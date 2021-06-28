ESLint plugin for Google Apps Script that defines global variables exposed by Google Apps Script environment. It does not define any linting rules.
You'll first need to install ESLint:
$ npm i eslint --save-dev
Next, install
eslint-plugin-googleappsscript:
$ npm install eslint-plugin-googleappsscript --save-dev
Note: If you installed ESLint globally (using the
-g flag) then you must also install
eslint-plugin-googleappsscript globally.
Add
googleappsscript to the plugins section of your
.eslintrc
configuration file. You can omit the
eslint-plugin- prefix. Also,
add
googleappsscript/googleappsscript": true to
env section:
{
"plugins": [
"googleappsscript"
],
"env": {
"googleappsscript/googleappsscript": true
}
}
If for some reason you are not using typescript types, then you certainly might need this library for your linter in your environment. It simply defines the global variables provided by the Google Apps scripting environment. Very comfortably.