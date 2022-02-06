An ESLint plugin for linting ESLint plugins. Rules written in CJS, ESM, and TypeScript are all supported.

Installation

You'll first need to install ESLint:

npm i eslint --save-dev

Next, install eslint-plugin-eslint-plugin :

npm install eslint-plugin-eslint-plugin --save-dev

Usage

Add eslint-plugin to the plugins section of your .eslintrc configuration file. You can omit the eslint-plugin- prefix:

{ "plugins" : [ "eslint-plugin" ] }

Then configure the rules you want to use under the rules section.

{ "rules" : { "eslint-plugin/no-deprecated-report-api" : "error" } }

Rules

✔️ if the rule belongs to the recommended configuration

configuration 🛠 if some problems reported by the rule are automatically fixable by the --fix command line option

command line option 💡 if some problems reported by the rule are manually fixable by editor suggestions

Name ✔️ 🛠 💡 Description consistent-output ✔️ enforce consistent use of output assertions in rule tests fixer-return ✔️ require fixer functions to return a fix meta-property-ordering 🛠 enforce the order of meta properties no-deprecated-context-methods ✔️ 🛠 disallow usage of deprecated methods on rule context objects no-deprecated-report-api ✔️ 🛠 disallow the version of context.report() with multiple arguments no-identical-tests ✔️ 🛠 disallow identical tests no-missing-placeholders ✔️ disallow missing placeholders in rule report messages no-only-tests ✔️ 💡 disallow the test case property only no-unused-placeholders ✔️ disallow unused placeholders in rule report messages no-useless-token-range ✔️ 🛠 disallow unnecessary calls to sourceCode.getFirstToken() and sourceCode.getLastToken() prefer-message-ids require using messageId instead of message to report rule violations prefer-object-rule ✔️ 🛠 disallow rule exports where the export is a function prefer-output-null 🛠 disallow invalid RuleTester test cases where the output matches the code prefer-placeholders require using placeholders for dynamic report messages prefer-replace-text require using replaceText() instead of replaceTextRange() report-message-format enforce a consistent format for rule report messages require-meta-docs-description require rules to implement a meta.docs.description property with the correct format require-meta-docs-url 🛠 require rules to implement a meta.docs.url property require-meta-fixable ✔️ require rules to implement a meta.fixable property require-meta-has-suggestions ✔️ 🛠 require suggestable rules to implement a meta.hasSuggestions property require-meta-schema ✔️ 💡 require rules to implement a meta.schema property require-meta-type ✔️ require rules to implement a meta.type property test-case-property-ordering 🛠 require the properties of a test case to be placed in a consistent order test-case-shorthand-strings 🛠 enforce consistent usage of shorthand strings for test cases with no options

Presets

Name Description ✔️ recommended enables all recommended rules in this plugin rules-recommended enables all recommended rules that are aimed at linting ESLint rule files tests-recommended enables all recommended rules that are aimed at linting ESLint test files all enables all rules in this plugin rules enables all rules that are aimed at linting ESLint rule files tests enables all rules that are aimed at linting ESLint test files

Semantic versioning policy

The list of recommended rules will only change in a major release of this plugin. However, new non-recommended rules might be added in a minor release of this plugin. Therefore, using the all , rules , and tests presets is not recommended for production use, because the addition of new rules in a minor release could break your build.

Preset usage

Presets are enabled by adding a line to the extends list in your config file. For example, to enable the recommended preset, use:

{ "extends" : [ "plugin:eslint-plugin/recommended" ] }

Or to apply linting only to the appropriate rule or test files: