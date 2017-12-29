openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
epc

eslint-plugin-codebox

by Andrey Sinitsyn
2.0.2 (see all)

ESLint plugin for rules we use at Codebox

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

38

GitHub Stars

62

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

eslint-plugin-codebox

This is a plugin we use at CodeBox for some analysis rules and fixers that are missing in other plugins, namely

codebox/sort-imports (fixable) - allows to sort imports in a variety of ways:

  1. Group imports by them being:
    • Node.js stdlib imports
    • External imports (imports from node_modules)
    • Imports from parent directory (i.e. ../../)
    • Sibling imports (./)
    • Imports of index file (./index', ./index.js)
    • Absolute imports (/root/whatever/somefile)
    • Undetected type imports (happens pretty rarely, but still)
  2. Group imports inside first group by them being:
    • Named imports (e.g. import { foo } from 'bar')
    • Default imports (e.g. import React from 'react')
    • Imports of the whole namespace (e.g. imports * as foo from 'bar')
    • Imports, where none of the elements is added to namespace (e.g. import './foo')
  3. And finally, sort the imports alphabetically

Moreover, this rule is fixable, which means, that ESLint will reorder your imports when you run eslint --fix automagically. Use this rule with caution, as it may break your code if it depends on the order of imports (tip: it should not)

codebox/sort-named-imports (fixable) - allows to sort components inside named imports alphabetically, i.e.

Incorrect code for this rule:

import { b, a } from 'foo'

Correct code:

import { a, b } from 'foo'

WARNING:

This plugin is still in a very early stage of development. More features will be added in the upcoming time, if you still wish to use it:

npm install --saveDev eslint-plugin-codebox

Add to plugins sections of your .eslintrc:

"plugins": [
  "codebox"
]

Configure the rules you want:

module.exports = {
  "rules": {
    "codebox/sort-imports": ["error", {
      "groups": [
        "builtin",  // builtin dependencies go first
        "external", // then external dependencies
        "parent",   // then parent
        "sibling",  // ...ok, you got it
        "index",
        ["unknown", "absolute"] // An array inside array of groups means that these two groups share same priority for sorting
      ],
      "importTypes": [
        "default", // Default imports are at top of each group
        "named",   // After that - named imports
        "all",     // Imports of the whole namespace
        "none"     // Plain import
      ],
      "ignoreCase": true // Indicates whether we want to ignore case during alphabetical sorting
    }],
    "codebox/sort-named-imports": ["error", {
      "ignoreCase": true // Indicates whether we want to ignore case during alphabetical sorting
    }] 
  }
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial