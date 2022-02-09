An ESLint plugin that provides a set of rules for Ember applications based on commonly known good practices.

ESLint >= 6

Node.js 10.* || 12.* || >= 14

🚀 Usage

1. Install plugin

yarn add --dev eslint-plugin-ember

Or

npm install --save-dev eslint-plugin-ember

2. Modify your .eslintrc.js

module .exports = { plugins : [ 'ember' ], extends : [ 'eslint:recommended' , 'plugin:ember/recommended' ], rules : { 'ember/no-jquery' : 'error' } };

🧰 Configurations

Name Description base contains no rules settings, but the basic eslint configuration suitable for any ember project. You can use it to configure rules as you wish. ✅ recommended extends the base configuration by enabling the recommended rules.

🍟 Rules

Rules are grouped by category to help you understand their purpose. Each rule has emojis denoting:

What configuration it belongs to

🔧 if some problems reported by the rule are automatically fixable by the --fix command line option

command line option 💡 if some problems reported by the rule are manually fixable by editor suggestions

Components

Name Description ✅ 🔧 💡 no-attrs-in-components disallow usage of this.attrs in components ✅ no-attrs-snapshot disallow use of attrs snapshot in the didReceiveAttrs and didUpdateAttrs component hooks ✅ no-classic-components enforce using Glimmer components ✅ no-component-lifecycle-hooks disallow usage of "classic" ember component lifecycle hooks. Render modifiers or custom functional modifiers should be used instead. ✅ no-on-calls-in-components disallow usage of on to call lifecycle hooks in components ✅ require-tagless-components disallow using the wrapper element of a component ✅

Computed Properties

Name Description ✅ 🔧 💡 computed-property-getters enforce the consistent use of getters in computed properties no-arrow-function-computed-properties disallow arrow functions in computed properties ✅ no-assignment-of-untracked-properties-used-in-tracking-contexts disallow assignment of untracked properties that are used as computed property dependencies ✅ 🔧 no-computed-properties-in-native-classes disallow using computed properties in native classes ✅ no-deeply-nested-dependent-keys-with-each disallow usage of deeply-nested computed property dependent keys with @each ✅ no-duplicate-dependent-keys disallow repeating computed property dependent keys ✅ 🔧 no-incorrect-computed-macros disallow incorrect usage of computed property macros ✅ 🔧 no-invalid-dependent-keys disallow invalid dependent keys in computed properties ✅ 🔧 no-side-effects disallow unexpected side effects in computed properties ✅ no-volatile-computed-properties disallow volatile computed properties ✅ require-computed-macros require using computed property macros when possible ✅ 🔧 require-computed-property-dependencies require dependencies to be declared statically in computed properties ✅ 🔧 require-return-from-computed disallow missing return statements in computed properties ✅ use-brace-expansion enforce usage of brace expansion in computed property dependent keys ✅

Controllers

Name Description ✅ 🔧 💡 alias-model-in-controller enforce aliasing model in controllers avoid-using-needs-in-controllers disallow using needs in controllers ✅ no-controllers disallow non-essential controllers

Deprecations

Name Description ✅ 🔧 💡 closure-actions enforce usage of closure actions ✅ new-module-imports enforce using "New Module Imports" from Ember RFC #176 ✅ no-function-prototype-extensions disallow usage of Ember's function prototype extensions ✅ no-mixins disallow the usage of mixins ✅ no-new-mixins disallow the creation of new mixins ✅ no-observers disallow usage of observers ✅ no-old-shims disallow usage of old shims for modules ✅ 🔧 no-string-prototype-extensions disallow usage of String prototype extensions ✅

Ember Data

Name Description ✅ 🔧 💡 no-empty-attrs disallow usage of empty attributes in Ember Data models use-ember-data-rfc-395-imports enforce usage of @ember-data/ package imports instead ember-data ✅ 🔧

Ember Object

Name Description ✅ 🔧 💡 avoid-leaking-state-in-ember-objects disallow state leakage ✅ no-get-with-default disallow usage of the Ember's getWithDefault function ✅ 🔧 no-get require using ES5 getters instead of Ember's get / getProperties functions ✅ 🔧 no-proxies disallow using array or object proxies no-try-invoke disallow usage of the Ember's tryInvoke util ✅ require-super-in-lifecycle-hooks require super to be called in lifecycle hooks ✅ 🔧 use-ember-get-and-set enforce usage of Ember.get and Ember.set 🔧

