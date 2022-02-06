An ESLint plugin for linting ESLint plugins. Rules written in CJS, ESM, and TypeScript are all supported.
You'll first need to install ESLint:
npm i eslint --save-dev
Next, install
eslint-plugin-eslint-plugin:
npm install eslint-plugin-eslint-plugin --save-dev
Add
eslint-plugin to the plugins section of your
.eslintrc configuration file. You can omit the
eslint-plugin- prefix:
{
"plugins": [
"eslint-plugin"
]
}
Then configure the rules you want to use under the rules section.
{
"rules": {
"eslint-plugin/no-deprecated-report-api": "error"
}
}
recommended configuration
--fix command line option
|Name
|✔️
|🛠
|💡
|Description
|consistent-output
|✔️
|enforce consistent use of
output assertions in rule tests
|fixer-return
|✔️
|require fixer functions to return a fix
|meta-property-ordering
|🛠
|enforce the order of meta properties
|no-deprecated-context-methods
|✔️
|🛠
|disallow usage of deprecated methods on rule context objects
|no-deprecated-report-api
|✔️
|🛠
|disallow the version of
context.report() with multiple arguments
|no-identical-tests
|✔️
|🛠
|disallow identical tests
|no-missing-placeholders
|✔️
|disallow missing placeholders in rule report messages
|no-only-tests
|✔️
|💡
|disallow the test case property
only
|no-unused-placeholders
|✔️
|disallow unused placeholders in rule report messages
|no-useless-token-range
|✔️
|🛠
|disallow unnecessary calls to
sourceCode.getFirstToken() and
sourceCode.getLastToken()
|prefer-message-ids
|require using
messageId instead of
message to report rule violations
|prefer-object-rule
|✔️
|🛠
|disallow rule exports where the export is a function
|prefer-output-null
|🛠
|disallow invalid RuleTester test cases where the
output matches the
code
|prefer-placeholders
|require using placeholders for dynamic report messages
|prefer-replace-text
|require using
replaceText() instead of
replaceTextRange()
|report-message-format
|enforce a consistent format for rule report messages
|require-meta-docs-description
|require rules to implement a
meta.docs.description property with the correct format
|require-meta-docs-url
|🛠
|require rules to implement a
meta.docs.url property
|require-meta-fixable
|✔️
|require rules to implement a
meta.fixable property
|require-meta-has-suggestions
|✔️
|🛠
|require suggestable rules to implement a
meta.hasSuggestions property
|require-meta-schema
|✔️
|💡
|require rules to implement a
meta.schema property
|require-meta-type
|✔️
|require rules to implement a
meta.type property
|test-case-property-ordering
|🛠
|require the properties of a test case to be placed in a consistent order
|test-case-shorthand-strings
|🛠
|enforce consistent usage of shorthand strings for test cases with no options
|Name
|Description
|✔️
recommended
|enables all recommended rules in this plugin
rules-recommended
|enables all recommended rules that are aimed at linting ESLint rule files
tests-recommended
|enables all recommended rules that are aimed at linting ESLint test files
all
|enables all rules in this plugin
rules
|enables all rules that are aimed at linting ESLint rule files
tests
|enables all rules that are aimed at linting ESLint test files
The list of recommended rules will only change in a major release of this plugin. However, new non-recommended rules might be added in a minor release of this plugin. Therefore, using the
all,
rules, and
tests presets is not recommended for production use, because the addition of new rules in a minor release could break your build.
Presets are enabled by adding a line to the
extends list in your config file. For example, to enable the
recommended preset, use:
{
"extends": [
"plugin:eslint-plugin/recommended"
]
}
Or to apply linting only to the appropriate rule or test files:
{
"overrides": [
{
"files": ["lib/rules/*.{js,ts}"],
"extends": ["plugin:eslint-plugin/rules-recommended"]
},
{
"files": ["tests/lib/rules/*.{js,ts}"],
"extends": ["plugin:eslint-plugin/tests-recommended"]
},
]
}