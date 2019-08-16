status: NOT MAINTAINED

I have moved on to using css-in-js libraries like styled-components and emotion. So, not working on this project.

This plugin intends to help you in tracking down problems when you are using css-modules. It tells if you are using a non-existent css/scss/less class in js or if you forgot to use some classes which you declared in css/scss/less.

Rules

css-modules/no-unused-class : You must use all the classes defined in css/scss/less file.

If you still want to mark a class as used, then use this comment on top of your file where container is the css class that you want to mark as used. Add all such classes in the array.

If you use the camelCase option of css-loader , you must also enabled it for this plugin

css-modules/no-undef-class : You must not use a non existing class, or a property that hasn't been exported using the :export keyword.

If you use the camelCase option of css-loader , you must also enabled it for this plugin

Installation

npm i --save-dev eslint-plugin-css-modules

.eslintrc

{ "plugins" : [ "css-modules" ], "extends" : [ "plugin:css-modules/recommended" ] }

You may also tweak the rules individually. For instance, if you use the camelCase option of webpack's css-loader:

{ "plugins" : [ "css-modules" ], "extends" : [ "plugin:css-modules/recommended" ], "rules" : { "css-modules/no-unused-class" : [ 2 , { "camelCase" : true }], "css-modules/no-undef-class" : [ 2 , { "camelCase" : true }] } }

The camelCase option has 4 possible values, see css-loader#camelCase for description:

true | "dashes" | "only" | "dashes-only"

Specifying base path

You can specify path for the base directory via plugin settings in .eslintrc. This is used by the plugin to resolve absolute (S)CSS paths:

{ "settings" : { "css-modules" : { "basePath" : "app/scripts/..." } } }

Screen Shot

1 : 8 error Unused classes found : container css-modules/ no -unused- class 5 : 17 error Class 'containr' not found css-modules/ no -undef- class 10 : 26 error Class 'foo' not found css-modules/ no -undef- class

scss: