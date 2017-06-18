Usage

npm install eslint-plugin-dependencies

In your .eslintrc :

{ "plugins" : [ "dependencies" ], "rules" : { "dependencies/case-sensitive" : 1 , "dependencies/no-cycles" : 1 , "dependencies/no-unresolved" : 1 , "dependencies/require-json-ext" : 1 } }

Rules

Verifies that require("…") , require.resolve(…) , import "…" and export … from "…" ids match the case that is reported by a directory listing.

{ "plugins" : [ "dependencies" ], "rules" : { "dependencies/case-sensitive" : [ 1 , { "paths" : [ "custom-path-to-search-for-modules" ]}] } }

Prevents cyclic references between modules. It resolves require("…") , import "…" and export … from "…" references to internal modules (i.e. not node_modules ), to determine whether there is a cycle. If you're using a custom parser, the rule will use that to parse the dependencies. The rule takes a skip array of strings, that will be treated as regexps to skip checking files.

Additionally, with the types option enabled, you can detect and prevent import type cycles as well. This can be helpful, since the Flow checker can exhibit unexpected behavior with such cycles.

{ "plugins" : [ "dependencies" ], "rules" : { "dependencies/no-cyles" : [ 1 , { "skip" : [ "/spec/" , "/vendor/" ], "types" : true }] } }

Checks that require("…") , require.resolve(…) , import "…" and export … from "…" reference modules that exist. Takes an ignore array of modules to ignore.

{ "plugins" : [ "dependencies" ], "rules" : { "dependencies/no-unresolved" : [ 1 , { "ignore" : [ "atom" ], "paths" : [ "custom-path-to-search-for-modules" ]}] } }