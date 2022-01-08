ESLint rules for AVA
Translations: Français
This plugin is bundled in XO. No need to do anything if you're using it.
Propose or contribute a new rule ➡
$ npm install --save-dev eslint eslint-plugin-ava
Configure it in
package.json.
{
"name": "my-awesome-project",
"eslintConfig": {
"env": {
"es6": true
},
"parserOptions": {
"ecmaVersion": "latest",
"sourceType": "module"
},
"plugins": [
"ava"
],
"rules": {
"ava/assertion-arguments": "error",
"ava/hooks-order": "error",
"ava/max-asserts": [
"off",
5
],
"ava/no-async-fn-without-await": "error",
"ava/no-duplicate-modifiers": "error",
"ava/no-identical-title": "error",
"ava/no-ignored-test-files": "error",
"ava/no-import-test-files": "error",
"ava/no-incorrect-deep-equal": "error",
"ava/no-inline-assertions": "error",
"ava/no-nested-tests": "error",
"ava/no-only-test": "error",
"ava/no-skip-assert": "error",
"ava/no-skip-test": "error",
"ava/no-todo-implementation": "error",
"ava/no-todo-test": "warn",
"ava/no-unknown-modifiers": "error",
"ava/prefer-async-await": "error",
"ava/prefer-power-assert": "off",
"ava/prefer-t-regex": "error",
"ava/test-title": "error",
"ava/test-title-format": "off",
"ava/use-t": "error",
"ava/use-t-throws-async-well": "error",
"ava/use-t-well": "error",
"ava/use-test": "error",
"ava/use-true-false": "error"
}
}
}
The rules will only activate in test files.
await.
deepEqual with primitives. (fixable)
test.only() are present.
test.todo() is not given an implementation function.
test.todo() is used.
t.regex() to test regular expressions. (fixable)
t as their parameter.
t.throwsAsync() and
t.notThrowsAsync() are awaited. (partly fixable)
t. (partly fixable)
test as the variable name.
t.true()/
t.false() are used instead of
t.truthy()/
t.falsy().
This plugin exports a
recommended config that enforces good practices.
Enable it in your
package.json with the
extends option:
{
"name": "my-awesome-project",
"eslintConfig": {
"extends": "plugin:ava/recommended"
}
}
See the ESLint docs for more information about extending config files.
Note: This config will also enable the correct parser options and environment.