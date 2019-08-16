openbase logo
epc

eslint-plugin-css-modules

by Atif Afzal
2.11.0 (see all)

Project status: NOT MAINTAINED; Checks that you are using the existent css/scss classes, no more no less

npm
GitHub
Readme

status: NOT MAINTAINED

I have moved on to using css-in-js libraries like styled-components and emotion. So, not working on this project.

eslint-plugin-css-modules

Build Status

This plugin intends to help you in tracking down problems when you are using css-modules. It tells if you are using a non-existent css/scss/less class in js or if you forgot to use some classes which you declared in css/scss/less.

Rules

  • css-modules/no-unused-class: You must use all the classes defined in css/scss/less file.

If you still want to mark a class as used, then use this comment on top of your file

/* eslint css-modules/no-unused-class: [2, { markAsUsed: ['container'] }] */

where container is the css class that you want to mark as used. Add all such classes in the array.

If you use the camelCase option of css-loader, you must also enabled it for this plugin

/* eslint css-modules/no-unused-class: [2, { camelCase: true }] */
  • css-modules/no-undef-class: You must not use a non existing class, or a property that hasn't been exported using the :export keyword.

If you use the camelCase option of css-loader, you must also enabled it for this plugin

/* eslint css-modules/no-undef-class: [2, { camelCase: true }] */

Installation

npm i --save-dev eslint-plugin-css-modules

Usage:

.eslintrc

{
  "plugins": [
    "css-modules"
  ],
  "extends": [
    "plugin:css-modules/recommended"
  ]
}

You may also tweak the rules individually. For instance, if you use the camelCase option of webpack's css-loader:

{
  "plugins": [
    "css-modules"
  ],
  "extends": [
    "plugin:css-modules/recommended"
  ],
  "rules": {
    "css-modules/no-unused-class": [2, { "camelCase": true }],
    "css-modules/no-undef-class": [2, { "camelCase": true }]
  }
}

The camelCase option has 4 possible values, see css-loader#camelCase for description:

true | "dashes" | "only" | "dashes-only"

Specifying base path

You can specify path for the base directory via plugin settings in .eslintrc. This is used by the plugin to resolve absolute (S)CSS paths:

{
  "settings": {
    "css-modules": {
      "basePath": "app/scripts/..."
    }
  }
}

Screen Shot

ScreenShot

   1:8   error  Unused classes found: container  css-modules/no-unused-class
   5:17  error  Class 'containr' not found       css-modules/no-undef-class
  10:26  error  Class 'foo' not found            css-modules/no-undef-class

scss:

/* .head is global, will not be used in js */
:global(.head) {
  color: green;
}

.container {
  width: 116px;

  i {
    font-size: 2.2rem;
  }

  .button {
    padding: 7px 0 0 5px;
  }
}

.footer {
  color: cyan;
}

