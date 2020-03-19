Internationalize text, numbers, and dates using ICU Message Format.
Start simple. Wrap any user-facing message with
formatMessage(). Don't forget to import/require format-message.
var formatMessage = require('format-message');
// ...
formatMessage('My Account Preferences')
Don't concatenate message pieces, use placeholders instead.
formatMessage('Hello, { name }!', { name: user.name })
You can even pick plural and gender forms with placeholders.
formatMessage(`{
gender, select,
male {His inbox}
female {Her inbox}
other {Their inbox}
}`, { gender: user.gender })
formatMessage(`{
count, plural,
=0 {No unread messages}
one {# unread message}
other {# unread messages}
}`, { count: messages.unreadCount })
Need to provide extra information to translators? Add a message description. Need 2 translations to the same English message? Add a message id.
formatMessage({
id: 'update_action_button',
default: 'Update',
description: 'Text displayed on the update resource button to trigger the update process'
})
formatMessage({
id: 'update_label',
default: 'Update',
description: 'Label on each item that is an update to another item'
})
Extract all of the messages you've used in your source code.
$ npm i format-message-cli
$ format-message extract "src/**/*.js" > ./locales/en/messages.json
Check that the translators preserved placeholders and proper message formatting.
$ format-message lint -t ./locales/index.js "src/**/*.js"
Use the translations at runtime.
formatMessage.setup({
generateId: require('format-message-generate-id/underscored_crc32'),
translations: require('./locales'),
locale: 'pt'
})
Make a locale-specific build.
$ format-message transform --inline --locale pt "src/**/*.js" > bundle.pt.js
Check out the many ways you can use format-message in your project:
This software is free to use under the MIT license. See the LICENSE-MIT file for license text and copyright information.