This is a plugin we use at CodeBox for some analysis rules and fixers that are missing in other plugins, namely

codebox/sort-imports (fixable) - allows to sort imports in a variety of ways:

Group imports by them being: Node.js stdlib imports

External imports (imports from node_modules)

Imports from parent directory (i.e. ../../)

Sibling imports (./)

Imports of index file (./index', ./index.js)

Absolute imports (/root/whatever/somefile)

Undetected type imports (happens pretty rarely, but still) Group imports inside first group by them being: Named imports (e.g. import { foo } from 'bar' )

) Default imports (e.g. import React from 'react' )

) Imports of the whole namespace (e.g. imports * as foo from 'bar' )

) Imports, where none of the elements is added to namespace (e.g. import './foo' ) And finally, sort the imports alphabetically

Moreover, this rule is fixable, which means, that ESLint will reorder your imports when you run eslint --fix automagically. Use this rule with caution, as it may break your code if it depends on the order of imports (tip: it should not)

codebox/sort-named-imports (fixable) - allows to sort components inside named imports alphabetically, i.e.

Incorrect code for this rule:

import { b, a } from 'foo'

Correct code:

import { a, b } from 'foo'

This plugin is still in a very early stage of development. More features will be added in the upcoming time, if you still wish to use it:

npm install --saveDev eslint-plugin-codebox

Add to plugins sections of your .eslintrc:

"plugins" : [ "codebox" ]

Configure the rules you want: