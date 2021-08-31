This plugin overrides
no-unused-expressions to make it friendly towards chai
expect and
should statements.
// this
expect(foo).to.be.true;
foo.should.be.true;
// instead of this
expect(foo).to.be.true; // eslint-disable-line no-unused-expressions
foo.should.be.true; // eslint-disable-line no-unused-expressions
You'll first need to install ESLint:
npm i eslint --save-dev
Next, install
eslint-plugin-chai-friendly:
npm install eslint-plugin-chai-friendly --save-dev
Note: If you installed ESLint globally (using the
-g flag) then you must also install
eslint-plugin-chai-friendly globally.
Add
chai-friendly to the plugins section of your
.eslintrc.* configuration file. You can omit the
eslint-plugin- prefix:
{
"plugins": [
"chai-friendly"
]
}
Then disable original
no-unused-expressions rule and configure chai-friendly replacement under the rules section.
{
"rules": {
"no-unused-expressions": 0,
"chai-friendly/no-unused-expressions": 2
}
}
If you don't need to tweak the above rule settings, you can instead
just add the following to your config file's
extends and the above
will be applied automatically:
{
"extends": ["plugin:chai-friendly/recommended"]
}
This rule, in its default state, does not require any arguments. If you would like to enable one or more of the following you may pass an object with the options set as follows:
allowShortCircuit set to
true will allow you to use short circuit evaluations in your expressions (Default:
false).
allowTernary set to
true will enable you to use ternary operators in your expressions similarly to short circuit evaluations (Default:
false).
allowTaggedTemplates set to
true will enable you to use tagged template literals in your expressions (Default:
false).
enforceForJSX set to
true will flag unused JSX element expressions (Default:
false).
These options allow unused expressions only if all of the code paths either directly change the state (for example, assignment statement) or could have side effects (for example, function call).
More info in the original rule's docs.
chai-friendly/no-unused-expressions