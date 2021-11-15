Disable ESLint plugins using file path patterns and inline comments

..which means all disabled plugins' errors and warnings won't appear in ESLint report.

Example: inline comments: function greet ( name ) { console .log( 'Hi, ' + name); }

Example: file path patterns (.eslintrc): { "plugins" : [ "react" , "disable" ], "processor" : "disable/disable" , "overrides" : [ { "files" : [ "tests/**/*.test.js" ], "settings" : { "disable/plugins" : [ "react" ] } } ] }

Install

npm install eslint-plugin-disable --save-dev

Use

Add plugin to a config file (.eslintrc) and make it default processor:

{ "plugins" : [ "disable" ], "processor" : "disable/disable" }

Regular disable

Plugin adds a custom directive to use in files in a form of inline comment, which allows to disable entire plugins for this file. Plugin names have to be the same as in ESLint config file, separated by comma.

The following directive will disable "react" and "jsx-a11y" plugins for this particular file.

function greet ( name ) { console .log( 'Hi, ' + name); }

If no any plugins provided - all plugins registered in ESLint config will be disabled:

function greet ( name ) { console .log( 'Hi, ' + name); }

Disable all except

Another custom option allows to disable all plugins except ones that are specified. It might be useful when there are a lot of plugins in the project and it is required to use one or two of them for particular files, usage of regular disable syntax might be cumbersome to maintain if there are plans to add new plugins to the project. Plugin names have to be the same as in ESLint config file, separated by comma.

The following directive will disable all plugins registered in ESLint config except "react" and "jsx-a11y".

function greet ( name ) { console .log( 'Hi, ' + name); }

Notes:

disable all except: if no plugins specified, then none of the plugins listed in ESLint config will be disabled i.e. error messages will not be removed from ESLint report

of the plugins listed in ESLint config will be disabled i.e. error messages will not be removed from ESLint report all target files must have a "disable/disable" processor enabled for them, including usage of ESLint 6 Overrides

whitespace inside block comment is ignored

original file is not modified

there is no way to restore behavior with another inline option

File paths

Regular disable

To disable plugins for file paths use new ESLint 6+ Overrides feature in config (.eslintrc). It has many different configurations for glob path patterns, ignore patterns and it basically creates a nested config for a list of files (ESLint docs for more info). This list of files should be assigned with a "disable/disable" processor in order for plugin to work. You can have multiple "overrides" entries with different paths and different plugins to disable.

The following config will:

disable "import" and "jsx-a11y" plugins for all files matching "tests/**/*.test.js" glob pattern

disable "react" plugin for all files matching "lib/*.js" glob pattern

{ "plugins" : [ "import" , "react" , "jsx-a11y" , "disable" ], "processor" : "disable/disable" , "overrides" : [ { "files" : [ "tests/**/*.test.js" ], "settings" : { "disable/plugins" : [ "import" , "jsx-a11y" ] } }, { "files" : [ "lib/*.js" ], "settings" : { "disable/plugins" : [ "react" ] } } ] }

To disable all registered plugins you can simply omit "disable/plugins" setting or use a star in place of plugin name:

{ "plugins" : [ "import" , "react" , "jsx-a11y" , "disable" ], "processor" : "disable/disable" , "overrides" : [ { "files" : [ "tests/**/*.test.js" ], "settings" : { "disable/plugins" : "*" } } ] }

Disable all except

To disable all plugins except specified ones use "disableAllExcept" flag in config settings (.eslintrc).

The following config will disable all registered plugins except "react" for all files mathing "tests/**\/*.test.js" glob pattern ("import" and "jsx-a11y" will be disabled).

{ "plugins" : [ "import" , "react" , "jsx-a11y" , "disable" ], "processor" : "disable/disable" , "overrides" : [ { "files" : [ "tests/**/*.test.js" ], "settings" : { "disable/disableAllExcept" : true , "disable/plugins" : [ "react" ] } } ] }

Conflicts with other plugins

Some ESLint plugins also use processors, which creates a conflict with this plugin, because ESLint does not allow to chain processors for the same source files without processing it and producing another files. There is a setting "externalProcessor", which accepts a processor identifier "pluginName/processorName" and makes this plugin to call other plugin's processor before disabling the rules.

One of the cases is "eslint-plugin-vue":

{ "plugins" : [ "vue" , "disable" ], "processor" : "disable/disable" , "settings" : { "disable/plugins" : [ "vue" ], "disable/externalProcessor" : "vue/.vue" } }

As a plugin might export multiple processors, the only way to find out what "processorName" to use, is to browse plugin's sources. If you don't know it, then you can just skip "processorName" in identifier and only leave "pluginName" - this way the first available processor will be auto-picked.

{ "plugins" : [ "vue" , "disable" ], "processor" : "disable/disable" , "settings" : { "disable/plugins" : [ "vue" ], "disable/externalProcessor" : "vue" } }

Option precedence

All the options are not merged together, there is a strict order in which they apply:

Inline comment to disable all plugins except specified (docs) Inline comment to disable specified plugins (docs) Settings paths to disable all plugins except specified (docs) Settings paths to disable specified plugins (docs)

If first option applies, then only plugins mentioned in this option will be used to disable, the rest of the options down the list will be ignored. If first and second options do not apply (no inline comments in file), but third option does apply, then only plugins mentioned in third option will be used to disable, the rest will be ignored.

Support

eslint eslint-plugin-disable >= 0.16.0 <6.0.0 <=1.0.5 >=6.0.0 >=2.0.0

Migrating

Origin

Unfortunately this feature is not natively supported in ESLint yet, so this module may become a temporary workaround. Read the following issues for additional information: