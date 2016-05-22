Custom ESLint rules for the getsentry organization. Used for Sentry and other projects.

Installation

$ npm install eslint-plugin-getsentry

Configuration

Add plugins section and specify ESLint-plugin-React as a plugin.

{ "plugins" : [ "getsentry" ] }

If it is not already the case you must also configure ESLint to support JSX.

{ "ecmaFeatures" : { "jsx" : true } }

Finally, enable all of the rules that you would like to use.

{ "rules" : { "getsentry/jsx-needs-il8n" : 1 } }

List of supported rules

jsx-needs-il8n

Prevent usage of unwrapped string literals in JSX components.

Bad:

<div>foo< /div>

Good:

<div>{t( 'foo' )}< /div>

If you don't want to translate a string, but don't want it to trigger this rule, you can just do:

<div>{ 'foo' }< /div>

License

ESLint-plugin-getsentry is licensed under the Apache 2.0 License.