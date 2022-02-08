ESLint plugin for ember-concurrency

Installation

yarn add --dev eslint-plugin-ember-concurrency

Usage

module .exports = { plugins : [ 'ember-concurrency' ], rules : { 'ember-concurrency/no-perform-without-catch' : 'error' , 'ember-concurrency/require-task-name-suffix' : 'error' , }, };

Rules

no-native-promise-helpers – Prevents usage of Promise.all/race() in tasks

no-perform-without-catch – Ensures all .perform() calls have some kind of error handling

require-task-name-suffix – Ensures consistent task property names

no-debug - Ensures task debuggers are not shipped to production

License

This projects is developed by and © simplabs GmbH and contributors. It is released under the MIT License.