In words of Robert C. Martin, "Software architecture is the art of drawing lines that I call boundaries. Those boundaries separate software elements from one another, and restrict those on one side from knowing about those on the other." (*acknowledgements)
This plugin ensures that your architecture boundaries are respected by the elements in your project checking the folders and files structure and the
import statements (Read the main rules overview chapter for better comprehension.). It is not a replacement for eslint-plugin-import, on the contrary, the combination of both plugins is recommended.
This module is distributed via npm which is bundled with node and should be installed as one of your project's devDependencies:
npm install --save-dev eslint eslint-plugin-boundaries
eslint-plugin-boundaries does not install
eslint for you. You must install it yourself.
Activate the plugin and one of the canned configs in your
.eslintrc.(yml|json|js):
{
"plugins": ["boundaries"],
"extends": ["plugin:boundaries/recommended"]
}
New v2.0.0 release has introduced many breaking changes. If you were using v1.x, you should read the "how to migrate from v1 to v2" guide.
All of the plugin rules need to be able to identify the elements in the project, so, first of all you have to define your project elements using the
boundaries/elements setting.
The plugin will use the provided patterns to identify each file or local
import statement as one of the element types.
{
"settings": {
"boundaries/elements": [
{
"type": "helpers",
"pattern": "helpers/*"
},
{
"type": "components",
"pattern": "components/*"
},
{
"type": "modules",
"pattern": "modules/*"
}
]
}
}
This is only a basic example of configuration. The plugin can be configured to identify elements being a file, or elements being a folder containing files. It also supports capturing path fragments to be used afterwards on each rule options, etc. Read the configuration chapter for further info, as configuring it properly is crucial to take advantage of all of the plugin features.
Once your project elements are defined, you can use them to configure each rule using its own options. For example, you could define which elements can be dependencies of other ones configuring the
element-types rule as in:
{
"rules": {
"boundaries/element-types": [2, {
"default": "disallow",
"rules": [
{
"from": "components",
"allow": ["helpers", "components"]
},
{
"from": "modules",
"allow": ["helpers", "components", "modules"]
}
]
}]
}
}
The plugin won't apply rules to a file or
importwhen it does not recognize its element type, but you can force all files in your project to belong to an element type enabling the boundaries/no-unknown-files rule.
This rule ensures that dependencies between your project element types are allowed.
Examples of usage:
Read the docs of the
boundaries/element-types rule for further info.
External dependencies used by each type of element in your project can be checked using this rule. For example, you can define that "helpers" can't import
react, or "components" can't import
react-router-dom, or modules can't import
{ Link } from react-router-dom.
Read the docs of the
boundaries/external rule for further info.
This rule ensures that elements can't require other element's children. So, when an element B is children of A, B becomes a "private" element of A, and only A can use it.
Read the docs of the
boundaries/no-private rule for further info.
This rule ensures that elements can't import another file from other element than the defined entry point for that type (
index.js by default)
Read the docs of the
boundaries/entry-point rule for further info.
boundaries/element-types
Define patterns to recognize each file in the project as one of this element types. All rules need this setting to be configured properly to work. The plugin tries to identify each file being analized or
import statement in rules as one of the defined element types. The assigned element type will be that with the first matching pattern, in the same order that elements are defined in the array, so you should sort them from the most accurate patterns to the less ones. Properties of each
element:
type:
<string> Element type to be assigned to files or imports matching the
pattern. This type will be used afterwards in the rules configuration.
pattern:
<string>|<array>
micromatch pattern. By default the plugin will try to match this pattern progressively starting from the right side of each file path. This means that you don't have to define patterns matching from the base project path, but only the last part of the path that you want to be matched. This is made because the plugin supports elements being children of other elements, and otherwise it could wrongly recognize children elements as a part of the parent one.
src/helpers/awesome-helper/index.js, it will try to assign the element to a pattern matching
index.js, then
awesome-helper/index.js, then
helpers/awesome-helper/index.js, etc. Once a pattern matches, it assign the correspondent element type, and continues searching for parents elements with the same logic until the full path has been analyzed. This behavior can be disabled setting the
mode option to
full, then the provided pattern will try to match the full path.
basePattern:
<string> Optional
micromatch pattern. If provided, the left side of the element path must match also with this pattern from the root of the project (like if pattern is
[basePattern]/**/[pattern]). This option is useful when using the option
mode with
file or
folder values, but capturing fragments from the rest of the full path is also needed (see
baseCapture option below).
mode:
<string> file|folder|full Optional.
folder (default value), the element type will be assigned to the first file's parent folder matching the pattern. In the practice, it is like adding
**/* to the given pattern, but the plugin makes it by itself because it needs to know exactly which parent folder has to be considered the element.
file, the given pattern will not be modified, but the plugin will still try to match the last part of the path. So, a pattern like
*.model.js would match with paths
src/foo.model.js,
src/modules/foo/foo.model.js,
src/modules/foo/models/foo.model.js, etc.
full, the given pattern will only match with patterns matching the full path. This means that you will have to provide patterns matching from the base project path. So, in order to match
src/modules/foo/foo.model.js you'll have to provide patterns like
**/*.model.js,
**/*/*.model.js,
src/*/*/*.model.js, etc. (the chosen pattern will depend on what do you want to capture from the path)
capture:
<array> Optional. This is a very powerful feature of the plugin. It allows to capture values of some fragments in the matching path to use them later in the rules configuration. It uses
micromatch capture feature under the hood, and stores each value in an object with the given
capture key being in the same index of the captured array.
pattern: "helpers/*/*.js",
capture: ["category", "elementName"], and a path
helpers/data/parsers.js, it will result in
{ category: "data", elementName: "parsers" }.
baseCapture:
<array> Optional.
micromatch pattern. It allows capturing values from
basePattern as
capture does with
pattern. All keys from
capture and
baseCapture can be used in the rules configuration.
