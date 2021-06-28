openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
epg

eslint-plugin-googleappsscript

by Sasha Matijasic
1.0.4 (see all)

ESLint plugin for Google Apps Script environment

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

702

GitHub Stars

30

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
contributorpw

Top Feedback

1Easy to Use
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme

eslint-plugin-googleappsscript

ESLint plugin for Google Apps Script that defines global variables exposed by Google Apps Script environment. It does not define any linting rules.

Installation

You'll first need to install ESLint:

$ npm i eslint --save-dev

Next, install eslint-plugin-googleappsscript:

$ npm install eslint-plugin-googleappsscript --save-dev

Note: If you installed ESLint globally (using the -g flag) then you must also install eslint-plugin-googleappsscript globally.

Usage

Add googleappsscript to the plugins section of your .eslintrc configuration file. You can omit the eslint-plugin- prefix. Also, add googleappsscript/googleappsscript": true to env section:

{
    "plugins": [
      "googleappsscript"
    ],
    "env": {
      "googleappsscript/googleappsscript": true
    }
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use1
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers1
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Alex Ivanov36 Ratings0 Reviews
December 11, 2020
Responsive Maintainers
Easy to Use

If for some reason you are not using typescript types, then you certainly might need this library for your linter in your environment. It simply defines the global variables provided by the Google Apps scripting environment. Very comfortably.

0

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial