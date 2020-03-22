Eslint rules for CodeceptJS
You'll first need to install ESLint:
$ npm i eslint --save-dev
Next, install
eslint-plugin-codeceptjs:
$ npm install eslint-plugin-codeceptjs --save-dev
Note: If you installed ESLint globally (using the
-g flag) then you must also install
eslint-plugin-codeceptjs globally.
The simplest way to use this plugin is to add the
/recommended config to the extends section of your
.eslintrc configuration file:
{
"extends": ["plugin:codeceptjs/recommended"]
}
Alternatively, add
codeceptjs to the plugins section of your
.eslintrc configuration file. You can omit the
eslint-plugin- prefix:
{
"plugins": [
"codeceptjs"
],
"env": {
"codeceptjs/codeceptjs": true
}
}
Then configure the rules you want to use under the rules section.
{
"rules": {
"codeceptjs/no-actor-in-scenario": 2
}
}
|Name
|Description
|Recommended
|Fixable
no-actor-in-scenario
|Prevents the use of the
actor in a
Scenario and delegate to page objects
no-exclusive-tests
|Prevents the use of
Scenario.only or
Data.only to focus tests
no-skipped-tests
|Prevents the use of
xScenario or
Scenario.skip to skip tests
no-pause-in-scenario
|Prevents the use of
pause() in a test