ESLint rules for functional programming
$ npm install --save-dev eslint eslint-plugin-fp
Configure it in
package.json.
{
"name": "my-awesome-project",
"eslintConfig": {
"env": {
"es6": true
},
"plugins": [
"fp"
],
"rules": {
"fp/no-arguments": "error",
"fp/no-class": "error",
"fp/no-delete": "error",
"fp/no-events": "error",
"fp/no-get-set": "error",
"fp/no-let": "error",
"fp/no-loops": "error",
"fp/no-mutating-assign": "error",
"fp/no-mutating-methods": "error",
"fp/no-mutation": "error",
"fp/no-nil": "error",
"fp/no-proxy": "error",
"fp/no-rest-parameters": "error",
"fp/no-this": "error",
"fp/no-throw": "error",
"fp/no-unused-expression": "error",
"fp/no-valueof-field": "error",
"no-var": "error"
}
}
}
arguments.
class.
delete.
events module.
let.
Object.assign() with a variable as first argument.
null and
undefined.
Proxy.
this.
throw.
valueOf fields.
This plugin exports a
recommended configuration that enforces good practices.
To enable this configuration, use the
extends property in your
package.json.
{
"name": "my-awesome-project",
"eslintConfig": {
"plugins": [
"fp"
],
"extends": "plugin:fp/recommended"
}
}
See ESLint documentation for more information about extending configuration files.
MIT © Jeroen Engels