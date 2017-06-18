npm install eslint-plugin-dependencies
In your
.eslintrc:
{
"plugins": [
"dependencies"
],
"rules": {
"dependencies/case-sensitive": 1,
"dependencies/no-cycles": 1,
"dependencies/no-unresolved": 1,
"dependencies/require-json-ext": 1
}
}
An eslint plugin that ...
dependencies/case-sensitive
Verifies that
require("…"),
require.resolve(…),
import "…" and
export … from "…" ids match the case that is reported by a directory listing.
{
"plugins": [
"dependencies"
],
"rules": {
"dependencies/case-sensitive": [1, {"paths": ["custom-path-to-search-for-modules"]}]
}
}
dependencies/no-cycles
Prevents cyclic references between modules. It resolves
require("…"),
import "…" and
export … from "…" references to internal modules (i.e. not
node_modules), to determine whether there is a cycle. If you're using a custom parser, the rule will use that to parse the dependencies. The rule takes a
skip array of strings, that will be treated as regexps to skip checking files.
Additionally, with the
types option enabled, you can detect and prevent
import type cycles as well. This can be helpful, since the Flow checker can exhibit unexpected behavior with such cycles.
{
"plugins": [
"dependencies"
],
"rules": {
"dependencies/no-cyles": [1, {"skip": ["/spec/", "/vendor/"], "types": true}]
}
}
dependencies/no-unresolved
Checks that
require("…"),
require.resolve(…),
import "…" and
export … from "…" reference modules that exist. Takes an
ignore array of modules to ignore.
{
"plugins": [
"dependencies"
],
"rules": {
"dependencies/no-unresolved": [1, {"ignore": ["atom"], "paths": ["custom-path-to-search-for-modules"]}]
}
}
dependencies/require-json-ext
Ensures that modules are that are
.json include their extension in the module id. Supports auto fix.