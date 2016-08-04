THIS PROJECT IS DEPRECATED

The functionality provided by eslint-plugin-flow-vars has been merge into eslint-plugin-flowtype.

To migrate, install eslint-plugin-flowtype@2.4.0 or higher, and update your eslint config like this:

{ "parser": "babel-eslint", "plugins": [ - "flow-vars" + "flowtype" ], "rules": { - "flow-vars/define-flow-type": 1, - "flow-vars/use-flow-type": 1 + "flowtype/define-flow-type": 1, + "flowtype/use-flow-type": 1 } }

An eslint plugin that makes flow type annotations global variables and marks declarations as used. Solves the problem of false positives with no-undef and no-unused-vars when using babel-eslint .

Usage

npm install eslint babel-eslint eslint-plugin-flow-vars

In your .eslintrc :