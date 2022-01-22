This package contains a bunch of general-purpose, TypeScript-related ESLint rules. Essentially, it's a re-implementation of the rules that are in the
tslint-etc package.
Some of the rules are rather opinionated and are not included in the
recommended configuration. Developers can decide for themselves whether they want to enable opinionated rules.
Install the ESLint TypeScript parser using npm:
npm install @typescript-eslint/parser --save-dev
Install the package using npm:
npm install eslint-plugin-etc --save-dev
Configure the
parser and the
parserOptions for ESLint. Here, I use a
.eslintrc.js file for the configuration:
const { join } = require("path");
module.exports = {
parser: "@typescript-eslint/parser",
parserOptions: {
ecmaVersion: 2019,
project: join(__dirname, "./tsconfig.json"),
sourceType: "module"
},
plugins: ["etc"],
extends: [],
rules: {
"etc/no-t": "error"
}
};
Or, using the
recommended configuration:
const { join } = require("path");
module.exports = {
parser: "@typescript-eslint/parser",
parserOptions: {
ecmaVersion: 2019,
project: join(__dirname, "./tsconfig.json"),
sourceType: "module"
},
extends: ["plugin:etc/recommended"],
};
The package includes the following rules.
Rules marked with ✅ are recommended and rules marked with 🔧 have fixers.
|Rule
|Description
no-assign-mutated-array
|Forbids the assignment of returned, mutated arrays.
|✅
no-commented-out-code
|Forbids commented-out code.
no-const-enum
|Forbids the use of
const enum. Constant enums are not compatible with isolated modules.
no-deprecated
|Forbids the use of deprecated APIs.
|✅
no-enum
|Forbids the use of
enum.
no-implicit-any-catch
|Like the
no-implicit-any-catch rule in
@typescript-eslint/eslint-plugin, but for
Promise rejections instead of
catch clauses.
|✅
|🔧
no-internal
|Forbids the use of internal APIs.
|✅
no-misused-generics
|Forbids type parameters without inference sites and type parameters that don't add type safety to declarations. This is an ESLint port of Wotan's
no-misused-generics rule. See also "The Golden Rule of Generics".
no-t
|Forbids single-character type parameters.
prefer-interface
|Forbids type aliases where interfaces can be used.
|🔧
prefer-less-than
|Forbids greater-than comparisons. (Yes, this is the rule for Ben Lesh comparisons.)
|🔧
throw-error
|Forbids throwing - or rejecting with - non-
Error values.
underscore-internal
|Forbids internal APIs that are not prefixed with underscores.