epb

eslint-plugin-better-styled-components

by Seif Ghezala
1.1.2 (see all)

ESlint's rules for styled components 💅

15.3K

GitHub Stars

50

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

eslint-plugin-better-styled-components 💅

Auto fixable ESlint's rules for styled components.

Installation

You'll first need to install ESLint:

$ npm i eslint --save-dev

Next, install eslint-plugin-better-styled-components:

$ npm install eslint-plugin-better-styled-components --save-dev

Note: If you installed ESLint globally (using the -g flag) then you must also install eslint-plugin-better-styled-components globally.

Usage

Add better-styled-components to the plugins section of your .eslintrc configuration file. You can omit the eslint-plugin- prefix:

{
    "plugins": [
        "better-styled-components"
    ]
}

Then configure the rules you want to use under the rules section.

{
    "plugins": [
        "better-styled-components"
    ],
    "rules": {
        "better-styled-components/sort-declarations-alphabetically": 2
    }
}

Supported Rules

  • 🔤sort-declarations-alphabetically: auto fixable rule that enforces alphabetically sorted declarations.

License

Unless otherwise specified this project is licensed under Apache License Version 2.0.

