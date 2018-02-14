openbase logo
epf

eslint-plugin-fp

by Jeroen Engels
2.3.0

ESLint rules for functional programming

npm
GitHub
CDN

Downloads/wk

78.5K

78.5K

GitHub Stars

911

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

eslint-plugin-fp Build Status

ESLint rules for functional programming

Install

$ npm install --save-dev eslint eslint-plugin-fp

Usage

Configure it in package.json.

{
  "name": "my-awesome-project",
  "eslintConfig": {
    "env": {
      "es6": true
    },
    "plugins": [
      "fp"
    ],
    "rules": {
      "fp/no-arguments": "error",
      "fp/no-class": "error",
      "fp/no-delete": "error",
      "fp/no-events": "error",
      "fp/no-get-set": "error",
      "fp/no-let": "error",
      "fp/no-loops": "error",
      "fp/no-mutating-assign": "error",
      "fp/no-mutating-methods": "error",
      "fp/no-mutation": "error",
      "fp/no-nil": "error",
      "fp/no-proxy": "error",
      "fp/no-rest-parameters": "error",
      "fp/no-this": "error",
      "fp/no-throw": "error",
      "fp/no-unused-expression": "error",
      "fp/no-valueof-field": "error",
      "no-var": "error"
    }
  }
}

Rules

This plugin exports a recommended configuration that enforces good practices.

To enable this configuration, use the extends property in your package.json.

{
  "name": "my-awesome-project",
  "eslintConfig": {
    "plugins": [
      "fp"
    ],
    "extends": "plugin:fp/recommended"
  }
}

See ESLint documentation for more information about extending configuration files.

MIT © Jeroen Engels

