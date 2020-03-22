Eslint rules for CodeceptJS

Installation

You'll first need to install ESLint:

$ npm i eslint

Next, install eslint-plugin-codeceptjs :

$ npm install eslint-plugin-codeceptjs

Note: If you installed ESLint globally (using the -g flag) then you must also install eslint-plugin-codeceptjs globally.

Usage

The simplest way to use this plugin is to add the /recommended config to the extends section of your .eslintrc configuration file:

{ "extends" : [ "plugin:codeceptjs/recommended" ] }

Alternatively, add codeceptjs to the plugins section of your .eslintrc configuration file. You can omit the eslint-plugin- prefix:

{ "plugins" : [ "codeceptjs" ], "env" : { "codeceptjs/codeceptjs" : true } }

Then configure the rules you want to use under the rules section.

{ "rules" : { "codeceptjs/no-actor-in-scenario" : 2 } }

Supported Rules