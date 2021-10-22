ESLint custom parser + rules for linting CoffeeScript source files
The following sections will give you an overview of what this project is, why it exists and how it works.
If you are ready to get started you can jump to Installation.
ESLint is the preeminent linter in the JavaScript world.
As of CoffeeScript v2.5.0, the CoffeeScript compiler exposes an Abstract Syntax Tree (AST) representation of your source code which enables usage with AST-based tools like ESLint.
eslint-plugin-coffee is the package that allows you to use ESLint in CoffeeScript-based projects ✨ 🌈 ✨
eslint-plugin-coffee work?
The AST (see above) produced by CoffeeScript is different than the AST format that ESLint requires to work.
This means that by default, the CoffeeScript AST is not compatible with the 1000s of rules which have been written by and for ESLint users over the many years the project has been going.
The great thing is, though, we can provide ESLint with an alternative parser to use - that is a first-class use case
offered by ESLint.
eslint-plugin-coffee provides ESLint with that alternative parser for CoffeeScript.
At that point, ESLint is capable of "digesting" CoffeeScript source code. But what about the rules? Keep reading...
The short answer is, no.
The great news is, there are many rules which will "just work" without you having to change anything about them or provide any custom alternatives.
For rules which don't "just work" for CoffeeScript,
eslint-plugin-coffee aims to provide a CoffeeScript-compatible
custom alternative rule - this includes rules that come with ESLint, as well as from the popular ESLint plugins
eslint-plugin-react,
eslint-plugin-import,
eslint-plugin-react-native, and
eslint-plugin-jsx-a11y.
Here's a guide to all of the supported rules.
Make sure you have supported versions of CoffeeScript and ESLint installed and install the plugin:
yarn:
yarn add --dev coffeescript@^2.5.0 eslint@^6.0.0 eslint-plugin-coffee
npm:
npm install --save-dev coffeescript@^2.5.0 eslint@^6.0.0 eslint-plugin-coffee
Add
eslint-plugin-coffee to the
parser field and
coffee to the plugins section of your
.eslintrc configuration file,
and disable ESLint rules that aren't compatible with CoffeeScript:
{
"parser": "eslint-plugin-coffee",
"plugins": ["coffee"],
"extends": [
"plugin/coffee:disable-incompatible"
]
}
Then configure the rules you want to use under the rules section.
{
"parser": "eslint-plugin-coffee",
"plugins": ["coffee"],
"rules": {
// Can include existing rules that "just work":
"no-undef": "error",
"react/no-array-index-key": "error",
// ...CoffeeScript-specific rules:
"coffee/spread-direction": ["error", "postfix"],
// ...and CoffeeScript custom overriding rules.
// For these, the corresponding existing rule should also be disabled if need be:
"no-unused-vars": "off",
"coffee/no-unused-vars": "error"
}
To apply eslint:recommended (the set of rules which are recommended for all
projects by the ESLint team) with this plugin, add
plugin:coffee/eslint-recommended (which will adjust the
eslint:recommended config appropriately for CoffeeScript) to your config:
{
"extends": [
"plugin:coffee/eslint-recommended"
]
}
To apply the well-known Airbnb config with this plugin, add
plugin:coffee/airbnb (for React projects) or
plugin:coffee/airbnb-base (for non-React projects) to your config:
{
"extends": [
// for React projects:
"plugin:coffee/airbnb",
// OR for non-React projects:
"plugin:coffee/airbnb-base"
],
"rules": {
// You may then want to disable some of the more "controversial" Airbnb rules
// when applied to CoffeeScript, e.g.:
"coffee/implicit-arrow-linebreak": "off",
"coffee/comma-style": "off",
"coffee/jsx-wrap-multilines": "off"
}
}
If you want to use rules from
eslint-plugin-import (whether rules that "just work" or CoffeeScript custom overrides),
add
plugin:coffee/import (which configures
eslint-plugin-import to work with CoffeeScript) to your config, along with the rules you want to use:
{
"extends": [
"plugin:coffee/import"
],
"rules": {
// Can include existing rules that "just work":
"import/no-unresolved": "error",
// ...and CoffeeScript custom overriding rules.
// For these, the corresponding existing rule should also be disabled if need be:
"import/no-anonymous-default-export": "off",
"coffee/no-anonymous-default-export": "error",
}
}
See below for a list of all supported rules from
eslint-plugin-import.
If you want to use rules from
eslint-plugin-react,
eslint-plugin-react-native and/or
eslint-plugin-jsx-a11y
(whether rules that "just work" or CoffeeScript custom overrides), add those plugins and rules to your config:
{
"plugins": [
"coffee",
"react",
"react-native",
"jsx-a11y"
],
"rules": {
// Can include existing rules that "just work":
"react/no-array-index-key": "error",
"react-native/no-inline-styles": "error",
"jsx-a11y/accessible-emoji": "error",
// ...and CoffeeScript custom overriding rules.
