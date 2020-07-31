@babel/eslint-plugin and has moved into the Babel monorepo.
An
eslint plugin companion to
babel-eslint.
babel-eslint does a great job at adapting
eslint
for use with Babel, but it can't change the built in rules to support experimental features.
eslint-plugin-babel re-implements problematic rules so they do not give false positives or negatives.
Requires Node 4 or greater
npm install eslint-plugin-babel --save-dev
Load the plugin in your
.eslintrc file:
{
"plugins": [
"babel"
]
}
Finally enable all the rules you would like to use (remember to disable the original ones as well!).
{
"rules": {
"babel/new-cap": 1,
"babel/camelcase": 1,
"babel/no-invalid-this": 1,
"babel/object-curly-spacing": 1,
"babel/quotes": 1,
"babel/semi": 1,
"babel/no-unused-expressions": 1,
"babel/valid-typeof": 1
}
}
Each rule corresponds to a core
eslint rule, and has the same options.
🛠: means it's autofixable with
--fix.
babel/new-cap: Ignores capitalized decorators (
@Decorator)
babel/camelcase: doesn't complain about optional chaining (
var foo = bar?.a_b;)
babel/no-invalid-this: doesn't fail when inside class properties (
class A { a = this.b; })
babel/object-curly-spacing: doesn't complain about
export x from "mod"; or
export * as x from "mod"; (🛠)
babel/quotes: doesn't complain about JSX fragment shorthand syntax (
<>foo</>;)
babel/semi: doesn't fail when using
for await (let something of {}). Includes class properties (🛠)
babel/no-unused-expressions: doesn't fail when using
do expressions or optional chaining (
a?.b()).
babel/valid-typeof: doesn't complain when used with BigInt (
typeof BigInt(9007199254740991) === 'bigint').
|Rule
|Notes
babel/generator-star-spacing
|Use
generator-star-spacing since eslint@3.6.0
babel/object-shorthand
|Use
object-shorthand since eslint@0.20.0
babel/arrow-parens
|Use
arrow-parens since eslint@3.10.0
babel/func-params-comma-dangle
|Use
comma-dangle since eslint@3.8.0
babel/array-bracket-spacing
|Use
array-bracket-spacing since eslint@3.9.0
babel/flow-object-type
|Use
flowtype/object-type-delimiter since eslint-plugin-flowtype@2.23.0
babel/no-await-in-loop
|Use
no-await-in-loop since eslint@3.12.0