epd

eslint-plugin-dependencies

by Andres Suarez
2.4.0 (see all)

require/import dependency validation

Readme

eslint-plugin-dependencies

Usage

Usage

npm install eslint-plugin-dependencies

In your .eslintrc:

{
  "plugins": [
    "dependencies"
  ],
  "rules": {
    "dependencies/case-sensitive": 1,
    "dependencies/no-cycles": 1,
    "dependencies/no-unresolved": 1,
    "dependencies/require-json-ext": 1
  }
}

Rules

An eslint plugin that ...

dependencies/case-sensitive

Verifies that require("…"), require.resolve(…), import "…" and export … from "…" ids match the case that is reported by a directory listing.

{
  "plugins": [
    "dependencies"
  ],
  "rules": {
    "dependencies/case-sensitive": [1, {"paths": ["custom-path-to-search-for-modules"]}]
  }
}

dependencies/no-cycles

Prevents cyclic references between modules. It resolves require("…"), import "…" and export … from "…" references to internal modules (i.e. not node_modules), to determine whether there is a cycle. If you're using a custom parser, the rule will use that to parse the dependencies. The rule takes a skip array of strings, that will be treated as regexps to skip checking files.

Additionally, with the types option enabled, you can detect and prevent import type cycles as well. This can be helpful, since the Flow checker can exhibit unexpected behavior with such cycles.

{
  "plugins": [
    "dependencies"
  ],
  "rules": {
    "dependencies/no-cyles": [1, {"skip": ["/spec/", "/vendor/"], "types": true}]
  }
}

dependencies/no-unresolved

Checks that require("…"), require.resolve(…), import "…" and export … from "…" reference modules that exist. Takes an ignore array of modules to ignore.

{
  "plugins": [
    "dependencies"
  ],
  "rules": {
    "dependencies/no-unresolved": [1, {"ignore": ["atom"], "paths": ["custom-path-to-search-for-modules"]}]
  }
}

dependencies/require-json-ext

Ensures that modules are that are .json include their extension in the module id. Supports auto fix.