Ember Octane

Name Description ✅ 🔧 💡 classic-decorator-hooks enforce using correct hooks for both classic and non-classic classes ✅ classic-decorator-no-classic-methods disallow usage of classic APIs such as get / set in classes that aren't explicitly decorated with @classic ✅ no-actions-hash disallow the actions hash in components, controllers, and routes ✅ no-classic-classes disallow "classic" classes in favor of native JS classes ✅ no-ember-super-in-es-classes disallow use of this._super in ES class methods ✅ 🔧 no-empty-glimmer-component-classes disallow empty backing classes for Glimmer components ✅

jQuery

Name Description ✅ 🔧 💡 jquery-ember-run disallow usage of jQuery without an Ember run loop ✅ no-global-jquery disallow usage of global jQuery object ✅ no-jquery disallow any usage of jQuery ✅

Miscellaneous

Name Description ✅ 🔧 💡 named-functions-in-promises enforce usage of named functions in promises no-html-safe disallow the use of htmlSafe no-incorrect-calls-with-inline-anonymous-functions disallow inline anonymous functions as arguments to debounce , once , and scheduleOnce ✅ no-invalid-debug-function-arguments disallow usages of Ember's assert() / warn() / deprecate() functions that have the arguments passed in the wrong order. ✅ no-restricted-property-modifications disallow modifying the specified properties 🔧 require-fetch-import enforce explicit import for fetch()

Routes

Name Description ✅ 🔧 💡 no-capital-letters-in-routes disallow routes with uppercased letters in router.js ✅ no-controller-access-in-routes disallow routes from accessing the controller outside of setupController/resetController ✅ no-private-routing-service disallow injecting the private routing service ✅ no-shadow-route-definition enforce no route path definition shadowing ✅ no-unnecessary-index-route disallow unnecessary index route definition no-unnecessary-route-path-option disallow unnecessary usage of the route path option ✅ 🔧 route-path-style enforce usage of kebab-case (instead of snake_case or camelCase) in route paths 💡 routes-segments-snake-case enforce usage of snake_cased dynamic segments in routes ✅

Services

Name Description ✅ 🔧 💡 no-implicit-service-injection-argument disallow omitting the injected service name argument 🔧 no-restricted-service-injections disallow injecting certain services under certain paths no-unnecessary-service-injection-argument disallow unnecessary argument when injecting services 🔧 no-unused-services disallow unused service injections (see rule doc for limitations) 💡

Stylistic Issues

Name Description ✅ 🔧 💡 order-in-components enforce proper order of properties in components 🔧 order-in-controllers enforce proper order of properties in controllers 🔧 order-in-models enforce proper order of properties in models 🔧 order-in-routes enforce proper order of properties in routes 🔧

Testing

Name Description ✅ 🔧 💡 no-current-route-name disallow usage of the currentRouteName() test helper no-ember-testing-in-module-scope disallow use of Ember.testing in module scope ✅ no-invalid-test-waiters disallow incorrect usage of test waiter APIs ✅ no-legacy-test-waiters disallow the use of the legacy test waiter APIs ✅ no-noop-setup-on-error-in-before disallows using no-op setupOnerror in before or beforeEach ✅ 🔧 no-pause-test disallow usage of the pauseTest helper in tests ✅ no-replace-test-comments disallow 'Replace this with your real tests' comments in test files no-restricted-resolver-tests disallow the use of patterns that use the restricted resolver in tests ✅ no-settled-after-test-helper disallow usage of await settled() right after test helper that calls it internally ✅ 🔧 no-test-and-then disallow usage of the andThen test wait helper ✅ no-test-import-export disallow importing of "-test.js" in a test file and exporting from a test file ✅ no-test-module-for disallow usage of moduleFor , moduleForComponent , etc ✅ no-test-support-import disallow importing of "test-support" files in production code. ✅ no-test-this-render disallow usage of the this.render in tests, recommending to use @ember/test-helpers' render instead. ✅ prefer-ember-test-helpers enforce usage of @ember/test-helpers methods over native window methods ✅ require-valid-css-selector-in-test-helpers disallow using invalid CSS selectors in test helpers ✅ 🔧

🍻 Contribution Guide

If you have any suggestions, ideas, or problems, feel free to create an issue, but first please make sure your question does not repeat previous ones.

Creating a New Rule

Create an issue with a description of the proposed rule

Create files for the new rule: lib/rules/new-rule.js (implementation, see no-proxies for an example) docs/rules/new-rule.md (documentation, start from the template -- raw, rendered) tests/lib/rules/new-rule.js (tests, see no-proxies for an example)

Run yarn update to automatically update the README and other files (and re-run this if you change the rule name or description)

to automatically update the README and other files (and re-run this if you change the rule name or description) Make sure your changes will pass CI by running: yarn test yarn lint ( yarn lint:js --fix can fix many errors)

Create a PR and link the created issue in the description

Note that new rules should not immediately be added to the recommended configuration, as we only consider such breaking changes during major version updates.

🔓 License

See the LICENSE file for license rights and limitations (MIT).