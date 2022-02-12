ESLint plugin that checks for common chai.js
expect() mistakes
npm install --save-dev eslint-plugin-chai-expect
Add a
plugins section and specify
chai-expect as a plugin:
{
"plugins": [
"chai-expect"
]
}
Enable the rules that you would like to use:
{
"rules": {
"chai-expect/no-inner-compare": 2,
"chai-expect/no-inner-literal": 2,
"chai-expect/missing-assertion": 2,
"chai-expect/terminating-properties": 2
}
}
Or, if you just want the above defaults, you can avoid all of the above and just extend the config:
{
"extends": ["plugin:chai-expect/recommended"]
}
no-inner-compare - Prevent using comparisons in the
expect() argument
no-inner-literal - Prevent using literals in the
expect() argument
(
undefined,
null,
NaN,
(+|-)Infinity,
this, booleans, numbers,
strings, and BigInt or regex literals)
missing-assertion - Prevent calling
expect(...) without an assertion
like
.to.be.ok
terminating-properties - Prevent calling
to.be.ok and other assertion
properties as functions
A number of extensions to chai add additional terminating properties. For example chai-http adds:
The terminating-properties rule can be configured to ensure these (or other) additional properties are not used as functions:
{
"rules": {
"chai-expect/terminating-properties": ["error", {
"properties": ["headers", "html", "ip", "json", "redirect", "test"]
}]
}
}
eslint-plugin-chai-expect is licensed under the MIT License.