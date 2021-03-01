Flow type linting rules for ESLint.
array-style-complex-type
array-style-simple-type
arrow-parens
boolean-style
define-flow-type
delimiter-dangle
enforce-line-break
generic-spacing
interface-id-match
newline-after-flow-annotation
no-dupe-keys
no-duplicate-type-union-intersection-members
no-existential-type
no-flow-fix-me-comments
no-internal-flow-type
no-mixed
no-mutable-array
no-primitive-constructor-types
no-types-missing-file-annotation
no-unused-expressions
no-weak-types
object-type-curly-spacing
object-type-delimiter
quotes
require-compound-type-alias
require-exact-type
require-indexer-name
require-inexact-type
require-parameter-type
require-readonly-react-props
require-return-type
require-types-at-top
require-valid-file-annotation
require-variable-type
semi
sort-keys
sort-type-union-intersection-members
space-after-type-colon
space-before-generic-bracket
space-before-type-colon
spread-exact-type
type-id-match
type-import-style
union-intersection-spacing
use-flow-type
use-read-only-spread
valid-syntax
npm install eslint --save-dev
npm install @babel/eslint-parser --save-dev
npm install eslint-plugin-flowtype --save-dev
parser property to
@babel/eslint-parser.
plugins section and specify
eslint-plugin-flowtype as a plugin.
{
"parser": "@babel/eslint-parser",
"plugins": [
"flowtype"
],
"rules": {
"flowtype/boolean-style": [
2,
"boolean"
],
"flowtype/define-flow-type": 1,
"flowtype/delimiter-dangle": [
2,
"never"
],
"flowtype/generic-spacing": [
2,
"never"
],
"flowtype/interface-id-match": [
2,
"^([A-Z][a-z0-9]+)+Type$"
],
"flowtype/no-mixed": 2,
"flowtype/no-primitive-constructor-types": 2,
"flowtype/no-types-missing-file-annotation": 2,
"flowtype/no-weak-types": 2,
"flowtype/object-type-delimiter": [
2,
"comma"
],
"flowtype/require-parameter-type": 2,
"flowtype/require-readonly-react-props": 0,
"flowtype/require-return-type": [
2,
"always",
{
"annotateUndefined": "never"
}
],
"flowtype/require-valid-file-annotation": 2,
"flowtype/semi": [
2,
"always"
],
"flowtype/space-after-type-colon": [
2,
"always"
],
"flowtype/space-before-generic-bracket": [
2,
"never"
],
"flowtype/space-before-type-colon": [
2,
"never"
],
"flowtype/type-id-match": [
2,
"^([A-Z][a-z0-9]+)+Type$"
],
"flowtype/union-intersection-spacing": [
2,
"always"
],
"flowtype/use-flow-type": 1,
"flowtype/valid-syntax": 1
},
"settings": {
"flowtype": {
"onlyFilesWithFlowAnnotation": false
}
}
}
This plugin exports a recommended configuration that enforces Flow type good practices.
To enable this configuration use the extends property in your
.eslintrc config file:
{
"extends": [
"plugin:flowtype/recommended"
],
"plugins": [
"flowtype"
]
}
See ESLint documentation for more information about extending configuration files.
The following are third-party submitted/ maintained configurations of
eslint-plugin-flowtype:
onlyFilesWithFlowAnnotation
When
true, only checks files with a
@flow annotation in the first comment.
{
"settings": {
"flowtype": {
"onlyFilesWithFlowAnnotation": true
}
}
}
array-style-complex-type
The
--fix option on the command line automatically fixes problems reported by this rule.
Enforces a particular annotation style of complex types.
Type is considered complex in these cases:
This rule takes one argument.
If it is
'verbose' then a problem is raised when using
Type[] instead of
Array<Type>.
If it is
'shorthand' then a problem is raised when using
Array<Type> instead of
Type[].
The default value is
'verbose'.
The following patterns are considered problems:
type X = (?string)[]
// Message: Use "Array<?string>", not "(?string)[]"
// Options: ["verbose"]
type X = (?string)[]
// Message: Use "Array<?string>", not "(?string)[]"
// Options: ["shorthand"]
type X = Array<?string>
// Message: Use "(?string)[]", not "Array<?string>"
// Options: ["shorthand"]
type X = Array<{foo: string}>
// Message: Use "{foo: string}[]", not "Array<{foo: string}>"
type X = (string | number)[]
// Message: Use "Array<string | number>", not "(string | number)[]"
type X = (string & number)[]
// Message: Use "Array<string & number>", not "(string & number)[]"
type X = [string, number][]
// Message: Use "Array<[string, number]>", not "[string, number][]"
type X = {foo: string}[]
// Message: Use "Array<{foo: string}>", not "{foo: string}[]"
type X = (string => number)[]
// Message: Use "Array<string => number>", not "(string => number)[]"
type X = {
foo: string,
bar: number
}[]
// Message: Use "Array<{ foo: string, bar: number }>", not "{ foo: string, bar: number }[]"
type X = {
foo: string,
bar: number,
quo: boolean,
hey: Date
}[]
// Message: Use "Array<Type>", not "Type[]"
The following patterns are not considered problems:
type X = Array<?string>
// Options: ["verbose"]
type X = Array<?string>
// Options: ["shorthand"]
type X = (?string)[]
// Options: ["shorthand"]
type X = Array<string>
// Options: ["shorthand"]
// Settings: {"flowtype":{"onlyFilesWithFlowAnnotation":true}}
type X = Array<?string>
array-style-simple-type
The
--fix option on the command line automatically fixes problems reported by this rule.
Enforces a particular array type annotation style of simple types.
Type is considered simple in these cases:
This rule takes one argument.
If it is
'verbose' then a problem is raised when using
Type[] instead of
Array<Type>.
If it is
'shorthand' then a problem is raised when using
Array<Type> instead of
Type[].
The default value is
'verbose'.
The following patterns are considered problems:
type X = string[]
// Message: Use "Array<string>", not "string[]"
// Options: ["verbose"]
type X = string[]
// Message: Use "Array<string>", not "string[]"
// Options: ["shorthand"]
type X = Array<string>
// Message: Use "string[]", not "Array<string>"
type X = Date[]
// Message: Use "Array<Date>", not "Date[]"
type X = Promise<string>[]
// Message: Use "Array<Promise<string>>", not "Promise<string>[]"
type X = $Keys<{foo: string}>[]
// Message: Use "Array<$Keys<{foo: string}>>", not "$Keys<{foo: string}>[]"
type X = any[]
// Message: Use "Array<any>", not "any[]"
type X = mixed[]
// Message: Use "Array<mixed>", not "mixed[]"
type X = void[]
// Message: Use "Array<void>", not "void[]"
type X = null[]
// Message: Use "Array<null>", not "null[]"
type X = Promise<{
foo: string,
bar: number
}>[]
// Message: Use "Array<Promise<{ foo: string, bar: number }>>", not "Promise<{ foo: string, bar: number }>[]"
type X = Promise<{
foo: string,
bar: number,
quo: boolean
}>[]
// Message: Use "Array<Type>", not "Type[]"
The following patterns are not considered problems:
type X = Array<string>
// Options: ["verbose"]
type X = Array<string>
// Options: ["shorthand"]
type X = string[]
type X = Array<Array<string>>
// Options: ["verbose"]
type X = (?string)[]
// Options: ["verbose"]
// Settings: {"flowtype":{"onlyFilesWithFlowAnnotation":true}}
type X = string[]
type X = Array
type X = typeof Array
arrow-parens
The
--fix option on the command line automatically fixes problems reported by this rule.
Enforces the consistent use of parentheses in arrow functions.
This rule has a string option and an object one.
String options are:
"always" (default) requires parens around arguments in all cases.
"as-needed" enforces no braces where they can be omitted.
Object properties for variants of the
"as-needed" option:
"requireForBlockBody": true modifies the as-needed rule in order to require parens if the function body is in an instructions block (surrounded by braces).
The following patterns are considered problems:
a => {}
// Message: undefined
a => a
// Message: undefined
a => {
}
// Message: undefined
a.then(foo => {});
// Message: undefined
a.then(foo => a);
// Message: undefined
a(foo => { if (true) {}; });
// Message: undefined
a(async foo => { if (true) {}; });
// Message: undefined
// Options: ["as-needed"]
(a) => a
// Message: undefined
// Options: ["as-needed"]
(a,) => a
// Message: undefined
// Options: ["as-needed"]
async (a) => a
// Message: undefined
// Options: ["as-needed"]
async(a) => a
// Message: undefined
// Options: ["as-needed",{"requireForBlockBody":true}]
a => {}
// Message: undefined
// Options: ["as-needed",{"requireForBlockBody":true}]
(a) => a
// Message: undefined
// Options: ["as-needed",{"requireForBlockBody":true}]
async a => {}
// Message: undefined
// Options: ["as-needed",{"requireForBlockBody":true}]
async (a) => a
// Message: undefined
// Options: ["as-needed",{"requireForBlockBody":true}]
async(a) => a
// Message: undefined
The following patterns are not considered problems:
() => {}
(a) => {}
(a) => a
(a) => {
}
a.then((foo) => {});
a.then((foo) => { if (true) {}; });
a.then(async (foo) => { if (true) {}; });
// Options: ["always"]
() => {}
// Options: ["always"]
(a) => {}
// Options: ["always"]
(a) => a
// Options: ["always"]
(a) => {
}
// Options: ["always"]
a.then((foo) => {});
// Options: ["always"]
a.then((foo) => { if (true) {}; });
// Options: ["always"]
a.then(async (foo) => { if (true) {}; });
// Options: ["as-needed"]
() => {}
// Options: ["as-needed"]
a => {}
// Options: ["as-needed"]
a => a
// Options: ["as-needed"]
([a, b]) => {}
// Options: ["as-needed"]
({ a, b }) => {}
// Options: ["as-needed"]
(a = 10) => {}
// Options: ["as-needed"]
(...a) => a[0]
// Options: ["as-needed"]
(a, b) => {}
// Options: ["as-needed"]
async ([a, b]) => {}
// Options: ["as-needed"]
async (a, b) => {}
// Options: ["as-needed"]
(a: T) => a
// Options: ["as-needed"]
(a): T => a
// Options: ["as-needed",{"requireForBlockBody":true}]
() => {}
// Options: ["as-needed",{"requireForBlockBody":true}]
a => a
// Options: ["as-needed",{"requireForBlockBody":true}]
([a, b]) => {}
// Options: ["as-needed",{"requireForBlockBody":true}]
([a, b]) => a
// Options: ["as-needed",{"requireForBlockBody":true}]
({ a, b }) => {}
// Options: ["as-needed",{"requireForBlockBody":true}]
({ a, b }) => a + b
// Options: ["as-needed",{"requireForBlockBody":true}]
(a = 10) => {}
// Options: ["as-needed",{"requireForBlockBody":true}]
(...a) => a[0]
// Options: ["as-needed",{"requireForBlockBody":true}]
(a, b) => {}
// Options: ["as-needed",{"requireForBlockBody":true}]
a => ({})
// Options: ["as-needed",{"requireForBlockBody":true}]
async a => ({})
// Options: ["as-needed",{"requireForBlockBody":true}]
async a => a
// Options: ["as-needed",{"requireForBlockBody":true}]
(a: T) => a
// Options: ["as-needed",{"requireForBlockBody":true}]
(a): T => a
// Options: ["always",{"requireForBlockBody":true}]
<T>(a: T) => a
// Options: ["as-needed",{"requireForBlockBody":false}]
<T>(a: T) => { return a; }
// Options: ["always",{"requireForBlockBody":true}]
<T>(a: T) => { return a; }
// Options: ["as-needed",{"requireForBlockBody":true}]
<T>(a: T) => { return a; }
// Options: ["as-needed",{"requireForBlockBody":true}]
(a): %checks => typeof a === "number"
boolean-style
The
--fix option on the command line automatically fixes problems reported by this rule.
Enforces a particular style for boolean type annotations. This rule takes one argument.
If it is
'boolean' then a problem is raised when using
bool instead of
boolean.
If it is
'bool' then a problem is raised when using
boolean instead of
bool.
The default value is
'boolean'.
The following patterns are considered problems:
type X = bool
// Message: Use "boolean", not "bool"
// Options: ["boolean"]
type X = bool
// Message: Use "boolean", not "bool"
// Options: ["bool"]
type X = boolean
// Message: Use "bool", not "boolean"
The following patterns are not considered problems:
type X = boolean
// Options: ["boolean"]
type X = boolean
// Options: ["bool"]
type X = bool
// Options: ["boolean"]
// Settings: {"flowtype":{"onlyFilesWithFlowAnnotation":true}}
type X = bool
define-flow-type
Marks Flow type identifiers as defined.
Used to suppress
no-undef reporting of type identifiers.
The following patterns are not considered problems:
var a: AType
// Additional rules: {"no-undef":2}
var a: AType; var b: AType
// Additional rules: {"no-undef":2}
var a; (a: AType)
// Additional rules: {"no-undef":2}
var a: AType<BType>
// Additional rules: {"no-undef":2}
type A = AType
// Additional rules: {"no-undef":2}
declare type A = number
// Additional rules: {"no-undef":2}
opaque type A = AType
// Additional rules: {"no-undef":2}
function f(a: AType) {}
// Additional rules: {"no-undef":2}
function f(a: AType.a) {}
// Additional rules: {"no-undef":2}
function f(a: AType.a.b) {}
// Additional rules: {"no-undef":2}
function f(a): AType {}; var a: AType
// Additional rules: {"no-undef":2}
function f(a): AType {}
// Additional rules: {"no-undef":2}
class C { a: AType }
// Additional rules: {"no-undef":2}
class C { a: AType.a }
// Additional rules: {"no-undef":2}
class C { a: AType.a.b }
// Additional rules: {"no-undef":2}
class C implements AType {}
// Additional rules: {"no-undef":2}
declare interface A {}
// Additional rules: {"no-undef":2}
({ a: ({b() {}}: AType) })
// Additional rules: {"no-undef":2}
type X = {Y<AType>(): BType}
// Additional rules: {"no-undef":2}
// Settings: {"flowtype":{"onlyFilesWithFlowAnnotation":true}}
/**
* Copyright 2019 no corp
* @flow
*/
type Foo = $ReadOnly<{}>
// Additional rules: {"no-undef":2}
var a: AType
// Additional rules: {"no-undef":2,"no-use-before-define":[2,"nofunc"]}
var a: AType; var b: AType
// Additional rules: {"no-undef":2,"no-use-before-define":[2,"nofunc"]}
var a; (a: AType)
// Additional rules: {"no-undef":2,"no-use-before-define":[2,"nofunc"]}
var a: AType<BType>
// Additional rules: {"no-undef":2,"no-use-before-define":[2,"nofunc"]}
type A = AType
// Additional rules: {"no-undef":2,"no-use-before-define":[2,"nofunc"]}
declare type A = number
// Additional rules: {"no-undef":2,"no-use-before-define":[2,"nofunc"]}
opaque type A = AType
// Additional rules: {"no-undef":2,"no-use-before-define":[2,"nofunc"]}
function f(a: AType) {}
// Additional rules: {"no-undef":2,"no-use-before-define":[2,"nofunc"]}
function f(a: AType.a) {}
// Additional rules: {"no-undef":2,"no-use-before-define":[2,"nofunc"]}
function f(a: AType.a.b) {}
// Additional rules: {"no-undef":2,"no-use-before-define":[2,"nofunc"]}
function f(a): AType {}; var a: AType
// Additional rules: {"no-undef":2,"no-use-before-define":[2,"nofunc"]}
function f(a): AType {}
// Additional rules: {"no-undef":2,"no-use-before-define":[2,"nofunc"]}
class C { a: AType }
// Additional rules: {"no-undef":2,"no-use-before-define":[2,"nofunc"]}
class C { a: AType.a }
// Additional rules: {"no-undef":2,"no-use-before-define":[2,"nofunc"]}
class C { a: AType.a.b }
// Additional rules: {"no-undef":2,"no-use-before-define":[2,"nofunc"]}
class C implements AType {}
// Additional rules: {"no-undef":2,"no-use-before-define":[2,"nofunc"]}
declare interface A {}
// Additional rules: {"no-undef":2,"no-use-before-define":[2,"nofunc"]}
({ a: ({b() {}}: AType) })
// Additional rules: {"no-undef":2,"no-use-before-define":[2,"nofunc"]}
type X = {Y<AType>(): BType}
// Additional rules: {"no-undef":2,"no-use-before-define":[2,"nofunc"]}
// Settings: {"flowtype":{"onlyFilesWithFlowAnnotation":true}}
/**
* Copyright 2019 no corp
* @flow
*/
type Foo = $ReadOnly<{}>
// Additional rules: {"no-undef":2,"no-use-before-define":[2,"nofunc"]}
delimiter-dangle
The
--fix option on the command line automatically fixes problems reported by this rule.
Enforces consistent use of trailing commas in Object and Tuple annotations.
This rule takes three arguments where the possible values are the same as ESLint's default
comma-dangle rule:
'never'.
...). The default value is
'never'.
If it is
'never' then a problem is raised when there is a trailing comma.
If it is
'always' then a problem is raised when there is no trailing comma.
If it is
'always-multiline' then a problem is raised when there is no trailing comma on a multi-line definition, or there is a trailing comma on a single-line definition.
If it is
'only-multiline' then a problem is raised when there is a trailing comma on a single-line definition. It allows, but does not enforce, trailing commas on multi-line definitions.
The following patterns are considered problems:
type X = { foo: string, }
// Message: Unexpected trailing delimiter
// Options: ["never"]
type X = { foo: string, }
// Message: Unexpected trailing delimiter
// Options: ["never"]
type X = { foo: string; }
// Message: Unexpected trailing delimiter
// Options: ["never"]
type X = {
foo: string,
}
// Message: Unexpected trailing delimiter
// Options: ["always"]
type X = { foo: string }
// Message: Missing trailing delimiter
// Options: ["always"]
type X = {
foo: string
}
// Message: Missing trailing delimiter
// Options: ["always-multiline"]
type X = { foo: string, }
// Message: Unexpected trailing delimiter
// Options: ["always-multiline"]
type X = {
foo: string
}
// Message: Missing trailing delimiter
// Options: ["only-multiline"]
type X = { foo: string; }
// Message: Unexpected trailing delimiter
// Options: ["always","never"]
interface X { foo: string; }
// Message: Unexpected trailing delimiter
// Options: ["never"]
type X = { [key: string]: number, }
// Message: Unexpected trailing delimiter
// Options: ["always"]
type X = { [key: string]: number }
// Message: Missing trailing delimiter
// Options: ["always-multiline"]
type X = { [key: string]: number, }
// Message: Unexpected trailing delimiter
// Options: ["always-multiline"]
type X = {
[key: string]: number
}
// Message: Missing trailing delimiter
// Options: ["only-multiline"]
type X = { [key: string]: number; }
// Message: Unexpected trailing delimiter
// Options: ["never"]
type X = { [key: string]: number, foo: string, }
// Message: Unexpected trailing delimiter
// Options: ["never"]
type X = {
[key: string]: number,
foo: string,
}
// Message: Unexpected trailing delimiter
// Options: ["never"]
type X = {
[key: string]: number,
aReallyLongPropertyNameHere: string,
}
// Message: Unexpected trailing delimiter
// Options: ["always"]
type X = { [key: string]: number, foo: string }
// Message: Missing trailing delimiter
// Options: ["always"]
type X = {
[key: string]: number;
foo: string
}
// Message: Missing trailing delimiter
// Options: ["always-multiline"]
type X = { [key: string]: number, foo: string, }
// Message: Unexpected trailing delimiter
// Options: ["always-multiline"]
type X = {
[key: string]: number,
foo: string
}
// Message: Missing trailing delimiter
// Options: ["only-multiline"]
type X = { [key: string]: number, foo: string, }
// Message: Unexpected trailing delimiter
// Options: ["never"]
type X = { foo: string, [key: string]: number, }
// Message: Unexpected trailing delimiter
// Options: ["never"]
type X = {
foo: string,
[key: string]: number,
}
// Message: Unexpected trailing delimiter
// Options: ["never"]
type X = {
aReallyLongPropertyNameHere: string,
[key: string]: number,
}
// Message: Unexpected trailing delimiter
// Options: ["always"]
type X = { foo: string, [key: string]: number }
// Message: Missing trailing delimiter
// Options: ["always"]
type X = { foo: string; [key: string]: number }
// Message: Missing trailing delimiter
// Options: ["always-multiline"]
type X = { foo: string, [key: string]: number; }
// Message: Unexpected trailing delimiter
// Options: ["always-multiline"]
type X = {
foo: string,
[key: string]: number
}
// Message: Missing trailing delimiter
// Options: ["only-multiline"]
type X = { foo: string, [key: string]: number; }
// Message: Unexpected trailing delimiter
type X = { ..., }
// Message: Unexpected trailing delimiter
type X = { ...; }
// Message: Unexpected trailing delimiter
// Options: ["never","never","never"]
type X = { ..., }
// Message: Unexpected trailing delimiter
// Options: ["never","never","never"]
type X = { ...; }
// Message: Unexpected trailing delimiter
// Options: ["never","never","always"]
type X = { ... }
// Message: Missing trailing delimiter
// Options: ["never","never","always-multiline"]
type X = { ..., }
// Message: Unexpected trailing delimiter
// Options: ["never","never","always-multiline"]
type X = { ...; }
// Message: Unexpected trailing delimiter
// Options: ["never","never","only-multiline"]
type X = { ..., }
// Message: Unexpected trailing delimiter
// Options: ["never","never","only-multiline"]
type X = { ...; }
// Message: Unexpected trailing delimiter
type X = {
...,
}
// Message: Unexpected trailing delimiter
type X = {
...;
}
// Message: Unexpected trailing delimiter
// Options: ["never","never","never"]
type X = {
...,
}
// Message: Unexpected trailing delimiter
// Options: ["never","never","never"]
type X = {
...;
}
// Message: Unexpected trailing delimiter
// Options: ["never","never","always"]
type X = {
...
}
// Message: Missing trailing delimiter
// Options: ["never","never","always-multiline"]
type X = {
...
}
// Message: Missing trailing delimiter
type X = { foo: string, ..., }
// Message: Unexpected trailing delimiter
type X = { foo: string; ...; }
// Message: Unexpected trailing delimiter
// Options: ["never","never","never"]
type X = { foo: string, ..., }
// Message: Unexpected trailing delimiter
// Options: ["never","never","never"]
type X = { foo: string; ...; }
// Message: Unexpected trailing delimiter
// Options: ["never","never","always"]
type X = { foo: string, ... }
// Message: Missing trailing delimiter
// Options: ["never","never","always-multiline"]
type X = { foo: string, ..., }
// Message: Unexpected trailing delimiter
// Options: ["never","never","always-multiline"]
type X = { foo: string; ...; }
// Message: Unexpected trailing delimiter
// Options: ["never","never","only-multiline"]
type X = { foo: string, ..., }
// Message: Unexpected trailing delimiter
// Options: ["never","never","only-multiline"]
type X = { foo: string; ...; }
// Message: Unexpected trailing delimiter
type X = {
foo: string,
...,
}
// Message: Unexpected trailing delimiter
type X = {
foo: string;
...;
}
// Message: Unexpected trailing delimiter
// Options: ["never","never","never"]
type X = {
foo: string,
...,
}
// Message: Unexpected trailing delimiter
// Options: ["never","never","never"]
type X = {
foo: string;
...;
}
// Message: Unexpected trailing delimiter
// Options: ["never","never","always"]
type X = {
foo: string,
...
}
// Message: Missing trailing delimiter
// Options: ["never","never","always-multiline"]
type X = {
foo: string,
...
}
// Message: Missing trailing delimiter
type X = { [key: string]: number, ..., }
// Message: Unexpected trailing delimiter
type X = { [key: string]: number; ...; }
// Message: Unexpected trailing delimiter
// Options: ["never","never","never"]
type X = { [key: string]: number, ..., }
// Message: Unexpected trailing delimiter
// Options: ["never","never","never"]
type X = { [key: string]: number; ...; }
// Message: Unexpected trailing delimiter
// Options: ["never","never","always"]
type X = { [key: string]: number, ... }
// Message: Missing trailing delimiter
// Options: ["never","never","always-multiline"]
type X = { [key: string]: number, ..., }
// Message: Unexpected trailing delimiter
// Options: ["never","never","always-multiline"]
type X = { [key: string]: number; ...; }
// Message: Unexpected trailing delimiter
// Options: ["never","never","only-multiline"]
type X = { [key: string]: number, ..., }
// Message: Unexpected trailing delimiter
// Options: ["never","never","only-multiline"]
type X = { [key: string]: number; ...; }
// Message: Unexpected trailing delimiter
type X = {
[key: string]: number,
...,
}
// Message: Unexpected trailing delimiter
type X = {
[key: string]: number;
...;
}
// Message: Unexpected trailing delimiter
// Options: ["never","never","never"]
type X = {
[key: string]: number,
...,
}
// Message: Unexpected trailing delimiter
// Options: ["never","never","never"]
type X = {
[key: string]: number;
...;
}
// Message: Unexpected trailing delimiter
// Options: ["never","never","always"]
type X = {
[key: string]: number,
...
}
// Message: Missing trailing delimiter
// Options: ["never","never","always-multiline"]
type X = {
[key: string]: number,
...
}
// Message: Missing trailing delimiter
type X = [string, number,]
// Message: Unexpected trailing delimiter
// Options: ["never"]
type X = [string, number,]
// Message: Unexpected trailing delimiter
// Options: ["never"]
type X = [
string,
number,
]
// Message: Unexpected trailing delimiter
// Options: ["always"]
type X = [string, number]
// Message: Missing trailing delimiter
// Options: ["always"]
type X = [
string,
number
]
// Message: Missing trailing delimiter
// Options: ["always-multiline"]
type X = [string, number,]
// Message: Unexpected trailing delimiter
// Options: ["always-multiline"]
type X = [
foo, string
]
// Message: Missing trailing delimiter
// Options: ["only-multiline"]
type X = [ number, string, ]
// Message: Unexpected trailing delimiter
The following patterns are not considered problems:
type X = { foo: string }
// Options: ["never"]
type X = { foo: string }
// Options: ["always"]
type X = { foo: string, }
// Options: ["always"]
type X = { foo: string; }
// Options: ["never"]
type X = {
foo: string
}
// Options: ["always"]
type X = {
foo: string,
}
// Options: ["always-multiline"]
type X = { foo: string }
// Options: ["always-multiline"]
type X = {
foo: string,
}
// Options: ["always-multiline"]
type X = {
foo: string;
}
// Options: ["only-multiline"]
type X = { foo: string }
// Options: ["only-multiline"]
type X = {
foo: string
}
// Options: ["only-multiline"]
type X = {
foo: string,
}
// Options: ["only-multiline"]
type X = {
foo: string;
}
// Options: ["never","always"]
interface X { foo: string; }
// Options: ["never"]
type X = {}
// Options: ["always"]
type X = {}
// Options: ["always-multiline"]
type X = {}
// Options: ["only-multiline"]
type X = {}
// Options: ["never"]
type X = { [key: string]: number }
// Options: ["always"]
type X = { [key: string]: number, }
// Options: ["always"]
type X = { [key: string]: number; }
// Options: ["always-multiline"]
type X = { [key: string]: number }
// Options: ["always-multiline"]
type X = {
[key: string]: number,
}
// Options: ["only-multiline"]
type X = {
[key: string]: number,
}
// Options: ["only-multiline"]
type X = {
[key: string]: number
}
// Options: ["only-multiline"]
type X = { [key: string]: number }
// Options: ["never"]
type X = { [key: string]: number, foo: string }
// Options: ["always"]
type X = { [key: string]: number, foo: string, }
// Options: ["always"]
type X = { [key: string]: number; foo: string; }
// Options: ["always-multiline"]
type X = { [key: string]: number, foo: string }
// Options: ["always-multiline"]
type X = {
[key: string]: number,
foo: string,
}
// Options: ["only-multiline"]
type X = {
[key: string]: number,
foo: string,
}
// Options: ["only-multiline"]
type X = {
[key: string]: number;
foo: string
}
// Options: ["only-multiline"]
type X = { [key: string]: number, foo: string }
// Options: ["never"]
type X = { foo: string, [key: string]: number }
// Options: ["always"]
type X = { foo: string, [key: string]: number, }
// Options: ["always"]
type X = { foo: string; [key: string]: number; }
// Options: ["always-multiline"]
type X = { foo: string, [key: string]: number }
// Options: ["always-multiline"]
type X = {
foo: string,
[key: string]: number,
}
// Options: ["only-multiline"]
type X = {
foo: string,
[key: string]: number,
}
// Options: ["only-multiline"]
type X = {
foo: string;
[key: string]: number
}
// Options: ["only-multiline"]
type X = { foo: string, [key: string]: number }
type X = { ... }
// Options: ["never","never","never"]
type X = { ... }
// Options: ["never","never","always"]
type X = { ..., }
// Options: ["never","never","always-multiline"]
type X = { ... }
// Options: ["never","never","only-multiline"]
type X = { ... }
type X = {
...
}
// Options: ["never","never","never"]
type X = {
...
}
// Options: ["never","never","always"]
type X = {
...,
}
// Options: ["never","never","always"]
type X = {
...;
}
// Options: ["never","never","always-multiline"]
type X = {
...,
}
// Options: ["never","never","always-multiline"]
type X = {
...;
}
// Options: ["never","never","only-multiline"]
type X = {
...
}
// Options: ["never","never","only-multiline"]
type X = {
...,
}
// Options: ["never","never","only-multiline"]
type X = {
...;
}
type X = { foo: string, ... }
// Options: ["never","never","never"]
type X = { foo: string, ... }
// Options: ["never","never","always"]
type X = { foo: string, ..., }
// Options: ["never","never","always"]
type X = { foo: string; ...; }
// Options: ["never","never","always-multiline"]
type X = { foo: string, ... }
// Options: ["never","never","only-multiline"]
type X = { foo: string, ... }
type X = {
foo: string,
...
}
// Options: ["never","never","never"]
type X = {
foo: string,
...
}
// Options: ["never","never","always"]
type X = {
foo: string,
...,
}
// Options: ["never","never","always"]
type X = {
foo: string;
...;
}
// Options: ["never","never","always-multiline"]
type X = {
foo: string,
...,
}
// Options: ["never","never","always-multiline"]
type X = {
foo: string;
...;
}
// Options: ["never","never","only-multiline"]
type X = {
foo: string,
...
}
// Options: ["never","never","only-multiline"]
type X = {
foo: string,
...,
}
// Options: ["never","never","only-multiline"]
type X = {
foo: string,
...;
}
// Options: ["never","never","never"]
type X = { [key: string]: number, ... }
// Options: ["never","never","always"]
type X = { [key: string]: number, ..., }
// Options: ["never","never","always"]
type X = { [key: string]: number; ...; }
// Options: ["never","never","always-multiline"]
type X = { [key: string]: number, ... }
// Options: ["never","never","only-multiline"]
type X = { [key: string]: number, ... }
// Options: ["never","never","never"]
type X = {
[key: string]: number,
...
}
// Options: ["never","never","always"]
type X = {
[key: string]: number,
...,
}
// Options: ["never","never","always"]
type X = {
[key: string]: number;
...;
}
// Options: ["never","never","always-multiline"]
type X = {
[key: string]: number,
...,
}
// Options: ["never","never","always-multiline"]
type X = {
[key: string]: number;
...;
}
// Options: ["never","never","only-multiline"]
type X = {
[key: string]: number,
...
}
// Options: ["never","never","only-multiline"]
type X = {
[key: string]: number,
...,
}
// Options: ["never","never","only-multiline"]
type X = {
[key: string]: number;
...;
}
type X = [string, number]
// Options: ["never"]
type X = [string, number]
// Options: ["never"]
type X = [
string,
number
]
// Options: ["always"]
type X = [string, number,]
// Options: ["always"]
type X = [
string,
number,
]
// Options: ["always-multiline"]
type X = [ foo, string ]
// Options: ["always-multiline"]
type X = [
foo, string,
]
// Options: ["only-multiline"]
type X = [ number, string ]
// Options: ["only-multiline"]
type X = [
number,
string
]
// Options: ["only-multiline"]
type X = [
number,
string,
]
// Options: ["never"]
type X = []
// Options: ["always"]
type X = []
// Options: ["always-multiline"]
type X = []
// Options: ["only-multiline"]
type X = []
enforce-line-break
This rule enforces line breaks between type definitions.
The following patterns are considered problems:
type baz = 6;
const hi = 2;
// Message: New line required below type declaration
const foo = 6;
type hi = 2;
// Message: New line required above type declaration
const som = "jes";
// a comment
type fed = "hed";
// Message: New line required above type declaration
type som = "jes";
// a comment
const fed = "hed";
// Message: New line required below type declaration
type hello = 34;
const som = "jes";
type fed = "hed";
// Message: New line required below type declaration
// Message: New line required above type declaration
const a = 5;
export type hello = 34;
// Message: New line required above type declaration
const a = 5;
// a comment
export type hello = 34;
// Message: New line required above type declaration
const a = 5;
/**
* a jsdoc block
*/
type hello = 34;
// Message: New line required above type declaration
The following patterns are not considered problems:
type gjs = 6;
type gjs = 6;
type hi = 2;
type X = 4;
const red = "serpent";
console.log("hello");
// number or string
type Y = string | number;
// resting + sleep
type snooze = "dreaming" | "";
type Props = {
accountBalance: string | number,
accountNumber: string | number,
};
const x = 4;
const y = 489;
// Some Comment
type Props = {
accountBalance: string | number,
accountNumber: string | number,
};
type RoadT = "grass" | "gravel" | "cement";
// @flow
type A = string
generic-spacing
The
--fix option on the command line automatically fixes problems reported by this rule.
Enforces consistent spacing within generic type annotation parameters.
This rule takes one argument. If it is
'never' then a problem is raised when there is a space surrounding the generic type parameters. If it is
'always' then a problem is raised when there is no space surrounding the generic type parameters.
The default value is
'never'.
The following patterns are considered problems:
type X = Promise< string>
// Message: There must be no space at start of "Promise" generic type annotation
// Options: ["never"]
type X = Promise< string>
// Message: There must be no space at start of "Promise" generic type annotation
type X = FooBar<string >
// Message: There must be no space at end of "FooBar" generic type annotation
type X = Promise< string >
// Message: There must be no space at start of "Promise" generic type annotation
// Message: There must be no space at end of "Promise" generic type annotation
type X = Promise< (foo), bar, (((baz))) >
// Message: There must be no space at start of "Promise" generic type annotation
// Message: There must be no space at end of "Promise" generic type annotation
// Options: ["always"]
type X = Promise<string >
// Message: There must be a space at start of "Promise" generic type annotation
// Options: ["always"]
type X = FooBar< string>
// Message: There must be a space at end of "FooBar" generic type annotation
// Options: ["always"]
type X = Promise<string>
// Message: There must be a space at start of "Promise" generic type annotation
// Message: There must be a space at end of "Promise" generic type annotation
// Options: ["always"]
type X = Promise<(foo), bar, (((baz)))>
// Message: There must be a space at start of "Promise" generic type annotation
// Message: There must be a space at end of "Promise" generic type annotation
// Options: ["always"]
type X = FooBar< string >
// Message: There must be one space at start of "FooBar" generic type annotation
// Options: ["always"]
type X = FooBar< string >
// Message: There must be one space at end of "FooBar" generic type annotation
// Options: ["always"]
type X = Promise< (foo), bar, (((baz))) >
// Message: There must be one space at start of "Promise" generic type annotation
// Message: There must be one space at end of "Promise" generic type annotation
The following patterns are not considered problems:
type X = Promise<string>
type X = Promise<(string)>
type X = Promise<(foo), bar, (((baz)))>
type X = Promise<
(foo),
bar,
(((baz)))
>
type X = Promise<
(foo),
bar,
(((baz)))
>
// Options: ["always"]
type X = Promise< string >
// Options: ["always"]
type X = Promise< (string) >
// Options: ["always"]
type X = Promise< (foo), bar, (((baz))) >
interface-id-match
Enforces a consistent naming pattern for interfaces.
This rule requires a text RegExp:
{
"rules": {
"flowtype/interface-id-match": [
2,
"^([A-Z][a-z0-9]*)+Type$"
]
}
}
'^([A-Z][a-z0-9]*)+Type$$' is the default pattern.
The following patterns are considered problems:
interface foo{};
// Message: Interface identifier 'foo' does not match pattern '/^([A-Z][a-z0-9]*)+Type$/u'.
// Options: ["^foo$"]
interface FooType{};
// Message: Interface identifier 'FooType' does not match pattern '/^foo$/u'.
The following patterns are not considered problems:
interface FooType {};
// Options: ["^foo$"]
interface foo {};
// Settings: {"flowtype":{"onlyFilesWithFlowAnnotation":true}}
interface foo {};
newline-after-flow-annotation
This rule requires an empty line after the Flow annotation.
The rule has a string option:
"always" (default): Enforces that
@flow annotations be followed by an empty line, separated by newline (LF)
"always-windows": Identical to "always", but will use a CRLF when autofixing
"never": Enforces that
@flow annotations are not followed by empty lines
{
"rules": {
"flowtype/newline-after-flow-annotation": [
2,
"always"
]
}
}
The following patterns are considered problems:
// @flow
import Foo from './foo';
// Message: Expected newline after flow annotation
// Options: ["always"]
// @flow
import Foo from './foo';
// Message: Expected newline after flow annotation
// Options: ["always-windows"]
// @flow
import Foo from './foo';
// Message: Expected newline after flow annotation
// Options: ["never"]
// @flow
// Message: Expected no newline after flow annotation
The following patterns are not considered problems:
// Options: ["always"]
// @flow
import Foo from './foo';
// Options: ["always-windows"]
// @flow
import Foo from './foo';
// Options: ["never"]
// @flow
import Foo from './foo';
no-dupe-keys
Checks for duplicate properties in Object annotations.
This rule mirrors ESLint's no-dupe-keys rule.
{
"rules": {
"flowtype/no-dupe-keys": 2
}
}
The following patterns are considered problems:
type f = { a: number, b: string, a: number }
// Message: Duplicate property.
type f = { a: number, b: string, a: string }
// Message: Duplicate property.
type f = { get(key: "a"): string, get(key: "a"): string }
// Message: Duplicate property.
type f = { get(key: 1): string, get(key: 1): string }
// Message: Duplicate property.
type f = { get(key: 1.1): string, get(key: 1.1): string }
// Message: Duplicate property.
type f = { get(key: true): string, get(key: true): string }
// Message: Duplicate property.
type f = { get(key: {a: 1}): string, get(key: {a: 1}):string }
// Message: Duplicate property.
var a = "a"; type f = { get(key: a): string, get(key: a): string }
// Message: Duplicate property.
var b = 1; type f = { get(key: b): string, get(key: b): string }
// Message: Duplicate property.
var c = true; type f = { get(key: c): string, get(key: c): string }
// Message: Duplicate property.
var d = {}; type f = { get(key: d): string, get(key: d): string }
// Message: Duplicate property.
var e = []; type f = { get(key: e): string, get(key: e): string }
// Message: Duplicate property.
var e = [1, "a"]; type f = { get(key: e): string, get(key: e): string }
// Message: Duplicate property.
function fn() {}; type f = { get(key: fn): string, get(key: fn): string }
// Message: Duplicate property.
The following patterns are not considered problems:
type FooType = { a: number, b: string, c: number }
// Settings: {"flowtype":{"onlyFilesWithFlowAnnotation":true}}
type FooType = { a: number, b: string, a: number }
type f = { get(key: "a"): string, get(key: "b"): string }
type f = { get(key: 1): string, get(key: 2): string }
type f = { get(key: 1.1): string, get(key: 1.2): string }
type f = { get(key: true): string, get(key: false): string }
type f = { get(key: ["a", 1]): string, get(key: ["a", 2]): string }
type f = { get(key: ["a", ["b", 1]]): string, get(key: ["a", ["b", 2]]): string }
type f = { a: number, b: string, c: number }
type f = { get(key: "a"): string, get(key: "b"): string }
type f = { get(key: "a"): string, get(key: "a", key2: "b"): string }
type f = { get(key: "a"): string, get(key: 1): string }
type f = { get(key: { a: 1 }): string, get(key: { a: 2 }): string}
var a = {}; var b = {}; type f = { get(key: a): string, get(key: b): string }
var a = 1; var b = 1; type f = { get(key: a): string, get(key: b): string }
type a = { b: <C>(config: { ...C, key: string}) => C }
export interface Foo { get foo(): boolean; get bar(): string; }
no-duplicate-type-union-intersection-members
The
--fix option on the command line automatically fixes problems reported by this rule.
Checks for duplicate members of a type union/intersection.
You can disable checking intersection types using
checkIntersections.
true (default) - check for duplicate members of intersection members.
false - do not check for duplicate members of intersection members.
{
"rules": {
"flowtype/no-duplicate-type-union-intersection-members": [
2,
{
"checkIntersections": true
}
]
}
}
You can disable checking union types using
checkUnions.
true (default) - check for duplicate members of union members.
false - do not check for duplicate members of union members.
{
"rules": {
"flowtype/no-duplicate-type-union-intersection-members": [
2,
{
"checkUnions": true
}
]
}
}
The following patterns are considered problems:
type A = 1 | 2 | 3 | 1;
// Message: Duplicate union member found "1".
type B = 'foo' | 'bar' | 'foo';
// Message: Duplicate union member found "'foo'".
type C = A | B | A | B;
// Message: Duplicate union member found "A".
// Message: Duplicate union member found "B".
type C = A & B & A & B;
// Message: Duplicate intersection member found "A".
// Message: Duplicate intersection member found "B".
The following patterns are not considered problems:
type A = 1 | 2 | 3;
type B = 'foo' | 'bar';
type C = A | B;
type C = A & B;
no-existential-type
Disallows use of the existential type (*). See more
{
"rules": {
"flowtype/no-existential-type": 2
}
}
The following patterns are considered problems:
type T = *;
// Message: Unexpected use of existential type (*).
type T = U<*, *>;
// Message: Unexpected use of existential type (*).
// Message: Unexpected use of existential type (*).
const f: (*) => null = () => null;
// Message: Unexpected use of existential type (*).
The following patterns are not considered problems:
type T = string | null
no-flow-fix-me-comments
Disallows
$FlowFixMe comment suppressions.
This is especially useful as a warning to ensure instances of
$FlowFixMe in your codebase get fixed over time.
This rule takes an optional RegExp that comments a text RegExp that makes the supression valid.
{
"rules": {
"flowtype/no-flow-fix-me-comments": [
1,
"TODO\s+[0-9]+"
]
}
}
The following patterns are considered problems:
// $FlowFixMe I am doing something evil here
const text = 'HELLO';
// Message: $FlowFixMe is treated as `any` and must be fixed.
// Options: ["TODO [0-9]+"]
// $FlowFixMe I am doing something evil here
const text = 'HELLO';
// Message: $FlowFixMe is treated as `any` and must be fixed. Fix it or match `/TODO [0-9]+/u`.
// Options: ["TODO [0-9]+"]
// $FlowFixMe TODO abc 47 I am doing something evil here
const text = 'HELLO';
// Message: $FlowFixMe is treated as `any` and must be fixed. Fix it or match `/TODO [0-9]+/u`.
// $$FlowFixMeProps I am doing something evil here
const text = 'HELLO';
// Message: $FlowFixMe is treated as `any` and must be fixed.
// Options: ["TODO [0-9]+"]
// $FlowFixMeProps I am doing something evil here
const text = 'HELLO';
// Message: $FlowFixMe is treated as `any` and must be fixed. Fix it or match `/TODO [0-9]+/u`.
The following patterns are not considered problems:
const text = 'HELLO';
// Options: ["TODO [0-9]+"]
// $FlowFixMe TODO 48
const text = 'HELLO';
no-internal-flow-type
Warns against using internal Flow types such as
React$Node,
React$Ref and others and suggests using public alternatives instead (
React.Node,
React.Ref, …).
The following patterns are considered problems:
type X = React$AbstractComponent<Config, Instance>
// Message: Type identifier 'React$AbstractComponent' is not allowed. Use 'React.AbstractComponent' instead.
type X = React$ChildrenArray<string>
// Message: Type identifier 'React$ChildrenArray' is not allowed. Use 'React.ChildrenArray' instead.
type X = React$ComponentType<Props>
// Message: Type identifier 'React$ComponentType' is not allowed. Use 'React.ComponentType' instead.
type X = React$Config<Prosp, DefaultProps>
// Message: Type identifier 'React$Config' is not allowed. Use 'React.Config' instead.
type X = React$Element<typeof Component>
// Message: Type identifier 'React$Element' is not allowed. Use 'React.Element' instead.
type X = React$ElementConfig<typeof Component>
// Message: Type identifier 'React$ElementConfig' is not allowed. Use 'React.ElementConfig' instead.
type X = React$ElementProps<typeof Component>
// Message: Type identifier 'React$ElementProps' is not allowed. Use 'React.ElementProps' instead.
type X = React$ElementRef<typeof Component>
// Message: Type identifier 'React$ElementRef' is not allowed. Use 'React.ElementRef' instead.
type X = React$ElementType
// Message: Type identifier 'React$ElementType' is not allowed. Use 'React.ElementType' instead.
type X = React$Key
// Message: Type identifier 'React$Key' is not allowed. Use 'React.Key' instead.
type X = React$Node
// Message: Type identifier 'React$Node' is not allowed. Use 'React.Node' instead.
type X = React$Ref<typeof Component>
// Message: Type identifier 'React$Ref' is not allowed. Use 'React.Ref' instead.
type X = React$StatelessFunctionalComponent<Props>
// Message: Type identifier 'React$StatelessFunctionalComponent' is not allowed. Use 'React.StatelessFunctionalComponent' instead.
The following patterns are not considered problems:
type X = React.AbstractComponent<Config, Instance>
type X = React.ChildrenArray<string>
type X = React.ComponentType<Props>
type X = React.Config<Props, DefaultProps>
type X = React.Element<typeof Component>
type X = React.ElementConfig<typeof Component>
type X = React.ElementProps<typeof Component>
type X = React.ElementRef<typeof Component>
type X = React.ElementType
type X = React.Key
type X = React.Node
type X = React.Ref<typeof Component>
type X = React.StatelessFunctionalComponent<Props>
type X = React$Rocks
no-mixed
Warns against "mixed" type annotations. These types are not strict enough and could often be made more specific.
The following patterns are considered problems:
The following patterns are considered problems:
function foo(thing): mixed {}
// Message: Unexpected use of mixed type
function foo(thing): Promise<mixed> {}
// Message: Unexpected use of mixed type
function foo(thing): Promise<Promise<mixed>> {}
// Message: Unexpected use of mixed type
The following patterns are not considered problems:
function foo(thing): string {}
function foo(thing): Promise<string> {}
function foo(thing): Promise<Promise<string>> {}
(foo?: string) => {}
(foo: ?string) => {}
(foo: { a: string }) => {}
(foo: { a: ?string }) => {}
(foo: string[]) => {}
type Foo = string
type Foo = { a: string }
type Foo = { (a: string): string }
function foo(thing: string) {}
var foo: string
class Foo { props: string }
no-mutable-array
The
--fix option on the command line automatically fixes problems reported by this rule.
Requires use of
$ReadOnlyArray instead of just
Array or array shorthand notation.
$ReadOnlyArray is immutable array collection type and the superclass of Array and tuple types in Flow. Use of
$ReadOnlyArray instead of
Array can solve some "problems" in typing with Flow (e.g., 1, 2).
General reasons for using immutable data structures:
Note that initialization of a variable with an empty array is considered valid (e.g.,
const values: Array<string> = [];). This behavior resembles the behavior of Flow's unsealed objects, as it is assumed that empty array is intended to be mutated.
The following patterns are considered problems:
type X = Array<string>
// Message: Use "$ReadOnlyArray" instead of "Array"
type X = string[]
// Message: Use "$ReadOnlyArray" instead of array shorthand notation
const values: Array<Array<string>> = [];
// Message: Use "$ReadOnlyArray" instead of "Array"
let values: Array<Array<string>>;
// Message: Use "$ReadOnlyArray" instead of "Array"
// Message: Use "$ReadOnlyArray" instead of "Array"
The following patterns are not considered problems:
type X = $ReadOnlyArray<string>
const values: Array<$ReadOnlyArray<string>> = [];
const values: $ReadOnlyArray<string>[] = [];
const values: Array<$ReadOnlyArray<string>> = new Array();
const values: Array<$ReadOnlyArray<string>> = Array();
no-primitive-constructor-types
Disallows use of primitive constructors as types, such as
Boolean,
Number and
String. See more.
{
"rules": {
"flowtype/no-primitive-constructor-types": 2
}
}
The following patterns are considered problems:
type x = Number
// Message: Unexpected use of Number constructor type.
type x = String
// Message: Unexpected use of String constructor type.
type x = Boolean
// Message: Unexpected use of Boolean constructor type.
type x = { a: Number }
// Message: Unexpected use of Number constructor type.
type x = { a: String }
// Message: Unexpected use of String constructor type.
type x = { a: Boolean }
// Message: Unexpected use of Boolean constructor type.
(x: Number) => {}
// Message: Unexpected use of Number constructor type.
(x: String) => {}
// Message: Unexpected use of String constructor type.
(x: Boolean) => {}
// Message: Unexpected use of Boolean constructor type.
The following patterns are not considered problems:
type x = number
type x = string
type x = boolean
type x = { a: number }
type x = { a: string }
type x = { a: boolean }
(x: number) => {}
(x: string) => {}
(x: boolean) => {}
type x = MyNumber
type x = MyString
type x = MyBoolean
no-types-missing-file-annotation
Disallows Flow type imports, aliases, and annotations in files missing a valid Flow file declaration (or a @noflow annotation).
{
"rules": {
"flowtype/no-types-missing-file-annotation": 2
}
}
The following patterns are considered problems:
const x: number = 42;
// Message: Type annotations require valid Flow declaration.
type FooType = number;
// Message: Type aliases require valid Flow declaration.
import type A from "a"
// Message: Type imports require valid Flow declaration.
import type {A} from "a"
// Message: Type imports require valid Flow declaration.
import {type A} from "a"
// Message: Type imports require valid Flow declaration.
export type {A} from "a"
// Message: Type exports require valid Flow declaration.
function t<T>(): T{}
// Message: Type annotations require valid Flow declaration.
// Settings: {"flowtype":{"onlyFilesWithFlowAnnotation":true}}
const x: number = 42;
// Message: Type annotations require valid Flow declaration.
The following patterns are not considered problems:
// @flow
const x: number = 42;
/* @flow weak */
type FooType = number;
/* @noflow */
type FooType = number;
/* @noflow */
import type A from "a"
/* @noflow */
import {type A} from "a"
/* @noflow */
export type {A} from "a"
// an unrelated comment
// @flow
export type {A} from "a"
no-unused-expressions
An extension of ESLint's
no-unused-expressions.
This rule ignores type cast expressions and optional call expressions, but otherwise behaves the same as ESLint's
no-unused-expressions.
Bare type casts are useful, for example to assert the exhaustiveness of a
switch:
type Action
= { type: 'FOO', doFoo: (_: number) => void }
| { type: 'BAR', doBar: (_: string) => void };
type State = { foo: number, bar: string };
function runFooBar(action: Action, state: State): void {
switch (action.type) {
case 'FOO':
doFoo(state.foo);
break;
case 'BAR':
doBar(state.bar);
break;
default:
(action: empty); // type error when `Action` is extended with new types
console.error(`Impossible action: ${action.toString()}`);
}
}
This rule takes the same arguments as ESLint's
no-unused-expressions. See
that rule's documentation for details.
The following patterns are considered problems:
foo + 1
// Message: Expected an assignment or function call and instead saw an expression.
x?.y
// Message: Expected an assignment or function call and instead saw an expression.
The following patterns are not considered problems:
(foo: number)
x?.y()
no-weak-types
Warns against weak type annotations any, Object and Function. These types can cause flow to silently skip over portions of your code, which would have otherwise caused type errors.
This rule optionally takes one argument, an object to configure which type warnings to enable. By default, all of the
warnings are enabled. e.g. to disable the
any warning (allowing it to exist in your code), while continuing to warn
about
Object and
Function:
{
"rules": {
"flowtype/no-weak-types": [2, {
"any": false,
"Object": true,
"Function": true
}]
}
}
// or, the following is equivalent as default is true:
{
"rules": {
"flowtype/no-weak-types": [2, {
"any": false
}]
}
}
The following patterns are considered problems:
function foo(thing): any {}
// Message: Unexpected use of weak type "any"
function foo(thing): Promise<any> {}
// Message: Unexpected use of weak type "any"
function foo(thing): Promise<Promise<any>> {}
// Message: Unexpected use of weak type "any"
function foo(thing): Object {}
// Message: Unexpected use of weak type "Object"
function foo(thing): Promise<Object> {}
// Message: Unexpected use of weak type "Object"
function foo(thing): Promise<Promise<Object>> {}
// Message: Unexpected use of weak type "Object"
function foo(thing): Function {}
// Message: Unexpected use of weak type "Function"
function foo(thing): Promise<Function> {}
// Message: Unexpected use of weak type "Function"
function foo(thing): Promise<Promise<Function>> {}
// Message: Unexpected use of weak type "Function"
(foo: any) => {}
// Message: Unexpected use of weak type "any"
(foo: Function) => {}
// Message: Unexpected use of weak type "Function"
(foo?: any) => {}
// Message: Unexpected use of weak type "any"
(foo?: Function) => {}
// Message: Unexpected use of weak type "Function"
(foo: { a: any }) => {}
// Message: Unexpected use of weak type "any"
(foo: { a: Object }) => {}
// Message: Unexpected use of weak type "Object"
(foo: any[]) => {}
// Message: Unexpected use of weak type "any"
type Foo = any
// Message: Unexpected use of weak type "any"
type Foo = Function
// Message: Unexpected use of weak type "Function"
type Foo = { a: any }
// Message: Unexpected use of weak type "any"
type Foo = { a: Object }
// Message: Unexpected use of weak type "Object"
type Foo = { (a: Object): string }
// Message: Unexpected use of weak type "Object"
type Foo = { (a: string): Function }
// Message: Unexpected use of weak type "Function"
function foo(thing: any) {}
// Message: Unexpected use of weak type "any"
function foo(thing: Object) {}
// Message: Unexpected use of weak type "Object"
var foo: Function
// Message: Unexpected use of weak type "Function"
var foo: Object
// Message: Unexpected use of weak type "Object"
class Foo { props: any }
// Message: Unexpected use of weak type "any"
class Foo { props: Object }
// Message: Unexpected use of weak type "Object"
var foo: any
// Message: Unexpected use of weak type "any"
// Options: [{"Function":false}]
type X = any; type Y = Function; type Z = Object
// Message: Unexpected use of weak type "any"
// Message: Unexpected use of weak type "Object"
// Options: [{"any":false,"Object":false}]
type X = any; type Y = Function; type Z = Object
// Message: Unexpected use of weak type "Function"
The following patterns are not considered problems:
function foo(thing): string {}
function foo(thing): Promise<string> {}
function foo(thing): Promise<Promise<string>> {}
(foo?: string) => {}
(foo: ?string) => {}
(foo: { a: string }) => {}
(foo: { a: ?string }) => {}
(foo: string[]) => {}
type Foo = string
type Foo = { a: string }
type Foo = { (a: string): string }
function foo(thing: string) {}
var foo: string
class Foo { props: string }
// Options: [{"any":false,"Object":false}]
type X = any; type Y = Object
// Options: [{"Function":false}]
type X = Function
// Settings: {"flowtype":{"onlyFilesWithFlowAnnotation":true}}
function foo(thing): Function {}
object-type-curly-spacing
The
--fix option on the command line automatically fixes problems reported by this rule.
This rule enforces consistent spacing inside braces of object types.
The rule has a string option:
"never" (default): disallows spacing inside of braces.
"always": requires spacing inside of braces.
The following patterns are considered problems:
type obj = { "foo": "bar" }
// Message: There must be no space after "{".
// Message: There must be no space before "}".
type obj = {"foo": "bar" }
// Message: There must be no space before "}".
type obj = {"foo": "bar", ... }
// Message: There must be no space before "}".
type obj = {|"foo": "bar" |}
// Message: There must be no space before "|}".
type obj = {"foo": "bar", [key: string]: string }
// Message: There must be no space before "}".
type obj = {
"foo": "bar", [key: string]: string }
// Message: There must be no space before "}".
type obj = { baz: {"foo": "qux"}, bar: 4}
// Message: There must be no space after "{".
// Options: ["always"]
type obj = {"foo": "bar"}
// Message: A space is required after "{".
// Message: A space is required before "}".
// Options: ["always"]
type obj = {"foo": "bar" }
// Message: A space is required after "{".
// Options: ["always"]
type obj = { baz: {"foo": "qux"}, bar: 4}
// Message: A space is required before "}".
// Message: A space is required after "{".
// Message: A space is required before "}".
// Options: ["always"]
type obj = { baz: { "foo": "qux" }, bar: 4}
// Message: A space is required before "}".
// Options: ["always"]
type obj = { "foo": "bar", ...}
// Message: A space is required before "}".
// Options: ["always"]
type obj = {|"foo": "bar" |}
// Message: A space is required after "{|".
// Options: ["always"]
type obj = {"foo": "bar", [key: string]: string }
// Message: A space is required after "{".
The following patterns are not considered problems:
type obj = {baz: {"foo": "qux"}, bar: 4}
type obj = {foo: {"foo": "qux"}}
type obj = {foo: "bar"}
type obj = {foo: "bar"
}
type obj = {
foo: "bar"}
type obj = {
foo: "bar"
}
type obj = {
foo: "bar",
ee: "bar",
}
type obj = {
foo: "bar",
ee: "bar",
}
type obj = {|"foo": "bar"|}
type obj = {"foo": "bar", [key: string]: string}
// Options: ["always"]
type obj = { baz: { "foo": "qux" }, bar: 4 }
// Options: ["always"]
type obj = {}
// Options: ["always"]
type obj = {
foo: "bar"
}
// Options: ["always"]
type obj = { baz: 4 }
// Options: ["always"]
type obj = {| "foo": "bar" |}
// Options: ["always"]
type obj = { "foo": "bar", [key: string]: string }
// Options: ["always"]
type obj = { baz: { "foo": "qux" }, bar: 4 }
// Options: ["always"]
type obj = {
baz: { "foo": "qux" }, bar: 4
}
object-type-delimiter
The
--fix option on the command line automatically fixes problems reported by this rule.
Enforces consistent separators between properties in Flow object types.
This rule takes one argument.
If it is
'comma' then a problem is raised when using
; as a separator.
If it is
'semicolon' then a problem is raised when using
, as a separator.
The default value is
'comma'.
This rule is ported from
babel/flow-object-type, however the default option was changed.
The following patterns are considered problems:
// Options: ["semicolon"]
type Foo = { a: Foo, b: Bar }
// Message: Prefer semicolons to commas in object and class types
// Options: ["comma"]
type Foo = { a: Foo; b: Bar }
// Message: Prefer commas to semicolons in object and class types
// Options: ["semicolon"]
type Foo = { [a: string]: Foo, [b: string]: Bar }
// Message: Prefer semicolons to commas in object and class types
// Options: ["comma"]
type Foo = { [a: string]: Foo; [b: string]: Bar }
// Message: Prefer commas to semicolons in object and class types
// Options: ["semicolon"]
type Foo = { (): Foo, (): Bar }
// Message: Prefer semicolons to commas in object and class types
// Options: ["comma"]
type Foo = { (): Foo; (): Bar }
// Message: Prefer commas to semicolons in object and class types
// Options: ["semicolon"]
declare class Foo { a: Foo, }
// Message: Prefer semicolons to commas in object and class types
// Options: ["comma"]
declare class Foo { a: Foo; }
// Message: Prefer commas to semicolons in object and class types
// Options: ["semicolon"]
declare class Foo { [a: string]: Foo, }
// Message: Prefer semicolons to commas in object and class types
// Options: ["comma"]
declare class Foo { a: Foo; }
// Message: Prefer commas to semicolons in object and class types
// Options: ["semicolon"]
declare class Foo { (): Foo, }
// Message: Prefer semicolons to commas in object and class types
// Options: ["comma"]
declare class Foo { (): Foo; }
// Message: Prefer commas to semicolons in object and class types
// Options: ["semicolon"]
declare class Foo { static (): Foo, }
// Message: Prefer semicolons to commas in object and class types
// Options: ["comma"]
declare class Foo { static (): Foo; }
// Message: Prefer commas to semicolons in object and class types
The following patterns are not considered problems:
// Options: ["semicolon"]
type Foo = { a: Foo; b: Bar }
// Options: ["comma"]
type Foo = { a: Foo, b: Bar }
// Options: ["semicolon"]
type Foo = { [a: string]: Foo; [b: string]: Bar }
// Options: ["comma"]
type Foo = { [a: string]: Foo, [b: string]: Bar }
// Options: ["semicolon"]
type Foo = { (): Foo; (): Bar }
// Options: ["comma"]
type Foo = { (): Foo, (): Bar }
type Foo = { a: Foo, b: Bar }
type Foo = { [a: string]: Foo, [b: string]: Bar }
type Foo = { (): Foo, (): Bar }
// Options: ["semicolon"]
declare class Foo { a: Foo; }
// Options: ["comma"]
declare class Foo { a: Foo, }
// Options: ["semicolon"]
declare class Foo { [a: string]: Foo; }
// Options: ["comma"]
declare class Foo { [a: string]: Foo, }
// Options: ["semicolon"]
declare class Foo { (): Foo; }
// Options: ["comma"]
declare class Foo { (): Foo, }
// Options: ["semicolon"]
// Settings: {"flowtype":{"onlyFilesWithFlowAnnotation":true}}
type Foo = { a: Foo, b: Bar }
quotes
Enforces single quotes or double quotes around string literals.
The rule has string options of:
"double" (default) requires double quotes around string literals.
"single" requires single quotes around string literals.
The following patterns are considered problems:
type T = 'hi'
// Message: String literals must use double quote.
// Options: ["double"]
type T = { test: 'hello' | 'test' }
// Message: String literals must use double quote.
// Message: String literals must use double quote.
// Options: ["double"]
type T = { test: "hello" | 'test', t: 'hello' }
// Message: String literals must use double quote.
// Message: String literals must use double quote.
// Options: ["single"]
type T = "hi"
// Message: String literals must use single quote.
// Options: ["single"]
type T = { test: "hello" | "test" }
// Message: String literals must use single quote.
// Message: String literals must use single quote.
// Options: ["single"]
type T = { test: "hello" | 'test', t: 'hello' }
// Message: String literals must use single quote.
The following patterns are not considered problems:
// Options: ["double"]
type T = "hi"
// Options: ["double"]
type T = { test: "hello" | "test" }
// Options: ["double"]
type T = { test: "hello" | "test", t: "hello" }
// Options: ["single"]
type FooType = 'hi'
// Options: ["single"]
type T = { test: 'hello' | 'test' }
// Options: ["single"]
type T = { test: 'hello' | 'test', t: 'hello' }
require-compound-type-alias
Requires to make a type alias for all union and intersection types. If these are used in "raw" forms it might be tempting to just copy & paste them around the code. However, this brings sort of a source code pollution and unnecessary changes on several parts when these compound types need to be changed.
The rule has two options:
"always" (default)
"never"
{
"rules": {
"flowtype/require-compound-type-alias": [
2,
"always",
{
"allowNull": true
}
]
}
}
allowNull – allows compound types where one of the members is a
null, e.g.
string | null.
The following patterns are considered problems:
// Options: ["always",{"allowNull":false}]
const foo: string | null = null;
// Message: All union types must be declared with named type alias.
function foo(bar: "A" | "B") {}
// Message: All union types must be declared with named type alias.
const foo: "A" | "B" = "A";
// Message: All union types must be declared with named type alias.
type Foo = { bar: "A" | "B" };
// Message: All union types must be declared with named type alias.
function foo(bar: { n: number } | { s: string }) {}
// Message: All union types must be declared with named type alias.
function foo(bar: { n: number } & { s: string }) {}
// Message: All intersection types must be declared with named type alias.
const foo: { n: number } & { s: string } = { n: 0, s: "" };
// Message: All intersection types must be declared with named type alias.
type Foo = { bar: { n: number } & { s: string } };
// Message: All intersection types must be declared with named type alias.
function foo(bar: { n: number } & { s: string }) {}
// Message: All intersection types must be declared with named type alias.
The following patterns are not considered problems:
const foo: string | null = null;
// Options: ["always",{"allowNull":true}]
const foo: string | null = null;
type Foo = "A" | "B";
type Bar = "A" | "B"; function foo(bar: Bar) {}
type Foo = { disjoint: "A", n: number } | { disjoint: "B", s: string };
type Foo = { n: number } & { s: string };
type Bar = { n: number } & { s: string }; function foo(bar: Bar) {}
// Options: ["never"]
function foo(bar: "A" | "B") {}
// Options: ["never"]
function foo(bar: { n: number } & { s: string }) {}
require-exact-type
The
--fix option on the command line automatically fixes problems reported by this rule.
This rule enforces exact object types.
The rule has one string option:
"always" (default): Report all object type definitions that aren't exact.
"never": Report all object type definitions that are exact.
{
"rules": {
"flowtype/require-exact-type": [
2,
"always"
]
}
}
{
"rules": {
"flowtype/require-exact-type": [
2,
"never"
]
}
}
The following patterns are considered problems:
type foo = {};
// Message: Object type must be exact.
type foo = { bar: string };
// Message: Object type must be exact.
// Options: ["always"]
type foo = Array<{bar: string}>;
// Message: Object type must be exact.
// Options: ["always"]
(foo: Array<{bar: string}>) => {};
// Message: Object type must be exact.
// Options: ["always"]
interface StackFrame {
colno?: number;
lineno?: number;
filename?: string;
function?: { name: string };
}
// Message: Object type must be exact.
// Options: ["never"]
type foo = {| |};
// Message: Object type must not be exact.
// Options: ["never"]
type foo = {| bar: string |};
// Message: Object type must not be exact.
// Options: ["never"]
type foo = { bar: {| baz: string |} };
// Message: Object type must not be exact.
// Options: ["never"]
type foo = Array<{| bar: string |}>;
// Message: Object type must not be exact.
// Options: ["never"]
(foo: Array<{| bar: string |}>) => {};
// Message: Object type must not be exact.
// Options: ["never"]
interface StackFrame {
colno?: number;
lineno?: number;
filename?: string;
function?: {| name: string |};
}
// Message: Object type must not be exact.
The following patterns are not considered problems:
type foo = {| |};
type foo = {| bar: string |};
type foo = { [key: string]: string };
type foo = number;
// Options: ["always"]
type foo = {| |};
// Options: ["always"]
type foo = {| bar: string |};
// Options: ["always"]
type foo = {| bar: {| baz: string |} |};
// Options: ["always"]
type foo = Array<{| bar: string |}>;
// Options: ["always"]
type foo = number;
// Options: ["always"]
interface StackFrame {
colno?: number;
lineno?: number;
filename?: string;
function?: {| name: string |};
}
// Options: ["always"]
declare class MyEvent extends Event {
key: string
}
// Options: ["never"]
type foo = { };
// Options: ["never"]
type foo = { bar: string };
// Options: ["never"]
type foo = { bar: { baz: string } };
// Options: ["never"]
type foo = Array<{bar: string}>;
// Options: ["never"]
type foo = number;
// Options: ["always"]
interface StackFrame {
colno?: number;
lineno?: number;
filename?: string;
function?: {| name: string |};
}
type A = { a: string, ... }
require-indexer-name
The
--fix option on the command line automatically fixes problems reported by this rule.
This rule validates Flow object indexer name.
The rule has a string option:
"never" (default): Never report files that are missing an indexer key name.
"always": Always report files that are missing an indexer key name.
{
"rules": {
"flowtype/require-indexer-name": [
2,
"always"
]
}
}
The following patterns are considered problems:
type foo = { [string]: number };
// Message: All indexers must be declared with key name.
The following patterns are not considered problems:
type foo = { [key: string]: number };
// Options: ["never"]
type foo = { [key: string]: number };
// Options: ["never"]
type foo = { [string]: number };
require-inexact-type
This rule enforces explicit inexact object types.
The rule has one string option:
"always" (default): Report all object type definitions that aren't explicit inexact, but ignore exact objects.
"never": Report all object type definitions that are explicit inexact.
{
"rules": {
"flowtype/require-inexact-type": [
2,
"always"
]
}
}
{
"rules": {
"flowtype/require-inexact-type": [
2,
"never"
]
}
}
The following patterns are considered problems:
type foo = {};
// Message: Type must be explicit inexact.
type foo = { bar: string };
// Message: Type must be explicit inexact.
// Options: ["always"]
type foo = {};
// Message: Type must be explicit inexact.
// Options: ["always"]
type foo = { bar: string };
// Message: Type must be explicit inexact.
// Options: ["never"]
type foo = {...};
// Message: Type must not be explicit inexact.
// Options: ["never"]
type foo = { bar: string, ... };
// Message: Type must not be explicit inexact.
The following patterns are not considered problems:
type foo = { foo: string, ... };
interface Foo { foo: string }
declare class Foo { foo: string }
type foo = {| |};
type foo = {| bar: string |};
type foo = { [key: string]: string, ... };
type foo = number;
// Options: ["always"]
type foo = {| |};
// Options: ["always"]
type foo = {...};
// Options: ["always"]
type foo = { bar: string, ... };
// Options: ["always"]
type foo = {| bar: string |};
// Options: ["always"]
type foo = number;
// Options: ["never"]
type foo = { };
// Options: ["never"]
type foo = {| |};
// Options: ["never"]
type foo = { bar: string };
// Options: ["never"]
type foo = {| bar: string |};
// Options: ["never"]
type foo = number;
require-parameter-type
Requires that all function parameters have type annotations.
You can skip all arrow functions by providing the
excludeArrowFunctions option with
true.
Alternatively, you can want to exclude only concise arrow functions (e.g.
x => x * 2). Provide
excludeArrowFunctions with
expressionsOnly for this.
{
"rules": {
"flowtype/require-parameter-type": [
2,
{
"excludeArrowFunctions": true
}
]
}
}
{
"rules": {
"flowtype/require-parameter-type": [
2,
{
"excludeArrowFunctions": "expressionsOnly"
}
]
}
}
You can exclude parameters that match a certain regex by using
excludeParameterMatch.
{
"rules": {
"flowtype/require-parameter-type": [
2,
{
"excludeParameterMatch": "^_"
}
]
}
}
This excludes all parameters that start with an underscore (
_).
The default pattern is
a^, which doesn't match anything, i.e., all parameters are checked.
The following patterns are considered problems:
(foo) => {}
// Message: Missing "foo" parameter type annotation.
function x(foo) {}
// Message: Missing "foo" parameter type annotation.
// Options: [{"excludeArrowFunctions":true}]
function x(foo) {}
// Message: Missing "foo" parameter type annotation.
(foo = 'FOO') => {}
// Message: Missing "foo" parameter type annotation.
(...foo) => {}
// Message: Missing "foo" parameter type annotation.
({foo}) => {}
// Message: Missing "{foo}" parameter type annotation.
([foo]) => {}
// Message: Missing "[foo]" parameter type annotation.
({foo = 1} = {}) => {}
// Message: Missing "{foo = 1}" parameter type annotation.
// Settings: {"flowtype":{"onlyFilesWithFlowAnnotation":true}}
// @flow
(foo) => {}
// Message: Missing "foo" parameter type annotation.
// Options: [{"excludeArrowFunctions":"expressionsOnly"}]
(foo) => {}
// Message: Missing "foo" parameter type annotation.
// Options: [{"excludeArrowFunctions":"expressionsOnly"}]
function x(foo) {}
// Message: Missing "foo" parameter type annotation.
// Options: [{"excludeParameterMatch":"^_"}]
(_foo: number, bar) => {}
// Message: Missing "bar" parameter type annotation.
// Options: [{"excludeParameterMatch":"^_"}]
(_foo, bar) => {}
// Message: Missing "bar" parameter type annotation.
The following patterns are not considered problems:
(foo: string) => {}
(foo: string = 'FOO') => {}
(...foo: string) => {}
const f: Foo = (a, b) => 42;
({foo}: {foo: string}) => {}
([foo]: Array) => {}
type fn = (a: string, b: number) => number;
const f: fn = (a, b) => {}
// Settings: {"flowtype":{"onlyFilesWithFlowAnnotation":true}}
(foo) => {}
// Options: [{"excludeArrowFunctions":true}]
(foo) => {}
// Options: [{"excludeArrowFunctions":"expressionsOnly"}]
(foo) => 3
// Options: [{"excludeParameterMatch":"^_"}]
(_foo, bar: string) => {}
// Options: [{"excludeParameterMatch":"^_"}]
(_foo: number, bar: string) => {}
// Settings: {"flowtype":{"onlyFilesWithFlowAnnotation":true}}
(foo) => {}
require-readonly-react-props
This rule validates that React props are marked as
$ReadOnly. React props are immutable and modifying them could lead to unexpected results. Marking prop shapes as
$ReadOnly avoids these issues.
The rule tries its best to work with both class and functional components. For class components, it does a fuzzy check for one of "Component", "PureComponent", "React.Component" and "React.PureComponent". It doesn't actually infer that those identifiers resolve to a proper
React.Component object.
For example, this will NOT be checked:
import MyReact from 'react';
class Foo extends MyReact.Component { }
As a result, you can safely use other classes without getting warnings from this rule:
class MyClass extends MySuperClass { }
React's functional components are hard to detect statically. The way it's done here is by searching for JSX within a function. When present, a function is considered a React component:
// this gets checked
type Props = { };
function MyComponent(props: Props) {
return <p />;
}
// this doesn't get checked since no JSX is present in a function
type Options = { };
function SomeHelper(options: Options) {
// ...
