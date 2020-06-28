Auto fixable ESlint's rules for styled components.

Installation

You'll first need to install ESLint:

$ npm i eslint

Next, install eslint-plugin-better-styled-components :

$ npm install eslint-plugin-better-styled-components

Note: If you installed ESLint globally (using the -g flag) then you must also install eslint-plugin-better-styled-components globally.

Usage

Add better-styled-components to the plugins section of your .eslintrc configuration file. You can omit the eslint-plugin- prefix:

{ "plugins" : [ "better-styled-components" ] }

Then configure the rules you want to use under the rules section.

{ "plugins" : [ "better-styled-components" ], "rules" : { "better-styled-components/sort-declarations-alphabetically" : 2 } }

Supported Rules

🔤 sort-declarations-alphabetically : auto fixable rule that enforces alphabetically sorted declarations.

License

Unless otherwise specified this project is licensed under Apache License Version 2.0.