// For these, the corresponding existing rule should also be disabled if need be:
"react/prop-types": "off",
"coffee/prop-types": "error",
"react-native/no-unused-styles": "off",
"coffee/no-unused-styles": "error",
}
}
To apply the
recommended config from
eslint-plugin-react,
add
plugin:coffee/react-recommended to your config:
{
"extends": [
"plugin:coffee/react-recommended"
]
}
To apply the
all config from
eslint-plugin-react,
add
plugin:coffee/react-all to your config:
{
"extends": [
"plugin:coffee/react-all"
]
}
To apply the
recommended config from
eslint-plugin-jsx-a11y,
add
plugin:jsx-a11y/recommended to your config:
{
"plugins: [
"coffee",
"jsx-a11y"
],
"extends": [
"plugin:jsx-a11y/recommended"
]
}
To apply the
strict config from
eslint-plugin-jsx-a11y,
add
plugin:jsx-a11y/strict to your config:
{
"plugins: [
"coffee",
"jsx-a11y"
],
"extends": [
"plugin:jsx-a11y/strict"
]
}
See below for a list of all supported rules from
eslint-plugin-react,
eslint-plugin-react-native and
eslint-plugin-jsx-a11y.
To invoke ESLint from the command line, you can add an appropriate script to your
package.json scripts section, for example:
{
"scripts": {
"lint": "eslint 'src/**/*.coffee'",
"lint-fix": "eslint --fix 'src/**/*.coffee'"
}
}
Then you can invoke those scripts as needed from the command line to lint the CoffeeScript source files in your project:
npm run lint
Running ESLint directly from your code editor (e.g. on save) provides a quick feedback loop while developing.
Depending on your editor, there may or may not currently be a straightforward way to get ESLint running against
.coffee files (e.g. using an ESLint editor plugin).
If you're having trouble getting ESLint running in your editor (and it's not listed below), please file an issue and we'll try and help with support for your editor.
To run ESLint from VS Code, first install the VS Code ESLint extension.
Then add to your VS Code
settings.json:
"eslint.validate": [
// "javascript", "javascriptreact" is the default setting
"javascript",
"javascriptreact",
{
"language": "coffeescript",
"autoFix": true
},
]
From @PatrickKing:
eslint some_file.coffee at your terminal to make sure.)
"linters": {
"eslint": {
"selector": "source.js - meta.attribute-with-value, source.coffee"
}
}
We will add instructions for different code editors here as they become supported.
If you've gotten ESLint running in an editor not listed here and would like to share back, please file an issue!
You can now use Prettier to format your CoffeeScript code, see the Prettier CoffeeScript plugin README for instructions.
To disable our code formatting related rules, install
eslint-config-prettier:
npm install --save-dev eslint-config-prettier
Then use the
prettier config exposed by this plugin:
{
"extends": ["plugin:coffee/prettier"]
}
Alternatively, if you want to run Prettier as an ESLint rule (a nice option especially if you're running ESLint in fix mode via your editor):
npm install --save-dev eslint-config-prettier eslint-plugin-prettier
Then use the
prettier-run-as-rule config exposed by this plugin:
{
"extends": ["plugin:coffee/prettier-run-as-rule"]
}
Key: ✔️ = ESLint recommended, 🔧 = fixable
|Name
|Description
|✔️
coffee/no-async-promise-executor
|disallow using an async function as a Promise executor
coffee/no-await-in-loop
|disallow
await inside of loops
|✔️
coffee/no-compare-neg-zero
|disallow comparing against -0
|✔️
coffee/no-cond-assign
|disallow assignment operators in conditional expressions
no-console
|disallow the use of
console
|✔️
coffee/no-constant-condition
|disallow constant expressions in conditions
|✔️
no-control-regex
|disallow control characters in regular expressions
|✔️
no-debugger
|disallow the use of
debugger
|✔️
no-dupe-keys
|disallow duplicate keys in object literals
|✔️
no-duplicate-case
|disallow duplicate case labels
|✔️
no-empty
|disallow empty block statements
|✔️
coffee/no-empty-character-class
|disallow empty character classes in regular expressions
|✔️
no-ex-assign
|disallow reassigning exceptions in
catch clauses
|✔️
coffee/no-extra-boolean-cast
|disallow unnecessary boolean casts
⚠️ Unlike the ESLint rule, the CoffeeScript version is not fixable
|✔️
coffee/no-inner-declarations
|disallow variable or
function "declarations" in nested blocks
|✔️
no-invalid-regexp
|disallow invalid regular expression strings in
RegExp constructors
|✔️
no-irregular-whitespace
|disallow irregular whitespace
|✔️
no-misleading-character-class
|disallow characters which are made with multiple code points in character class syntax
|✔️
no-obj-calls
|disallow calling global object properties as functions
|✔️
no-prototype-builtins
|disallow calling some
Object.prototype methods directly on objects
|✔️
|🔧
coffee/no-regex-spaces
|disallow multiple spaces in regular expressions
|✔️
no-sparse-arrays
|disallow sparse arrays
coffee/no-template-curly-in-string
|disallow template literal placeholder syntax in regular strings
|✔️
coffee/no-unreachable
|disallow unreachable code after
return,
throw,
continue, and
break statements
|✔️
no-unsafe-finally
|disallow control flow statements in
finally blocks
|✔️
coffee/no-unsafe-negation
|disallow negating the left operand of relational operators
|✔️
require-atomic-updates
|disallow assignments that can lead to race conditions due to usage of
await or
yield
|✔️
coffee/use-isnan
|require calls to
isNaN() when checking for
NaN
|✔️
coffee/valid-typeof
|enforce comparing
typeof expressions against valid strings
|Name
|Description
accessor-pairs
|enforce getter and setter pairs in objects and classes
⚠️ Only checks e.g.
Object.defineProperty() since CoffeeScript doesn't support getters/setters
coffee/block-scoped-var
|enforce the use of variables within the scope they are defined
coffee/class-methods-use-this
|enforce that class methods utilize
this
coffee/complexity
|enforce a maximum cyclomatic complexity allowed in a program
default-case
|require
else cases in
switch statements
|🔧
coffee/dot-location
|enforce consistent newlines before and after dots
|🔧
coffee/dot-notation
|enforce dot notation whenever possible
coffee/guard-for-in
|require
for-of loops to include
own or an
if statement
max-classes-per-file
|enforce a maximum number of classes per file
no-alert
|disallow the use of
alert,
confirm, and
prompt
no-caller
|disallow the use of
arguments.caller or
arguments.callee
|🔧
coffee/no-div-regex
|disallow division operators explicitly at the beginning of regular expressions
coffee/no-else-return
|disallow
else blocks after
return statements in
if statements
⚠️ Unlike the ESLint rule, the CoffeeScript version is not fixable
coffee/no-empty-function
|disallow empty functions
|✔️
no-empty-pattern
|disallow empty destructuring patterns
no-eval
|disallow the use of
eval()
no-extend-native
|disallow extending native types
|🔧
coffee/no-extra-bind
|disallow unnecessary calls to
.bind()
|🔧
no-floating-decimal
|disallow leading or trailing decimal points in numeric literals
|✔️
no-global-assign
|disallow assignments to native objects or read-only global variables
⚠️ Only applies to e.g.
++ operations since CoffeeScript generates declarations on other write references.
|🔧
coffee/no-implicit-coercion
|disallow shorthand type conversions
no-implied-eval
|disallow the use of
eval()-like methods
coffee/no-invalid-this
|disallow
this keywords outside of classes or class-like objects
no-iterator
|disallow the use of the
__iterator__ property
coffee/no-loop-func
|disallow function declarations that contain unsafe references inside loop statements
coffee/no-magic-numbers
|disallow magic numbers
|🔧
coffee/no-multi-spaces
|disallow multiple spaces
coffee/no-new
|disallow
new operators outside of assignments or comparisons
no-new-func
|disallow
new operators with the
Function object
no-new-wrappers
|disallow
new operators with the
String,
Number, and
Boolean objects
no-param-reassign
|disallow reassigning
function parameters
no-proto
|disallow the use of the
__proto__ property
no-restricted-properties
|disallow certain properties on certain objects
coffee/no-return-assign
|disallow assignment operators in
return statements
⚠️ Currently, this also flags assignments in implicit return statements
no-script-url
|disallow
javascript: urls
|✔️
coffee/no-self-assign
|disallow assignments where both sides are exactly the same
coffee/no-self-compare
|disallow comparisons where both sides are exactly the same
coffee/no-sequences
|disallow semicolon operators
no-throw-literal
|disallow throwing literals as exceptions
coffee/no-unmodified-loop-condition
|disallow unmodified loop conditions
coffee/no-unused-expressions
|disallow unused expressions
no-useless-call
|disallow unnecessary calls to
.call() and
.apply()
|✔️
no-useless-catch
|disallow unnecessary
catch clauses
no-useless-concat
|disallow unnecessary concatenation of literals or template literals
|✔️
coffee/no-useless-escape
|disallow unnecessary escape characters
|🔧
coffee/no-useless-return
|disallow redundant return statements
no-warning-comments
|disallow specified warning terms in comments
prefer-promise-reject-errors
|require using Error objects as Promise rejection reasons
radix
|enforce the consistent use of the radix argument when using
parseInt()
require-unicode-regexp
|enforce the use of
u flag on RegExp
coffee/vars-on-top
|require "declarations" be placed at the top of their containing scope
coffee/yoda
|require or disallow "Yoda" conditions
⚠️ Unlike the ESLint rule, the CoffeeScript version is not fixable
|✔️
no-delete-var
|disallow deleting variables
no-restricted-globals
|disallow specified global variables
coffee/no-shadow
|disallow variable declarations from shadowing variables declared in the outer scope
|✔️
no-undef
|disallow the use of undeclared variables unless mentioned in
###global ### comments
|✔️
coffee/no-unused-vars
|disallow unused variables
coffee/no-use-before-define
|disallow the use of variables before they are "defined"
|Name
|Description
coffee/callback-return
|require
return statements after callbacks
global-require
|require
require() calls to be placed at top-level module scope
handle-callback-err
|require error handling in callbacks
no-buffer-constructor
|disallow use of the
Buffer() constructor
no-new-require
|disallow
new operators with calls to
require
no-path-concat
|disallow string concatenation with
__dirname and
__filename
no-process-env
|disallow the use of
process.env
no-process-exit
|disallow the use of
process.exit()
no-restricted-modules
|disallow specified modules when loaded by
require
no-sync
|disallow synchronous methods
|Name
|Description
coffee/array-bracket-newline