}
// this doesn't get checked since no JSX is present directly in a function
function helper() { return <p /> }
function MyComponent(props: Props) {
return helper();
}
The rule only works for locally defined props that are marked with a
$ReadOnly or using covariant notation. It doesn't work with imported props:
// the rule has no way of knowing whether ImportedProps are read-only
import { type ImportedProps } from './somewhere';
class Foo extends React.Component<ImportedProps> { }
// the rule also checks for covariant properties
type Props = {|
+foo: string
|};
class Bar extends React.Component<Props> { }
// this fails because the object is not fully read-only
type Props = {|
+foo: string,
bar: number,
|};
class Bar extends React.Component<Props> { }
// this fails because spreading makes object mutable (as of Flow 0.98)
// https://github.com/gajus/eslint-plugin-flowtype/pull/400#issuecomment-489813899
type Props = {|
+foo: string,
...bar,
|};
class Bar extends React.Component<Props> { }
{
"rules": {
"flowtype/require-readonly-react-props": 2
}
}
Optionally, you can enable support for implicit exact Flow types (useful when using
exact_by_default=true Flow option):
{
"rules": {
"flowtype/require-readonly-react-props": [
2,
{
"useImplicitExactTypes": true
}
]
}
}
The following patterns are considered problems:
type Props = { }; class Foo extends React.Component<Props> { }
// Message: Props must be $ReadOnly
type OtherProps = { foo: string }; class Foo extends React.Component<OtherProps> { }
// Message: OtherProps must be $ReadOnly
class Foo extends React.Component<{}> { }
// Message: Foo class props must be $ReadOnly
type Props = { bar: {} }; class Foo extends React.Component<Props, State> { }
// Message: Props must be $ReadOnly
type Props = { }; class Foo extends Component<Props> { }
// Message: Props must be $ReadOnly
type Props = { }; class Foo extends PureComponent<Props> { }
// Message: Props must be $ReadOnly
export type Props = {}; class Foo extends Component<Props> { }
// Message: Props must be $ReadOnly
type Props = {| foo: string |}; class Foo extends Component<Props> { }
// Message: Props must be $ReadOnly
type Props = {| foo: string |} | {| bar: number |}; class Foo extends Component<Props> { }
// Message: Props must be $ReadOnly
// Options: [{"useImplicitExactTypes":true}]
type Props = { foo: string } | { bar: number }; class Foo extends Component<Props> { }
// Message: Props must be $ReadOnly
type Props = {| +foo: string, ...bar |}; class Foo extends Component<Props> { }
// Message: Props must be $ReadOnly
type Props = {| +foo: string, -bar: number |}; class Foo extends Component<Props> { }
// Message: Props must be $ReadOnly
type Props = { }; function Foo(props: Props) { return <p /> }
// Message: Props must be $ReadOnly
type Props = { }; function Foo(props: Props) { return foo ? <p /> : <span /> }
// Message: Props must be $ReadOnly
function Foo(props: {}) { return <p /> }
// Message: Foo component props must be $ReadOnly
export type Props = {}; function Foo(props: Props) { return <p /> }
// Message: Props must be $ReadOnly
The following patterns are not considered problems:
class Foo extends React.Component<$ReadOnly<{}>> { }
type Props = $ReadOnly<{}>; class Foo extends React.Component<Props> { }
type Props = $ReadOnly<{}>; class Foo extends React.PureComponent<Props> { }
class Foo extends React.Component<$ReadOnly<{}, State>> { }
type Props = $ReadOnly<{}>; class Foo extends React.Component<Props, State> { }
type Props = $ReadOnly<{}>; class Foo extends Component<Props> { }
type Props = $ReadOnly<{}>; class Foo extends PureComponent<Props> { }
type FooType = {}; class Foo extends Bar<FooType> { }
class Foo { }
export type Props = $ReadOnly<{}>; class Foo extends Component<Props, State> { }
export type Props = $ReadOnly<{}>; export class Foo extends Component<Props> { }
type Props = {| +foo: string |}; class Foo extends Component<Props> { }
type Props = {| +foo: string, +bar: number |}; class Foo extends Component<Props> { }
type Props = {| +foo: string |} | {| +bar: number |}; class Foo extends Component<Props> { }
// Options: [{"useImplicitExactTypes":true}]
type Props = { +foo: string } | { +bar: number }; class Foo extends Component<Props> { }
type Props = $FlowFixMe; class Foo extends Component<Props> { }
type Props = {||}; class Foo extends Component<Props> { }
// Options: [{"useImplicitExactTypes":true}]
type Props = {||}; class Foo extends Component<Props> { }
// Options: [{"useImplicitExactTypes":true}]
type Props = {}; class Foo extends Component<Props> { }
class Foo extends Component<{||}> { }
// Options: [{"useImplicitExactTypes":true}]
class Foo extends Component<{||}> { }
// Options: [{"useImplicitExactTypes":true}]
class Foo extends Component<{}> { }
class Foo extends React.Component<UnknownProps> { }
import { type Props } from "file"; class Foo extends React.Component<Props> { }
type Props = {}; function Foo() { }
type Props = $ReadOnly<{}>; function Foo(props: Props) { }
type Props = {}; function Foo(props: OtherProps) { }
function Foo() { return <p /> }
function Foo(props: $FlowFixMe) { return <p /> }
function Foo(props: {||}) { return <p /> }
// Options: [{"useImplicitExactTypes":true}]
function Foo(props: {||}) { return <p /> }
// Options: [{"useImplicitExactTypes":true}]
function Foo(props: {}) { return <p /> }
require-return-type
Requires that functions have return type annotation.
You can skip all arrow functions by providing the
excludeArrowFunctions option with
true.
Alternatively, you can exclude a concise arrow function (e.g.
() => 2). Provide
excludeArrowFunctions with
expressionsOnly for this.
{
"rules": {
"flowtype/require-return-type": [
2,
"always",
{
"excludeArrowFunctions": true
}
]
}
}
{
"rules": {
"flowtype/require-return-type": [
2,
"always",
{
"excludeArrowFunctions": "expressionsOnly"
}
]
}
}
You can exclude or include specific tests with the
includeOnlyMatching and
excludeMatching rules.
{
"rules": {
"flowtype/require-return-type": [
2,
"always",
{
"includeOnlyMatching": [
"^F.*",
"Ba(r|z)"
]
}
]
}
}
{
"rules": {
"flowtype/require-return-type": [
2,
"always",
{
"excludeMatching": [
"^F.*",
"Ba(r|z)"
]
}
]
}
}
Both rules take an array that can contain either strings or valid RegExp statements.
The following patterns are considered problems:
(foo) => { return "foo"; }
// Message: Missing return type annotation.
// Options: ["always"]
(foo) => { return "foo"; }
// Message: Missing return type annotation.
// Options: ["always"]
(foo) => "foo"
// Message: Missing return type annotation.
(foo) => ({})
// Message: Missing return type annotation.
/* @flow */
(foo) => { return 1; }
// Message: Missing return type annotation.
(foo): undefined => { return; }
// Message: Must not annotate undefined return type.
(foo): void => { return; }
// Message: Must not annotate undefined return type.
(foo): undefined => { return undefined; }
// Message: Must not annotate undefined return type.
(foo): void => { return void 0; }
// Message: Must not annotate undefined return type.
// Options: ["always",{"annotateUndefined":"never"}]
(foo): undefined => { return; }
// Message: Must not annotate undefined return type.
// Options: ["always",{"annotateUndefined":"never"}]
(foo): void => { return; }
// Message: Must not annotate undefined return type.
// Options: ["always",{"annotateUndefined":"always"}]
(foo) => { return; }
// Message: Must annotate undefined return type.
// Options: ["always",{"annotateUndefined":"never"}]
(foo): undefined => { return undefined; }
// Message: Must not annotate undefined return type.
// Options: ["always",{"annotateUndefined":"always"}]
(foo) => { return undefined; }
// Message: Must annotate undefined return type.
// Options: ["always",{"annotateUndefined":"always"}]
(foo) => { return void 0; }
// Message: Must annotate undefined return type.
// Settings: {"flowtype":{"onlyFilesWithFlowAnnotation":true}}
// @flow
(foo) => { return 1; }
// Message: Missing return type annotation.
// Options: ["always",{"annotateUndefined":"always"}]
// Settings: {"flowtype":{"onlyFilesWithFlowAnnotation":true}}
// @flow
(foo) => { return undefined; }
// Message: Must annotate undefined return type.
// Options: ["always"]
async () => { return 2; }
// Message: Missing return type annotation.
// Options: ["always",{"annotateUndefined":"always"}]
async () => {}
// Message: Must annotate undefined return type.
// Options: ["always",{"annotateUndefined":"always"}]
async function x() {}
// Message: Must annotate undefined return type.
// Options: ["always",{"annotateUndefined":"never"}]
async (): Promise<void> => { return; }
// Message: Must not annotate undefined return type.
// Options: ["always",{"annotateUndefined":"never"}]
async (): Promise<undefined> => { return; }
// Message: Must not annotate undefined return type.
// Options: ["always",{"annotateUndefined":"always"}]
class Test { constructor() { } }
// Message: Must annotate undefined return type.
class Test { foo() { return 42; } }
// Message: Missing return type annotation.
class Test { foo = () => { return 42; } }
// Message: Missing return type annotation.
class Test { foo = () => 42; }
// Message: Missing return type annotation.
// Options: ["always"]
function* x() {}
// Message: Missing return type annotation.
// Options: ["always",{"excludeArrowFunctions":"expressionsOnly"}]
() => { return 3; }
// Message: Missing return type annotation.
// Options: ["always",{"excludeArrowFunctions":"expressionsOnly"}]
async () => { return 4; }
// Message: Missing return type annotation.
// Options: ["always",{"includeOnlyMatching":["bar"]}]
function foo() { return 42; }
function bar() { return 42; }
// Message: Missing return type annotation.
// Options: ["always",{"includeOnlyMatching":["bar"]}]
const foo = () => { return 42; };
const bar = () => { return 42; }
// Message: Missing return type annotation.
// Options: ["always",{"includeOnlyMatching":["bar"]}]
const foo = { bar() { return 42; }, foobar: function() { return 42; } }
// Message: Missing return type annotation.
// Message: Missing return type annotation.
// Options: ["always",{"excludeMatching":["bar"]}]
const foo = { bar() { return 42; }, baz() { return 42; } }
// Message: Missing return type annotation.
// Options: ["always",{"annotateUndefined":"always"}]
function * foo() { yield 2; }
// Message: Missing return type annotation.
// Options: ["always",{"annotateUndefined":"always"}]
async function * foo() { yield 2; }
// Message: Missing return type annotation.
The following patterns are not considered problems:
return;
(foo): string => {}
const f: Foo = (a, b) => 42;
// Options: ["always"]
(foo): string => {}
type fn = (a: string, b: number) => number;
const f: fn = (a, b) => { return 42; }
(foo) => { return; }
(foo): Object => ( {} )
(foo) => { return undefined; }
(foo) => { return void 0; }
// Options: ["always",{"annotateUndefined":"always"}]
(foo): undefined => { return; }
// Options: ["always",{"annotateUndefined":"always"}]
(foo): void => { return; }
// Options: ["always",{"annotateUndefined":"never"}]
(foo) => { return; }
// Options: ["always",{"annotateUndefined":"never"}]
(foo) => { return undefined; }
// Options: ["always",{"annotateUndefined":"never"}]
(foo) => { return void 0; }
// Options: ["always",{"annotateUndefined":"always"}]
(foo): undefined => { return undefined; }
// Options: ["always",{"annotateUndefined":"always"}]
(foo): void => { return void 0; }
// Options: ["always"]
// Settings: {"flowtype":{"onlyFilesWithFlowAnnotation":true}}
(foo) => { return 1; }
// Options: ["always"]
/* @noflow */
(foo) => { return 1; }
// Options: ["always",{"annotateUndefined":"always"}]
// Settings: {"flowtype":{"onlyFilesWithFlowAnnotation":true}}
(foo) => { return undefined; }
// Options: ["always",{"annotateUndefined":"always"}]
async function doThing(): Promise<void> {}
// Options: ["always",{"annotateUndefined":"ignore"}]
async function doThing(): Promise<void> {}
// Options: ["always",{"annotateUndefined":"ignore"}]
async function doThing() {}
// Options: ["always",{"annotateUndefined":"always"}]
function* doThing(): Generator<number, void, void> { yield 2; }
// Options: ["always",{"annotateUndefined":"always","excludeMatching":["constructor"]}]
class Test { constructor() { } }
class Test { constructor() { } }
// Options: ["always",{"excludeMatching":["foo"]}]
class Test { foo() { return 42; } }
// Options: ["always",{"excludeMatching":["foo"]}]
class Test { foo = () => { return 42; } }
// Options: ["always",{"excludeMatching":["foo"]}]
class Test { foo = () => 42; }
class Test { foo = (): number => { return 42; } }
class Test { foo = (): number => 42; }
async (foo): Promise<number> => { return 3; }
// Options: ["always",{"excludeArrowFunctions":true}]
() => 3
// Options: ["always",{"excludeArrowFunctions":true}]
() => { return 4; }
// Options: ["always",{"excludeArrowFunctions":true}]
() => undefined
// Options: ["always",{"annotateUndefined":"always","excludeArrowFunctions":true}]
() => undefined
// Options: ["always",{"annotateUndefined":"always","excludeArrowFunctions":true}]
() => { return undefined; }
// Options: ["always",{"excludeArrowFunctions":"expressionsOnly"}]
() => 3
// Options: ["always",{"excludeArrowFunctions":"expressionsOnly"}]
async () => 3
// Options: ["always",{"excludeMatching":["foo"]}]
function foo() { return 42; }
// Options: ["always",{"includeOnlyMatching":["bar"]}]
function foo() { return 42; }
// Options: ["always",{"excludeMatching":["bar"]}]
function foo(): number { return 42; }
function bar() { return 42; }
// Options: ["always",{"includeOnlyMatching":["foo","baz"]}]
function foo(): number { return 42; }
function bar() { return 42; }
// Options: ["always",{"excludeMatching":["^b.*","qux"]}]
function foo(): number { return 42; }
function bar() { return 42; }
// Options: ["always",{"includeOnlyMatching":["^f.*"]}]
function foo(): number { return 42; }
function bar() { return 42; }
// Options: ["always",{"includeOnlyMatching":["bar"]}]
const foo = { baz() { return 42; } }
// Options: ["always",{"excludeMatching":["bar"]}]
const foo = { bar() { return 42; } }
// Options: ["always",{"annotateUndefined":"always"}]
function * foo(): Iterable<number> { yield 2; }
// Options: ["always",{"annotateUndefined":"always"}]
async function * foo(): AsyncIterable<number> { yield 2; }
require-types-at-top
Requires all type declarations to be at the top of the file, after any import declarations.
The rule has a string option:
"never"
"always"
The default value is
"always".
The following patterns are considered problems:
const foo = 3;
type Foo = number;
// Message: All type declaration must be at the top of the file, after any import declarations.
const foo = 3;
opaque type Foo = number;
// Message: All type declaration must be at the top of the file, after any import declarations.
const foo = 3;
export type Foo = number;
// Message: All type declaration must be at the top of the file, after any import declarations.
const foo = 3;
export opaque type Foo = number;
// Message: All type declaration must be at the top of the file, after any import declarations.
const foo = 3;
type Foo = number | string;
// Message: All type declaration must be at the top of the file, after any import declarations.
import bar from "./bar";
const foo = 3;
type Foo = number;
// Message: All type declaration must be at the top of the file, after any import declarations.
The following patterns are not considered problems:
type Foo = number;
const foo = 3;
opaque type Foo = number;
const foo = 3;
export type Foo = number;
const foo = 3;
export opaque type Foo = number;
const foo = 3;
type Foo = number;
const foo = 3;
import bar from "./bar";
type Foo = number;
type Foo = number;
import bar from "./bar";
// Options: ["never"]
const foo = 3;
type Foo = number;
require-valid-file-annotation
This rule validates Flow file annotations.
This rule can optionally report missing or missed placed annotations, common typos (e.g.
// @floww), and enforce a consistent annotation style.
The rule has a string option:
"never" (default): Never report files that are missing an
@flow annotation.
"always": Always report files that are missing an
@flow annotation
This rule has an object option:
"annotationStyle" - Enforce a consistent file annotation style.
"none" (default): Either annotation style is accepted.
"line": Require single line annotations (i.e.
// @flow).
"block": Require block annotations (i.e.
/* @flow */).
"strict" - Enforce a strict flow file annotation.
false (default): strict flow annotation is not required.
true: Require strict flow annotation (i.e.
// @flow strict).
{
"rules": {
"flowtype/require-valid-file-annotation": [
2,
"always"
]
}
}
{
"rules": {
"flowtype/require-valid-file-annotation": [
2,
"always", {
"annotationStyle": "block",
"strict": true,
}
]
}
}
The following patterns are considered problems:
// Options: ["always"]
#!/usr/bin/env node
// Message: Flow file annotation is missing.
// Options: ["always"]
#!/usr/bin/env node
a;
// Message: Flow file annotation is missing.
;// @flow
// Message: Flow file annotation not at the top of the file.
;
// @flow
// Message: Flow file annotation not at the top of the file.
// @Flow
// Message: Malformed Flow file annotation.
// @NoFlow
// Message: Malformed Flow file annotation.
// @Noflow
// Message: Malformed Flow file annotation.
// @floweeeeeee
// Message: Misspelled or malformed Flow file annotation.
// @nofloweeeeeee
// Message: Misspelled or malformed Flow file annotation.
// Options: ["always"]
a;
// Message: Flow file annotation is missing.
// Options: ["always",{"annotationStyle":"line"}]
/* @flow */
// Message: Flow file annotation style must be `// @flow`
// Options: ["always",{"annotationStyle":"block"}]
// @flow
// Message: Flow file annotation style must be `/* @flow */`
// Options: ["always",{"annotationStyle":"block"}]
// @flow
// Message: Flow file annotation style must be `/* @flow */`
// Options: ["always",{"annotationStyle":"line","strict":true}]
// @flow
// Message: Strict Flow file annotation is required, must be `// @flow strict`
// Options: ["always",{"annotationStyle":"line"}]
/* @noflow */
// Message: Flow file annotation style must be `// @noflow`
// Options: ["always",{"annotationStyle":"block"}]
// @noflow
// Message: Flow file annotation style must be `/* @noflow */`
// Options: ["always"]
a;
// Message: Flow file annotation is missing.
// Options: ["always",{"annotationStyle":"block"}]
a;
// Message: Flow file annotation is missing.
// Options: ["always",{"annotationStyle":"line","strict":true}]
a;
// Message: Flow file annotation is missing.
// Options: ["always",{"annotationStyle":"line","strict":true}]
// @flow
a;
b;
// Message: Strict Flow file annotation is required, must be `// @flow strict`
// Options: ["never",{"annotationStyle":"line"}]
/* @flow */
a;
b;
// Message: Flow file annotation style must be `// @flow`
// Options: ["never",{"annotationStyle":"line"}]
/* @flow strict */
a;
b;
// Message: Flow file annotation style must be `// @flow strict`
The following patterns are not considered problems:
a;
// @flow
a;
//@flow
a;
//**@flow
a;
/* foo @flow bar */
a;
// @flow
a;
// @flow
// @FLow
// @noflow
a;
// Options: ["always"]
// Settings: {"flowtype":{"onlyFilesWithFlowAnnotation":true}}
a;
// Options: ["always",{"annotationStyle":"line"}]
// @flow
// Options: ["always",{"annotationStyle":"line","strict":true}]
// @noflow
// Options: ["always",{"annotationStyle":"line","strict":true}]
// @flow strict
// Options: ["never",{"annotationStyle":"none"}]
// @function
// Options: ["never"]
// @fixable
// Options: ["always",{"annotationStyle":"block"}]
/* @flow */
require-variable-type
Requires that all variable declarators have type annotations.