{
"settings": {
"boundaries/elements": [
{
"type": "helpers",
"pattern": "helpers/*/*.js",
"mode": "file",
"capture": ["category", "elementName"]
},
{
"type": "components",
"pattern": "components/*/*",
"capture": ["family", "elementName"]
},
{
"type": "modules",
"pattern": "module/*",
"capture": ["elementName"]
}
]
}
}
Tip: You can enable the debug mode when configuring the plugin, and you will get information about the type assigned to each file in the project, as well as captured properties and values.
boundaries/include
Files or dependencies not matching these
micromatch patterns will be ignored by the plugin. If this option is not provided, all files will be included.
{
"settings": {
"boundaries/include": ["src/**/*.js"]
}
}
boundaries/ignore
Files or dependencies matching these
micromatch patterns will be ignored by the plugin.
{
"settings": {
"boundaries/ignore": ["**/*.spec.js", "src/legacy-code/**/*"]
}
}
Note: The
boundaries/includeoption has preference over
boundaries/ignore. If you define
boundaries/include, use
boundaries/ignoreto ignore subsets of included files.
This plugin is distributed with two different predefined configurations: "recommended" and "strict".
We recommend to use this setting if you are applying the plugin to an already existing project. Rules
boundaries/no-unknown,
boundaries/no-unknown-files and
boundaries/no-ignored are disabled, so it allows to have parts of the project non-compliant with your element types, allowing to refactor the code progressively.
{
"extends": ["plugin:boundaries/recommended"]
}
All rules are enabled, so all elements in the project will be compliant with your architecture boundaries. 😃
{
"extends": ["plugin:boundaries/strict"]
}
Some rules require extra configuration, and it has to be defined in each specific
rule property of the
.eslintrc..(yml|json|js) file. For example, allowed element types relationships has to be provided as an option to the
boundaries/element-types rule. Rules requiring extra configuration will print a warning in case they are enabled without the needed options.
The docs of each rule contains an specification of their own options, but the main rules share the format in which the options have to be defined. The format described here is valid for options of
element-types,
external and
entry-point rules, __except the
message property, which for the moment is only supported in the
element-types,
entry-point and
no-private rules settings.
Options set an "allow/disallow" value by default, and provide an array of rules. Each matching rule will override the default value and the value returned by previous matching rules. So, the final result of the options, once processed for each case, will be "allow" or "disallow", and this value will be applied by the plugin rule in the correspondant way, making it to produce an eslint error or not.
{
"rules": {
"boundaries/element-types": [2, {
// Allow or disallow any dependency by default
"default": "allow",
// Define a custom message for this rule
"message": "${file.type} is not allowed to import ${dependency.type}",
"rules": [
{
// In this type of files...
"from": ["helpers"],
// ...disallow importing this type of elements
"disallow": ["modules", "components"],
// ...and return this custom error message
"message": "Helpers must not import other thing than helpers"
},
{
"from": ["components"],
"disallow": ["modules"]
// As this rule has not "message" property, it will use the message defined at first level
}
]
}]
}
}
Remember that:
allow and
disallow properties, the
disallow one has priority. It will not try to match the
allow one if
disallow matches. The result for that rule will be
disallow in that case.
from/target:
<element matchers> Depending of the rule to which the options are for, the rule will be applied only if the file being analized matches with this element matcher (
from), or the dependency being imported matches with this element matcher (
target).
disallow/allow:
<value matchers> If the plugin rule target matches with this, then the result of the rule will be "disallow/allow". Each rule will require a type of value here depending of what it is checking. In the case of the
element-types rule, for example, another
<element matcher> has to be provided in order to check the type of the local dependency.
message:
<string> Optional. If the rule results in an error, the plugin will return this message instead of the default one. Read error messages for further info.
Tip: Properties
from/targetand
disallow/allowcan receive a single matcher, or an array of matchers.
Elements matchers used in the rules options can have the next formats:
<string>: Will return
true when the element type matches with this
micromatch pattern.
[<string>, <capturedValuesObject>]: Will return
true whe when the element type matches with the first element in the array, and all of the captured values also match.
<capturedValuesObject> has to be an object containing
capture keys from the
boundaries/element-types setting of the element as keys, and
micromatch patterns as values.
{ type: "helpers", pattern": "helpers/*/*.js", "capture": ["category", "elementName"]}, you could write element matchers as:
["helpers", { category: "data", elementName: "parsers"}]: Will only match with helpers with category "data" and elementName "parsers" (
helpers/data/parsers.js).
