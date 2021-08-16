Provide linting for hbs template literals inside of JavaScript
You'll first need to install ESLint:
$ npm i eslint --save-dev
Next, install
eslint-plugin-hbs:
$ npm install eslint-plugin-hbs --save-dev
Note: If you installed ESLint globally (using the
-g flag) then you must also install
eslint-plugin-hbs globally.
Add
hbs to the plugins section of your
.eslintrc configuration file. You can omit the
eslint-plugin- prefix:
{
"plugins": [
"hbs"
]
}
Then configure the rules you want to use under the rules section.
{
"rules": {
"hbs/check-hbs-template-literals": 2
}
}
or
"rules": {
'hbs/check-hbs-template-literals': [
'error', 2,
{'ConfigFile': __dirname + '/.eslint-template-lintrc.json'}
],
}
The plugin will report the number of errors and the first line of the first error. Here's a running example. Left-hand side is the output of
eslint from the command-line, right-hand side is
vim running with
eslint (via syntastic):