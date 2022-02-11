openbase logo
eslint-plugin-custom-elements

by github
0.0.4 (see all)

A series of lint rules for best practices with Custom Elements

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.4K

GitHub Stars

38

Maintenance

Last Commit

11d ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

eslint-plugin-custom-elements

This is an ESLint Plugin to help provide best practices for writing Custom Elements aka Web Components. It provides a set of custom rules which can be enforced for files that declare classes that extend from HTMLElement.

Requirements

Node 14.x

Installation

$ npm install --save-dev eslint eslint-plugin-custom-elements

Setup

Add custom-elements to your list of plugins in your ESLint config, and enable the rules you want or just add plugin:custom-elements/recommended to the extends array.

JSON ESLint config example:

{
  "extends": ["plugin:custom-elements/recommended"]
}

Rules

Development

npm install
npm test

License

Distributed under the MIT license. See LICENSE for details.

