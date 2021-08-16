Provide linting for hbs template literals inside of JavaScript

Installation

You'll first need to install ESLint:

$ npm i eslint

Next, install eslint-plugin-hbs :

$ npm install eslint-plugin-hbs

Note: If you installed ESLint globally (using the -g flag) then you must also install eslint-plugin-hbs globally.

Usage

Add hbs to the plugins section of your .eslintrc configuration file. You can omit the eslint-plugin- prefix:

{ "plugins" : [ "hbs" ] }

Then configure the rules you want to use under the rules section.

{ "rules" : { "hbs/check-hbs-template-literals" : 2 } }

or

"rules" : { 'hbs/check-hbs-template-literals' : [ 'error' , 2, { 'ConfigFile' : __dirname + '/.eslint-template-lintrc.json' } ], }

The plugin will report the number of errors and the first line of the first error. Here's a running example. Left-hand side is the output of eslint from the command-line, right-hand side is vim running with eslint (via syntastic):

Supported Rules