ESLint custom parser + rules for linting CoffeeScript source files

Getting Started

The following sections will give you an overview of what this project is, why it exists and how it works.

Why does this project exist?

ESLint is the preeminent linter in the JavaScript world.

As of CoffeeScript v2.5.0, the CoffeeScript compiler exposes an Abstract Syntax Tree (AST) representation of your source code which enables usage with AST-based tools like ESLint.

eslint-plugin-coffee is the package that allows you to use ESLint in CoffeeScript-based projects ✨ 🌈 ✨

How does eslint-plugin-coffee work?

The AST (see above) produced by CoffeeScript is different than the AST format that ESLint requires to work.

This means that by default, the CoffeeScript AST is not compatible with the 1000s of rules which have been written by and for ESLint users over the many years the project has been going.

The great thing is, though, we can provide ESLint with an alternative parser to use - that is a first-class use case offered by ESLint. eslint-plugin-coffee provides ESLint with that alternative parser for CoffeeScript.

At that point, ESLint is capable of "digesting" CoffeeScript source code. But what about the rules? Keep reading...

Can I use all of the existing ESLint plugins and rules without any changes?

The short answer is, no.

The great news is, there are many rules which will "just work" without you having to change anything about them or provide any custom alternatives.

For rules which don't "just work" for CoffeeScript, eslint-plugin-coffee aims to provide a CoffeeScript-compatible custom alternative rule - this includes rules that come with ESLint, as well as from the popular ESLint plugins eslint-plugin-react , eslint-plugin-import , eslint-plugin-react-native , and eslint-plugin-jsx-a11y .

Here's a guide to all of the supported rules.

Installation

Make sure you have supported versions of CoffeeScript and ESLint installed and install the plugin:

yarn:

yarn add --dev coffeescript @^ 2 . 5 . 0 eslint@^ 6.0 . 0 eslint-plugin-coffee

npm:

npm install --save-dev coffeescript @^ 2 . 5 . 0 eslint@^ 6.0 . 0 eslint-plugin-coffee

Usage

Add eslint-plugin-coffee to the parser field and coffee to the plugins section of your .eslintrc configuration file, and disable ESLint rules that aren't compatible with CoffeeScript:

{ "parser" : "eslint-plugin-coffee" , "plugins" : [ "coffee" ], "extends" : [ "plugin/coffee:disable-incompatible" ] }

Then configure the rules you want to use under the rules section.

{ "parser" : "eslint-plugin-coffee" , "plugins" : [ "coffee" ], "rules" : { "no-undef" : "error" , "react/no-array-index-key" : "error" , "coffee/spread-direction" : [ "error" , "postfix" ], "no-unused-vars" : "off" , "coffee/no-unused-vars" : "error" }

To apply eslint:recommended (the set of rules which are recommended for all projects by the ESLint team) with this plugin, add plugin:coffee/eslint-recommended (which will adjust the eslint:recommended config appropriately for CoffeeScript) to your config:

{ "extends" : [ "plugin:coffee/eslint-recommended" ] }

To apply the well-known Airbnb config with this plugin, add plugin:coffee/airbnb (for React projects) or plugin:coffee/airbnb-base (for non-React projects) to your config:

{ "extends" : [ "plugin:coffee/airbnb" , "plugin:coffee/airbnb-base" ], "rules" : { "coffee/implicit-arrow-linebreak" : "off" , "coffee/comma-style" : "off" , "coffee/jsx-wrap-multilines" : "off" } }

If you want to use rules from eslint-plugin-import (whether rules that "just work" or CoffeeScript custom overrides), add plugin:coffee/import (which configures eslint-plugin-import to work with CoffeeScript) to your config, along with the rules you want to use:

{ "extends" : [ "plugin:coffee/import" ], "rules" : { "import/no-unresolved" : "error" , "import/no-anonymous-default-export" : "off" , "coffee/no-anonymous-default-export" : "error" , } }

See below for a list of all supported rules from eslint-plugin-import .

If you want to use rules from eslint-plugin-react , eslint-plugin-react-native and/or eslint-plugin-jsx-a11y (whether rules that "just work" or CoffeeScript custom overrides), add those plugins and rules to your config:

{ "plugins" : [ "coffee" , "react" , "react-native" , "jsx-a11y" ], "rules" : { "react/no-array-index-key" : "error" , "react-native/no-inline-styles" : "error" , "jsx-a11y/accessible-emoji" : "error" , "react/prop-types" : "off" , "coffee/prop-types" : "error" , "react-native/no-unused-styles" : "off" , "coffee/no-unused-styles" : "error" , } }

To apply the recommended config from eslint-plugin-react , add plugin:coffee/react-recommended to your config:

{ "extends" : [ "plugin:coffee/react-recommended" ] }

To apply the all config from eslint-plugin-react , add plugin:coffee/react-all to your config:

{ "extends" : [ "plugin:coffee/react-all" ] }

To apply the recommended config from eslint-plugin-jsx-a11y , add plugin:jsx-a11y/recommended to your config:

{ "plugins: [ " coffee ", " jsx-a11y " ], " extends ": [ " plugin:jsx-a11y/recommended " ] }

To apply the strict config from eslint-plugin-jsx-a11y , add plugin:jsx-a11y/strict to your config:

{ "plugins: [ "coffee", "jsx-a11y" ], "extends": [ "plugin:jsx-a11y/ strict " ] }

See below for a list of all supported rules from eslint-plugin-react , eslint-plugin-react-native and eslint-plugin-jsx-a11y .

Running from the command line

To invoke ESLint from the command line, you can add an appropriate script to your package.json scripts section, for example:

{ "scripts" : { "lint" : "eslint 'src/**/*.coffee'" , "lint-fix" : "eslint --fix 'src/**/*.coffee'" } }

Then you can invoke those scripts as needed from the command line to lint the CoffeeScript source files in your project:

npm run lint

Running from your editor

Running ESLint directly from your code editor (e.g. on save) provides a quick feedback loop while developing.

Depending on your editor, there may or may not currently be a straightforward way to get ESLint running against .coffee files (e.g. using an ESLint editor plugin).

If you're having trouble getting ESLint running in your editor (and it's not listed below), please file an issue and we'll try and help with support for your editor.

VS Code

To run ESLint from VS Code, first install the VS Code ESLint extension.

Then add to your VS Code settings.json :

"eslint.validate": [ // "javascript", "javascriptreact" is the default setting "javascript", "javascriptreact", { "language": "coffeescript", "autoFix": true }, ]

Sublime Text

From @PatrickKing:

Enable Package Control (if it is not already enabled).

Enable CoffeeScript language support by installing Better CoffeeScript with Package Control (if it is not already installed).

Install SublimeLinter and SublimeLinter-eslint with Package Control.

Ensure eslint and eslint-plugin-coffee are installed locally with package.json or globally. (If globally, Try eslint some_file.coffee at your terminal to make sure.)

at your terminal to make sure.) Open "Preferences: SublimeLinter settings", and add/modify your user settings with:

"linters" : { "eslint" : { "selector" : "source.js - meta.attribute-with-value, source.coffee" } }

Other editors

We will add instructions for different code editors here as they become supported.

If you've gotten ESLint running in an editor not listed here and would like to share back, please file an issue!

Usage with Prettier

You can now use Prettier to format your CoffeeScript code, see the Prettier CoffeeScript plugin README for instructions.

To disable our code formatting related rules, install eslint-config-prettier :

npm install --save-dev eslint-config-prettier

Then use the prettier config exposed by this plugin:

{ "extends" : [ "plugin:coffee/prettier" ] }

Alternatively, if you want to run Prettier as an ESLint rule (a nice option especially if you're running ESLint in fix mode via your editor):

npm install --save-dev eslint-config-prettier eslint-plugin-prettier

Then use the prettier-run-as-rule config exposed by this plugin:

{ "extends" : [ "plugin:coffee/prettier-run-as-rule" ] }

Supported Rules

Key: ✔️ = ESLint recommended, 🔧 = fixable

ESLint-included rules

Possible Errors

Name Description ✔️ coffee/no-async-promise-executor disallow using an async function as a Promise executor coffee/no-await-in-loop disallow await inside of loops ✔️ coffee/no-compare-neg-zero disallow comparing against -0 ✔️ coffee/no-cond-assign disallow assignment operators in conditional expressions no-console disallow the use of console ✔️ coffee/no-constant-condition disallow constant expressions in conditions ✔️ no-control-regex disallow control characters in regular expressions ✔️ no-debugger disallow the use of debugger ✔️ no-dupe-keys disallow duplicate keys in object literals ✔️ no-duplicate-case disallow duplicate case labels ✔️ no-empty disallow empty block statements ✔️ coffee/no-empty-character-class disallow empty character classes in regular expressions ✔️ no-ex-assign disallow reassigning exceptions in catch clauses ✔️ coffee/no-extra-boolean-cast disallow unnecessary boolean casts

⚠️ Unlike the ESLint rule, the CoffeeScript version is not fixable ✔️ coffee/no-inner-declarations disallow variable or function "declarations" in nested blocks ✔️ no-invalid-regexp disallow invalid regular expression strings in RegExp constructors ✔️ no-irregular-whitespace disallow irregular whitespace ✔️ no-misleading-character-class disallow characters which are made with multiple code points in character class syntax ✔️ no-obj-calls disallow calling global object properties as functions ✔️ no-prototype-builtins disallow calling some Object.prototype methods directly on objects ✔️ 🔧 coffee/no-regex-spaces disallow multiple spaces in regular expressions ✔️ no-sparse-arrays disallow sparse arrays coffee/no-template-curly-in-string disallow template literal placeholder syntax in regular strings ✔️ coffee/no-unreachable disallow unreachable code after return , throw , continue , and break statements ✔️ no-unsafe-finally disallow control flow statements in finally blocks ✔️ coffee/no-unsafe-negation disallow negating the left operand of relational operators ✔️ require-atomic-updates disallow assignments that can lead to race conditions due to usage of await or yield ✔️ coffee/use-isnan require calls to isNaN() when checking for NaN ✔️ coffee/valid-typeof enforce comparing typeof expressions against valid strings

Best Practices

Name Description accessor-pairs enforce getter and setter pairs in objects and classes

⚠️ Only checks e.g. Object.defineProperty() since CoffeeScript doesn't support getters/setters coffee/block-scoped-var enforce the use of variables within the scope they are defined coffee/class-methods-use-this enforce that class methods utilize this coffee/complexity enforce a maximum cyclomatic complexity allowed in a program default-case require else cases in switch statements 🔧 coffee/dot-location enforce consistent newlines before and after dots 🔧 coffee/dot-notation enforce dot notation whenever possible coffee/guard-for-in require for-of loops to include own or an if statement max-classes-per-file enforce a maximum number of classes per file no-alert disallow the use of alert , confirm , and prompt no-caller disallow the use of arguments.caller or arguments.callee 🔧 coffee/no-div-regex disallow division operators explicitly at the beginning of regular expressions coffee/no-else-return disallow else blocks after return statements in if statements

⚠️ Unlike the ESLint rule, the CoffeeScript version is not fixable coffee/no-empty-function disallow empty functions ✔️ no-empty-pattern disallow empty destructuring patterns no-eval disallow the use of eval() no-extend-native disallow extending native types 🔧 coffee/no-extra-bind disallow unnecessary calls to .bind() 🔧 no-floating-decimal disallow leading or trailing decimal points in numeric literals ✔️ no-global-assign disallow assignments to native objects or read-only global variables

⚠️ Only applies to e.g. ++ operations since CoffeeScript generates declarations on other write references. 🔧 coffee/no-implicit-coercion disallow shorthand type conversions no-implied-eval disallow the use of eval() -like methods coffee/no-invalid-this disallow this keywords outside of classes or class-like objects no-iterator disallow the use of the __iterator__ property coffee/no-loop-func disallow function declarations that contain unsafe references inside loop statements coffee/no-magic-numbers disallow magic numbers 🔧 coffee/no-multi-spaces disallow multiple spaces coffee/no-new disallow new operators outside of assignments or comparisons no-new-func disallow new operators with the Function object no-new-wrappers disallow new operators with the String , Number , and Boolean objects no-param-reassign disallow reassigning function parameters no-proto disallow the use of the __proto__ property no-restricted-properties disallow certain properties on certain objects coffee/no-return-assign disallow assignment operators in return statements

⚠️ Currently, this also flags assignments in implicit return statements no-script-url disallow javascript: urls ✔️ coffee/no-self-assign disallow assignments where both sides are exactly the same coffee/no-self-compare disallow comparisons where both sides are exactly the same coffee/no-sequences disallow semicolon operators no-throw-literal disallow throwing literals as exceptions coffee/no-unmodified-loop-condition disallow unmodified loop conditions coffee/no-unused-expressions disallow unused expressions no-useless-call disallow unnecessary calls to .call() and .apply() ✔️ no-useless-catch disallow unnecessary catch clauses no-useless-concat disallow unnecessary concatenation of literals or template literals ✔️ coffee/no-useless-escape disallow unnecessary escape characters 🔧 coffee/no-useless-return disallow redundant return statements no-warning-comments disallow specified warning terms in comments prefer-promise-reject-errors require using Error objects as Promise rejection reasons radix enforce the consistent use of the radix argument when using parseInt() require-unicode-regexp enforce the use of u flag on RegExp coffee/vars-on-top require "declarations" be placed at the top of their containing scope coffee/yoda require or disallow "Yoda" conditions

⚠️ Unlike the ESLint rule, the CoffeeScript version is not fixable ✔️ no-delete-var disallow deleting variables no-restricted-globals disallow specified global variables coffee/no-shadow disallow variable declarations from shadowing variables declared in the outer scope ✔️ no-undef disallow the use of undeclared variables unless mentioned in ###global ### comments ✔️ coffee/no-unused-vars disallow unused variables coffee/no-use-before-define disallow the use of variables before they are "defined"

Node.js and CommonJS

Name Description coffee/callback-return require return statements after callbacks global-require require require() calls to be placed at top-level module scope handle-callback-err require error handling in callbacks no-buffer-constructor disallow use of the Buffer() constructor no-new-require disallow new operators with calls to require no-path-concat disallow string concatenation with __dirname and __filename no-process-env disallow the use of process.env no-process-exit disallow the use of process.exit() no-restricted-modules disallow specified modules when loaded by require no-sync disallow synchronous methods

Stylistic Issues

Name Description coffee/array-bracket-newline enforce linebreaks after opening and before closing array brackets

⚠️ Unlike the ESLint rule, the CoffeeScript version is not fixable 🔧 coffee/array-bracket-spacing enforce consistent spacing inside array brackets coffee/array-element-newline enforce line breaks after each array element

⚠️ Unlike the ESLint rule, the CoffeeScript version is not fixable coffee/camelcase enforce camelcase naming convention 🔧 coffee/capitalized-comments enforce or disallow capitalization of the first letter of a comment 🔧 comma-spacing enforce consistent spacing before and after commas coffee/comma-style enforce consistent comma style

⚠️ Unlike the ESLint rule, the CoffeeScript version is not fixable 🔧 computed-property-spacing enforce consistent spacing inside computed property brackets coffee/consistent-this enforce consistent naming when capturing the current execution context 🔧 eol-last require or disallow newline at the end of files coffee/function-paren-newline enforce consistent line breaks inside function parentheses

⚠️ Unlike the ESLint rule, the CoffeeScript version is not fixable id-blacklist disallow specified identifiers coffee/id-length enforce minimum and maximum identifier lengths coffee/id-match require identifiers to match a specified regular expression coffee/implicit-arrow-linebreak enforce the location of function bodies

⚠️ Unlike the ESLint rule, the CoffeeScript version is not fixable 🔧 jsx-quotes enforce the consistent use of either double or single quotes in JSX attributes 🔧 key-spacing enforce consistent spacing between keys and values in object literal properties 🔧 coffee/keyword-spacing enforce consistent spacing before and after keywords line-comment-position enforce position of line comments 🔧 linebreak-style enforce consistent linebreak style 🔧 coffee/lines-around-comment require empty lines around comments coffee/lines-between-class-members require or disallow an empty line between class members

⚠️ Unlike the ESLint rule, the CoffeeScript version is not fixable coffee/max-depth enforce a maximum depth that blocks can be nested coffee/max-len enforce a maximum line length max-lines enforce a maximum number of lines per file coffee/max-lines-per-function enforce a maximum number of line of code in a function max-nested-callbacks enforce a maximum depth that callbacks can be nested max-params enforce a maximum number of parameters in function definitions max-statements enforce a maximum number of statements allowed in function blocks 🔧 coffee/multiline-comment-style enforce a particular style for multiline comments new-cap require constructor names to begin with a capital letter 🔧 new-parens enforce or disallow parentheses when invoking a constructor with no arguments coffee/newline-per-chained-call require a newline after each call in a method chain

⚠️ Unlike the ESLint rule, the CoffeeScript version is not fixable no-array-constructor disallow Array constructors no-bitwise disallow bitwise operators no-continue disallow continue statements no-inline-comments disallow inline comments after code coffee/no-lonely-if disallow if statements as the only statement in else blocks

⚠️ Unlike the ESLint rule, the CoffeeScript version is not fixable coffee/no-mixed-operators disallow mixed binary operators no-multi-assign disallow use of chained assignment expressions 🔧 coffee/no-multiple-empty-lines disallow multiple empty lines coffee/no-negated-condition disallow negated conditions no-new-object disallow Object constructors no-plusplus disallow the unary operators ++ and -- no-restricted-syntax disallow specified syntax no-tabs disallow all tabs 🔧 no-trailing-spaces disallow trailing whitespace at the end of lines coffee/no-underscore-dangle disallow dangling underscores in identifiers 🔧 coffee/no-unneeded-ternary disallow if / else expressions when simpler alternatives exist 🔧 coffee/no-whitespace-before-property disallow whitespace before properties 🔧 coffee/object-curly-spacing enforce consistent spacing inside braces coffee/object-property-newline enforce placing object properties on separate lines

⚠️ Unlike the ESLint rule, the CoffeeScript version is not fixable 🔧 coffee/operator-assignment require or disallow assignment operator shorthand where possible coffee/operator-linebreak enforce consistent linebreak style for operators

⚠️ Unlike the ESLint rule, the CoffeeScript version is not fixable coffee/prefer-object-spread disallow using Object.assign with an object literal as the first argument and prefer the use of object spread instead

⚠️ Unlike the ESLint rule, the CoffeeScript version is not fixable 🔧 quote-props require quotes around object literal property names sort-keys require object keys to be sorted 🔧 space-in-parens enforce consistent spacing inside parentheses 🔧 coffee/space-infix-ops require spacing around infix operators 🔧 coffee/space-unary-ops enforce consistent spacing before or after unary operators 🔧 coffee/spaced-comment enforce consistent spacing after the # or ### in a comment 🔧 unicode-bom require or disallow Unicode byte order mark (BOM) 🔧 coffee/wrap-regex require parenthesis around regex literals

Name Description 🔧 coffee/arrow-spacing enforce consistent spacing before and after the arrow in functions ✔️ constructor-super require super() calls in constructors ✔️ coffee/no-class-assign disallow reassigning class members ✔️ no-dupe-class-members disallow duplicate class members no-duplicate-imports disallow duplicate module imports ✔️ no-new-symbol disallow new operators with the Symbol object no-restricted-imports disallow specified modules when loaded by import ✔️ coffee/no-this-before-super disallow this / super before calling super() in constructors 🔧 coffee/no-useless-computed-key disallow unnecessary computed property keys in objects and classes coffee/no-useless-constructor disallow unnecessary constructors 🔧 no-useless-rename disallow renaming import, export, and destructured assignments to the same name coffee/object-shorthand require or disallow method and property shorthand syntax for object literals

⚠️ Unlike the ESLint rule, the CoffeeScript version is not fixable coffee/prefer-destructuring require destructuring from arrays and/or objects

⚠️ Unlike the ESLint rule, the CoffeeScript version is not fixable 🔧 prefer-numeric-literals disallow parseInt() and Number.parseInt() in favor of binary, octal, and hexadecimal literals prefer-rest-params require rest parameters instead of arguments prefer-spread require spread operators instead of .apply() 🔧 coffee/prefer-template require interpolated strings instead of string concatenation 🔧 coffee/rest-spread-spacing enforce spacing between rest and spread operators and their expressions 🔧 sort-imports enforce sorted import declarations within modules symbol-description require symbol descriptions 🔧 coffee/template-curly-spacing require or disallow spacing around embedded expressions of template strings

CoffeeScript-specific rules

Name Description coffee/capitalized-class-names Enforce capitalization of the first letter of a class name coffee/no-backticks Disallow use of the backtick operator coffee/english-operators Enforce or disallow use of "English" operators coffee/implicit-object Disallow implicit objects coffee/implicit-call Disallow implicit function calls coffee/empty-func-parens Enforce or disallow the use of parentheses for empty parameter lists coffee/shorthand-this Enforce or disallow use of @ vs this coffee/spread-direction Enforce consistent use of prefix vs postfix ... 🔧 coffee/postfix-comprehension-assign-parens Require parentheses around potentially confusing assignments in postfix comprehensions coffee/no-nested-interpolation Disallow nesting interpolations coffee/no-private-function-fat-arrows Disallow use of => for "private" functions in class bodies coffee/no-unnecessary-double-quotes Disallow use of double quotes for strings when single quotes would suffice 🔧 coffee/boolean-keywords Require or disallow usage of specific boolean keywords

eslint-plugin-react rules

Key: ✔️ = recommended, 🔧 = fixable

Name Description coffee/boolean-prop-naming Enforces consistent naming for boolean props react/button-has-type Forbid "button" element without an explicit "type" attribute coffee/default-props-match-prop-types Prevent extraneous defaultProps on components coffee/destructuring-assignment Rule enforces consistent usage of destructuring assignment in component ✔️ coffee/display-name Prevent missing displayName in a React component definition react/forbid-component-props Forbid certain props on Components react/forbid-dom-props Forbid certain props on DOM Nodes react/forbid-elements Forbid certain elements coffee/forbid-prop-types Forbid certain propTypes react/forbid-foreign-prop-types Forbid foreign propTypes coffee/no-access-state-in-setstate Prevent using this.state inside this.setState react/no-array-index-key Prevent using Array index in key props ✔️ react/no-children-prop Prevent passing children as props react/no-danger Prevent usage of dangerous JSX properties ✔️ coffee/no-danger-with-children Prevent problem with children and props.dangerouslySetInnerHTML ✔️ coffee/no-deprecated Prevent usage of deprecated methods, including component lifecycle methods react/no-did-mount-set-state Prevent usage of setState in componentDidMount react/no-did-update-set-state Prevent usage of setState in componentDidUpdate ✔️ react/no-direct-mutation-state Prevent direct mutation of this.state ✔️ react/no-find-dom-node Prevent usage of findDOMNode ✔️ react/no-is-mounted Prevent usage of isMounted coffee/no-multi-comp Prevent multiple component definition per file coffee/no-redundant-should-component-update Prevent usage of shouldComponentUpdate when extending React.PureComponent ✔️ coffee/no-render-return-value Prevent usage of the return value of React.render react/no-set-state Prevent usage of setState coffee/no-typos Prevent common casing typos ✔️ react/no-string-refs Prevent using string references in ref attribute. coffee/no-this-in-sfc Prevent using this in stateless functional components ✔️ coffee/no-unescaped-entities Prevent invalid characters from appearing in markup ✔️ 🔧 react/no-unknown-property Prevent usage of unknown DOM property react/no-unsafe Prevent usage of unsafe lifecycle methods coffee/no-unused-prop-types Prevent definitions of unused prop types coffee/no-unused-state Prevent definitions of unused state properties react/no-will-update-set-state Prevent usage of setState in componentWillUpdate react/prefer-es6-class Enforce ES5 or ES6 class for React Components coffee/prefer-stateless-function Enforce stateless React Components to be written as a pure function ✔️ coffee/prop-types Prevent missing props validation in a React component definition ✔️ react/react-in-jsx-scope Prevent missing React when using JSX coffee/require-default-props Enforce a defaultProps definition for every prop that is not a required prop react/require-optimization Enforce React components to have a shouldComponentUpdate method 🔧 react/self-closing-comp Prevent extra closing tags for components without children coffee/sort-comp Enforce component methods order

⚠️ Unlike the eslint-plugin-react rule, the CoffeeScript version is not fixable coffee/sort-prop-types Enforce propTypes declarations alphabetical sorting react/static-property-placement Enforces where React component static properties should be positioned coffee/style-prop-object Enforce style prop value being an object react/void-dom-elements-no-children Prevent void DOM elements (e.g. <img /> , <br /> ) from receiving children

JSX-specific rules

Name Description coffee/jsx-boolean-value Enforce boolean attributes notation in JSX

⚠️ Unlike the eslint-plugin-react rule, the CoffeeScript version is not fixable react/jsx-child-element-spacing Enforce or disallow spaces inside of curly braces in JSX attributes and expressions. 🔧 coffee/jsx-closing-bracket-location Validate closing bracket location in JSX 🔧 react/jsx-closing-tag-location Validate closing tag location in JSX coffee/jsx-curly-newline Enforce or disallow newlines inside of curly braces in JSX attributes and expressions

⚠️ Unlike the eslint-plugin-react rule, the CoffeeScript version is not fixable 🔧 react/jsx-curly-spacing Enforce or disallow spaces inside of curly braces in JSX attributes and expressions 🔧 react/jsx-equals-spacing Enforce or disallow spaces around equal signs in JSX attributes react/jsx-filename-extension Restrict file extensions that may contain JSX coffee/jsx-first-prop-new-line Enforce position of the first prop in JSX

⚠️ Unlike the eslint-plugin-react rule, the CoffeeScript version is not fixable coffee/jsx-handler-names Enforce event handler naming conventions in JSX 🔧 coffee/jsx-indent Validate JSX indentation 🔧 react/jsx-indent-props Validate props indentation in JSX ✔️ coffee/jsx-key Validate JSX has key prop when in array or iterator react/jsx-max-depth Validate JSX maximum depth coffee/jsx-max-props-per-line Limit maximum of props on a single line in JSX

⚠️ Unlike the eslint-plugin-react rule, the CoffeeScript version is not fixable coffee/jsx-no-bind Prevent usage of .bind() and arrow functions in JSX props ✔️ coffee/jsx-no-comment-textnodes Prevent comments from being inserted as text nodes ✔️ react/jsx-no-duplicate-props Prevent duplicate props in JSX react/jsx-no-literals Prevent usage of unwrapped JSX strings ✔️ coffee/jsx-no-target-blank Prevent usage of unsafe target='_blank' ✔️ react/jsx-no-undef Disallow undeclared variables in JSX coffee/jsx-one-expression-per-line Limit to one expression per line in JSX 🔧 react/jsx-curly-brace-presence Enforce curly braces or disallow unnecessary curly braces in JSX 🔧 coffee/jsx-fragments Enforce shorthand or standard form for React fragments react/jsx-pascal-case Enforce PascalCase for user-defined JSX components 🔧 react/jsx-props-no-multi-spaces Disallow multiple spaces between inline JSX props react/jsx-props-no-spreading Disallow JSX props spreading coffee/jsx-sort-default-props Enforce default props alphabetical sorting 🔧 react/jsx-sort-props Enforce props alphabetical sorting 🔧 coffee/jsx-tag-spacing Validate whitespace in and around the JSX opening and closing brackets ✔️ react/jsx-uses-react Prevent React to be incorrectly marked as unused ✔️ react/jsx-uses-vars Prevent variables used in JSX to be incorrectly marked as unused coffee/jsx-wrap-multilines Prevent missing parentheses around multilines JSX

