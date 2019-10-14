openbase logo
epd

eslint-plugin-destructuring

by Luke Page
2.2.1 (see all)

Eslint rules related to ES2015 destructuring

Readme

ESLint-Plugin-Destructuring

Maintenance Status NPM version Build Status

Destructuring-specific linting rules for ESLint.

Installation

Install ESLint either locally or globally.

$ npm install eslint

If you installed ESLint globally, you have to install the plugin globally too. Otherwise, install it locally.

$ npm install eslint-plugin-destructuring

Configuration

Add a plugins section and specify eslint-plugin-destructuring as a plugin.

Then, enable all of the rules that you would like to use.

This plugin exports a recommended configuration that enforces all the rules. You can configure the plugin as follows:

{
  "plugins": ["destructuring"],
  "extends": ["plugin:destructuring/recommended"]
}

List of provided rules

Rules are divided into categories for your convenience. All rules are off by default, unless you use one of the plugin's configurations which turn all relevant rules on.

Stylistic Issues

These rules are purely matters of style and are quite subjective.

  • no-rename: Forbid rename syntax when object destructuring.
  • in-params: Configure destructuring within parameters.
  • in-methods-params: Forbid destructuring within method parameters.

Contributing

Contributions are always welcome!.

License

eslint-plugin-destructuring is licensed under the MIT License.

