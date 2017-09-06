Javascript is a terribly designed language, fortunately it has a decent subset. eslint-plugin-better is a set of rules to help you avoid some of the bad parts and write better code.
Inspired by this talk.
|Name
|Description
|Default Configuration
|no-classes
|Forbids use of classes.
|'no-classes': 0
|no-deletes
|Forbids use of delete.
|'no-deletes': 2
|no-exceptions
|Forbids throwing and catching errors.
|'no-exceptions': 2
|no-exports
|Forbids use of export keyword.
|'no-exports': 0
|no-fors
|Forbids use for, for-in, for of statements.
|'no-fors': 2
|no-function-expressions
|Forbids use function expressions.
|'no-function-expressions': 0
|no-ifs
|Forbids use of if statements.
|'no-ifs': 2
|no-imports
|Forbids use of import keyword.
|'no-imports': 0
|no-instanceofs
|Forbids instanceof operator.
|'no-instanceofs': 2
|no-new
|Forbids use of new.
|'no-new': 2,
|no-nulls
|Forbids use of null.
|'no-nulls': 2
|no-reassigns
|Forbids reassigning variables.
|'no-reassigns': 2
|no-switches
|Forbids use of switch statement.
|'no-switches': 2
|no-this
|Forbids use of this.
|'no-this': 2
|no-typeof
|Forbids typeof operator.
|'no-typeofs': 2
|no-undefined
|Forbids use of undefined.
|'no-undefined': 0
|no-variable-declaration
|Forbids declaring variables.
|'no-variable-declaration': 0
|no-whiles
|Forbids use while, do-while statements.
|'no-whiles': 2
|must-return
|Every branch of every function should have a return statement.
|'must-return': 2
|explicit-return
|Stricter version of must-return: every function should have a top level return statement.
|'explicit-return': 2