[2022-01-25] Note - Upcoming Deprecation Plans: We (Apollo) are working towards fully deprecating this repository. We suggest migrating to the community-supported graphql-eslint. We'll share detailed migration documentation when everything here is ready to be officially deprecated, but just a heads up in case you're planning on adopting anything here for a new project (which you still can of course if this project works for you - support for this project will be minimal however).

An ESLint plugin that checks tagged query strings inside JavaScript, or queries inside .graphql files, against a GraphQL schema.

npm install eslint-plugin-graphql

eslint-plugin-graphql has built-in settings for four GraphQL clients out of the box:

If you want to lint your GraphQL schema, rather than queries, check out cjoudrey/graphql-schema-linter.

Importing schema JSON

You'll need to import your introspection query result or the schema as a string in the Schema Language format. This can be done if you define your ESLint config in a JS file.

Retrieving a remote GraphQL schema

graphql-cli provides a get-schema command (in conjunction with a .graphqlconfig file) that makes retrieving remote schemas very simple.

apollo-codegen also provides an introspect-schema command that can get your remote schemas as well

Common options

All of the rules provided by this plugin have a few options in common. There are examples of how to use these with Apollo, Relay, Lokka, FraQL and literal files further down.

env : Import default settings for your GraphQL client. Supported values: 'apollo' , 'relay' , 'lokka' , 'fraql' 'literal' . Defaults to 'apollo' . This is used for the slight parsing differences in the GraphQL syntax between Apollo, Relay, Lokka and FraQL as well as giving nice defaults to some other options.

tagName : The name of the template literal tag that this plugin should look for when searching for GraphQL queries. It has different defaults depending on the env option: 'relay' : 'Relay.QL' 'internal' : Special automatic value others: 'gql' , 'graphql'



You also have to specify a schema. You can either do it using one of these options:

schemaJson : Your schema as JSON.

: Your schema as JSON. schemaJsonFilepath : The absolute path to your schema as a .json file. (Warning: this variant is incompatible with eslint --cache .)

: The absolute path to your schema as a .json file. (Warning: this variant is incompatible with .) schemaString : Your schema in the Schema Language format as a string.

Alternatively, you can use a .graphqlconfig file instead of the above three options. If you do there's one more option to know about:

projectName : In case you specify multiple schemas in your .graphqlconfig file, choose which one to use by providing the project name here as a string.

There's an example on how to use a .graphqlconfig file further down.

Identity template literal tag

This plugin relies on GraphQL queries being prefixed with a special tag. In Relay and Apollo this is done often, but some other clients take query strings without a tag. In this case, fake-tag can be used to define an identity tag that doesn't do anything except for tell the linter this is a GraphQL query:

import gql from "fake-tag" ; const QUERY_VIEWER_NAME = gql ` query ViewerName { viewer { name } } ` ;

Fake tags won’t be necessary once /* GraphQL */ comment tags are supported.

GraphQL literal files

This plugin also lints GraphQL literal files ending on .gql or .graphql . In order to do so set env to 'literal' in your .eslintrc.js and tell eslint to check these files as well.

eslint . --ext .js --ext .gql --ext .graphql

Example config for Apollo

module .exports = { parser : "babel-eslint" , rules : { "graphql/template-strings" : [ 'error' , { env : 'apollo' , schemaJson : require ( './schema.json' ), }] }, plugins : [ 'graphql' ] }

Example config for Relay

module .exports = { parser : "babel-eslint" , rules : { "graphql/template-strings" : [ 'error' , { env : 'relay' , schemaJson : require ( './schema.json' ), }] }, plugins : [ 'graphql' ] }

Example config for Lokka

module .exports = { parser : "babel-eslint" , rules : { "graphql/template-strings" : [ 'error' , { env : 'lokka' , schemaJson : require ( './schema.json' ), tagName : 'gql' }] }, plugins : [ 'graphql' ] }

Example config for FraQL

module .exports = { parser : "babel-eslint" , rules : { "graphql/template-strings" : [ 'error' , { env : 'fraql' , schemaJson : require ( './schema.json' ), tagName : 'gql' }] }, plugins : [ 'graphql' ] }

Example config for literal graphql files

module .exports = { parser : "babel-eslint" , rules : { "graphql/template-strings" : [ 'error' , { env : 'literal' , schemaJson : require ( './schema.json' ), }] }, plugins : [ 'graphql' ] }

This plugin can be used to validate against multiple schemas by identifying them with different tags. This is useful for applications interacting with multiple GraphQL systems. Additional schemas can simply be appended to the options list:

module .exports = { parser : "babel-eslint" , rules : { "graphql/template-strings" : [ 'error' , { env : 'apollo' , tagName : 'FirstGQL' , schemaJson : require ( './schema-first.json' ) }, { env : 'relay' , tagName : 'SecondGQL' , schemaJson : require ( './schema-second.json' ) }] }, plugins : [ 'graphql' ] }

Example config when using .graphqlconfig

If you have .graphqlconfig file in the root of your repo you can omit schema-related properties ( schemaJson , schemaJsonFilepath and schemaString ) from rule config.

module .exports = { parser : "babel-eslint" , rules : { "graphql/template-strings" : [ 'error' , { env : 'literal' }] }, plugins : [ 'graphql' ] }

In case you use additional schemas, specify projectName from .graphqlconfig for each tagName :

module .exports = { parser : "babel-eslint" , rules : { "graphql/template-strings" : [ 'error' , { env : 'apollo' , tagName : 'FirstGQL' , projectName : 'FirstGQLProject' }, { env : 'relay' , tagName : 'SecondGQL' , projectName : 'SecondGQLProject' }] }, plugins : [ 'graphql' ] }

Selecting Validation Rules

GraphQL validation rules can be configured in the eslint rule configuration using the validators option. The default selection depends on the env setting. If no env is specified, all rules are enabled by default.

The validators setting can be set either to a list of specific validator names or to the special value "all" .

module .exports = { parser : "babel-eslint" , rules : { "graphql/template-strings" : [ 'error' , { env : 'apollo' , validators : 'all' , tagName : 'FirstGQL' , schemaJson : require ( './schema-first.json' ) }, { validators : [ 'FieldsOnCorrectType' ], tagName : 'SecondGQL' , schemaJson : require ( './schema-second.json' ) }] }, plugins : [ 'graphql' ] }

The full list of available validators is:

ExecutableDefinitions

FieldsOnCorrectType

FragmentsOnCompositeTypes

KnownArgumentNames

KnownDirectives (disabled by default in relay )

(disabled by default in ) KnownFragmentNames (disabled by default in all envs)

(disabled by default in all envs) KnownTypeNames

LoneAnonymousOperation

NoFragmentCycles

NoUndefinedVariables (disabled by default in relay )

(disabled by default in ) NoUnusedFragments (disabled by default in all envs)

(disabled by default in all envs) NoUnusedVariables

OverlappingFieldsCanBeMerged

PossibleFragmentSpreads

ProvidedRequiredArguments (disabled by default in relay )

(disabled by default in ) ScalarLeafs (disabled by default in relay )

(disabled by default in ) SingleFieldSubscriptions

UniqueArgumentNames

UniqueDirectivesPerLocation

UniqueFragmentNames

UniqueInputFieldNames

UniqueOperationNames

UniqueVariableNames

ValuesOfCorrectType

VariablesAreInputTypes

VariablesDefaultValueAllowed

VariablesInAllowedPosition

Named Operations Validation Rule

The Named Operation rule validates that all operations are named. Naming operations is valuable for including in server-side logs and debugging.

Pass

query FetchUsername { viewer { name } }

Fail

query { viewer { name } }

The rule is defined as graphql/named-operations .

module .exports = { parser : "babel-eslint" , rules : { "graphql/template-strings" : [ 'error' , { env : 'apollo' , schemaJson : require ( './schema.json' ), }], "graphql/named-operations" : [ 'warn' , { schemaJson : require ( './schema.json' ), }], }, plugins : [ 'graphql' ] }

Required Fields Validation Rule

The Required Fields rule validates that any specified required field is part of the query, but only if that field is available in schema. This is useful to ensure that query results are cached properly in the client.

Pass

// 'uuid' required and present in the schema schema { query { viewer { name uuid } } } query ViewerName { viewer { name uuid } }

Pass

// 'uuid' usually required but not present in the schema here schema { query { viewer { name } } } query ViewerName { viewer { name } }

Fail

// 'uuid' required and present in the schema schema { query { viewer { uuid name } } } query ViewerName { viewer { name } }

The rule is defined as graphql/required-fields and requires the requiredFields option.

module .exports = { rules : { 'graphql/required-fields' : [ 'error' , { env : 'apollo' , schemaJsonFilepath : path.resolve(__dirname, './schema.json' ), requiredFields : [ 'uuid' ], }, ], }, plugins : [ 'graphql' ] }

Capitalization of a first letter of a Type name

This rule enforces that first letter of types is capitalized

Pass

Fail

The rule is defined as graphql/capitalized-type-name .

module .exports = { parser : "babel-eslint" , rules : { "graphql/template-strings" : [ 'error' , { env : 'apollo' , schemaJson : require ( './schema.json' ), }], "graphql/capitalized-type-name" : [ 'warn' , { schemaJson : require ( './schema.json' ), }], }, plugins : [ 'graphql' ] }

No Deprecated Fields Validation Rule

The No Deprecated Fields rule validates that no deprecated fields are part of the query. This is useful to discover fields that have been marked as deprecated and shouldn't be used.

Fail

schema { query { viewer { id : Int @deprecated ( reason : "Use the 'uuid' field instead" ) uuid : String } } } query ViewerName { viewer { id } }

The rule is defined as graphql/no-deprecated-fields .