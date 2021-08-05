ESLint plugin to ensure that files begin with given comment.

Often you will want to have a copyright notice at the top of every file. This ESLint plugin checks that the first comment in every file has the contents defined in the rule settings.

Usage

This rule takes 1, 2 or 3 arguments with an optional settings object.

1 argument

In the 1 argument form the argument is the filename of a file that contains the comment(s) that should appear at the top of every file:

{ "plugins" : [ "header" ], "rules" : { "header/header" : [ 2 , "config/header.js" ] } }

config/header.js:

Due to limitations in eslint plugins, the file is read relative to the working directory that eslint is executed in. If you run eslint from elsewhere in your tree then the header file will not be found.

2 arguments

In the 2 argument form the first must be either "block" or "line" to indicate what style of comment should be used. The second is either a string (including newlines) of the comment, or an array of each line of the comment.

{ "plugins" : [ "header" ], "rules" : { "header/header" : [ 2 , "block" , "Copyright 2015

My Company" ] } }

3 arguments

The optional third argument which defaults to 1 specifies the number of newlines that are enforced after the header.

Zero newlines:

{ "plugins" : [ "header" ], "rules" : { "header/header" : [ 2 , "block" , [ " Copyright now" , "My Company " ], 0 ] } }

console .log( 1 )

One newline (default)

{ "plugins" : [ "header" ], "rules" : { "header/header" : [ 2 , "block" , [ " Copyright now" , "My Company " ], 1 ] } }

console .log( 1 )

two newlines

{ "plugins" : [ "header" ], "rules" : { "header/header" : [ 2 , "block" , [ " Copyright now" , "My Company " ], 2 ] } }

console .log( 1 )

Regular expressions

Instead of a string to be checked for exact matching you can also supply a regular expression. Be aware that you have to escape backslashes:

{ "plugins" : [ "header" ], "rules" : { "header/header" : [ 2 , "block" , [ { "pattern" : " Copyright \\d{4}" }, "My Company" ]] } }

This would match:

When you use a regular expression pattern , you can also provide a template property, to provide the comment value when using eslint --fix :

{ "plugins" : [ "header" ], "rules" : { "header/header" : [ 2 , "block" , [ { "pattern" : " Copyright \\d{4}" , "template" : " Copyright 2019" }, "My Company" ]] } }

Line Endings

The rule works with both unix and windows line endings. For ESLint --fix , the rule will use the line ending format of the current operating system (via the node os package). This setting can be overwritten as follows:

"rules" : { "header/header" : [ 2 , "block" , [ "Copyright 2018" , "My Company" ], { "lineEndings" : "windows" }] }

Possible values are unix for

and windows for \r

line endings.

Examples

The following examples are all valid.

"block", "Copyright 2015, My Company" :

console .log( 1 );

"line", ["Copyright 2015", "My Company"]] :

console .log( 1 )

"line", [{pattern: "^Copyright \\d{4}$"}, {pattern: "^My Company$"}]] :

console .log( 1 )

With more decoration

"header/header" : [ 2 , "block" , [ "************************" , " * Copyright 2015" , " * My Company" , " ************************" ]

console .log( 1 );

License

MIT