ESLint rule that reports usage of deprecated code

Prerequisites

This plugin only works with @typescript-eslint/parser .

Which means that you should install dev deps:

@typescript-eslint/parser

typescript

Then configure ESLint to parse TypeScript and include type information:

{ "parser": "@typescript-eslint/parser", "parserOptions": { "ecmaVersion": 2020, "sourceType": "module", "project": "./tsconfig.json" // <-- Point to your project's tsconfig.json or create new one } }

Install

Install the plugin

npm i -D eslint-plugin-deprecation

Setup

Now add deprecation plugin and rule to your .eslintrc :

{ "plugins": ["deprecation", ...], "rules": { "deprecation/deprecation": "warn", // or "error" to have stricter rule ... } }

Now eslint will report all deprecated code that you use!

NOTE: This rule was ported from https://github.com/SonarSource/SonarJS repository.