You can exclude variables that match a certain regex by using
excludeVariableMatch.
This excludes all parameters that start with an underscore (
_).
The default pattern is
a^, which doesn't match anything, i.e., all parameters are checked.
{
"rules": {
"flowtype/require-variable-type": [
2,
{
"excludeVariableMatch": "^_"
}
]
}
}
You can choose specific variable types (
var,
let, and
const) to ignore using
excludeVariableTypes.
This excludes
var and
let declarations from needing type annotations, but forces
const declarations to have it.
By default, all declarations are checked.
{
"rules": {
"flowtype/require-variable-type": [
2,
{
"excludeVariableTypes": {
"var": true,
"let": true,
"const": false,
}
}
]
}
}
The following patterns are considered problems:
var foo = "bar"
// Message: Missing "foo" variable type annotation.
var foo : string = "bar", bar = 1
// Message: Missing "bar" variable type annotation.
// Options: [{"excludeVariableMatch":"^_"}]
var _foo = "bar", bar = 1
// Message: Missing "bar" variable type annotation.
// Options: [{"excludeVariableTypes":{"let":false,"var":true}}]
var foo = "bar", bar = 1; const oob : string = "oob"; let hey = "yah"
// Message: Missing "hey" variable type annotation.
The following patterns are not considered problems:
var foo : string = "bar"
var foo : string = "bar", bar : number = 1
// Options: [{"excludeVariableMatch":"^_"}]
var _foo = "bar", bar : number = 1
// Options: [{"excludeVariableTypes":{"var":true}}]
var foo = "bar", bar = 1
// Options: [{"excludeVariableTypes":{"let":true,"var":true}}]
var foo = "bar", bar = 1; const oob : string = "oob"; let hey = "yah"
semi
The
--fix option on the command line automatically fixes problems reported by this rule.
Enforces consistent use of semicolons after type aliases.
This rule takes one argument. If it is
'never' then a problem is raised when there is a semicolon after a type alias. If it is
'always' then a problem is raised when there is no semicolon after a type alias.
The default value is
'always'.
The following patterns are considered problems:
// Options: ["always"]
class Foo { foo: string }
// Message: Missing semicolon.
// Options: ["never"]
class Foo { foo: string; }
// Message: Extra semicolon.
// Options: []
type FooType = {}
// Message: Missing semicolon.
// Options: ["always"]
type FooType = {}
// Message: Missing semicolon.
// Options: ["never"]
type FooType = {};
// Message: Extra semicolon.
// Options: []
opaque type FooType = {}
// Message: Missing semicolon.
The following patterns are not considered problems:
type FooType = {};
// Options: ["always"]
type FooType = {};
// Options: ["always"]
(foo: string) => {}
// Options: ["always"]
class Foo { foo: string; }
// Options: ["never"]
class Foo { foo: string }
// Options: ["always"]
type FooType = { a: number;
b: string;
};
// Options: ["never"]
type FooType = { a: number;
b: string;
}
// Options: ["never"]
type FooType = {}
// Settings: {"flowtype":{"onlyFilesWithFlowAnnotation":true}}
type FooType = {}
opaque type FooType = {};
sort-keys
The
--fix option on the command line automatically fixes problems reported by this rule.
Enforces natural, case-insensitive sorting of Object annotations.
The first option specifies sort order.
"asc" (default) - enforce ascending sort order.
"desc" - enforce descending sort order.
{
"rules": {
"flowtype/sort-keys": [
2,
"asc"
]
}
}
The following patterns are considered problems:
type FooType = { a: number, c: number, b: string }
// Message: Expected type annotations to be in ascending order. "b" must be before "c".
// Options: ["desc"]
type FooType = { a: number, b: number }
// Message: Expected type annotations to be in descending order. "b" must be before "a".
// Options: ["desc"]
type FooType = { b: number, C: number, a: string }
// Message: Expected type annotations to be in descending order. "C" must be before "b".
// Options: ["asc"]
type FooType = { a: number, c: number, C: number, b: string }
// Message: Expected type annotations to be in ascending order. "b" must be before "C".
// Options: ["asc"]
type FooType = { a: number, C: number, c: number, b: string }
// Message: Expected type annotations to be in ascending order. "b" must be before "c".
// Options: ["asc"]
type FooType = { 1: number, 10: number, 2: boolean }
// Message: Expected type annotations to be in ascending order. "2" must be before "10".
type FooType = { a: number, c: number, b: string }
// Message: Expected type annotations to be in ascending order. "b" must be before "c".
type FooType = {
a: number,
c: number,
b: string,
}
// Message: Expected type annotations to be in ascending order. "b" must be before "c".
type FooType = {
a: $ReadOnlyArray<number>,
c: $ReadOnlyMap<string, number>,
b: Map<string, Array<Map<string, number>>>,
}
// Message: Expected type annotations to be in ascending order. "b" must be before "c".
type FooType = {
...ErrorsInRecursiveGenericTypeArgsButDoesNotFix<{
y: boolean,
x: string,
z: {
j: string,
l: number,
k: boolean,
},
}>,
a: number,
c: string,
b: Map<string, Array<ErrorsInRecursiveGenericTypeArgsButDoesNotFix<{
y: boolean,
x: string,
z: {
j: string,
l: number,
k: boolean,
},
}>>>,
}
// Message: Expected type annotations to be in ascending order. "x" must be before "y".
// Message: Expected type annotations to be in ascending order. "k" must be before "l".
// Message: Expected type annotations to be in ascending order. "b" must be before "c".
// Message: Expected type annotations to be in ascending order. "x" must be before "y".
// Message: Expected type annotations to be in ascending order. "k" must be before "l".
type FooType = {
...BPreservesSpreadOrder,
...APreservesSpreadOrder,
c: string,
b: number,
}
// Message: Expected type annotations to be in ascending order. "b" must be before "c".
type FooType = {
...BPreservesSpreadSpans,
...APreservesSpreadSpans,
c: string,
b: number,
...CPreservesSpreadSpans,
e: string,
d: number,
}
// Message: Expected type annotations to be in ascending order. "b" must be before "c".
// Message: Expected type annotations to be in ascending order. "d" must be before "e".
type FooType = {
...BPreservesSpreadOrderAndTypeArgs<string, number>,
...APreservesSpreadOrderAndTypeArgs<number>,
c: string,
b: number,
}
// Message: Expected type annotations to be in ascending order. "b" must be before "c".
type FooType = {
/* preserves block comment before spread BType */
// preserves line comment before spread BType
... /* preserves comment in spread BType */ BType<Generic> /* preserves trailing comment in spread AType */,
/* preserves block comment before spread AType */
// preserves line comment before spread AType
... /* preserves comment in spread AType */ AType /* preserves trailing comment in spread AType */,
/* preserves block comment before reordered key "c" */
// preserves line comment before reordered key "c"
c:/* preserves comment and white space or lack of it */string/* preserves trailing comment for key "c" */,
b: number,
dWithoutComma: boolean
}
// Message: Expected type annotations to be in ascending order. "b" must be before "c".
type FooType = {
+a: number,
c: number,
b: string,
}
// Message: Expected type annotations to be in ascending order. "b" must be before "c".
type FooType = {
-a: number,
c: number,
b: string,
}
// Message: Expected type annotations to be in ascending order. "b" must be before "c".
type FooType = {
a?: number,
c: ?number,
b: string,
}
// Message: Expected type annotations to be in ascending order. "b" must be before "c".
type FooType = {
a: (number) => void,
c: number,
b: (param: string) => number,
}
// Message: Expected type annotations to be in ascending order. "b" must be before "c".
type FooType = {
a: number | string | boolean,
c: number,
b: (param: string) => number,
}
// Message: Expected type annotations to be in ascending order. "b" must be before "c".
type FooType = {
c: number,
a: number | string | boolean,
b: (param: string) => number,
}
// Message: Expected type annotations to be in ascending order. "a" must be before "c".
type FooType = {
c: {
z: number,
x: string,
y: boolean,
},
a: number | string | boolean,
b: (param: string) => number,
}
// Message: Expected type annotations to be in ascending order. "x" must be before "z".
// Message: Expected type annotations to be in ascending order. "a" must be before "c".
type FooType = {
c: {
z: {
j: string,
l: number,
k: boolean,
},
x: string,
y: boolean,
},
a: number | string | boolean,
b: (param: string) => number,
}
// Message: Expected type annotations to be in ascending order. "k" must be before "l".
// Message: Expected type annotations to be in ascending order. "x" must be before "z".
// Message: Expected type annotations to be in ascending order. "a" must be before "c".
type FooType = {
+c: number,
-b: number,
a: number,
}
// Message: Expected type annotations to be in ascending order. "b" must be before "c".
// Message: Expected type annotations to be in ascending order. "a" must be before "b".
type FooType = {|
+c: number,
-b: number,
a: number,
|}
// Message: Expected type annotations to be in ascending order. "b" must be before "c".
// Message: Expected type annotations to be in ascending order. "a" must be before "b".
type FooType = {
a(number): void,
c: number,
b(param: string): number,
}
// Message: Expected type annotations to be in ascending order. "b" must be before "c".
type FooType = {
a: number | string | boolean,
c: number,
b(param: string): number,
}
// Message: Expected type annotations to be in ascending order. "b" must be before "c".
type FooType = {
c: number,
a: number | string | boolean,
b(param: string): number,
}
// Message: Expected type annotations to be in ascending order. "a" must be before "c".
type FooType = {
c: {
z: number,
x: string,
y: boolean,
},
a: number | string | boolean,
b(param: string): number,
}
// Message: Expected type annotations to be in ascending order. "x" must be before "z".
// Message: Expected type annotations to be in ascending order. "a" must be before "c".
type FooType = {
c: {
z: {
j: string,
l: number,
k: boolean,
},
x: string,
y: boolean,
},
a: number | string | boolean,
b(param: string): number,
}
// Message: Expected type annotations to be in ascending order. "k" must be before "l".
// Message: Expected type annotations to be in ascending order. "x" must be before "z".
// Message: Expected type annotations to be in ascending order. "a" must be before "c".
type FooType = {
/* preserves block comment before a */
a: number | string | boolean,
/* preserves block comment before c */
c: number,
/* preserves block comment before b */
b(param: string): number,
}
// Message: Expected type annotations to be in ascending order. "b" must be before "c".
export type GroupOrdersResponseType = {|
isSuccess: boolean,
code: number,
message?: string,
errorMessage: string,
result: {|
OrderNumber: string,
Orders: GroupOrderSummaryType[],
PlacedOn: string,
Status: string,
ReturnText: string,
IncludesLegacyOrder: boolean
|}
|};
// Message: Expected type annotations to be in ascending order. "code" must be before "isSuccess".
// Message: Expected type annotations to be in ascending order. "errorMessage" must be before "message".
// Message: Expected type annotations to be in ascending order. "ReturnText" must be before "Status".
// Message: Expected type annotations to be in ascending order. "IncludesLegacyOrder" must be before "ReturnText".
The following patterns are not considered problems:
type FooType = { a: number }
type FooType = { a: number, b: number, c: (boolean | number) }
type FooType = { a: string, b: foo, C: number }
type FooType = { 1: number, 2: boolean, 10: number }
// Options: ["desc"]
type FooType = { c: number, b: number, a: number }
// Options: ["desc"]
type FooType = { C: number, b: string, a: {} }
// Options: ["desc"]
type FooType = { 10: number, 2: number, 1: boolean }
// Settings: {"flowtype":{"onlyFilesWithFlowAnnotation":true}}
type FooType = { b: number, a: number }
type FooType = { a: string, b(): number, c: boolean }
type FooType = { a(): string, b: number, c: boolean }
sort-type-union-intersection-members
The
--fix option on the command line automatically fixes problems reported by this rule.
Enforces that members of a type union/intersection are sorted alphabetically.
You can specify the sort order using
order.
"asc" (default) - enforce ascending sort order.
"desc" - enforce descending sort order.
{
"rules": {
"flowtype/sort-type-union-intersection-members": [
2,
{
"order": "asc"
}
]
}
}
You can disable checking intersection types using
checkIntersections.
true (default) - enforce sort order of intersection members.
false - do not enforce sort order of intersection members.
{
"rules": {
"flowtype/sort-type-union-intersection-members": [
2,
{
"checkIntersections": true
}
]
}
}
You can disable checking union types using
checkUnions.
true (default) - enforce sort order of union members.
false - do not enforce sort order of union members.
{
"rules": {
"flowtype/sort-type-union-intersection-members": [
2,
{
"checkUnions": true
}
]
}
}
You can specify the ordering of groups using
groupOrder.
Each member of the type is placed into a group, and then the rule sorts alphabetically within each group. The ordering of groups is determined by this option.
keyword - Keyword types (
any,
string, etc)
named - Named types (
A,
A['prop'],
B[],
Array<C>)
literal - Literal types (
1,
'b',
true, etc)
function - Function types (
() => void)
object - Object types (
{ a: string },
{ [key: string]: number })
tuple - Tuple types (
[A, B, C])
intersection - Intersection types (
A & B)
union - Union types (
A | B)
nullish -
null and
undefined
{
"rules": {
"flowtype/sort-type-union-intersection-members": [
2,
{
"groupOrder": [
'keyword',
'named',
'literal',
'function',
'object',
'tuple',
'intersection',
'union',
'nullish',
]
}
]
}
}
The following patterns are considered problems:
type T1 = B | A;
// Message: Expected union members to be in ascending order. "A" should be before "B".
type T2 = { b: string } & { a: string };
// Message: Expected intersection members to be in ascending order. "{ a: string }" should be before "{ b: string }".
type T3 = [1, 2, 4] & [1, 2, 3];
// Message: Expected intersection members to be in ascending order. "[1, 2, 3]" should be before "[1, 2, 4]".
type T4 =
| [1, 2, 4]
| [1, 2, 3]
| { b: string }
| { a: string }
| (() => void)
| (() => string)
| 'b'
| 'a'
| 'b'
| 'a'
| string[]
| number[]
| B
| A
| string
| any;
// Message: Expected union members to be in ascending order. "[1, 2, 3]" should be before "[1, 2, 4]".
// Message: Expected union members to be in ascending order. "{ b: string }" should be before "[1, 2, 3]".
// Message: Expected union members to be in ascending order. "{ a: string }" should be before "{ b: string }".
// Message: Expected union members to be in ascending order. "() => void" should be before "{ a: string }".
// Message: Expected union members to be in ascending order. "() => string" should be before "() => void".
// Message: Expected union members to be in ascending order. "'b'" should be before "() => string".
// Message: Expected union members to be in ascending order. "'a'" should be before "'b'".
// Message: Expected union members to be in ascending order. "'b'" should be before "'a'".
// Message: Expected union members to be in ascending order. "'a'" should be before "'b'".
// Message: Expected union members to be in ascending order. "string[]" should be before "'a'".
// Message: Expected union members to be in ascending order. "number[]" should be before "string[]".
// Message: Expected union members to be in ascending order. "B" should be before "number[]".
// Message: Expected union members to be in ascending order. "A" should be before "B".
// Message: Expected union members to be in ascending order. "string" should be before "A".
// Message: Expected union members to be in ascending order. "any" should be before "string".
The following patterns are not considered problems:
type T1 = A | B;
type T2 = { a: string } & { b: string };
type T3 = [1, 2, 3] & [1, 2, 4];
type T4 =
| any
| string
| A
| B
| number[]
| string[]
| 'a'
| 'a'
| 'b'
| 'b'
| (() => string)
| (() => void)
| { a: string }
| { b: string }
| [1, 2, 3]
| [1, 2, 4];
space-after-type-colon
The
--fix option on the command line automatically fixes problems reported by this rule.
Enforces consistent spacing after the type annotation colon.
This rule has a string argument.
"always" (default): Require a space after the type annotation colon (e.g. foo: BarType).
"never": Require no spaces after the type annotation colon (e.g. foo:BarType).
This rule has an option object.
"allowLineBreak" - Allow a line break to count as a space following the annotation colon.
"true": Enable
"false": Disable
{ "rules": { "flowtype/space-after-type-colon": [ 2, "always", { "allowLineBreak": false } ] } }
The following patterns are considered problems:
// Options: ["never"]
(foo: string) => {}
// Message: There must be no space after "foo" parameter type annotation colon.
// Options: ["always"]
(foo: string) => {}
// Message: There must be 1 space after "foo" parameter type annotation colon.
// Options: ["always"]
(foo:(() => void)) => {}
// Message: There must be a space after "foo" parameter type annotation colon.
// Options: ["never"]
(foo: (() => void)) => {}
// Message: There must be no space after "foo" parameter type annotation colon.
// Options: ["always"]
(foo: (() => void)) => {}
// Message: There must be 1 space after "foo" parameter type annotation colon.
({ lorem, ipsum, dolor } : SomeType) => {}
// Message: There must be 1 space after "{ lorem, ipsum, dolor }" parameter type annotation colon.
(foo:{ a: string, b: number }) => {}
// Message: There must be a space after "foo" parameter type annotation colon.
({ a, b } :{ a: string, b: number }) => {}
// Message: There must be a space after "{ a, b }" parameter type annotation colon.
([ a, b ] :string[]) => {}
// Message: There must be a space after "[ a, b ]" parameter type annotation colon.
(i?:number) => {}
// Message: There must be a space after "i" parameter type annotation colon.
(i?: number) => {}
// Message: There must be 1 space after "i" parameter type annotation colon.
// Options: ["never"]
(i?: number) => {}
// Message: There must be no space after "i" parameter type annotation colon.
(foo:
{ a: string, b: number }) => {}
// Message: There must not be a line break after "foo" parameter type annotation colon.
(foo:
{ a: string, b: number }) => {}
// Message: There must not be a line break after "foo" parameter type annotation colon.
(foo:
{ a: string, b: number }) => {}
// Message: There must not be a line break after "foo" parameter type annotation colon.
// Options: ["always"]
():Object => {}
// Message: There must be a space after return type colon.
// Options: ["never"]
(): Object => {}
// Message: There must be no space after return type colon.
// Options: ["always"]
(): Object => {}
// Message: There must be 1 space after return type colon.
// Options: ["always"]
():(() => void) => {}
// Message: There must be a space after return type colon.
// Options: ["never"]
(): (() => void) => {}
// Message: There must be no space after return type colon.
// Options: ["always"]
(): (() => void) => {}
// Message: There must be 1 space after return type colon.
// Options: ["never"]
export default function (foo: string) {}
// Message: There must be no space after "foo" parameter type annotation colon.
// Options: ["never"]
function foo (foo: string) {}
// Message: There must be no space after "foo" parameter type annotation colon.
// Options: ["always"]
(foo:string) => {}
// Message: There must be a space after "foo" parameter type annotation colon.
function foo (foo:string) {}
// Message: There must be a space after "foo" parameter type annotation colon.
async function foo({ lorem, ipsum, dolor }:SomeType) {}
// Message: There must be a space after "{ lorem, ipsum, dolor }" parameter type annotation colon.
function x(i?:number) {}
// Message: There must be a space after "i" parameter type annotation colon.
function x(i?: number) {}
// Message: There must be 1 space after "i" parameter type annotation colon.
// Options: ["never"]
function x(i?: number) {}
// Message: There must be no space after "i" parameter type annotation colon.
function a():x {}
// Message: There must be a space after return type colon.
// Options: ["always"]
function a(): x {}
// Message: There must be 1 space after return type colon.
// Options: ["never"]
function a(): x {}
// Message: There must be no space after return type colon.
type X = (foo:number) => string
// Message: There must be a space after "foo" parameter type annotation colon.
// Options: ["never"]
type X = (foo: number) => string
// Message: There must be no space after "foo" parameter type annotation colon.
type X = (foo: number) => string
// Message: There must be 1 space after "foo" parameter type annotation colon.
type X = (foo:?number) => string
// Message: There must be a space after "foo" parameter type annotation colon.
type X = (foo:(number)) => string
// Message: There must be a space after "foo" parameter type annotation colon.
type X = (foo:((number))) => string
// Message: There must be a space after "foo" parameter type annotation colon.
type X = (foo: ((number))) => string
// Message: There must be 1 space after "foo" parameter type annotation colon.
// Options: ["never"]
type X = (foo: ((number))) => string
// Message: There must be no space after "foo" parameter type annotation colon.
type X = (foo:?(number)) => string
// Message: There must be a space after "foo" parameter type annotation colon.
type TArrayPredicate = (el: T, i?:number) => boolean
// Message: There must be a space after "i" parameter type annotation colon.
type TArrayPredicate = (el: T, i?: number) => boolean
// Message: There must be 1 space after "i" parameter type annotation colon.
// Options: ["never"]
type TArrayPredicate = (el:T, i?: number) => boolean
// Message: There must be no space after "i" parameter type annotation colon.
class X { foo:string }
// Message: There must be a space after "foo" class property type annotation colon.
// Options: ["never"]
class X { foo: string }
// Message: There must be no space after "foo" class property type annotation colon.
class X { foo:?string }
// Message: There must be a space after "foo" class property type annotation colon.
// Options: ["never"]
class X { foo: ?string }
// Message: There must be no space after "foo" class property type annotation colon.
class X { static foo:number }
// Message: There must be a space after "foo" class property type annotation colon.
// Options: ["never"]
class X { static foo: number }
// Message: There must be no space after "foo" class property type annotation colon.
class X { static foo :number }
// Message: There must be a space after "foo" class property type annotation colon.
// Options: ["never"]
class X { static foo : number }
// Message: There must be no space after "foo" class property type annotation colon.
declare class X { static foo:number }
// Message: There must be a space after "foo" type annotation colon.
// Options: ["never"]
declare class X { static foo: number }
// Message: There must be no space after "foo" type annotation colon.
declare class X { static foo :number }
// Message: There must be a space after "foo" type annotation colon.
// Options: ["never"]
declare class X { static foo : number }
// Message: There must be no space after "foo" type annotation colon.
class X { +foo:string }
// Message: There must be a space after "foo" class property type annotation colon.
class X { +foo: string }
// Message: There must be 1 space after "foo" class property type annotation colon.
// Options: ["never"]
class X { +foo: string }
// Message: There must be no space after "foo" class property type annotation colon.
class X { static +foo:string }
// Message: There must be a space after "foo" class property type annotation colon.
class X { static +foo: string }
// Message: There must be 1 space after "foo" class property type annotation colon.
// Options: ["never"]
class X { static +foo: string }
// Message: There must be no space after "foo" class property type annotation colon.
type X = { foo:string }
// Message: There must be a space after "foo" type annotation colon.
// Options: ["always"]
type X = { foo:string }
// Message: There must be a space after "foo" type annotation colon.
// Options: ["never"]
type X = { foo: string }
// Message: There must be no space after "foo" type annotation colon.
type X = { foo: string }
// Message: There must be 1 space after "foo" type annotation colon.
type X = { foo?:string }
// Message: There must be a space after "foo" type annotation colon.
// Options: ["never"]
type X = { foo?: string }
// Message: There must be no space after "foo" type annotation colon.
type X = { foo?:?string }
// Message: There must be a space after "foo" type annotation colon.
type X = { foo?: ?string }
// Message: There must be 1 space after "foo" type annotation colon.
type Foo = { barType:(string | () => void) }
// Message: There must be a space after "barType" type annotation colon.
type Foo = { barType:(((string | () => void))) }
// Message: There must be a space after "barType" type annotation colon.
// Options: ["never"]
type Foo = { barType: (string | () => void) }
// Message: There must be no space after "barType" type annotation colon.
type Foo = { barType: (string | () => void) }
// Message: There must be 1 space after "barType" type annotation colon.
type Foo = { barType: ((string | () => void)) }
// Message: There must be 1 space after "barType" type annotation colon.
type X = { get:() => A; }
// Message: There must be a space after "get" type annotation colon.
type X = { get:<X>() => A; }
// Message: There must be a space after "get" type annotation colon.
// Options: ["never"]
type X = { get: () => A; }
// Message: There must be no space after "get" type annotation colon.
// Options: ["never"]
type X = { get: <X>() => A; }
// Message: There must be no space after "get" type annotation colon.
type X = { get: () => A; }
// Message: There must be 1 space after "get" type annotation colon.
type X = { get: <X>() => A; }
// Message: There must be 1 space after "get" type annotation colon.
type X = { +foo:string }
// Message: There must be a space after "foo" type annotation colon.
type X = { +foo: string }
// Message: There must be 1 space after "foo" type annotation colon.
// Options: ["never"]
type X = { +foo: string }
// Message: There must be no space after "foo" type annotation colon.
type X = { +foo?:string }
// Message: There must be a space after "foo" type annotation colon.
type X = { +foo?: string }
// Message: There must be 1 space after "foo" type annotation colon.
// Options: ["never"]
type X = { +foo?: string }
// Message: There must be no space after "foo" type annotation colon.
// Options: ["always"]
type X = { [a:b]: c }
// Message: There must be a space after type annotation colon.
// Options: ["never"]
type X = { [a: b]:c }
// Message: There must be no space after type annotation colon.
// Options: ["always"]
type X = { [a: b]: c }
// Message: There must be 1 space after type annotation colon.
// Options: ["always"]
type X = { +[a:b]: c }
// Message: There must be a space after type annotation colon.
// Options: ["never"]
type X = { +[a: b]:c }
// Message: There must be no space after type annotation colon.
// Options: ["always"]
type X = { +[a: b]: c }
// Message: There must be 1 space after type annotation colon.
// Options: ["always"]
type X = { [a: b]:c }
// Message: There must be a space after type annotation colon.
// Options: ["never"]
type X = { [a:b]: c }
// Message: There must be no space after type annotation colon.
// Options: ["always"]
type X = { [a: b]: c }
// Message: There must be 1 space after type annotation colon.
// Options: ["always"]
type X = { [a:b]:c }
// Message: There must be a space after type annotation colon.
// Message: There must be a space after type annotation colon.
// Options: ["never"]
type X = { [a: b]: c }
// Message: There must be no space after type annotation colon.
// Message: There must be no space after type annotation colon.
// Options: ["always"]
type X = { [a: b]: c }
// Message: There must be 1 space after type annotation colon.
// Message: There must be 1 space after type annotation colon.
// Options: ["always"]
type X = { [a:(b)]:(c) }
// Message: There must be a space after type annotation colon.
// Message: There must be a space after type annotation colon.
// Options: ["never"]
type X = { [a: (b)]: (c) }
// Message: There must be no space after type annotation colon.
// Message: There must be no space after type annotation colon.
// Options: ["never"]
const x = ({}: {})
// Message: There must be no space after type cast colon.
// Options: ["always"]
const x = ({}:{})
// Message: There must be a space after type cast colon.
// Options: ["always"]
const x = ({}: {})
// Message: There must be 1 space after type cast colon.
// Options: ["never"]
((x): (string))
// Message: There must be no space after type cast colon.
// Options: ["always"]
((x):(string))
// Message: There must be a space after type cast colon.
// Options: ["always"]
((x): (string))
// Message: There must be 1 space after type cast colon.
// Options: ["always"]
const x:number = 7;
// Message: There must be a space after const type annotation colon.
// Options: ["always"]
let x:number = 42;
// Message: There must be a space after let type annotation colon.
// Options: ["always"]
var x:number = 42;
// Message: There must be a space after var type annotation colon.
The following patterns are not considered problems:
(foo) => {}
(foo: string) => {}
(foo: (string|number)) => {}
// Options: ["never"]
(foo:string) => {}
// Options: ["always"]
(foo: string) => {}
// Options: ["never"]
(foo:(() => void)) => {}
// Options: ["always"]
(foo: (() => void)) => {}
({ lorem, ipsum, dolor }: SomeType) => {}
(foo: { a: string, b: number }) => {}
({ a, b }: ?{ a: string, b: number }) => {}
([ a, b ]: string[]) => {}
(i?: number) => {}
// Options: ["never"]
(i?:number) => {}
// Options: ["always",{"allowLineBreak":true}]
(foo:
{ a: string, b: number }) => {}
// Options: ["always",{"allowLineBreak":true}]
(foo:
{ a: string, b: number }) => {}
// Options: ["never"]
():Object => {}
// Options: ["always"]
(): Object => {}
// Options: ["never"]
():(number | string) => {}
// Options: ["always"]
(): (number | string) => {}
// Options: ["never"]
():number|string => {}
// Options: ["always"]
(): number|string => {}
// Options: ["never"]
():(() => void) => {}
// Options: ["always"]
(): (() => void) => {}
// Options: ["never"]
():( () => void ) => {}
// Options: ["always"]
(): ( () => void ) => {}
(): { a: number, b: string } => {}
// Options: ["never"]
() :{ a:number, b:string } => {}
function x(foo: string) {}
class Foo { constructor(foo: string) {} }
// Options: ["never"]
function x(foo:string) {}
// Options: ["never"]
class Foo { constructor(foo:string) {} }
async function foo({ lorem, ipsum, dolor }: SomeType) {}
function x({ a, b }: { a: string, b: number }) {}
function x(i?: number) {}
// Options: ["never"]
function x(i?:number) {}
function a(): x {}
// Options: ["never"]
function a():x {}
function a(): (number | string) {}
// Options: ["never"]
function a() :(number | string) {}
type X = (foo: number) => string;
type X = (foo : number) => string;
type X = (foo: ?number) => string;
type X = (foo? : ?number) => string;
type X = (foo: ?{ x: number }) => string;
// Options: ["never"]
type X = (foo:number) => string;
// Options: ["never"]
type X = (foo:?{ x:number }) => string;
type X = (foo: (number)) => string
type X = (foo: ((number))) => string
// Options: ["never"]
type X = (foo:((number))) => string
type X = ?(foo: ((number))) => string
// Options: ["never"]
type X = ?(foo:((number))) => string
type TArrayPredicate = (el: T, i?: number) => boolean
// Options: ["never"]
type TArrayPredicate = (el:T, i?:number) => boolean
type X = (number) => string;
type X = (?number) => string;
type X = number => string;
type X = ?number => string;
type X = ({ foo: bar }) => string;
// Options: ["always"]
type X = (number) => string;
// Options: ["always"]
type X = (?number) => string;
// Options: ["always"]
type X = number => string;
// Options: ["always"]
type X = ?number => string;
// Options: ["always"]
type X = ({ foo: bar }) => string;
class Foo { bar }
class Foo { bar = 3 }
class Foo { bar: string }
class Foo { bar: ?string }
// Options: ["never"]
class Foo { bar:string }
// Options: ["never"]
class Foo { bar:?string }
class X { static foo : number }
// Options: ["never"]
class X { static foo :number }
declare class X { static foo : number }
// Options: ["never"]
declare class X { static foo :number }
class X { +foo: string }
class X { static +foo: string }
// Options: ["never"]
class X { +foo:string }
// Options: ["never"]
class X { static +foo:string }
type X = { foo: string }
// Options: ["never"]
type X = { foo:string }
type X = { foo?: string }
type X = { foo?: ?string }
// Options: ["never"]
type X = { foo?:?string }
type Foo = { barType: (string | () => void) }
type Foo = { barType: ((string | () => void)) }
// Options: ["never"]
type Foo = { barType:(string | () => void) }
// Options: ["never"]
type Foo = { barType:((string | () => void)) }
type X = { get(): A; }
type X = { get<X>(): A; }
// Options: ["never"]
type X = { get(): A; }
// Options: ["never"]
type X = { get<X>(): A; }
type X = { get: () => A; }
type X = { get: <X>() => A; }
// Options: ["never"]
type X = { get:() => A; }
// Options: ["never"]
type X = { get:<X>() => A; }
type X = { +foo: string }
type X = { +foo?: string }
// Options: ["never"]
type X = { +foo:string }
// Options: ["never"]
type X = { +foo?:string }
// Options: ["always"]
type X = { [a: b]: c }
// Options: ["never"]
type X = { [a:b]:c }
// Options: ["always"]
type X = { +[a: b]: c }
// Options: ["never"]
type X = { +[a:b]:c }
// Options: ["always"]
type X = { [string]: c }
// Options: ["never"]
type X = { [string]:c }
// Options: ["never"]
const x = ({}:{})
// Options: ["always"]
const x = ({}: {})
// Options: ["never"]
((x):(string))
// Options: ["always"]
((x): (string))
// Options: ["always"]
const x: number = 7;
// Options: ["always"]
let x: number = 42;
// Options: ["always"]
var x: number = 42;
space-before-generic-bracket
The
--fix option on the command line automatically fixes problems reported by this rule.
Enforces consistent spacing before the opening
< of generic type annotation parameters.
This rule takes one argument. If it is
'never' then a problem is raised when there is a space before the
<. If it is
'always' then a problem is raised when there is no space before the
<.
The default value is
'never'.
The following patterns are considered problems:
type X = Promise <string>
// Message: There must be no space before "Promise" generic type annotation bracket
// Options: ["never"]
type X = Promise <string>
// Message: There must be no space before "Promise" generic type annotation bracket
type X = Promise <string>
// Message: There must be no space before "Promise" generic type annotation bracket
// Options: ["always"]
type X = Promise<string>
// Message: There must be a space before "Promise" generic type annotation bracket
// Options: ["always"]
type X = Promise <string>
// Message: There must be one space before "Promise" generic type annotation bracket
The following patterns are not considered problems:
type X = Promise<string>
// Options: ["always"]
type X = Promise <string>
space-before-type-colon
The
--fix option on the command line automatically fixes problems reported by this rule.
Enforces consistent spacing before the type annotation colon.
This rule takes one argument. If it is
'always' then a problem is raised when there is no space before the type annotation colon. If it is
'never' then a problem is raised when there is a space before the type annotation colon. The default value is
'never'.
The following patterns are considered problems:
// Options: ["never"]
(foo : string) => {}
// Message: There must be no space before "foo" parameter type annotation colon.
// Options: ["never"]
(foo ? : string) => {}
// Message: There must be no space before "foo" parameter type annotation colon.
// Options: ["always"]
(foo: string) => {}
// Message: There must be a space before "foo" parameter type annotation colon.
// Options: ["always"]
(foo : string) => {}
// Message: There must be 1 space before "foo" parameter type annotation colon.
// Options: ["always"]
(foo?: string) => {}
// Message: There must be a space before "foo" parameter type annotation colon.
// Options: ["always"]
(foo ? : string) => {}
// Message: There must be 1 space before "foo" parameter type annotation colon.
// Options: ["always"]
(foo ?: string) => {}
// Message: There must be a space before "foo" parameter type annotation colon.
({ lorem, ipsum, dolor } : SomeType) => {}
// Message: There must be no space before "{ lorem, ipsum, dolor }" parameter type annotation colon.
(foo : { a: string, b: number }) => {}
// Message: There must be no space before "foo" parameter type annotation colon.
({ a, b } : { a: string, b: number }) => {}
// Message: There must be no space before "{ a, b }" parameter type annotation colon.
([ a, b ] : string[]) => {}
// Message: There must be no space before "[ a, b ]" parameter type annotation colon.
() : x => {}
// Message: There must be no space before return type colon.
// Options: ["always"]
(): x => {}
// Message: There must be a space before return type colon.
// Options: ["always"]
() : x => {}
// Message: There must be 1 space before return type colon.
function x(foo : string) {}
// Message: There must be no space before "foo" parameter type annotation colon.
// Options: ["always"]
function x(foo: string) {}
// Message: There must be a space before "foo" parameter type annotation colon.
var x = function (foo : string) {}
// Message: There must be no space before "foo" parameter type annotation colon.
// Options: ["always"]
var x = function (foo: string) {}
// Message: There must be a space before "foo" parameter type annotation colon.
class Foo { constructor(foo : string ) {} }
// Message: There must be no space before "foo" parameter type annotation colon.
// Options: ["always"]
class Foo { constructor(foo: string ) {} }
// Message: There must be a space before "foo" parameter type annotation colon.
async function foo({ lorem, ipsum, dolor } : SomeType) {}
// Message: There must be no space before "{ lorem, ipsum, dolor }" parameter type annotation colon.
function a() : x {}
// Message: There must be no space before return type colon.
// Options: ["always"]
function a(): x {}
// Message: There must be a space before return type colon.
// Options: ["always"]
function a() : x {}
// Message: There must be 1 space before return type colon.
type X = (foo :string) => string;
// Message: There must be no space before "foo" parameter type annotation colon.
// Options: ["always"]
type X = (foo:string) => string;
// Message: There must be a space before "foo" parameter type annotation colon.
// Options: ["always"]
type X = (foo :string) => string;
// Message: There must be 1 space before "foo" parameter type annotation colon.
type X = (foo? :string) => string;
// Message: There must be no space before "foo" parameter type annotation colon.
type X = (foo? :string) => string;
// Message: There must be no space before "foo" parameter type annotation colon.
// Options: ["always"]
type X = (foo?:string) => string;
// Message: There must be a space before "foo" parameter type annotation colon.
type X = (foo? :?string) => string;
// Message: There must be no space before "foo" parameter type annotation colon.
class X { foo :string }
// Message: There must be no space before "foo" class property type annotation colon.
