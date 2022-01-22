openbase logo
eslint-plugin-etc

by Nicholas Jamieson
2.0.1 (see all)

More general-purpose (TypeScript-related) ESLint rules

Popularity

Downloads/wk

26.4K

GitHub Stars

64

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

eslint-plugin-etc

GitHub License NPM version Downloads Build status dependency status devDependency Status peerDependency Status

This package contains a bunch of general-purpose, TypeScript-related ESLint rules. Essentially, it's a re-implementation of the rules that are in the tslint-etc package.

Some of the rules are rather opinionated and are not included in the recommended configuration. Developers can decide for themselves whether they want to enable opinionated rules.

Install

Install the ESLint TypeScript parser using npm:

npm install @typescript-eslint/parser --save-dev

Install the package using npm:

npm install eslint-plugin-etc --save-dev

Configure the parser and the parserOptions for ESLint. Here, I use a .eslintrc.js file for the configuration:

const { join } = require("path");
module.exports = {
  parser: "@typescript-eslint/parser",
  parserOptions: {
    ecmaVersion: 2019,
    project: join(__dirname, "./tsconfig.json"),
    sourceType: "module"
  },
  plugins: ["etc"],
  extends: [],
  rules: {
    "etc/no-t": "error"
  }
};

Or, using the recommended configuration:

const { join } = require("path");
module.exports = {
  parser: "@typescript-eslint/parser",
  parserOptions: {
    ecmaVersion: 2019,
    project: join(__dirname, "./tsconfig.json"),
    sourceType: "module"
  },
  extends: ["plugin:etc/recommended"],
};

Rules

The package includes the following rules.

Rules marked with ✅ are recommended and rules marked with 🔧 have fixers.

RuleDescription
no-assign-mutated-arrayForbids the assignment of returned, mutated arrays.
no-commented-out-codeForbids commented-out code.
no-const-enumForbids the use of const enum. Constant enums are not compatible with isolated modules.
no-deprecatedForbids the use of deprecated APIs.
no-enumForbids the use of enum.
no-implicit-any-catchLike the no-implicit-any-catch rule in @typescript-eslint/eslint-plugin, but for Promise rejections instead of catch clauses.🔧
no-internalForbids the use of internal APIs.
no-misused-genericsForbids type parameters without inference sites and type parameters that don't add type safety to declarations. This is an ESLint port of Wotan's no-misused-generics rule. See also "The Golden Rule of Generics".
no-tForbids single-character type parameters.
prefer-interfaceForbids type aliases where interfaces can be used.🔧
prefer-less-thanForbids greater-than comparisons. (Yes, this is the rule for Ben Lesh comparisons.)🔧
throw-errorForbids throwing - or rejecting with - non-Error values.
underscore-internalForbids internal APIs that are not prefixed with underscores.

