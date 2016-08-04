The functionality provided by
eslint-plugin-flow-vars has been merge into eslint-plugin-flowtype.
To migrate, install
eslint-plugin-flowtype@2.4.0 or higher, and update your eslint config like this:
{
"parser": "babel-eslint",
"plugins": [
- "flow-vars"
+ "flowtype"
],
"rules": {
- "flow-vars/define-flow-type": 1,
- "flow-vars/use-flow-type": 1
+ "flowtype/define-flow-type": 1,
+ "flowtype/use-flow-type": 1
}
}
An eslint plugin that makes flow type annotations global variables and marks declarations as used. Solves the problem of false positives with
no-undef and
no-unused-vars when using
babel-eslint.
npm install eslint babel-eslint eslint-plugin-flow-vars
In your
.eslintrc:
{
"parser": "babel-eslint",
"plugins": [
"flow-vars"
],
"rules": {
"flow-vars/define-flow-type": 1,
"flow-vars/use-flow-type": 1
}
}