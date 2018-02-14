ESLint rules for functional programming

Install

$ npm install

Usage

Configure it in package.json .

{ "name" : "my-awesome-project" , "eslintConfig" : { "env" : { "es6" : true }, "plugins" : [ "fp" ], "rules" : { "fp/no-arguments" : "error" , "fp/no-class" : "error" , "fp/no-delete" : "error" , "fp/no-events" : "error" , "fp/no-get-set" : "error" , "fp/no-let" : "error" , "fp/no-loops" : "error" , "fp/no-mutating-assign" : "error" , "fp/no-mutating-methods" : "error" , "fp/no-mutation" : "error" , "fp/no-nil" : "error" , "fp/no-proxy" : "error" , "fp/no-rest-parameters" : "error" , "fp/no-this" : "error" , "fp/no-throw" : "error" , "fp/no-unused-expression" : "error" , "fp/no-valueof-field" : "error" , "no-var" : "error" } } }

Rules

no-arguments - Forbid the use of arguments .

. no-class - Forbid the use of class .

. no-delete - Forbid the use of delete .

. no-events - Forbid the use of the events module.

module. no-get-set - Forbid the use of getters and setters.

no-let - Forbid the use of let .

. no-loops - Forbid the use of loops.

no-mutating-assign - Forbid the use of Object.assign() with a variable as first argument.

with a variable as first argument. no-mutating-methods - Forbid the use of mutating methods.

no-mutation - Forbid the use of mutating operators.

no-nil - Forbid the use of null and undefined .

and . no-proxy - Forbid the use of Proxy .

. no-rest-parameters - Forbid the use of rest parameters.

no-this - Forbid the use of this .

. no-throw - Forbid the use of throw .

. no-unused-expression - Enforce that an expression gets used.

no-valueof-field - Forbid the creation of valueOf fields.

Recommended configuration

This plugin exports a recommended configuration that enforces good practices.

To enable this configuration, use the extends property in your package.json .

{ "name" : "my-awesome-project" , "eslintConfig" : { "plugins" : [ "fp" ], "extends" : "plugin:fp/recommended" } }

See ESLint documentation for more information about extending configuration files.

MIT © Jeroen Engels