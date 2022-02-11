This is an ESLint Plugin to help provide best practices for writing Custom Elements aka Web Components. It provides a set of custom rules which can be enforced for files that declare classes that extend from HTMLElement.
Node 14.x
$ npm install --save-dev eslint eslint-plugin-custom-elements
Add
custom-elements to your list of plugins in your ESLint config, and enable the rules you want or just add
plugin:custom-elements/recommended to the
extends array.
JSON ESLint config example:
{
"extends": ["plugin:custom-elements/recommended"]
}
npm install
npm test
Distributed under the MIT license. See LICENSE for details.