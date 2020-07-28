This project is no longer actively maintained

Adds eslint rules to ensure consistent filenames for your javascript files.

Please note: This plugin will only lint the filenames of the .js , .jsx files you are linting with eslint. It will ignore other files that are not linted with eslint.

Enabling the plugin

This plugin requires a version of eslint>=1.0.0 to be installed as a peer dependency.

Modify your .eslintrc file to load the plugin and enable the rules you want to use.

{ "plugins" : [ "filenames" ], "rules" : { "filenames/match-regex" : 2 , "filenames/match-exported" : 2 , "filenames/no-index" : 2 } }

Rules

Consistent Filenames via regex (match-regex)

A rule to enforce a certain file naming convention using a regular expression.

The convention can be configured using a regular expression (the default is camelCase.js ). Additionally exporting files can be ignored with a second configuration parameter.

"filenames/match-regex" : [ 2 , "^[a-z_]+$" , true ]

With these configuration options, camelCase.js will be reported as an error while snake_case.js will pass. Additionally the files that have a named default export (according to the logic in the match-exported rule) will be ignored. They could be linted with the match-exported rule. Please note that exported function calls are not respected in this case.

Matching Exported Values (match-exported)

Match the file name against the default exported value in the module. Files that dont have a default export will be ignored. The exports of index.js are matched against their parent directory.

export default function foo ( ) {} module .exports = class Foo () {} module .exports = someVariable; export default { foo : "bar" };

If your filename policy doesn't quite match with your variable naming policy, you can add one or multiple transforms:

"filenames/match-exported" : [ 2 , "kebab" ]

Now, in your code:

export default function variableName ;

Available transforms: 'snake', 'kebab', 'camel', and 'pascal' (camel-cased with first letter in upper case).

For multiple transforms simply specify an array like this (null in this case stands for no transform):

"filenames/match-exported" : [ 2 , [ null , "kebab" , "snake" ] ]

If you prefer to use suffixes for your files (e.g. Foo.react.js for a React component file), you can use a second configuration parameter. It allows you to remove parts of a filename matching a regex pattern before transforming and matching against the export.

"filenames/match-exported" : [ 2 , null , "\\.react$" ]

Now, in your code:

export default function variableName ;

If you also want to match exported function calls you can use the third option (a boolean flag).

"filenames/match-exported" : [ 2 , null , null , true ]

Now, in your code:

export default functionName();

Don't allow index.js files (no-index)

Having a bunch of index.js files can have negative influence on developer experience, e.g. when opening files by name. When enabling this rule. index.js files will always be considered a problem.

Changelog

Fix issue with match-regex and getExportedName

Put breaking change from 1.3.0 behind a flag

Support call expressions as named exports

Introduce strip option for match-exported

option for Introduce support for multiple transform options

Introduce pascal transform

Introduce transform option for match-exported

Split rule into match-regex , match-exported and no-index

Add match-exported flags

Fix example in README

Fix: Text via stdin always passes

Tests: Travis builds also run on node 0.12 and iojs now