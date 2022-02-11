This is an ESLint Plugin to help provide best practices for writing Custom Elements aka Web Components. It provides a set of custom rules which can be enforced for files that declare classes that extend from HTMLElement.

Requirements

Node 14.x

Installation

$ npm install --save-dev eslint eslint-plugin-custom-elements

Setup

Add custom-elements to your list of plugins in your ESLint config, and enable the rules you want or just add plugin:custom-elements/recommended to the extends array.

JSON ESLint config example:

{ "extends" : [ "plugin:custom-elements/recommended" ] }

Rules

Development

npm install npm test

License

Distributed under the MIT license. See LICENSE for details.