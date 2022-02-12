ESLint plugin that checks for common chai.js expect() mistakes

Requirements

Node.js 6 or above

ESLint 4.x or 5.x or 6.x

Installation

npm install --save-dev eslint-plugin-chai-expect

Configuration

Add a plugins section and specify chai-expect as a plugin:

{ "plugins" : [ "chai-expect" ] }

Enable the rules that you would like to use:

{ "rules" : { "chai-expect/no-inner-compare" : 2 , "chai-expect/no-inner-literal" : 2 , "chai-expect/missing-assertion" : 2 , "chai-expect/terminating-properties" : 2 } }

Or, if you just want the above defaults, you can avoid all of the above and just extend the config:

{ "extends" : [ "plugin:chai-expect/recommended" ] }

Rules

no-inner-compare - Prevent using comparisons in the expect() argument

- Prevent using comparisons in the argument no-inner-literal - Prevent using literals in the expect() argument ( undefined , null , NaN , (+|-)Infinity , this , booleans, numbers, strings, and BigInt or regex literals)

- Prevent using literals in the argument ( , , , , , booleans, numbers, strings, and BigInt or regex literals) missing-assertion - Prevent calling expect(...) without an assertion like .to.be.ok

- Prevent calling without an assertion like terminating-properties - Prevent calling to.be.ok and other assertion properties as functions

Additional configuration

terminating-properties rule

A number of extensions to chai add additional terminating properties. For example chai-http adds:

headers

html

ip

json

redirect

text

The terminating-properties rule can be configured to ensure these (or other) additional properties are not used as functions:

{ "rules" : { "chai-expect/terminating-properties" : [ "error" , { "properties" : [ "headers" , "html" , "ip" , "json" , "redirect" , "test" ] }] } }

License

eslint-plugin-chai-expect is licensed under the MIT License.