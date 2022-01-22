This package contains a bunch of general-purpose, TypeScript-related ESLint rules. Essentially, it's a re-implementation of the rules that are in the tslint-etc package.

Some of the rules are rather opinionated and are not included in the recommended configuration. Developers can decide for themselves whether they want to enable opinionated rules.

Install

Install the ESLint TypeScript parser using npm:

npm install @ typescript - eslint / parser --save-dev

Install the package using npm:

npm install eslint-plugin-etc --save-dev

Configure the parser and the parserOptions for ESLint. Here, I use a .eslintrc.js file for the configuration:

const { join } = require ( "path" ); module .exports = { parser : "@typescript-eslint/parser" , parserOptions : { ecmaVersion : 2019 , project : join(__dirname, "./tsconfig.json" ), sourceType : "module" }, plugins : [ "etc" ], extends : [], rules : { "etc/no-t" : "error" } };

Or, using the recommended configuration:

const { join } = require ( "path" ); module .exports = { parser : "@typescript-eslint/parser" , parserOptions : { ecmaVersion : 2019 , project : join(__dirname, "./tsconfig.json" ), sourceType : "module" }, extends : [ "plugin:etc/recommended" ], };

Rules

The package includes the following rules.

Rules marked with ✅ are recommended and rules marked with 🔧 have fixers.