|enforce linebreaks after opening and before closing array brackets
⚠️ Unlike the ESLint rule, the CoffeeScript version is not fixable
|🔧
coffee/array-bracket-spacing
|enforce consistent spacing inside array brackets
coffee/array-element-newline
|enforce line breaks after each array element
⚠️ Unlike the ESLint rule, the CoffeeScript version is not fixable
coffee/camelcase
|enforce camelcase naming convention
|🔧
coffee/capitalized-comments
|enforce or disallow capitalization of the first letter of a comment
|🔧
comma-spacing
|enforce consistent spacing before and after commas
coffee/comma-style
|enforce consistent comma style
⚠️ Unlike the ESLint rule, the CoffeeScript version is not fixable
|🔧
computed-property-spacing
|enforce consistent spacing inside computed property brackets
coffee/consistent-this
|enforce consistent naming when capturing the current execution context
|🔧
eol-last
|require or disallow newline at the end of files
coffee/function-paren-newline
|enforce consistent line breaks inside function parentheses
⚠️ Unlike the ESLint rule, the CoffeeScript version is not fixable
id-blacklist
|disallow specified identifiers
coffee/id-length
|enforce minimum and maximum identifier lengths
coffee/id-match
|require identifiers to match a specified regular expression
coffee/implicit-arrow-linebreak
|enforce the location of function bodies
⚠️ Unlike the ESLint rule, the CoffeeScript version is not fixable
|🔧
jsx-quotes
|enforce the consistent use of either double or single quotes in JSX attributes
|🔧
key-spacing
|enforce consistent spacing between keys and values in object literal properties
|🔧
coffee/keyword-spacing
|enforce consistent spacing before and after keywords
line-comment-position
|enforce position of line comments
|🔧
linebreak-style
|enforce consistent linebreak style
|🔧
coffee/lines-around-comment
|require empty lines around comments
coffee/lines-between-class-members
|require or disallow an empty line between class members
⚠️ Unlike the ESLint rule, the CoffeeScript version is not fixable
coffee/max-depth
|enforce a maximum depth that blocks can be nested
coffee/max-len
|enforce a maximum line length
max-lines
|enforce a maximum number of lines per file
coffee/max-lines-per-function
|enforce a maximum number of line of code in a function
max-nested-callbacks
|enforce a maximum depth that callbacks can be nested
max-params
|enforce a maximum number of parameters in function definitions
max-statements
|enforce a maximum number of statements allowed in function blocks
|🔧
coffee/multiline-comment-style
|enforce a particular style for multiline comments
new-cap
|require constructor names to begin with a capital letter
|🔧
new-parens
|enforce or disallow parentheses when invoking a constructor with no arguments
coffee/newline-per-chained-call
|require a newline after each call in a method chain
⚠️ Unlike the ESLint rule, the CoffeeScript version is not fixable
no-array-constructor
|disallow
Array constructors
no-bitwise
|disallow bitwise operators
no-continue
|disallow
continue statements
no-inline-comments
|disallow inline comments after code
coffee/no-lonely-if
|disallow
if statements as the only statement in
else blocks
⚠️ Unlike the ESLint rule, the CoffeeScript version is not fixable
coffee/no-mixed-operators
|disallow mixed binary operators
no-multi-assign
|disallow use of chained assignment expressions
|🔧
coffee/no-multiple-empty-lines
|disallow multiple empty lines
coffee/no-negated-condition
|disallow negated conditions
no-new-object
|disallow
Object constructors
no-plusplus
|disallow the unary operators
++ and
--
no-restricted-syntax
|disallow specified syntax
no-tabs
|disallow all tabs
|🔧
no-trailing-spaces
|disallow trailing whitespace at the end of lines
coffee/no-underscore-dangle
|disallow dangling underscores in identifiers
|🔧
coffee/no-unneeded-ternary
|disallow
if/
else expressions when simpler alternatives exist
|🔧
coffee/no-whitespace-before-property
|disallow whitespace before properties
|🔧
coffee/object-curly-spacing
|enforce consistent spacing inside braces
coffee/object-property-newline
|enforce placing object properties on separate lines
⚠️ Unlike the ESLint rule, the CoffeeScript version is not fixable
|🔧
coffee/operator-assignment
|require or disallow assignment operator shorthand where possible
coffee/operator-linebreak
|enforce consistent linebreak style for operators
⚠️ Unlike the ESLint rule, the CoffeeScript version is not fixable
coffee/prefer-object-spread
|disallow using Object.assign with an object literal as the first argument and prefer the use of object spread instead
⚠️ Unlike the ESLint rule, the CoffeeScript version is not fixable
|🔧
quote-props
|require quotes around object literal property names
sort-keys
|require object keys to be sorted
|🔧
space-in-parens
|enforce consistent spacing inside parentheses
|🔧
coffee/space-infix-ops
|require spacing around infix operators
|🔧
coffee/space-unary-ops
|enforce consistent spacing before or after unary operators
|🔧
coffee/spaced-comment
|enforce consistent spacing after the
# or
### in a comment
|🔧
unicode-bom
|require or disallow Unicode byte order mark (BOM)
|🔧
coffee/wrap-regex
|require parenthesis around regex literals
|Name
|Description
|🔧
coffee/arrow-spacing
|enforce consistent spacing before and after the arrow in functions
|✔️
constructor-super
|require
super() calls in constructors
|✔️
coffee/no-class-assign
|disallow reassigning class members
|✔️
no-dupe-class-members
|disallow duplicate class members
no-duplicate-imports
|disallow duplicate module imports
|✔️
no-new-symbol
|disallow
new operators with the
Symbol object
no-restricted-imports
|disallow specified modules when loaded by
import
|✔️
coffee/no-this-before-super
|disallow
this/
super before calling
super() in constructors
|🔧
coffee/no-useless-computed-key
|disallow unnecessary computed property keys in objects and classes
coffee/no-useless-constructor
|disallow unnecessary constructors
|🔧
no-useless-rename
|disallow renaming import, export, and destructured assignments to the same name
coffee/object-shorthand
|require or disallow method and property shorthand syntax for object literals
⚠️ Unlike the ESLint rule, the CoffeeScript version is not fixable
coffee/prefer-destructuring
|require destructuring from arrays and/or objects
⚠️ Unlike the ESLint rule, the CoffeeScript version is not fixable
|🔧
prefer-numeric-literals
|disallow
parseInt() and
Number.parseInt() in favor of binary, octal, and hexadecimal literals
prefer-rest-params
|require rest parameters instead of
arguments
prefer-spread
|require spread operators instead of
.apply()
|🔧
coffee/prefer-template
|require interpolated strings instead of string concatenation
|🔧
coffee/rest-spread-spacing
|enforce spacing between rest and spread operators and their expressions
|🔧
sort-imports
|enforce sorted import declarations within modules
symbol-description
|require symbol descriptions
|🔧
coffee/template-curly-spacing
|require or disallow spacing around embedded expressions of template strings
|Name
|Description
coffee/capitalized-class-names
|Enforce capitalization of the first letter of a class name
coffee/no-backticks
|Disallow use of the backtick operator
coffee/english-operators
|Enforce or disallow use of "English" operators
coffee/implicit-object
|Disallow implicit objects
coffee/implicit-call
|Disallow implicit function calls
coffee/empty-func-parens
|Enforce or disallow the use of parentheses for empty parameter lists
coffee/shorthand-this
|Enforce or disallow use of
@ vs
this
coffee/spread-direction
|Enforce consistent use of prefix vs postfix
...
|🔧
coffee/postfix-comprehension-assign-parens
|Require parentheses around potentially confusing assignments in postfix comprehensions
coffee/no-nested-interpolation
|Disallow nesting interpolations
coffee/no-private-function-fat-arrows
|Disallow use of
=> for "private" functions in class bodies
coffee/no-unnecessary-double-quotes
|Disallow use of double quotes for strings when single quotes would suffice
|🔧
coffee/boolean-keywords
|Require or disallow usage of specific boolean keywords
Key: ✔️ = recommended, 🔧 = fixable
|Name
|Description
coffee/boolean-prop-naming
|Enforces consistent naming for boolean props
react/button-has-type
|Forbid "button" element without an explicit "type" attribute
coffee/default-props-match-prop-types
|Prevent extraneous defaultProps on components
coffee/destructuring-assignment
|Rule enforces consistent usage of destructuring assignment in component
|✔️
coffee/display-name
|Prevent missing
displayName in a React component definition
react/forbid-component-props
|Forbid certain props on Components
react/forbid-dom-props
|Forbid certain props on DOM Nodes
react/forbid-elements
|Forbid certain elements
coffee/forbid-prop-types
|Forbid certain propTypes
react/forbid-foreign-prop-types
|Forbid foreign propTypes
coffee/no-access-state-in-setstate
|Prevent using this.state inside this.setState
react/no-array-index-key
|Prevent using Array index in
key props
|✔️
react/no-children-prop
|Prevent passing children as props
react/no-danger
|Prevent usage of dangerous JSX properties
|✔️
coffee/no-danger-with-children
|Prevent problem with children and props.dangerouslySetInnerHTML
|✔️
coffee/no-deprecated
|Prevent usage of deprecated methods, including component lifecycle methods
react/no-did-mount-set-state
|Prevent usage of
setState in
componentDidMount
react/no-did-update-set-state
|Prevent usage of
setState in
componentDidUpdate
|✔️
react/no-direct-mutation-state
|Prevent direct mutation of
this.state
|✔️
react/no-find-dom-node
|Prevent usage of
findDOMNode
|✔️
react/no-is-mounted
|Prevent usage of
isMounted
coffee/no-multi-comp
|Prevent multiple component definition per file
coffee/no-redundant-should-component-update
|Prevent usage of
shouldComponentUpdate when extending React.PureComponent
|✔️
coffee/no-render-return-value
|Prevent usage of the return value of
React.render
react/no-set-state
|Prevent usage of
setState
coffee/no-typos
|Prevent common casing typos
|✔️
react/no-string-refs
|Prevent using string references in
ref attribute.
coffee/no-this-in-sfc
|Prevent using
this in stateless functional components
|✔️
coffee/no-unescaped-entities
|Prevent invalid characters from appearing in markup
|✔️
|🔧
react/no-unknown-property
|Prevent usage of unknown DOM property
react/no-unsafe
|Prevent usage of unsafe lifecycle methods
coffee/no-unused-prop-types
|Prevent definitions of unused prop types
coffee/no-unused-state
|Prevent definitions of unused state properties
react/no-will-update-set-state
|Prevent usage of
setState in
componentWillUpdate
react/prefer-es6-class
|Enforce ES5 or ES6 class for React Components
coffee/prefer-stateless-function
|Enforce stateless React Components to be written as a pure function
|✔️
coffee/prop-types
|Prevent missing props validation in a React component definition
|✔️
react/react-in-jsx-scope
|Prevent missing
React when using JSX
coffee/require-default-props
|Enforce a defaultProps definition for every prop that is not a required prop
react/require-optimization
|Enforce React components to have a
shouldComponentUpdate method
|🔧
react/self-closing-comp
|Prevent extra closing tags for components without children
coffee/sort-comp
|Enforce component methods order
⚠️ Unlike the eslint-plugin-react rule, the CoffeeScript version is not fixable
coffee/sort-prop-types
|Enforce propTypes declarations alphabetical sorting
react/static-property-placement
|Enforces where React component static properties should be positioned
coffee/style-prop-object
|Enforce style prop value being an object
react/void-dom-elements-no-children
|Prevent void DOM elements (e.g.
<img />,
<br />) from receiving children
|Name
|Description
coffee/jsx-boolean-value
|Enforce boolean attributes notation in JSX
⚠️ Unlike the eslint-plugin-react rule, the CoffeeScript version is not fixable
react/jsx-child-element-spacing
|Enforce or disallow spaces inside of curly braces in JSX attributes and expressions.
|🔧
coffee/jsx-closing-bracket-location
|Validate closing bracket location in JSX
|🔧
react/jsx-closing-tag-location
|Validate closing tag location in JSX
coffee/jsx-curly-newline
|Enforce or disallow newlines inside of curly braces in JSX attributes and expressions
⚠️ Unlike the eslint-plugin-react rule, the CoffeeScript version is not fixable
|🔧
react/jsx-curly-spacing
|Enforce or disallow spaces inside of curly braces in JSX attributes and expressions
|🔧
react/jsx-equals-spacing
|Enforce or disallow spaces around equal signs in JSX attributes
react/jsx-filename-extension
|Restrict file extensions that may contain JSX
coffee/jsx-first-prop-new-line
|Enforce position of the first prop in JSX
⚠️ Unlike the eslint-plugin-react rule, the CoffeeScript version is not fixable
coffee/jsx-handler-names
|Enforce event handler naming conventions in JSX
|🔧
coffee/jsx-indent
|Validate JSX indentation
|🔧
react/jsx-indent-props
|Validate props indentation in JSX
|✔️
coffee/jsx-key
|Validate JSX has key prop when in array or iterator
react/jsx-max-depth
|Validate JSX maximum depth
coffee/jsx-max-props-per-line
|Limit maximum of props on a single line in JSX
⚠️ Unlike the eslint-plugin-react rule, the CoffeeScript version is not fixable
coffee/jsx-no-bind
|Prevent usage of
.bind() and arrow functions in JSX props
|✔️
coffee/jsx-no-comment-textnodes
|Prevent comments from being inserted as text nodes
|✔️
react/jsx-no-duplicate-props
|Prevent duplicate props in JSX
react/jsx-no-literals
|Prevent usage of unwrapped JSX strings
|✔️
coffee/jsx-no-target-blank
|Prevent usage of unsafe
target='_blank'
|✔️
react/jsx-no-undef
|Disallow undeclared variables in JSX
coffee/jsx-one-expression-per-line
|Limit to one expression per line in JSX
|🔧
react/jsx-curly-brace-presence
|Enforce curly braces or disallow unnecessary curly braces in JSX
|🔧
coffee/jsx-fragments
|Enforce shorthand or standard form for React fragments
react/jsx-pascal-case
|Enforce PascalCase for user-defined JSX components
|🔧
react/jsx-props-no-multi-spaces
|Disallow multiple spaces between inline JSX props
react/jsx-props-no-spreading
|Disallow JSX props spreading
coffee/jsx-sort-default-props
|Enforce default props alphabetical sorting
|🔧
react/jsx-sort-props
|Enforce props alphabetical sorting
|🔧
coffee/jsx-tag-spacing
|Validate whitespace in and around the JSX opening and closing brackets
|✔️
react/jsx-uses-react
|Prevent React to be incorrectly marked as unused
|✔️
react/jsx-uses-vars
|Prevent variables used in JSX to be incorrectly marked as unused
coffee/jsx-wrap-multilines
|Prevent missing parentheses around multilines JSX
⚠️ Unlike the eslint-plugin-react rule, the CoffeeScript version is not fixable
|Name
|Description
import/no-unresolved
|Ensure imports point to a file/module that can be resolved
import/named
|Ensure named imports correspond to a named export in the remote file
import/default
|Ensure a default export is present, given a default import
coffee/namespace
|Ensure imported namespaces contain dereferenced properties as they are dereferenced
import/no-restricted-paths
|Restrict which files can be imported in a given folder
import/no-absolute-path
|Forbid import of modules using absolute paths
import/no-dynamic-require
|Forbid
require() calls with expressions
import/no-internal-modules
|Prevent importing the submodules of other modules
import/no-webpack-loader-syntax
|Forbid webpack loader syntax in imports
import/no-self-import
|Forbid a module from importing itself
import/no-cycle
|Forbid a module from importing a module with a dependency path back to itself
import/no-useless-path-segments
|Prevent unnecessary path segments in import and require statements
import/no-relative-parent-imports
|Forbid importing modules from parent directories
coffee/no-unused-modules
|Forbid modules without any export, and exports not imported by any modules
|Name
|Description
coffee/export
|Report any invalid exports, i.e. re-export of the same name
import/no-named-as-default
|Report use of exported name as identifier of default export
coffee/no-named-as-default-member
|Report use of exported name as property of default export
coffee/no-deprecated--import
|Report imported names marked with
@deprecated documentation tag
import/no-extraneous-dependencies
|Forbid the use of extraneous packages
|Name
|Description
coffee/no-commonjs
|Report CommonJS
require calls and
module.exports or
exports.*.