⚠️ Unlike the eslint-plugin-react rule, the CoffeeScript version is not fixable

eslint-plugin-import rules

Static analysis

Name Description import/no-unresolved Ensure imports point to a file/module that can be resolved import/named Ensure named imports correspond to a named export in the remote file import/default Ensure a default export is present, given a default import coffee/namespace Ensure imported namespaces contain dereferenced properties as they are dereferenced import/no-restricted-paths Restrict which files can be imported in a given folder import/no-absolute-path Forbid import of modules using absolute paths import/no-dynamic-require Forbid require() calls with expressions import/no-internal-modules Prevent importing the submodules of other modules import/no-webpack-loader-syntax Forbid webpack loader syntax in imports import/no-self-import Forbid a module from importing itself import/no-cycle Forbid a module from importing a module with a dependency path back to itself import/no-useless-path-segments Prevent unnecessary path segments in import and require statements import/no-relative-parent-imports Forbid importing modules from parent directories coffee/no-unused-modules Forbid modules without any export, and exports not imported by any modules

Helpful warnings

Name Description coffee/export Report any invalid exports, i.e. re-export of the same name import/no-named-as-default Report use of exported name as identifier of default export coffee/no-named-as-default-member Report use of exported name as property of default export coffee/no-deprecated--import Report imported names marked with @deprecated documentation tag import/no-extraneous-dependencies Forbid the use of extraneous packages

Module systems

Name Description coffee/no-commonjs Report CommonJS require calls and module.exports or exports.* . import/no-amd Report AMD require and define calls. import/no-nodejs-modules No Node.js builtin modules.

Style guide

Name Description 🔧 import/first Ensure all imports appear before other statements import/exports-last Ensure all exports appear after other statements 🔧 import/no-duplicates Report repeated import of the same module in multiple places import/no-namespace Forbid namespace (a.k.a. "wildcard" * ) imports

⚠️ Unlike the eslint-plugin-import rule, the CoffeeScript version is not fixable import/extensions Ensure consistent use of file extension within the import path 🔧 coffee/order Enforce a convention in module import order 🔧 import/newline-after-import Enforce a newline after import statements import/prefer-default-export Prefer a default export if module exports a single name import/max-dependencies Limit the maximum number of dependencies a module can have import/no-unassigned-import Forbid unassigned imports import/no-named-default Forbid named default exports coffee/no-default-export Forbid default exports coffee/no-named-export Forbid named exports coffee/no-anonymous-default-export Forbid anonymous values as default exports import/group-exports Prefer named exports to be grouped together in a single export declaration coffee/dynamic-import-chunkname Enforce a leading comment with the webpackChunkName for dynamic imports

eslint-plugin-react-native rules

Name Description coffee/no-unused-styles Detect StyleSheet rules which are not used in your React components coffee/split-platform-components Enforce using platform specific filenames when necessary react-native/no-inline-styles Detect JSX components with inline styles that contain literal values coffee/no-color-literals Detect StyleSheet rules and inline styles containing color literals instead of variables

eslint-plugin-jsx-a11y rules

Name Description jsx-a11y/accessible-emoji Enforce emojis are wrapped in <span> and provide screenreader access jsx-a11y/alt-text Enforce all elements that require alternative text have meaningful information to relay back to end user jsx-a11y/anchor-has-content Enforce all anchors to contain accessible content jsx-a11y/anchor-is-valid Enforce all anchors are valid, navigable elements jsx-a11y/aria-activedescendant-has-tabindex Enforce elements with aria-activedescendant are tabbable jsx-a11y/aria-props Enforce all aria-* props are valid jsx-a11y/aria-proptypes Enforce ARIA state and property values are valid jsx-a11y/aria-role Enforce that elements with ARIA roles must use a valid, non-abstract ARIA role jsx-a11y/aria-unsupported-elements Enforce that elements that do not support ARIA roles, states, and properties do not have those attributes jsx-a11y/click-events-have-key-events Enforce a clickable non-interactive element has at least one keyboard event listener jsx-a11y/heading-has-content Enforce heading ( h1 , h2 , etc) elements contain accessible content jsx-a11y/html-has-lang Enforce <html> element has lang prop jsx-a11y/iframe-has-title Enforce iframe elements have a title attribute jsx-a11y/img-redundant-alt Enforce <img> alt prop does not contain the word "image", "picture", or "photo" jsx-a11y/interactive-supports-focus Enforce that elements with interactive handlers like onClick must be focusable jsx-a11y/label-has-associated-control Enforce that a label tag has a text label and an associated control jsx-a11y/lang Enforce lang attribute has a valid value jsx-a11y/mouse-events-have-key-events Enforce that onMouseOver / onMouseOut are accompanied by onFocus / onBlur for keyboard-only users jsx-a11y/no-autofocus Enforce autoFocus prop is not used jsx-a11y/no-distracting-elements Enforce distracting elements are not used jsx-a11y/no-interactive-element-to-noninteractive-role Interactive elements should not be assigned non-interactive roles jsx-a11y/no-noninteractive-element-interactions Non-interactive elements should not be assigned mouse or keyboard event listeners jsx-a11y/no-noninteractive-element-to-interactive-role Non-interactive elements should not be assigned interactive roles jsx-a11y/no-noninteractive-tabindex tabIndex should only be declared on interactive elements jsx-a11y/no-onchange Enforce usage of onBlur over onChange on select menus for accessibility jsx-a11y/no-redundant-roles Enforce explicit role property is not the same as implicit/default role property on element jsx-a11y/no-static-element-interactions Enforce that non-interactive, visible elements (such as <div> ) that have click handlers use the role attribute jsx-a11y/role-has-required-aria-props Enforce that elements with ARIA roles must have all required attributes for that role jsx-a11y/role-supports-aria-props Enforce that elements with explicit or implicit roles defined contain only aria-* properties supported by that role jsx-a11y/scope Enforce scope prop is only used on <th> elements jsx-a11y/tabindex-no-positive Enforce tabIndex value is not greater than zero

