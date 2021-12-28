openbase logo
epd

eslint-plugin-deprecation

by Alex Malkevich
1.3.2 (see all)

ESLint rule that reports usage of deprecated code

Be the first to give feedback

Readme

eslint-plugin-deprecation

ESLint rule that reports usage of deprecated code

Prerequisites

This plugin only works with @typescript-eslint/parser.

Which means that you should install dev deps:

  • @typescript-eslint/parser
  • typescript

Then configure ESLint to parse TypeScript and include type information:

{
  "parser": "@typescript-eslint/parser",
  "parserOptions": {
    "ecmaVersion": 2020,
    "sourceType": "module",
    "project": "./tsconfig.json" // <-- Point to your project's tsconfig.json or create new one
  }
}

Install

Install the plugin

npm i -D eslint-plugin-deprecation

Setup

Now add deprecation plugin and rule to your .eslintrc:

{
  "plugins": ["deprecation", ...],
  "rules": {
    "deprecation/deprecation": "warn", // or "error" to have stricter rule
    ...
  }
}

Now eslint will report all deprecated code that you use!

NOTE: This rule was ported from https://github.com/SonarSource/SonarJS repository.

January 25, 2021