import/no-amd
|Report AMD
require and
define calls.
import/no-nodejs-modules
|No Node.js builtin modules.
|Name
|Description
|🔧
import/first
|Ensure all imports appear before other statements
import/exports-last
|Ensure all exports appear after other statements
|🔧
import/no-duplicates
|Report repeated import of the same module in multiple places
import/no-namespace
|Forbid namespace (a.k.a. "wildcard"
*) imports
⚠️ Unlike the eslint-plugin-import rule, the CoffeeScript version is not fixable
import/extensions
|Ensure consistent use of file extension within the import path
|🔧
coffee/order
|Enforce a convention in module import order
|🔧
import/newline-after-import
|Enforce a newline after import statements
import/prefer-default-export
|Prefer a default export if module exports a single name
import/max-dependencies
|Limit the maximum number of dependencies a module can have
import/no-unassigned-import
|Forbid unassigned imports
import/no-named-default
|Forbid named default exports
coffee/no-default-export
|Forbid default exports
coffee/no-named-export
|Forbid named exports
coffee/no-anonymous-default-export
|Forbid anonymous values as default exports
import/group-exports
|Prefer named exports to be grouped together in a single export declaration
coffee/dynamic-import-chunkname
|Enforce a leading comment with the webpackChunkName for dynamic imports
|Name
|Description
coffee/no-unused-styles
|Detect
StyleSheet rules which are not used in your React components
coffee/split-platform-components
|Enforce using platform specific filenames when necessary
react-native/no-inline-styles
|Detect JSX components with inline styles that contain literal values
coffee/no-color-literals
|Detect
StyleSheet rules and inline styles containing color literals instead of variables
|Name
|Description
jsx-a11y/accessible-emoji
|Enforce emojis are wrapped in
<span> and provide screenreader access
jsx-a11y/alt-text
|Enforce all elements that require alternative text have meaningful information to relay back to end user
jsx-a11y/anchor-has-content
|Enforce all anchors to contain accessible content
jsx-a11y/anchor-is-valid
|Enforce all anchors are valid, navigable elements
jsx-a11y/aria-activedescendant-has-tabindex
|Enforce elements with aria-activedescendant are tabbable
jsx-a11y/aria-props
|Enforce all
aria-* props are valid
jsx-a11y/aria-proptypes
|Enforce ARIA state and property values are valid
jsx-a11y/aria-role
|Enforce that elements with ARIA roles must use a valid, non-abstract ARIA role
jsx-a11y/aria-unsupported-elements
|Enforce that elements that do not support ARIA roles, states, and properties do not have those attributes
jsx-a11y/click-events-have-key-events
|Enforce a clickable non-interactive element has at least one keyboard event listener
jsx-a11y/heading-has-content
|Enforce heading (
h1,
h2, etc) elements contain accessible content
jsx-a11y/html-has-lang
|Enforce
<html> element has
lang prop
jsx-a11y/iframe-has-title
|Enforce iframe elements have a title attribute
jsx-a11y/img-redundant-alt
|Enforce
<img> alt prop does not contain the word "image", "picture", or "photo"
jsx-a11y/interactive-supports-focus
|Enforce that elements with interactive handlers like
onClick must be focusable
jsx-a11y/label-has-associated-control
|Enforce that a label tag has a text label and an associated control
jsx-a11y/lang
|Enforce lang attribute has a valid value
jsx-a11y/mouse-events-have-key-events
|Enforce that
onMouseOver/
onMouseOut are accompanied by
onFocus/
onBlur for keyboard-only users
jsx-a11y/no-autofocus
|Enforce autoFocus prop is not used
jsx-a11y/no-distracting-elements
|Enforce distracting elements are not used
jsx-a11y/no-interactive-element-to-noninteractive-role
|Interactive elements should not be assigned non-interactive roles
jsx-a11y/no-noninteractive-element-interactions
|Non-interactive elements should not be assigned mouse or keyboard event listeners
jsx-a11y/no-noninteractive-element-to-interactive-role
|Non-interactive elements should not be assigned interactive roles
jsx-a11y/no-noninteractive-tabindex
tabIndex should only be declared on interactive elements
jsx-a11y/no-onchange
|Enforce usage of
onBlur over
onChange on select menus for accessibility
jsx-a11y/no-redundant-roles
|Enforce explicit role property is not the same as implicit/default role property on element
jsx-a11y/no-static-element-interactions
|Enforce that non-interactive, visible elements (such as
<div>) that have click handlers use the role attribute
jsx-a11y/role-has-required-aria-props
|Enforce that elements with ARIA roles must have all required attributes for that role
