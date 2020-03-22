openbase logo
epc

eslint-plugin-codeceptjs

by Peter Onneby
1.3.0 (see all)

Eslint rules for CodeceptJS

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

24.8K

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

1

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

build status

eslint-plugin-codeceptjs

Eslint rules for CodeceptJS

Installation

You'll first need to install ESLint:

$ npm i eslint --save-dev

Next, install eslint-plugin-codeceptjs:

$ npm install eslint-plugin-codeceptjs --save-dev

Note: If you installed ESLint globally (using the -g flag) then you must also install eslint-plugin-codeceptjs globally.

Usage

The simplest way to use this plugin is to add the /recommended config to the extends section of your .eslintrc configuration file:

{
  "extends": ["plugin:codeceptjs/recommended"]
}

Alternatively, add codeceptjs to the plugins section of your .eslintrc configuration file. You can omit the eslint-plugin- prefix:

{
    "plugins": [
        "codeceptjs"
    ],
    "env": {
        "codeceptjs/codeceptjs": true
    }
}

Then configure the rules you want to use under the rules section.

{
  "rules": {
    "codeceptjs/no-actor-in-scenario": 2
  }
}

Supported Rules

NameDescriptionRecommendedFixable
no-actor-in-scenarioPrevents the use of the actor in a Scenario and delegate to page objects
no-exclusive-testsPrevents the use of Scenario.only or Data.only to focus testserrorfixable
no-skipped-testsPrevents the use of xScenario or Scenario.skip to skip testserrorfixable
no-pause-in-scenarioPrevents the use of pause() in a testerrorfixable

