ESLint rule that reports usage of deprecated code
This plugin only works with
@typescript-eslint/parser.
Which means that you should install dev deps:
@typescript-eslint/parser
typescript
Then configure ESLint to parse TypeScript and include type information:
{
"parser": "@typescript-eslint/parser",
"parserOptions": {
"ecmaVersion": 2020,
"sourceType": "module",
"project": "./tsconfig.json" // <-- Point to your project's tsconfig.json or create new one
}
}
Install the plugin
npm i -D eslint-plugin-deprecation
Now add deprecation plugin and rule to your
.eslintrc:
{
"plugins": ["deprecation", ...],
"rules": {
"deprecation/deprecation": "warn", // or "error" to have stricter rule
...
}
}
Now eslint will report all deprecated code that you use!
NOTE: This rule was ported from https://github.com/SonarSource/SonarJS repository.