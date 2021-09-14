openbase logo
eslint-plugin-cypress

by cypress-io
2.12.1 (see all)

An ESLint plugin for projects that use Cypress

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.1M

GitHub Stars

512

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

28

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Lint Rules

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable

Readme

Cypress ESLint Plugin CircleCI

An ESLint plugin for your Cypress tests.

Note: If you installed ESLint globally then you must also install eslint-plugin-cypress globally.

Installation

npm install eslint-plugin-cypress --save-dev

or

yarn add eslint-plugin-cypress --dev

Usage

Add an .eslintrc.json file to your cypress directory with the following:

{
  "plugins": [
    "cypress"
  ]
}

You can add rules:

{
  "rules": {
    "cypress/no-assigning-return-values": "error",
    "cypress/no-unnecessary-waiting": "error",
    "cypress/assertion-before-screenshot": "warn",
    "cypress/no-force": "warn",
    "cypress/no-async-tests": "error",
    "cypress/no-pause": "error"
  }
}

You can allow certain globals provided by Cypress:

{
  "env": {
    "cypress/globals": true
  }
}

Use the recommended configuration and you can forego configuring plugins, rules, and env individually. See below for which rules are included.

{
  "extends": [
    "plugin:cypress/recommended"
  ]
}

Disable rules

You can disable specific rules per file, for a portion of a file, or for a single line.

Disable the cypress/no-unnecessary-waiting rule for the entire file by placing this at the start of the file:

/* eslint-disable cypress/no-unnecessary-waiting */

Disable the cypress/no-unnecessary-waiting rule for a portion of the file:

it('waits for a second', () => {
  ...
  /* eslint-disable cypress/no-unnecessary-waiting */
  cy.wait(1000)
  /* eslint-enable cypress/no-unnecessary-waiting */
  ...
})

Disable the cypress/no-unnecessary-waiting rule for a specific line:

it('waits for a second', () => {
  ...
  cy.wait(1000) // eslint-disable-line cypress/no-unnecessary-waiting
  ...
})

You can also disable a rule for the next line:

it('waits for a second', () => {
  ...
  // eslint-disable-next-line cypress/no-unnecessary-waiting
  cy.wait(1000)
  ...
})

For more, see the ESLint rules documentation.

Rules

These rules enforce some of the best practices recommended for using Cypress.

Rules with a check mark (✅) are enabled by default while using the plugin:cypress/recommended config.

NOTE: These rules currently require eslint 5.0 or greater. If you would like support added for eslint 4.x, please 👍 this issue.

Rule IDDescription
no-assigning-return-valuesPrevent assigning return values of cy calls
no-unnecessary-waitingPrevent waiting for arbitrary time periods
no-async-testsPrevent using async/await in Cypress test case
no-forceDisallow using force: true with action commands
assertion-before-screenshotEnsure screenshots are preceded by an assertion
require-data-selectorsOnly allow data-* attribute selectors (require-data-selectors)
no-pauseDisallow cy.pause() parent command

Chai and no-unused-expressions

Using an assertion such as expect(value).to.be.true can fail the ESLint rule no-unused-expressions even though it's not an error in this case. To fix this, you can install and use eslint-plugin-chai-friendly.

npm install --save-dev eslint-plugin-chai-friendly

In your .eslintrc.json:

{
  "plugins": [
    "cypress",
    "chai-friendly"
  ],
  "rules": {
    "no-unused-expressions": 0,
    "chai-friendly/no-unused-expressions": 2
  }
}

Or you can simply add its recommended config:

{
  "extends": ["plugin:chai-friendly/recommended"]
}

Contribution Guide

To add a new rule:

  • Fork and clone this repository
  • Generate a new rule (a yeoman generator is available)
  • Run yarn start or npm start
  • Write test scenarios then implement logic
  • Describe the rule in the generated docs file
  • Make sure all tests are passing
  • Add the rule to this README
  • Create a PR

Use the following commit message conventions: https://github.com/semantic-release/semantic-release#commit-message-format

100
Shobhit Srivastava
Web Security Researcher
1 month ago
Web Security Researcher
1 month ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable

I am using eslint-plugin react because It is react Js project. when you first use eslint-plugin then eslint think that 'describe' , 'cy' and it are all undefined and it complain about it but we know that all above are actually valid global valid variable. So to fixed this we have to install def dependency with this command-- yarn add -D eslint-plugin-cypress and after that go to .eslintrc.json and "extends" :"plugin:cypress/recommended" and everything will working fine. Also when I declared any variable and that variable is not in used then eslint-plugin suggested you that variable not is use.

0