Non-applicable ESLint-included rules

Some rules included with ESLint, eslint-plugin-react and eslint-plugin-import don't apply to CoffeeScript. These include:

Supported CoffeeScript version

We will always endeavor to support the latest stable version of CoffeeScript.

The version range of CoffeeScript currently supported by this plugin is >=2.5.0 .

Supported ESLint version

The version range of ESLint currently supported by this plugin is >=6.0.0 .

Supported versions of eslint-plugin-react, eslint-plugin-import, eslint-plugin-react-native, eslint-plugin-jsx-a11y

The version range of eslint-plugin-react currently supported by this plugin is >=7.17.0 .

The version range of eslint-plugin-import currently supported by this plugin is >=2.19.0 .

The version range of eslint-plugin-react-native currently supported by this plugin is >=3.8.0 .

The version range of eslint-plugin-jsx-a11y currently supported by this plugin is >=6.2.3 .

Migrating from CoffeeLint

Here is a mapping from CoffeeLint rules to their corresponding ESLint rules:

CoffeeLint rule ESLint rule arrow_spacing coffee/arrow-spacing braces_spacing coffee/object-curly-spacing camel_case_classes coffee/camelcase + coffee/capitalized-class-names coffeescript_error If the CoffeeScript compiler fails to parse/produce AST for a source file, ESLint will report it as a parsing error. colon_assignment_spacing key-spacing cyclomatic_complexity coffee/complexity duplicate_key no-dupe-keys empty_constructor_needs_parens new-parens ensure_comprehensions coffee/postfix-comprehension-assign-parens

(this behavior is also covered if you're using Prettier) eol_last eol-last indentation Not yet implemented.

(this behavior is also covered if you're using Prettier) line_endings linebreak-style max_line_length coffee/max-len missing_fat_arrows coffee/no-invalid-this newlines_after_classes Not yet implemented.

(this behavior is also partially covered if you're using Prettier) no_backticks coffee/no-backticks no_debugger no-debugger no_empty_functions coffee/no-empty-function no_empty_param_list coffee/empty-func-parens no_implicit_braces coffee/implicit-object no_implicit_parens coffee/implicit-call no_interpolation_in_single_quotes coffee/no-template-curly-in-string no_nested_string_interpolation coffee/no-nested-interpolation no_plusplus no-plusplus no_private_function_fat_arrows coffee/no-private-function-fat-arrows no_stand_alone_at coffee/shorthand-this no_tabs no-tabs no_this coffee/shorthand-this no_throwing_strings no-throw-literal no_trailing_semicolons Not yet implemented.

(this behavior is also covered if you're using Prettier) no_trailing_whitespace no-trailing-spaces no_unnecessary_double_quotes coffee/no-unnecessary-double-quotes no_unnecessary_fat_arrows coffee/no-unnecessary-fat-arrow non_empty_constructor_needs_parens coffee/implicit-call prefer_english_operator coffee/english-operators space_operators coffee/space-infix-ops + coffee/space-unary-ops spacing_after_comma comma-spacing transform_messes_up_line_numbers Doesn't apply.

If you haven't used ESLint before, you'll just need an .eslintrc config file in your project root - the Installation and Usage sections above cover how to get started. For further information, you may want to look at the official ESLint guide.

How can I help?

See an issue? Report it!

If you have the time and inclination, you can even take it a step further and submit a PR to improve the project.

