NOTE: eslint-plugin-babel is now @babel/eslint-plugin and has moved into the Babel monorepo.

An eslint plugin companion to babel-eslint . babel-eslint does a great job at adapting eslint for use with Babel, but it can't change the built in rules to support experimental features. eslint-plugin-babel re-implements problematic rules so they do not give false positives or negatives.

Requires Node 4 or greater

Install

npm install eslint-plugin-babel --save-dev

Load the plugin in your .eslintrc file:

{ "plugins" : [ "babel" ] }

Finally enable all the rules you would like to use (remember to disable the original ones as well!).

{ "rules" : { "babel/new-cap" : 1 , "babel/camelcase" : 1 , "babel/no-invalid-this" : 1 , "babel/object-curly-spacing" : 1 , "babel/quotes" : 1 , "babel/semi" : 1 , "babel/no-unused-expressions" : 1 , "babel/valid-typeof" : 1 } }

Rules

Each rule corresponds to a core eslint rule, and has the same options.

🛠: means it's autofixable with --fix .

babel/new-cap : Ignores capitalized decorators ( @Decorator )

: Ignores capitalized decorators ( ) babel/camelcase : doesn't complain about optional chaining ( var foo = bar?.a_b; )

: doesn't complain about optional chaining ( ) babel/no-invalid-this : doesn't fail when inside class properties ( class A { a = this.b; } )

: doesn't fail when inside class properties ( ) babel/object-curly-spacing : doesn't complain about export x from "mod"; or export * as x from "mod"; (🛠)

: doesn't complain about or (🛠) babel/quotes : doesn't complain about JSX fragment shorthand syntax ( <>foo</>; )

: doesn't complain about JSX fragment shorthand syntax ( ) babel/semi : doesn't fail when using for await (let something of {}) . Includes class properties (🛠)

: doesn't fail when using . Includes class properties (🛠) babel/no-unused-expressions : doesn't fail when using do expressions or optional chaining ( a?.b() ).

: doesn't fail when using expressions or optional chaining ( ). babel/valid-typeof : doesn't complain when used with BigInt ( typeof BigInt(9007199254740991) === 'bigint' ).

Deprecated