["helpers", { category: "data" }]: Will match with all helpers with category "data" (
helpers/data/*.js)
The plugin returns a different default message for each rule, check the documentation of each one for further info. But some rules support defining custom messages in their configuration, as seen in "Main format of rules options".
When defining custom messages, it is possible to provide information about the current file or dependency. Use
${file.PROPERTY} or
${dependency.PROPERTY}, and it will be replaced by the correspondent captured value from the file or the dependency:
{
"message": "${file.type}s of category ${file.category} are not allowed to import ${dependency.category}s"
// If the error was produced by a file with type "component" and captured value "category" being "atom", trying to import a dependency with category "molecule", the message would be:
// "components of category atom are not allowed to import molecules"
}
Available properties in error templates both from
file or
dependency are:
type: Element's type.
internalPath: File path being analyzed or imported. Relative to the element's root path.
parent: If the element is child of another element, it is also available in this property, which contains correspondent
type,
internalPath and captured properties as well.
Tip: Read "Global settings" for further info about how to capture values from elements.
Just to illustrate the high level of customization that the plugin supports, here is an example of advanced options for the
boundaries/element-types rule based on the previous global
elements settings example:
{
"rules": {
"boundaries/element-types": [2, {
// disallow importing any element by default
"default": "disallow",
"rules": [
{
// allow importing helpers files from helpers files
"from": ["helpers"],
"allow": ["helpers"]
},
{
// when file is inside an element of type "components"
"from": ["components"],
"allow": [
// allow importing components of the same family
["components", { "family": "${family}" }],
// allow importing helpers with captured category "data"
["helpers", { "category": "data" }],
]
},
{
// when component has captured family "molecule"
"from": [["components", { "family": "molecule" }]],
"allow": [
// allow importing components with captured family "atom"
["components", { "family": "atom" }],
],
},
{
// when component has captured family "atom"
"from": [["components", { "family": "atom" }]],
"disallow": [
// disallow importing helpers with captured category "data"
["helpers", { "category": "data" }]
],
// Custom message only for this specific error
"message": "Atom components can't import data helpers"
},
{
// when file is inside a module
"from": ["modules"],
"allow": [
// allow importing any type of component or helper
"helpers",
"components"
]
},
{
// when module name starts by "page-"
"from": [["modules", { "elementName": "page-*" }]],
"disallow": [
// disallow importing any type of component not being of family layout
["components", { "family": "!layout" }]
],
// Custom message only for this specific error
"message": "Modules with name starting by 'page-' can't import not layout components. You tried to import a component of family ${dependency.family} from a module with name ${file.elementName}"
}
]
}]
}
}
"With the advent of module bundlers and the current state of modules and module syntax specs, it's not always obvious where import x from 'module' should look to find the file behind module." (**Quote from the
eslint-plugin-import docs)
This plugin uses
eslint-module-utils/resolve module under the hood, which is a part of the
eslint-plugin-import plugin. So the
import/resolver setting can be used to use custom resolvers for this plugin too.
Read the
resolvers chapter of the
eslint-plugin-import plugin for further info.
{
"settings": {
"import/resolver": {
"eslint-import-resolver-node": {},
"some-other-custom-resolver": { "someConfig": "value" }
}
}
}
This plugin can be used also in TypeScript projects using
@typescript-eslint/eslint-plugin. Follow next steps to configure it:
Install dependencies:
npm i --save-dev @typescript-eslint/eslint-plugin @typescript-eslint/parser eslint-import-resolver-typescript
Configure
@typescript-eslint/parser as parser, load the
@typescript-eslint plugin, and setup the
eslint-import-resolver-typescript resolver in the
.eslintrc.js config file:
module.exports = {
parser: "@typescript-eslint/parser",
plugins: ["@typescript-eslint", "boundaries"],
extends: [
"eslint:recommended",
"plugin:@typescript-eslint/recommended",
"plugin:boundaries/recommended",
],
settings: {
"import/resolver": {
typescript: {
alwaysTryTypes: true,
},
},
},
};
Note that
eslint-import-resolver-typescriptdetects even custom paths defined in the
tsconfig.jsonfile, so its usage is also compatible with this plugin.
In case you face any issue configuring it, you can also use this repository as a guide. It contains a fully working and tested example.
In order to help during the configuration process, the plugin can trace information about the files and imports being analyzed. The information includes the file path, the assigned element type, the captured values, etc. So, it can help you to check that your
elements setting works as expected. You can enable it using the
ESLINT_PLUGIN_BOUNDARIES_DEBUG environment variable.
ESLINT_PLUGIN_BOUNDARIES_DEBUG=1 npm run lint
* Quote from Robert C. Martin's book "Clean Architecture: A Craftsman's Guide to Software Structure and Design".
** This plugin uses internally the
eslint-module-utils/resolve module, which is a part of the
eslint-plugin-import plugin. Thanks to the maintainers of that plugin for their awesome work.
Contributors are welcome. Please read the contributing guidelines and code of conduct.
MIT, see LICENSE for details.