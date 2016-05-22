Custom ESLint rules for the getsentry organization. Used for Sentry and other projects.
$ npm install eslint-plugin-getsentry
Add
plugins section and specify ESLint-plugin-React as a plugin.
{
"plugins": [
"getsentry"
]
}
If it is not already the case you must also configure
ESLint to support JSX.
{
"ecmaFeatures": {
"jsx": true
}
}
Finally, enable all of the rules that you would like to use.
{
"rules": {
"getsentry/jsx-needs-il8n": 1
}
}
jsx-needs-il8n
Prevent usage of unwrapped string literals in JSX components.
Bad:
<div>foo</div>
Good:
<div>{t('foo')}</div>
If you don't want to translate a string, but don't want it to trigger this rule, you can just do:
<div>{'foo'}</div>
ESLint-plugin-getsentry is licensed under the Apache 2.0 License.