jsx-a11y/role-supports-aria-props
|Enforce that elements with explicit or implicit roles defined contain only
aria-* properties supported by that
role
jsx-a11y/scope
|Enforce
scope prop is only used on
<th> elements
jsx-a11y/tabindex-no-positive
|Enforce
tabIndex value is not greater than zero
Some rules included with ESLint,
eslint-plugin-react and
eslint-plugin-import don't apply to CoffeeScript. These include:
for-direction
getter-return
no-dupe-args
no-extra-semi
no-func-assign
no-unexpected-multiline
array-callback-return
consistent-return
curly
eqeqeq
no-case-declarations
no-eq-null
no-extra-label
no-fallthrough
no-implicit-globals
no-labels
no-lone-blocks
no-octal
no-octal-escape
no-redeclare
no-unused-labels
no-void
no-with
require-await
wrap-iife
init-declarations
no-label-var
no-shadow-restricted-names
no-undef-init
no-undefined
no-mixed-requires
block-spacing
brace-style
func-call-spacing
func-name-matching
func-names
func-style
max-statements-per-line
no-mixed-spaces-and-tabs
no-nested-ternary
no-ternary
nonblock-statement-body-position
object-curly-newline
one-var
one-var-declaration-per-line
semi
semi-spacing
semi-style
sort-vars
space-before-blocks
space-before-function-paren
switch-colon-spacing
template-tag-spacing
arrow-body-style
arrow-parens
generator-star-spacing
no-confusing-arrow
no-const-assign
no-var
prefer-arrow-callback
prefer-const
require-yield
yield-star-spacing
no-multi-str
react/require-render-return
react/state-in-constructor
import/no-mutable-exports
We will always endeavor to support the latest stable version of CoffeeScript.
The version range of CoffeeScript currently supported by this plugin is
>=2.5.0.
The version range of ESLint currently supported by this plugin is
>=6.0.0.
The version range of
eslint-plugin-react currently supported by this plugin is
>=7.17.0.
The version range of
eslint-plugin-import currently supported by this plugin is
>=2.19.0.
The version range of
eslint-plugin-react-native currently supported by this plugin is
>=3.8.0.
The version range of
eslint-plugin-jsx-a11y currently supported by this plugin is
>=6.2.3.
Here is a mapping from CoffeeLint rules to their corresponding ESLint rules:
|CoffeeLint rule
|ESLint rule
arrow_spacing
coffee/arrow-spacing
braces_spacing
coffee/object-curly-spacing
camel_case_classes
coffee/camelcase +
coffee/capitalized-class-names
coffeescript_error
|If the CoffeeScript compiler fails to parse/produce AST for a source file, ESLint will report it as a parsing error.
colon_assignment_spacing
key-spacing
cyclomatic_complexity
coffee/complexity
duplicate_key
no-dupe-keys
empty_constructor_needs_parens
new-parens
ensure_comprehensions
coffee/postfix-comprehension-assign-parens
(this behavior is also covered if you're using Prettier)
eol_last
eol-last
indentation
|Not yet implemented.
(this behavior is also covered if you're using Prettier)
line_endings
linebreak-style
max_line_length
coffee/max-len
missing_fat_arrows
coffee/no-invalid-this
newlines_after_classes
|Not yet implemented.
(this behavior is also partially covered if you're using Prettier)
no_backticks
coffee/no-backticks
no_debugger
no-debugger
no_empty_functions
coffee/no-empty-function
no_empty_param_list
coffee/empty-func-parens
no_implicit_braces
coffee/implicit-object
no_implicit_parens
coffee/implicit-call
no_interpolation_in_single_quotes
coffee/no-template-curly-in-string
no_nested_string_interpolation
coffee/no-nested-interpolation
no_plusplus
no-plusplus
no_private_function_fat_arrows
coffee/no-private-function-fat-arrows
no_stand_alone_at
coffee/shorthand-this
no_tabs
no-tabs
no_this
coffee/shorthand-this
no_throwing_strings
no-throw-literal
no_trailing_semicolons
|Not yet implemented.
(this behavior is also covered if you're using Prettier)
no_trailing_whitespace
no-trailing-spaces
no_unnecessary_double_quotes
coffee/no-unnecessary-double-quotes
no_unnecessary_fat_arrows
coffee/no-unnecessary-fat-arrow
non_empty_constructor_needs_parens
coffee/implicit-call
prefer_english_operator
coffee/english-operators
space_operators
coffee/space-infix-ops +
coffee/space-unary-ops
spacing_after_comma
comma-spacing
transform_messes_up_line_numbers
|Doesn't apply.
If you haven't used ESLint before, you'll just need an
.eslintrc config file in your project root - the Installation and Usage sections above cover how to get started. For further information, you may want to look at the official ESLint guide.
See an issue? Report it!
If you have the time and inclination, you can even take it a step further and submit a PR to improve the project.
eslint-plugin-coffee is licensed under the MIT License.