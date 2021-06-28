ESLint plugin for Google Apps Script that defines global variables exposed by Google Apps Script environment. It does not define any linting rules.

Installation

You'll first need to install ESLint:

$ npm i eslint

Next, install eslint-plugin-googleappsscript :

$ npm install eslint-plugin-googleappsscript

Note: If you installed ESLint globally (using the -g flag) then you must also install eslint-plugin-googleappsscript globally.

Usage

Add googleappsscript to the plugins section of your .eslintrc configuration file. You can omit the eslint-plugin- prefix. Also, add googleappsscript/googleappsscript": true to env section: