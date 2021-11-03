array-bracket-newline 🛠 enforce linebreaks after opening and before closing array brackets

array-bracket-spacing 🛠 enforce consistent spacing inside array brackets

array-element-newline 🛠 enforce line breaks after each array element

arrow-body-style 🛠 require braces around arrow function bodies

arrow-parens 🛠 require parentheses around arrow function arguments

arrow-spacing 🛠 enforce consistent spacing before and after the arrow in arrow functions

block-spacing 🛠 disallow or enforce spaces inside of blocks after opening block and before closing block

brace-style 🛠 enforce consistent brace style for blocks

capitalized-comments 🛠 enforce or disallow capitalization of the first letter of a comment

comma-dangle 🛠 require or disallow trailing commas

comma-spacing 🛠 enforce consistent spacing before and after commas

comma-style 🛠 enforce consistent comma style

computed-property-spacing 🛠 enforce consistent spacing inside computed property brackets

curly 🛠 enforce consistent brace style for all control statements

dot-location 🛠 enforce consistent newlines before and after dots

dot-notation 🛠 enforce dot notation whenever possible

eol-last 🛠 require or disallow newline at the end of files

eqeqeq 🛠 require the use of === and !==

func-call-spacing 🛠 require or disallow spacing between function identifiers and their invocations

function-call-argument-newline 🛠 enforce line breaks between arguments of a function call

function-paren-newline 🛠 enforce consistent line breaks inside function parentheses

generator-star-spacing 🛠 enforce consistent spacing around * operators in generator functions

implicit-arrow-linebreak 🛠 enforce the location of arrow function bodies

indent 🛠 enforce consistent indentation

indent-legacy 🛠 enforce consistent indentation

jsx-quotes 🛠 enforce the consistent use of either double or single quotes in JSX attributes

key-spacing 🛠 enforce consistent spacing between keys and values in object literal properties

keyword-spacing 🛠 enforce consistent spacing before and after keywords

linebreak-style 🛠 enforce consistent linebreak style

lines-around-comment 🛠 require empty lines around comments

lines-around-directive 🛠 require or disallow newlines around directives

lines-between-class-members 🛠 require or disallow an empty line between class members

multiline-comment-style 🛠 enforce a particular style for multiline comments

new-parens 🛠 enforce or disallow parentheses when invoking a constructor with no arguments

newline-after-var 🛠 require or disallow an empty line after variable declarations

newline-before-return 🛠 require an empty line before return statements

newline-per-chained-call 🛠 require a newline after each call in a method chain

no-alert 🛠 disallow the use of alert , confirm , and prompt

no-caller 🛠 disallow the use of arguments.caller or arguments.callee

no-confusing-arrow 🛠 disallow arrow functions where they could be confused with comparisons

no-console ✔️ 🛠 disallow the use of console

no-debugger ✔️ 🛠 disallow the use of debugger

no-div-regex 🛠 disallow division operators explicitly at the beginning of regular expressions

no-else-return 🛠 disallow else blocks after return statements in if statements

no-eq-null 🛠 disallow null comparisons without type-checking operators

no-extra-bind 🛠 disallow unnecessary calls to .bind()

no-extra-boolean-cast 🛠 disallow unnecessary boolean casts

no-extra-label 🛠 disallow unnecessary labels

no-extra-parens 🛠 disallow unnecessary parentheses

no-extra-semi 🛠 disallow unnecessary semicolons

no-floating-decimal 🛠 disallow leading or trailing decimal points in numeric literals

no-implicit-coercion 🛠 disallow shorthand type conversions

no-lonely-if 🛠 disallow if statements as the only statement in else blocks

no-multi-spaces 🛠 disallow multiple spaces

no-multiple-empty-lines 🛠 disallow multiple empty lines

no-new-symbol 🛠 disallow new operators with the Symbol object

no-plusplus ✔️ 🛠 disallow the unary operators ++ and --

no-proto 🛠 disallow the use of the __proto__ property

no-prototype-builtins 🛠 disallow calling some Object.prototype methods directly on objects

no-regex-spaces 🛠 disallow multiple spaces in regular expressions

no-spaced-func 🛠 disallow spacing between function identifiers and their applications (deprecated)

no-throw-literal 🛠 disallow throwing literals as exceptions

no-trailing-spaces 🛠 disallow trailing whitespace at the end of lines

no-undef-init 🛠 disallow initializing variables to undefined

no-unneeded-ternary 🛠 disallow ternary operators when simpler alternatives exist

no-unused-labels 🛠 disallow unused labels

no-unused-vars 🛠 disallow unused variables

no-useless-catch 🛠 disallow unnecessary catch clauses

no-useless-computed-key 🛠 disallow unnecessary computed property keys in objects and classes

no-useless-concat 🛠 disallow unnecessary concatenation of literals or template literals

no-useless-rename 🛠 disallow renaming import, export, and destructured assignments to the same name

no-useless-return 🛠 disallow redundant return statements

no-var 🛠 require let or const instead of var

no-whitespace-before-property 🛠 disallow whitespace before properties

nonblock-statement-body-position 🛠 enforce the location of single-line statements

object-curly-newline 🛠 enforce consistent line breaks inside braces

object-curly-spacing 🛠 enforce consistent spacing inside braces

object-property-newline 🛠 enforce placing object properties on separate lines

object-shorthand 🛠 require or disallow method and property shorthand syntax for object literals

one-var 🛠 enforce variables to be declared either together or separately in functions

one-var-declaration-per-line 🛠 require or disallow newlines around variable declarations

operator-assignment 🛠 require or disallow assignment operator shorthand where possible

operator-linebreak 🛠 enforce consistent linebreak style for operators

padded-blocks 🛠 require or disallow padding within blocks

padding-line-between-statements 🛠 require or disallow padding lines between statements

prefer-arrow-callback 🛠 require using arrow functions for callbacks

prefer-const 🛠 require const declarations for variables that are never reassigned after declared

prefer-destructuring 🛠 require destructuring from arrays and/or objects

prefer-exponentiation-operator 🛠 disallow the use of Math.pow in favor of the ** operator

prefer-numeric-literals 🛠 disallow parseInt() and Number.parseInt() in favor of binary, octal, and hexadecimal literals

prefer-object-spread 🛠 disallow using Object.assign with an object literal as the first argument and prefer the use of object spread instead.

prefer-spread 🛠 require spread operators instead of .apply()

prefer-template 🛠 require template literals instead of string concatenation

quote-props 🛠 require quotes around object literal property names

quotes 🛠 enforce the consistent use of either backticks, double, or single quotes

radix 🛠 enforce the consistent use of the radix argument when using parseInt()

rest-spread-spacing 🛠 enforce spacing between rest and spread operators and their expressions

semi 🛠 require or disallow semicolons instead of ASI

semi-spacing 🛠 enforce consistent spacing before and after semicolons

semi-style 🛠 enforce location of semicolons

sort-imports 🛠 enforce sorted import declarations within modules

sort-vars 🛠 require variables within the same declaration block to be sorted

space-before-blocks 🛠 enforce consistent spacing before blocks

space-before-function-paren 🛠 enforce consistent spacing before function definition opening parenthesis

space-in-parens 🛠 enforce consistent spacing inside parentheses

space-infix-ops 🛠 require spacing around infix operators

space-unary-ops 🛠 enforce consistent spacing before or after unary operators

spaced-comment 🛠 enforce consistent spacing after the // or /* in a comment

strict 🛠 require or disallow strict mode directives

switch-colon-spacing 🛠 enforce spacing around colons of switch statements

template-curly-spacing 🛠 require or disallow spacing around embedded expressions of template strings

template-tag-spacing 🛠 require or disallow spacing between template tags and their literals

unicode-bom 🛠 require or disallow Unicode byte order mark (BOM)

valid-jsdoc 🛠 enforce valid JSDoc comments

valid-typeof 🛠 enforce comparing typeof expressions against valid strings

wrap-iife 🛠 require parentheses around immediate function invocations

wrap-regex 🛠 require parenthesis around regex literals

yield-star-spacing 🛠 require or disallow spacing around the * in yield* expressions