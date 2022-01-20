An ESlint plugin that provides set of rules enforcing consistent decorator positions

ESLint >= 6

Node.js >= 10

🚀 Usage

1. Install plugin

yarn add --dev eslint-plugin-decorator-position

Or

npm install --save-dev eslint-plugin-decorator-position

2. Modify your .eslintrc.js

module .exports = { parser : 'babel-eslint' , plugins : [ 'decorator-position' ], extends : [ 'plugin:decorator-position/ember' ], rules : { } };

🧰 Configurations

Name Description base contains no rules settings, but the basic eslint configuration suitable for any project. You can use it to configure rules as you wish. 🐹 ember extends the base configuration by enabling the recommended rules for ember projects.

🍟 Rules

Rules are grouped by category to help you understand their purpose. Each rule has emojis denoting:

What configuration it belongs to

🔧 if some problems reported by the rule are automatically fixable by the --fix command line option

Style

Rule ID Description ✅🔧 decorator-position Enforces consistent decorator position on properties and methods

For the simplified list of rules, go here.

🍻 Contribution Guide

If you have any suggestions, ideas, or problems, feel free to create an issue, but first please make sure your question does not repeat previous ones.

Creating a New Rule

Create an issue with a description of the proposed rule

Create files for the new rule: lib/rules/new-rule.js (implementation, see no-proxies for an example) docs/rules/new-rule.md (documentation, start from the template -- raw, rendered) tests/lib/rules/new-rule.js (tests, see no-proxies for an example)

Run yarn update to automatically update the README and other files (and re-run this if you change the rule name or description)

to automatically update the README and other files (and re-run this if you change the rule name or description) Make sure your changes will pass CI by running: yarn test yarn lint ( yarn lint:js --fix can fix many errors)

Create a PR and link the created issue in the description

Note that new rules should not immediately be added to the recommended configuration, as we only consider such breaking changes during major version updates.

Running smoke tests and creating reproductions

To run smoke tests:

./scripts/smoke-test.sh

it will prompt you with which test to run.

To create a reproduction,

first make sure there is an open issue describing the problem your encountering. then create a folder in smoke-tests/issue-reproductions/ named ofter the issue number. example: smoke-tests/issue-reproductions/196/ The minimum required files are: package.json - for declaring which dependencies are being tested (or * if it doesn't matter for your particular test)

if it doesn't matter for your particular test) a js or ts file to demonstrate the "correct" state. After a smoke-test runs, a git diff is checked to ensure 0 changes.

.eslintrc.js - to define what configuration / rules / plugins / etc may be relevant.

SemVer Policy

How does this project interpret patch / minor / breaking changes?

patch : a change that fixes currently broken behavior. Does not cause formatting to change when people update unless a previous patch/feature accidentally broke formatting in a breaking way.

: a change that fixes currently broken behavior. Does not cause formatting to change when people update unless a previous patch/feature accidentally broke formatting in a way. minor : a change that does not impact formatting

: a change that does not impact formatting breaking: a major change that is not backwards compatible and would intentionally cause formatting changes to occur

🔓 License

See the LICENSE file for license rights and limitations (MIT).