsewhere in your tree then the header file will not be found.

2 arguments

In the 2 argument form the first must be either "block" or "line" to indicate what style of comment should be used. The second is either a string (including newlines) of the comment, or an array of each line of the comment.

{
    "plugins": [
        "header"
    ],
    "rules": {
        "header/header": [2, "block", "Copyright 2015\nMy Company"]
    }
}

3 arguments

The optional third argument which defaults to 1 specifies the number of newlines that are enforced after the header.

Zero newlines:

{
    "plugins": [
        "header"
    ],
    "rules": {
        "header/header": [2, "block", [" Copyright now","My Company "], 0]
    }
}

/* Copyright now
My Company */ console.log(1)

One newline (default)

{
    "plugins": [
        "header"
    ],
    "rules": {
        "header/header": [2, "block", [" Copyright now","My Company "], 1]
    }
}

/* Copyright now
My Company */
console.log(1)

two newlines

{
    "plugins": [
        "header"
    ],
    "rules": {
        "header/header": [2, "block", [" Copyright now","My Company "], 2]
    }
}

/* Copyright now
My Company */

console.log(1)

Regular expressions

Instead of a string to be checked for exact matching you can also supply a regular expression. Be aware that you have to escape backslashes:

{
    "plugins": [
        "header"
    ],
    "rules": {
        "header/header": [2, "block", [
            {"pattern": " Copyright \\d{4}"},
            "My Company"
        ]]
    }
}

This would match:

/* Copyright 2808
My Company*/

When you use a regular expression pattern, you can also provide a template property, to provide the comment value when using eslint --fix:

{
    "plugins": [
        "header"
    ],
    "rules": {
        "header/header": [2, "block", [
            {"pattern": " Copyright \\d{4}", "template": " Copyright 2019"}, 
            "My Company"
        ]]
    }
}

Line Endings

The rule works with both unix and windows line endings. For ESLint --fix, the rule will use the line ending format of the current operating system (via the node os package). This setting can be overwritten as follows:

"rules": {
    "header/header": [2, "block", ["Copyright 2018", "My Company"], {"lineEndings": "windows"}]
}

Possible values are unix for \n and windows for \r\n line endings.

Examples

The following examples are all valid.

"block", "Copyright 2015, My Company":

/*Copyright 2015, My Company*/
console.log(1);

"line", ["Copyright 2015", "My Company"]]:

//Copyright 2015
//My Company
console.log(1)

"line", [{pattern: "^Copyright \\d{4}$"}, {pattern: "^My Company$"}]]:

//Copyright 2017
//My Company
console.log(1)

With more decoration

"header/header": [2, "block", [
    "************************",
    " * Copyright 2015",
    " * My Company",
    " ************************"
]

/*************************
 * Copyright 2015
 * My Company
 *************************/
 console.log(1);

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial