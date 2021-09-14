An ESLint plugin for your Cypress tests.
Note: If you installed ESLint globally then you must also install
eslint-plugin-cypress globally.
npm install eslint-plugin-cypress --save-dev
or
yarn add eslint-plugin-cypress --dev
Add an
.eslintrc.json file to your
cypress directory with the following:
{
"plugins": [
"cypress"
]
}
You can add rules:
{
"rules": {
"cypress/no-assigning-return-values": "error",
"cypress/no-unnecessary-waiting": "error",
"cypress/assertion-before-screenshot": "warn",
"cypress/no-force": "warn",
"cypress/no-async-tests": "error",
"cypress/no-pause": "error"
}
}
You can allow certain globals provided by Cypress:
{
"env": {
"cypress/globals": true
}
}
Use the recommended configuration and you can forego configuring plugins, rules, and env individually. See below for which rules are included.
{
"extends": [
"plugin:cypress/recommended"
]
}
You can disable specific rules per file, for a portion of a file, or for a single line.
Disable the
cypress/no-unnecessary-waiting rule for the entire file by placing this at the start of the file:
/* eslint-disable cypress/no-unnecessary-waiting */
Disable the
cypress/no-unnecessary-waiting rule for a portion of the file:
it('waits for a second', () => {
...
/* eslint-disable cypress/no-unnecessary-waiting */
cy.wait(1000)
/* eslint-enable cypress/no-unnecessary-waiting */
...
})
Disable the
cypress/no-unnecessary-waiting rule for a specific line:
it('waits for a second', () => {
...
cy.wait(1000) // eslint-disable-line cypress/no-unnecessary-waiting
...
})
You can also disable a rule for the next line:
it('waits for a second', () => {
...
// eslint-disable-next-line cypress/no-unnecessary-waiting
cy.wait(1000)
...
})
For more, see the ESLint rules documentation.
These rules enforce some of the best practices recommended for using Cypress.
Rules with a check mark (✅) are enabled by default while using the
plugin:cypress/recommended config.
NOTE: These rules currently require eslint 5.0 or greater. If you would like support added for eslint 4.x, please 👍 this issue.
|Rule ID
|Description
|✅
|no-assigning-return-values
|Prevent assigning return values of cy calls
|✅
|no-unnecessary-waiting
|Prevent waiting for arbitrary time periods
|✅
|no-async-tests
|Prevent using async/await in Cypress test case
|no-force
|Disallow using
force: true with action commands
|assertion-before-screenshot
|Ensure screenshots are preceded by an assertion
|require-data-selectors
|Only allow data-* attribute selectors (require-data-selectors)
|no-pause
|Disallow
cy.pause() parent command
no-unused-expressions
Using an assertion such as
expect(value).to.be.true can fail the ESLint rule
no-unused-expressions even though it's not an error in this case. To fix this, you can install and use eslint-plugin-chai-friendly.
npm install --save-dev eslint-plugin-chai-friendly
In your
.eslintrc.json:
{
"plugins": [
"cypress",
"chai-friendly"
],
"rules": {
"no-unused-expressions": 0,
"chai-friendly/no-unused-expressions": 2
}
}
Or you can simply add its
recommended config:
{
"extends": ["plugin:chai-friendly/recommended"]
}
To add a new rule:
yarn start or
npm start
docs file
Use the following commit message conventions: https://github.com/semantic-release/semantic-release#commit-message-format
I am using eslint-plugin react because It is react Js project. when you first use eslint-plugin then eslint think that 'describe' , 'cy' and it are all undefined and it complain about it but we know that all above are actually valid global valid variable. So to fixed this we have to install def dependency with this command-- yarn add -D eslint-plugin-cypress and after that go to .eslintrc.json and "extends" :"plugin:cypress/recommended" and everything will working fine. Also when I declared any variable and that variable is not in used then eslint-plugin suggested you that variable not is use.