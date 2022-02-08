ESLint plugin for ember-concurrency
yarn add --dev eslint-plugin-ember-concurrency
// .eslintrc.js
module.exports = {
plugins: ['ember-concurrency'],
rules: {
'ember-concurrency/no-perform-without-catch': 'error',
'ember-concurrency/require-task-name-suffix': 'error',
},
};
no-native-promise-helpers – Prevents
usage of
Promise.all/race() in tasks
no-perform-without-catch – Ensures
all
.perform() calls have some kind of error handling
require-task-name-suffix – Ensures consistent task property names
no-debug - Ensures task debuggers are not shipped to production
