ESLint rules for AVA

This plugin is bundled in XO. No need to do anything if you're using it.

Propose or contribute a new rule ➡

Install

$ npm install

Usage

Configure it in package.json .

{ "name" : "my-awesome-project" , "eslintConfig" : { "env" : { "es6" : true }, "parserOptions" : { "ecmaVersion" : "latest" , "sourceType" : "module" }, "plugins" : [ "ava" ], "rules" : { "ava/assertion-arguments" : "error" , "ava/hooks-order" : "error" , "ava/max-asserts" : [ "off" , 5 ], "ava/no-async-fn-without-await" : "error" , "ava/no-duplicate-modifiers" : "error" , "ava/no-identical-title" : "error" , "ava/no-ignored-test-files" : "error" , "ava/no-import-test-files" : "error" , "ava/no-incorrect-deep-equal" : "error" , "ava/no-inline-assertions" : "error" , "ava/no-nested-tests" : "error" , "ava/no-only-test" : "error" , "ava/no-skip-assert" : "error" , "ava/no-skip-test" : "error" , "ava/no-todo-implementation" : "error" , "ava/no-todo-test" : "warn" , "ava/no-unknown-modifiers" : "error" , "ava/prefer-async-await" : "error" , "ava/prefer-power-assert" : "off" , "ava/prefer-t-regex" : "error" , "ava/test-title" : "error" , "ava/test-title-format" : "off" , "ava/use-t" : "error" , "ava/use-t-throws-async-well" : "error" , "ava/use-t-well" : "error" , "ava/use-test" : "error" , "ava/use-true-false" : "error" } } }

Rules

The rules will only activate in test files.

assertion-arguments - Enforce passing correct arguments to assertions.

hooks-order - Enforce test hook ordering. (fixable)

max-asserts - Limit the number of assertions in a test.

no-async-fn-without-await - Ensure that async tests use await .

. no-duplicate-modifiers - Ensure tests do not have duplicate modifiers.

no-identical-title - Ensure no tests have the same title.

no-ignored-test-files - Ensure no tests are written in ignored files.

no-import-test-files - Ensure no test files are imported anywhere.

no-incorrect-deep-equal - Avoid using deepEqual with primitives. (fixable)

with primitives. (fixable) no-inline-assertions - Ensure assertions are not called from inline arrow functions. (fixable)

no-nested-tests - Ensure no tests are nested.

no-only-test - Ensure no test.only() are present.

are present. no-skip-assert - Ensure no assertions are skipped.

no-skip-test - Ensure no tests are skipped.

no-todo-implementation - Ensure test.todo() is not given an implementation function.

is not given an implementation function. no-todo-test - Ensure no test.todo() is used.

is used. no-unknown-modifiers - Prevent the use of unknown test modifiers.

prefer-async-await - Prefer using async/await instead of returning a Promise.

prefer-power-assert - Allow only use of the asserts that have no power-assert alternative.

prefer-t-regex - Prefer using t.regex() to test regular expressions. (fixable)

to test regular expressions. (fixable) test-title - Ensure tests have a title.

test-title-format - Ensure test titles have a certain format.

use-t - Ensure test functions use t as their parameter.

as their parameter. use-t-throws-async-well - Ensure that t.throwsAsync() and t.notThrowsAsync() are awaited. (partly fixable)

and are awaited. (partly fixable) use-t-well - Prevent the incorrect use of t . (partly fixable)

. (partly fixable) use-test - Ensure that AVA is imported with test as the variable name.

as the variable name. use-true-false - Ensure that t.true() / t.false() are used instead of t.truthy() / t.falsy() .

Recommended config

This plugin exports a recommended config that enforces good practices.

Enable it in your package.json with the extends option:

{ "name" : "my-awesome-project" , "eslintConfig" : { "extends" : "plugin:ava/recommended" } }

See the ESLint docs for more information about extending config files.

Note: This config will also enable the correct parser options and environment.