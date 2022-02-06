openbase logo
epe

eslint-plugin-eslint-plugin

by Teddy Katz
4.0.3 (see all)

An ESLint plugin for linting ESLint plugins

Overview

Readme

eslint-plugin-eslint-plugin CI NPM version Conventional Commits

An ESLint plugin for linting ESLint plugins. Rules written in CJS, ESM, and TypeScript are all supported.

Installation

You'll first need to install ESLint:

npm i eslint --save-dev

Next, install eslint-plugin-eslint-plugin:

npm install eslint-plugin-eslint-plugin --save-dev

Usage

Add eslint-plugin to the plugins section of your .eslintrc configuration file. You can omit the eslint-plugin- prefix:

{
    "plugins": [
        "eslint-plugin"
    ]
}

Then configure the rules you want to use under the rules section.

{
    "rules": {
        "eslint-plugin/no-deprecated-report-api": "error"
    }
}

Rules

  • ✔️ if the rule belongs to the recommended configuration
  • 🛠 if some problems reported by the rule are automatically fixable by the --fix command line option
  • 💡 if some problems reported by the rule are manually fixable by editor suggestions
Name✔️🛠💡Description
consistent-output✔️enforce consistent use of output assertions in rule tests
fixer-return✔️require fixer functions to return a fix
meta-property-ordering🛠enforce the order of meta properties
no-deprecated-context-methods✔️🛠disallow usage of deprecated methods on rule context objects
no-deprecated-report-api✔️🛠disallow the version of context.report() with multiple arguments
no-identical-tests✔️🛠disallow identical tests
no-missing-placeholders✔️disallow missing placeholders in rule report messages
no-only-tests✔️💡disallow the test case property only
no-unused-placeholders✔️disallow unused placeholders in rule report messages
no-useless-token-range✔️🛠disallow unnecessary calls to sourceCode.getFirstToken() and sourceCode.getLastToken()
prefer-message-idsrequire using messageId instead of message to report rule violations
prefer-object-rule✔️🛠disallow rule exports where the export is a function
prefer-output-null🛠disallow invalid RuleTester test cases where the output matches the code
prefer-placeholdersrequire using placeholders for dynamic report messages
prefer-replace-textrequire using replaceText() instead of replaceTextRange()
report-message-formatenforce a consistent format for rule report messages
require-meta-docs-descriptionrequire rules to implement a meta.docs.description property with the correct format
require-meta-docs-url🛠require rules to implement a meta.docs.url property
require-meta-fixable✔️require rules to implement a meta.fixable property
require-meta-has-suggestions✔️🛠require suggestable rules to implement a meta.hasSuggestions property
require-meta-schema✔️💡require rules to implement a meta.schema property
require-meta-type✔️require rules to implement a meta.type property
test-case-property-ordering🛠require the properties of a test case to be placed in a consistent order
test-case-shorthand-strings🛠enforce consistent usage of shorthand strings for test cases with no options

Presets

NameDescription
✔️recommendedenables all recommended rules in this plugin
rules-recommendedenables all recommended rules that are aimed at linting ESLint rule files
tests-recommendedenables all recommended rules that are aimed at linting ESLint test files
allenables all rules in this plugin
rulesenables all rules that are aimed at linting ESLint rule files
testsenables all rules that are aimed at linting ESLint test files

Semantic versioning policy

The list of recommended rules will only change in a major release of this plugin. However, new non-recommended rules might be added in a minor release of this plugin. Therefore, using the all, rules, and tests presets is not recommended for production use, because the addition of new rules in a minor release could break your build.

Preset usage

Presets are enabled by adding a line to the extends list in your config file. For example, to enable the recommended preset, use:

{
    "extends": [
        "plugin:eslint-plugin/recommended"
    ]
}

Or to apply linting only to the appropriate rule or test files:

{
    "overrides": [
        {
            "files": ["lib/rules/*.{js,ts}"],
            "extends": ["plugin:eslint-plugin/rules-recommended"]
        },
        {
            "files": ["tests/lib/rules/*.{js,ts}"],
            "extends": ["plugin:eslint-plugin/tests-recommended"]
        },
    ]
}

