Disable ESLint plugins using file path patterns and inline comments
..which means all disabled plugins' errors and warnings won't appear in ESLint report.
Example: inline comments:
/* eslint-plugin-disable react */
function greet(name) {
console.log('Hi, ' + name);
}
Example: file path patterns (.eslintrc):
{
"plugins": ["react", "disable"],
"processor": "disable/disable",
"overrides": [
{
"files": ["tests/**/*.test.js"],
"settings": {
"disable/plugins": ["react"]
}
}
]
}
npm install eslint-plugin-disable --save-dev
Add plugin to a config file (.eslintrc) and make it default processor:
{
"plugins": ["disable"],
"processor": "disable/disable"
}
Plugin adds a custom directive to use in files in a form of inline comment, which allows to disable entire plugins for this file. Plugin names have to be the same as in ESLint config file, separated by comma.
The following directive will disable "react" and "jsx-a11y" plugins for this particular file.
/* eslint-plugin-disable react, jsx-a11y */
function greet(name) {
console.log('Hi, ' + name);
}
If no any plugins provided - all plugins registered in ESLint config will be disabled:
/* eslint-plugin-disable */
function greet(name) {
console.log('Hi, ' + name);
}
Another custom option allows to disable all plugins except ones that are specified. It might be useful when there are a lot of plugins in the project and it is required to use one or two of them for particular files, usage of regular disable syntax might be cumbersome to maintain if there are plans to add new plugins to the project. Plugin names have to be the same as in ESLint config file, separated by comma.
The following directive will disable all plugins registered in ESLint config except "react" and "jsx-a11y".
/* eslint-plugin-disable-all-except react, jsx-a11y */
function greet(name) {
console.log('Hi, ' + name);
}
Notes:
To disable plugins for file paths use new ESLint 6+ Overrides feature in config (.eslintrc). It has many different configurations for glob path patterns, ignore patterns and it basically creates a nested config for a list of files (ESLint docs for more info). This list of files should be assigned with a "disable/disable" processor in order for plugin to work. You can have multiple "overrides" entries with different paths and different plugins to disable.
The following config will:
{
"plugins": ["import", "react", "jsx-a11y", "disable"],
"processor": "disable/disable",
"overrides": [
{
"files": ["tests/**/*.test.js"],
"settings": {
"disable/plugins": ["import", "jsx-a11y"]
}
},
{
"files": ["lib/*.js"],
"settings": {
"disable/plugins": ["react"]
}
}
]
}
To disable all registered plugins you can simply omit "disable/plugins" setting or use a star in place of plugin name:
{
"plugins": ["import", "react", "jsx-a11y", "disable"],
"processor": "disable/disable",
"overrides": [
{
"files": ["tests/**/*.test.js"],
"settings": {
"disable/plugins": "*"
}
}
]
}
To disable all plugins except specified ones use "disableAllExcept" flag in config settings (.eslintrc).
The following config will disable all registered plugins except "react" for all files mathing "tests/**\/*.test.js" glob pattern ("import" and "jsx-a11y" will be disabled).
{
"plugins": ["import", "react", "jsx-a11y", "disable"],
"processor": "disable/disable",
"overrides": [
{
"files": ["tests/**/*.test.js"],
"settings": {
"disable/disableAllExcept": true,
"disable/plugins": ["react"]
}
}
]
}
Some ESLint plugins also use processors, which creates a conflict with this plugin, because ESLint does not allow to chain processors for the same source files without processing it and producing another files. There is a setting "externalProcessor", which accepts a processor identifier "pluginName/processorName" and makes this plugin to call other plugin's processor before disabling the rules.
One of the cases is "eslint-plugin-vue":
{
"plugins": ["vue", "disable"],
"processor": "disable/disable",
"settings": {
"disable/plugins": ["vue"],
"disable/externalProcessor": "vue/.vue"
}
}
As a plugin might export multiple processors, the only way to find out what "processorName" to use, is to browse plugin's sources. If you don't know it, then you can just skip "processorName" in identifier and only leave "pluginName" - this way the first available processor will be auto-picked.
{
"plugins": ["vue", "disable"],
"processor": "disable/disable",
"settings": {
"disable/plugins": ["vue"],
"disable/externalProcessor": "vue"
}
}
All the options are not merged together, there is a strict order in which they apply:
If first option applies, then only plugins mentioned in this option will be used to disable, the rest of the options down the list will be ignored. If first and second options do not apply (no inline comments in file), but third option does apply, then only plugins mentioned in third option will be used to disable, the rest will be ignored.
|eslint
|eslint-plugin-disable
|>= 0.16.0 <6.0.0
|<=1.0.5
|>=6.0.0
|>=2.0.0
Unfortunately this feature is not natively supported in ESLint yet, so this module may become a temporary workaround. Read the following issues for additional information: