epf

eslint-plugin-flow-vars

by Andres Suarez
0.5.0 (see all)

Solves the problem of false positives with `no-undef` and `no-unused-vars` when using babel-eslint

npm
GitHub
CDN

Deprecated!
eslint-plugin-flow-vars has been deprecated in favor of eslint-plugin-flowtype@2.4.0 or higher

Readme

THIS PROJECT IS DEPRECATED

The functionality provided by eslint-plugin-flow-vars has been merge into eslint-plugin-flowtype.

To migrate, install eslint-plugin-flowtype@2.4.0 or higher, and update your eslint config like this:

{
  "parser": "babel-eslint",
  "plugins": [
-    "flow-vars"
+    "flowtype"
  ],
  "rules": {
-    "flow-vars/define-flow-type": 1,
-    "flow-vars/use-flow-type": 1
+    "flowtype/define-flow-type": 1,
+    "flowtype/use-flow-type": 1
  }
}

eslint-plugin-flow-vars

Build Status

An eslint plugin that makes flow type annotations global variables and marks declarations as used. Solves the problem of false positives with no-undef and no-unused-vars when using babel-eslint.

Usage

npm install eslint babel-eslint eslint-plugin-flow-vars

In your .eslintrc:

{
  "parser": "babel-eslint",
  "plugins": [
    "flow-vars"
  ],
  "rules": {
    "flow-vars/define-flow-type": 1,
    "flow-vars/use-flow-type": 1
  }
}

