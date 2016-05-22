openbase logo
eslint-plugin-getsentry

by getsentry
2.0.0 (see all)

Custom ESLint rules for development on Sentry

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

464

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

ESLint-plugin-React

Custom ESLint rules for the getsentry organization. Used for Sentry and other projects.

Installation

$ npm install eslint-plugin-getsentry

Configuration

Add plugins section and specify ESLint-plugin-React as a plugin.

{
  "plugins": [
    "getsentry"
  ]
}

If it is not already the case you must also configure ESLint to support JSX.

{
  "ecmaFeatures": {
    "jsx": true
  }
}

Finally, enable all of the rules that you would like to use.

{
  "rules": {
    "getsentry/jsx-needs-il8n": 1
  }
}

List of supported rules

jsx-needs-il8n

Prevent usage of unwrapped string literals in JSX components.

Bad:

<div>foo</div>

Good:

<div>{t('foo')}</div>

If you don't want to translate a string, but don't want it to trigger this rule, you can just do:

<div>{'foo'}</div>

License

ESLint-plugin-getsentry is licensed under the Apache 2.0 License.

