An ESLint plugin that provides a set of rules for Ember applications based on commonly known good practices.
yarn add --dev eslint-plugin-ember
Or
npm install --save-dev eslint-plugin-ember
.eslintrc.js
// .eslintrc.js
module.exports = {
plugins: ['ember'],
extends: [
'eslint:recommended',
'plugin:ember/recommended' // or other configuration
],
rules: {
// override rule settings here
'ember/no-jquery': 'error'
}
};
|Name
|Description
|base
|contains no rules settings, but the basic eslint configuration suitable for any ember project. You can use it to configure rules as you wish.
|✅
|recommended
|extends the
base configuration by enabling the recommended rules.
Rules are grouped by category to help you understand their purpose. Each rule has emojis denoting:
--fix command line option
|Name
|Description
|✅
|🔧
|💡
|no-attrs-in-components
|disallow usage of
this.attrs in components
|✅
|no-attrs-snapshot
|disallow use of attrs snapshot in the
didReceiveAttrs and
didUpdateAttrs component hooks
|✅
|no-classic-components
|enforce using Glimmer components
|✅
|no-component-lifecycle-hooks
|disallow usage of "classic" ember component lifecycle hooks. Render modifiers or custom functional modifiers should be used instead.
|✅
|no-on-calls-in-components
|disallow usage of
on to call lifecycle hooks in components
|✅
|require-tagless-components
|disallow using the wrapper element of a component
|✅
|Name
|Description
|✅
|🔧
|💡
|computed-property-getters
|enforce the consistent use of getters in computed properties
|no-arrow-function-computed-properties
|disallow arrow functions in computed properties
|✅
|no-assignment-of-untracked-properties-used-in-tracking-contexts
|disallow assignment of untracked properties that are used as computed property dependencies
|✅
|🔧
|no-computed-properties-in-native-classes
|disallow using computed properties in native classes
|✅
|no-deeply-nested-dependent-keys-with-each
|disallow usage of deeply-nested computed property dependent keys with
@each
|✅
|no-duplicate-dependent-keys
|disallow repeating computed property dependent keys
|✅
|🔧
|no-incorrect-computed-macros
|disallow incorrect usage of computed property macros
|✅
|🔧
|no-invalid-dependent-keys
|disallow invalid dependent keys in computed properties
|✅
|🔧
|no-side-effects
|disallow unexpected side effects in computed properties
|✅
|no-volatile-computed-properties
|disallow volatile computed properties
|✅
|require-computed-macros
|require using computed property macros when possible
|✅
|🔧
|require-computed-property-dependencies
|require dependencies to be declared statically in computed properties
|✅
|🔧
|require-return-from-computed
|disallow missing return statements in computed properties
|✅
|use-brace-expansion
|enforce usage of brace expansion in computed property dependent keys
|✅
|Name
|Description
|✅
|🔧
|💡
|alias-model-in-controller
|enforce aliasing model in controllers
|avoid-using-needs-in-controllers
|disallow using
needs in controllers
|✅
|no-controllers
|disallow non-essential controllers
|Name
|Description
|✅
|🔧
|💡
|closure-actions
|enforce usage of closure actions
|✅
|new-module-imports
|enforce using "New Module Imports" from Ember RFC #176
|✅
|no-function-prototype-extensions
|disallow usage of Ember's
function prototype extensions
|✅
|no-mixins
|disallow the usage of mixins
|✅
|no-new-mixins
|disallow the creation of new mixins
|✅
|no-observers
|disallow usage of observers
|✅
|no-old-shims
|disallow usage of old shims for modules
|✅
|🔧
|no-string-prototype-extensions
|disallow usage of
String prototype extensions
|✅
|Name
|Description
|✅
|🔧
|💡
|no-empty-attrs
|disallow usage of empty attributes in Ember Data models
|use-ember-data-rfc-395-imports
|enforce usage of
@ember-data/ package imports instead
ember-data
|✅
|🔧
|Name
|Description
|✅
|🔧
|💡
|avoid-leaking-state-in-ember-objects
|disallow state leakage
|✅
|no-get-with-default
|disallow usage of the Ember's
getWithDefault function
|✅
|🔧
|no-get
|require using ES5 getters instead of Ember's
get /
getProperties functions
|✅
|🔧
|no-proxies
|disallow using array or object proxies
|no-try-invoke
|disallow usage of the Ember's
tryInvoke util
|✅
|require-super-in-lifecycle-hooks
|require super to be called in lifecycle hooks
|✅
|🔧
|use-ember-get-and-set
|enforce usage of
Ember.get and
Ember.set
|🔧
|Name
|Description
|✅
|🔧
|💡
|classic-decorator-hooks
|enforce using correct hooks for both classic and non-classic classes
|✅
|classic-decorator-no-classic-methods
|disallow usage of classic APIs such as
get/
set in classes that aren't explicitly decorated with
@classic
|✅
|no-actions-hash
|disallow the actions hash in components, controllers, and routes
|✅
|no-classic-classes
|disallow "classic" classes in favor of native JS classes
|✅
|no-ember-super-in-es-classes
|disallow use of
this._super in ES class methods
|✅
|🔧
|no-empty-glimmer-component-classes
|disallow empty backing classes for Glimmer components
|✅
|Name
|Description
|✅
|🔧
|💡
|jquery-ember-run
|disallow usage of jQuery without an Ember run loop
|✅
|no-global-jquery
|disallow usage of global jQuery object
|✅
|no-jquery
|disallow any usage of jQuery
|✅
|Name
|Description
|✅
|🔧
|💡
|named-functions-in-promises
|enforce usage of named functions in promises
|no-html-safe
|disallow the use of
htmlSafe
|no-incorrect-calls-with-inline-anonymous-functions
|disallow inline anonymous functions as arguments to
debounce,
once, and
scheduleOnce
|✅
|no-invalid-debug-function-arguments
|disallow usages of Ember's
assert() /
warn() /
deprecate() functions that have the arguments passed in the wrong order.