// Options: ["always"]
class X { foo: string }
// Message: There must be a space before "foo" class property type annotation colon.
class X { foo :?string }
// Message: There must be no space before "foo" class property type annotation colon.
// Options: ["always"]
class X { foo: ?string }
// Message: There must be a space before "foo" class property type annotation colon.
class X { static foo : number }
// Message: There must be no space before "foo" class property type annotation colon.
class X { static foo :number }
// Message: There must be no space before "foo" class property type annotation colon.
// Options: ["always"]
class X { static foo: number }
// Message: There must be a space before "foo" class property type annotation colon.
// Options: ["always"]
class X { static foo:number }
// Message: There must be a space before "foo" class property type annotation colon.
declare class Foo { static bar :number; }
// Message: There must be no space before "bar" type annotation colon.
declare class Foo { static bar : number; }
// Message: There must be no space before "bar" type annotation colon.
// Options: ["always"]
declare class Foo { static bar:number; }
// Message: There must be a space before "bar" type annotation colon.
// Options: ["always"]
declare class Foo { static bar: number; }
// Message: There must be a space before "bar" type annotation colon.
// Options: ["always"]
class X { +foo: string }
// Message: There must be a space before "foo" class property type annotation colon.
// Options: ["always"]
class X { +foo : string }
// Message: There must be 1 space before "foo" class property type annotation colon.
// Options: ["never"]
class X { +foo : string }
// Message: There must be no space before "foo" class property type annotation colon.
// Options: ["always"]
class X { static +foo: string }
// Message: There must be a space before "foo" class property type annotation colon.
// Options: ["always"]
class X { static +foo : string }
// Message: There must be 1 space before "foo" class property type annotation colon.
// Options: ["never"]
class X { static +foo : string }
// Message: There must be no space before "foo" class property type annotation colon.
type X = { foo : string }
// Message: There must be no space before "foo" type annotation colon.
// Options: ["never"]
type X = { foo : string }
// Message: There must be no space before "foo" type annotation colon.
// Options: ["always"]
type X = { foo: string }
// Message: There must be a space before "foo" type annotation colon.
// Options: ["always"]
type X = { foo : string }
// Message: There must be 1 space before "foo" type annotation colon.
type X = { foo? : string }
// Message: There must be no space before "foo" type annotation colon.
// Options: ["always"]
type X = { foo?: string }
// Message: There must be a space before "foo" type annotation colon.
// Options: ["always"]
type X = { foo? : string }
// Message: There must be 1 space before "foo" type annotation colon.
// Options: ["always"]
type X = { foo ?: string }
// Message: There must be a space before "foo" type annotation colon.
// Options: ["always"]
type X = { +foo: string }
// Message: There must be a space before "foo" type annotation colon.
// Options: ["always"]
type X = { +foo : string }
// Message: There must be 1 space before "foo" type annotation colon.
// Options: ["never"]
type X = { +foo : string }
// Message: There must be no space before "foo" type annotation colon.
// Options: ["always"]
type X = { +foo?: string }
// Message: There must be a space before "foo" type annotation colon.
// Options: ["always"]
type X = { +foo? : string }
// Message: There must be 1 space before "foo" type annotation colon.
// Options: ["never"]
type X = { +foo? : string }
// Message: There must be no space before "foo" type annotation colon.
// Options: ["always"]
type X = { [a: b] : c }
// Message: There must be a space before type annotation colon.
// Options: ["never"]
type X = { [a : b]: c }
// Message: There must be no space before type annotation colon.
// Options: ["always"]
type X = { [a : b] : c }
// Message: There must be 1 space before type annotation colon.
// Options: ["always"]
type X = { +[a:b] : c }
// Message: There must be a space before type annotation colon.
// Options: ["never"]
type X = { +[a : b]: c }
// Message: There must be no space before type annotation colon.
// Options: ["always"]
type X = { +[a : b] : c }
// Message: There must be 1 space before type annotation colon.
// Options: ["always"]
type X = { [a : b]: c }
// Message: There must be a space before type annotation colon.
// Options: ["never"]
type X = { [a: b] : c }
// Message: There must be no space before type annotation colon.
// Options: ["always"]
type X = { [a : b] : c }
// Message: There must be 1 space before type annotation colon.
// Options: ["always"]
type X = { [a:b]:c }
// Message: There must be a space before type annotation colon.
// Message: There must be a space before type annotation colon.
// Options: ["never"]
type X = { [a : b] : c }
// Message: There must be no space before type annotation colon.
// Message: There must be no space before type annotation colon.
// Options: ["always"]
type X = { [a : b] : c }
// Message: There must be 1 space before type annotation colon.
// Message: There must be 1 space before type annotation colon.
// Options: ["always"]
type X = { [a:(b)]:(c) }
// Message: There must be a space before type annotation colon.
// Message: There must be a space before type annotation colon.
// Options: ["never"]
type X = { [a : (b)] : (c) }
// Message: There must be no space before type annotation colon.
// Message: There must be no space before type annotation colon.
// Options: ["never"]
const x = ({} :{})
// Message: There must be no space before type cast colon.
// Options: ["always"]
const x = ({}:{})
// Message: There must be a space before type cast colon.
// Options: ["always"]
const x = ({} :{})
// Message: There must be 1 space before type cast colon.
// Options: ["never"]
((x) : string)
// Message: There must be no space before type cast colon.
// Options: ["always"]
((x): string)
// Message: There must be a space before type cast colon.
// Options: ["always"]
((x) : string)
// Message: There must be 1 space before type cast colon.
// Options: ["always"]
const x:number = 7;
// Message: There must be a space before const type annotation colon.
// Options: ["always"]
let x:number = 42;
// Message: There must be a space before let type annotation colon.
// Options: ["always"]
var x:number = 42;
// Message: There must be a space before var type annotation colon.
The following patterns are not considered problems:
(foo) => {}
(foo: string) => {}
(foo?: string) => {}
(foo ?: string) => {}
// Options: ["never"]
(foo: string) => {}
// Options: ["always"]
(foo : string) => {}
// Options: ["always"]
(foo? : string) => {}
// Options: ["always"]
(foo ? : string) => {}
// Options: ["always"]
(foo ? : string) => {}
({ lorem, ipsum, dolor }: SomeType) => {}
(foo: { a: string, b: number }) => {}
({ a, b }: ?{ a: string, b: number }) => {}
(): { a: number, b: string } => {}
// Options: ["always"]
() : { a : number, b : string } => {}
([ a, b ]: string[]) => {}
(): x => {}
// Options: ["always"]
() : x => {}
(): (number | string) => {}
// Options: ["always"]
() : (number | string) => {}
function x(foo: string) {}
// Options: ["always"]
function x(foo : string) {}
var x = function (foo: string) {}
// Options: ["always"]
var x = function (foo : string) {}
class X { foo({ bar }: Props = this.props) {} }
class Foo { constructor(foo: string ) {} }
// Options: ["always"]
class Foo { constructor(foo : string ) {} }
async function foo({ lorem, ipsum, dolor }: SomeType) {}
function x({ a, b }: { a: string, b: number }) {}
function a(): x {}
// Options: ["always"]
function a() : x {}
function a(): (number | string) {}
// Options: ["always"]
function a() : (number | string) {}
type X = (foo:string) => number;
type X = (foo: string) => number;
type X = (foo: ?string) => number;
type X = (foo?: string) => number;
type X = (foo?: ?string) => number;
type X = (foo ?: string) => number;
// Options: ["always"]
type X = (foo? : string) => number
// Options: ["always"]
type X = (foo? : ?string) => number
type X = (number) => string;
type X = (?number) => string;
type X = number => string;
type X = ?number => string;
type X = ({ foo: bar }) => string;
// Options: ["always"]
type X = (number) => string;
// Options: ["always"]
type X = (?number) => string;
// Options: ["always"]
type X = number => string;
// Options: ["always"]
type X = ?number => string;
// Options: ["always"]
type X = ({ foo : bar }) => string;
class Foo { bar }
class Foo { bar = 3 }
class Foo { bar: string }
class Foo { bar: ?string }
class Foo { bar:?string }
// Options: ["always"]
class Foo { bar : string }
class X { static foo:number }
class X { static foo: number }
// Options: ["always"]
class X { static foo :number }
// Options: ["always"]
class X { static foo : number }
declare class Foo { static bar:number; }
// Options: ["always"]
declare class Foo { static bar :number; }
declare class Foo { static bar: number; }
// Options: ["always"]
declare class Foo { static bar : number; }
class X { +foo: string }
class X { static +foo: string }
// Options: ["always"]
class X { +foo : string }
// Options: ["always"]
class X { static +foo : string }
type X = { foo: string }
// Options: ["always"]
type X = { foo : string }
type X = { foo?: string }
type X = { foo ?: string }
// Options: ["always"]
type X = { foo? : string }
type X = { +foo: string }
type X = { +foo?: string }
// Options: ["always"]
type X = { +foo : string }
// Options: ["always"]
type X = { +foo? : string }
// Options: ["always"]
type X = { [a : b] : c }
// Options: ["never"]
type X = { [a:b]:c }
// Options: ["always"]
type X = { [string] : c }
// Options: ["never"]
type X = { [string]:c }
// Options: ["always"]
type X = { +[a : b] : c }
// Options: ["never"]
type X = { +[a:b]:c }
// Options: ["always"]
type X = { [a : (b)] : (c) }
// Options: ["never"]
type X = { [a:(b)]:(c) }
// Options: ["never"]
const x = ({}:{})
// Options: ["always"]
const x = ({} :{})
// Options: ["never"]
((x): string)
// Options: ["always"]
((x) : string)
// Options: ["always"]
const x :number = 7;
// Options: ["always"]
let x :number = 42;
// Options: ["always"]
var x :number = 42;
spread-exact-type
Enforce object types, that are spread to be exact type explicitly.
The following patterns are considered problems:
type bar = {...{test: string}}
// Message: Use $Exact to make type spreading safe.
type foo = {test: number}; type bar = {...foo}
// Message: Use $Exact to make type spreading safe.
The following patterns are not considered problems:
type bar = {...$Exact<{test: string}>}
type foo = {test: number}; type bar = {...$Exact<foo>}
type-id-match
Enforces a consistent naming pattern for type aliases.
This rule requires a text RegExp:
{
"rules": {
"flowtype/type-id-match": [
2,
"^([A-Z][a-z0-9]*)+Type$"
]
}
}
'^([A-Z][a-z0-9]*)+Type$$' is the default pattern.
The following patterns are considered problems:
opaque type foo = {};
// Message: Type identifier 'foo' does not match pattern '/^([A-Z][a-z0-9]*)+Type$/u'.
type foo = {};
// Message: Type identifier 'foo' does not match pattern '/^([A-Z][a-z0-9]*)+Type$/u'.
// Options: ["^foo$"]
type FooType = {};
// Message: Type identifier 'FooType' does not match pattern '/^foo$/u'.
The following patterns are not considered problems:
type FooType = {};
// Options: ["^foo$"]
type foo = {};
// Settings: {"flowtype":{"onlyFilesWithFlowAnnotation":true}}
type foo = {};
type-import-style
The
--fix option on the command line automatically fixes problems reported by this rule.
Enforces a particular style for type imports:
// 'identifier' style
import {type T, type U, type V} from '...';
// 'declaration' style
import type {T, U, V} from '...';
The rule has a string option:
"identifier" (default): Enforces that type imports are all in the
'identifier' style.
"declaration": Enforces that type imports are all in the 'declaration'
style.
This rule has an object option:
ignoreTypeDefault - if
true, when in "identifier" mode, default type imports will be ignored. Default is
false.
The following patterns are considered problems:
import type {A, B} from 'a';
// Message: Unexpected "import type"
// Options: ["identifier"]
import type {A, B} from 'a';
// Message: Unexpected "import type"
// Options: ["identifier"]
import type {A, B as C} from 'a';
// Message: Unexpected "import type"
// Options: ["identifier"]
import type A from 'a';
// Message: Unexpected "import type"
// Options: ["declaration"]
import {type A, type B} from 'a';
// Message: Unexpected type import
// Message: Unexpected type import
The following patterns are not considered problems:
import {type A, type B} from 'a';
// Options: ["identifier"]
import {type A, type B} from 'a';
// Options: ["declaration"]
import type {A, B} from 'a';
// Options: ["identifier"]
import typeof * as A from 'a';
// Options: ["identifier",{"ignoreTypeDefault":true}]
import type A from 'a';
// Options: ["identifier"]
declare module "m" { import type A from 'a'; }
union-intersection-spacing
The
--fix option on the command line automatically fixes problems reported by this rule.
Enforces consistent spacing around union and intersection type separators (
| and
&).
This rule takes one argument. If it is
'always' then a problem is raised when there is no space around the separator. If it is
'never' then a problem is raised when there is a space around the separator.
The default value is
'always'.
The following patterns are considered problems:
type X = string| number;
// Message: There must be a space before union type annotation separator
// Options: ["always"]
type X = string| number;
// Message: There must be a space before union type annotation separator
type X = string |number;
// Message: There must be a space after union type annotation separator
type X = string|number;
// Message: There must be a space before union type annotation separator
// Message: There must be a space after union type annotation separator
type X = {x: string}|{y: number};
// Message: There must be a space before union type annotation separator
// Message: There must be a space after union type annotation separator
type X = string | number |boolean;
// Message: There must be a space after union type annotation separator
type X = string|number|boolean;
// Message: There must be a space before union type annotation separator
// Message: There must be a space after union type annotation separator
// Message: There must be a space before union type annotation separator
// Message: There must be a space after union type annotation separator
type X = (string)| number;
// Message: There must be a space before union type annotation separator
type X = ((string))|(number | foo);
// Message: There must be a space before union type annotation separator
// Message: There must be a space after union type annotation separator
// Options: ["never"]
type X = string |number;
// Message: There must be no space before union type annotation separator
// Options: ["never"]
type X = string| number;
// Message: There must be no space after union type annotation separator
type X = string& number;
// Message: There must be a space before intersection type annotation separator
// Options: ["always"]
type X = string& number;
// Message: There must be a space before intersection type annotation separator
type X = string &number;
// Message: There must be a space after intersection type annotation separator
type X = {x: string}&{y: number};
// Message: There must be a space before intersection type annotation separator
// Message: There must be a space after intersection type annotation separator
type X = string&number;
// Message: There must be a space before intersection type annotation separator
// Message: There must be a space after intersection type annotation separator
type X = string & number &boolean;
// Message: There must be a space after intersection type annotation separator
type X = string&number&boolean;
// Message: There must be a space before intersection type annotation separator
// Message: There must be a space after intersection type annotation separator
// Message: There must be a space before intersection type annotation separator
// Message: There must be a space after intersection type annotation separator
type X = (string)& number;
// Message: There must be a space before intersection type annotation separator
type X = ((string))&(number & foo);
// Message: There must be a space before intersection type annotation separator
// Message: There must be a space after intersection type annotation separator
// Options: ["never"]
type X = string &number;
// Message: There must be no space before intersection type annotation separator
// Options: ["never"]
type X = string& number;
// Message: There must be no space after intersection type annotation separator
The following patterns are not considered problems:
type X = string | number;
type X = string | number | boolean;
type X = (string) | number;
type X = ((string)) | (number | foo);
// Options: ["never"]
type X = string|number
type X =
| string
| number
function x() {
type X =
| string
| number
}
// Settings: {"flowtype":{"onlyFilesWithFlowAnnotation":true}}
type X = string| number;
type X = string & number;
type X = string & number & boolean;
type X = (string) & number;
type X = ((string)) & (number & foo);
// Options: ["never"]
type X = string&number
type X =
& string
& number
function x() {
type X =
& string
& number
}
// Settings: {"flowtype":{"onlyFilesWithFlowAnnotation":true}}
type X = string& number;
use-flow-type
Marks Flow type alias declarations as used.
Used to suppress
no-unused-vars errors that are triggered by type aliases.
The following patterns are not considered problems:
declare class A {}
// Additional rules: {"no-unused-vars":1}
declare function A(): Y
// Additional rules: {"no-unused-vars":1}
declare module A {}
// Additional rules: {"no-unused-vars":1}
declare module A { declare var a: Y }
// Additional rules: {"no-unused-vars":1}
declare var A: Y
// Additional rules: {"no-unused-vars":1}
import type A from "a"; type X<B = ComponentType<A>> = { b: B }; let x: X; console.log(x);
// Additional rules: {"no-unused-vars":1}
import type A from "a"; type X<B = A<string>> = { b: B }; let x: X; console.log(x);
// Additional rules: {"no-unused-vars":1}
use-read-only-spread
Warns against accidentally creating an object which is no longer read-only because of how spread operator works in Flow. Imagine the following code:
type INode = {|
+type: string,
|};
type Identifier = {|
...INode,
+name: string,
|};
You might expect the identifier name to be read-only, however, that's not true (flow.org/try):
const x: Identifier = { name: '', type: '' };
x.type = 'must NOT be writable!'; // No Flow error
x.name = 'must NOT be writable!'; // No Flow error
This rule suggests to use
$ReadOnly<…> to prevent accidental loss of readonly-ness:
type Identifier = $ReadOnly<{|
...INode,
+name: string,
|}>;
const x: Identifier = { name: '', type: '' };
x.type = 'must NOT be writable!'; // $FlowExpectedError[cannot-write]
x.name = 'must NOT be writable!'; // $FlowExpectedError[cannot-write]
The following patterns are considered problems:
type INode = {||};
type Identifier = {|
...INode,
+aaa: string,
|};
// Message: Flow type with spread property and all readonly properties must be wrapped in '$ReadOnly<…>' to prevent accidental loss of readonly-ness.
type INode = {||};
type Identifier = {|
...INode,
+aaa: string,
+bbb: string,
|};
// Message: Flow type with spread property and all readonly properties must be wrapped in '$ReadOnly<…>' to prevent accidental loss of readonly-ness.
The following patterns are not considered problems:
type INode = {||};
type Identifier = {|
...INode,
name: string,
|};
type INode = {||};
type Identifier = {|
...INode,
name: string, // writable on purpose
+surname: string,
|};
type Identifier = {|
+name: string,
|};
type INode = {||};
type Identifier = $ReadOnly<{|
...INode,
+name: string,
|}>;
type INode = {||};
type Identifier = $ReadOnly<{|
...INode,
name: string, // writable on purpose
|}>;
type INode = {||};
type Identifier = $ReadOnly<{|
...INode,
-name: string,
|}>;
valid-syntax
Deprecated Babylon (the Babel parser) v6.10.0 fixes parsing of the invalid syntax this plugin warned against.
Checks for simple Flow syntax errors.
The following patterns are not considered problems:
function x(foo: string = "1") {}
function x(foo: Type = bar()) {}