Auto fixable ESlint's rules for styled components.
You'll first need to install ESLint:
$ npm i eslint --save-dev
Next, install
eslint-plugin-better-styled-components:
$ npm install eslint-plugin-better-styled-components --save-dev
Note: If you installed ESLint globally (using the
-g flag) then you must also install
eslint-plugin-better-styled-components globally.
Add
better-styled-components to the plugins section of your
.eslintrc configuration file. You can omit the
eslint-plugin- prefix:
{
"plugins": [
"better-styled-components"
]
}
Then configure the rules you want to use under the rules section.
{
"plugins": [
"better-styled-components"
],
"rules": {
"better-styled-components/sort-declarations-alphabetically": 2
}
}
sort-declarations-alphabetically: auto fixable rule that enforces alphabetically sorted declarations.
Unless otherwise specified this project is licensed under Apache License Version 2.0.