|✅
|no-restricted-property-modifications
|disallow modifying the specified properties
|🔧
|require-fetch-import
|enforce explicit import for
fetch()
|Name
|Description
|✅
|🔧
|💡
|no-capital-letters-in-routes
|disallow routes with uppercased letters in router.js
|✅
|no-controller-access-in-routes
|disallow routes from accessing the controller outside of setupController/resetController
|✅
|no-private-routing-service
|disallow injecting the private routing service
|✅
|no-shadow-route-definition
|enforce no route path definition shadowing
|✅
|no-unnecessary-index-route
|disallow unnecessary
index route definition
|no-unnecessary-route-path-option
|disallow unnecessary usage of the route
path option
|✅
|🔧
|route-path-style
|enforce usage of kebab-case (instead of snake_case or camelCase) in route paths
|💡
|routes-segments-snake-case
|enforce usage of snake_cased dynamic segments in routes
|✅
|Name
|Description
|✅
|🔧
|💡
|no-implicit-service-injection-argument
|disallow omitting the injected service name argument
|🔧
|no-restricted-service-injections
|disallow injecting certain services under certain paths
|no-unnecessary-service-injection-argument
|disallow unnecessary argument when injecting services
|🔧
|no-unused-services
|disallow unused service injections (see rule doc for limitations)
|💡
|Name
|Description
|✅
|🔧
|💡
|order-in-components
|enforce proper order of properties in components
|🔧
|order-in-controllers
|enforce proper order of properties in controllers
|🔧
|order-in-models
|enforce proper order of properties in models
|🔧
|order-in-routes
|enforce proper order of properties in routes
|🔧
|Name
|Description
|✅
|🔧
|💡
|no-current-route-name
|disallow usage of the
currentRouteName() test helper
|no-ember-testing-in-module-scope
|disallow use of
Ember.testing in module scope
|✅
|no-invalid-test-waiters
|disallow incorrect usage of test waiter APIs
|✅
|no-legacy-test-waiters
|disallow the use of the legacy test waiter APIs
|✅
|no-noop-setup-on-error-in-before
|disallows using no-op setupOnerror in
before or
beforeEach
|✅
|🔧
|no-pause-test
|disallow usage of the
pauseTest helper in tests
|✅
|no-replace-test-comments
|disallow 'Replace this with your real tests' comments in test files
|no-restricted-resolver-tests
|disallow the use of patterns that use the restricted resolver in tests
|✅
|no-settled-after-test-helper
|disallow usage of
await settled() right after test helper that calls it internally
|✅
|🔧
|no-test-and-then
|disallow usage of the
andThen test wait helper
|✅
|no-test-import-export
|disallow importing of "-test.js" in a test file and exporting from a test file
|✅
|no-test-module-for
|disallow usage of
moduleFor,
moduleForComponent, etc
|✅
|no-test-support-import
|disallow importing of "test-support" files in production code.
|✅
|no-test-this-render
|disallow usage of the
this.render in tests, recommending to use @ember/test-helpers'
render instead.
|✅
|prefer-ember-test-helpers
|enforce usage of
@ember/test-helpers methods over native window methods
|✅
|require-valid-css-selector-in-test-helpers
|disallow using invalid CSS selectors in test helpers
|✅
|🔧
For the simplified list of rules, go here.
If you have any suggestions, ideas, or problems, feel free to create an issue, but first please make sure your question does not repeat previous ones.
lib/rules/new-rule.js (implementation, see no-proxies for an example)
docs/rules/new-rule.md (documentation, start from the template -- raw, rendered)
tests/lib/rules/new-rule.js (tests, see no-proxies for an example)
yarn update to automatically update the README and other files (and re-run this if you change the rule name or description)
yarn test
yarn lint (
yarn lint:js --fix can fix many errors)
Note that new rules should not immediately be added to the recommended configuration, as we only consider such breaking changes during major version updates.
See the LICENSE file for license rights and limitations (MIT).
