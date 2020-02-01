ESLint plugin for ES5 users.

Sometimes someone doesn't want to or can't use Babel. Even if you support modern browsers or node.js, JS engines have bugs like broken block-scoping. Maybe you only want to forbid usage of for-of in your project.

If this concerns you, this plugin should help you.

Installation

npm install --save-dev eslint-plugin-es5

Usage

Add the plugin to your .eslintrc :

{ "plugins" : [ "es5" ] }

And then any of the rules listed below like this:

{ "rules" : { "es5/no-arrow-functions" : "error" } }

Also you can extend one of presets:

{ "extends" : [ "eslint:recommended" , "plugin:es5/no-es2015" ] }

Available presets:

plugin:es5/no-es2015 : Forbid ES2015 usage.

: Forbid ES2015 usage. plugin:es5/no-es2016 : Forbid ES2016 usage.

List of supported rules

License

MIT