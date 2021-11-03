$ npm i eslint-plugin-autofix -D
add prefix "autofix" to the rulename in eslintrc:
{
"plugins": ["autofix"],
"rules": {
"autofix/no-debugger": "error"
}
}
✔️ indicates that a rule is recommended for all users. 🛠 indicates that a rule is fixable.
|Name
|✔️
|🛠
|Description
|array-bracket-newline
|🛠
|enforce linebreaks after opening and before closing array brackets
|array-bracket-spacing
|🛠
|enforce consistent spacing inside array brackets
|array-element-newline
|🛠
|enforce line breaks after each array element
|arrow-body-style
|🛠
|require braces around arrow function bodies
|arrow-parens
|🛠
|require parentheses around arrow function arguments
|arrow-spacing
|🛠
|enforce consistent spacing before and after the arrow in arrow functions
|block-spacing
|🛠
|disallow or enforce spaces inside of blocks after opening block and before closing block
|brace-style
|🛠
|enforce consistent brace style for blocks
|capitalized-comments
|🛠
|enforce or disallow capitalization of the first letter of a comment
|comma-dangle
|🛠
|require or disallow trailing commas
|comma-spacing
|🛠
|enforce consistent spacing before and after commas
|comma-style
|🛠
|enforce consistent comma style
|computed-property-spacing
|🛠
|enforce consistent spacing inside computed property brackets
|curly
|🛠
|enforce consistent brace style for all control statements
|dot-location
|🛠
|enforce consistent newlines before and after dots
|dot-notation
|🛠
|enforce dot notation whenever possible
|eol-last
|🛠
|require or disallow newline at the end of files
|eqeqeq
|🛠
|require the use of
=== and
!==
|func-call-spacing
|🛠
|require or disallow spacing between function identifiers and their invocations
|function-call-argument-newline
|🛠
|enforce line breaks between arguments of a function call
|function-paren-newline
|🛠
|enforce consistent line breaks inside function parentheses
|generator-star-spacing
|🛠
|enforce consistent spacing around
* operators in generator functions
|implicit-arrow-linebreak
|🛠
|enforce the location of arrow function bodies
|indent
|🛠
|enforce consistent indentation
|indent-legacy
|🛠
|enforce consistent indentation
|jsx-quotes
|🛠
|enforce the consistent use of either double or single quotes in JSX attributes
|key-spacing
|🛠
|enforce consistent spacing between keys and values in object literal properties
|keyword-spacing
|🛠
|enforce consistent spacing before and after keywords
|linebreak-style
|🛠
|enforce consistent linebreak style
|lines-around-comment
|🛠
|require empty lines around comments
|lines-around-directive
|🛠
|require or disallow newlines around directives
|lines-between-class-members
|🛠
|require or disallow an empty line between class members
|multiline-comment-style
|🛠
|enforce a particular style for multiline comments
|new-parens
|🛠
|enforce or disallow parentheses when invoking a constructor with no arguments
|newline-after-var
|🛠
|require or disallow an empty line after variable declarations
|newline-before-return
|🛠
|require an empty line before
return statements
|newline-per-chained-call
|🛠
|require a newline after each call in a method chain
|no-alert
|🛠
|disallow the use of
alert,
confirm, and
prompt
|no-caller
|🛠
|disallow the use of
arguments.caller or
arguments.callee
|no-confusing-arrow
|🛠
|disallow arrow functions where they could be confused with comparisons
|no-console
|✔️
|🛠
|disallow the use of
console
|no-debugger
|✔️
|🛠
|disallow the use of
debugger
|no-div-regex
|🛠
|disallow division operators explicitly at the beginning of regular expressions
|no-else-return
|🛠
|disallow
else blocks after
return statements in
if statements
|no-eq-null
|🛠
|disallow
null comparisons without type-checking operators
|no-extra-bind
|🛠
|disallow unnecessary calls to
.bind()
|no-extra-boolean-cast
|🛠
|disallow unnecessary boolean casts
|no-extra-label
|🛠
|disallow unnecessary labels
|no-extra-parens
|🛠
|disallow unnecessary parentheses
|no-extra-semi
|🛠
|disallow unnecessary semicolons
|no-floating-decimal
|🛠
|disallow leading or trailing decimal points in numeric literals
|no-implicit-coercion
|🛠
|disallow shorthand type conversions
|no-lonely-if
|🛠
|disallow
if statements as the only statement in
else blocks
|no-multi-spaces
|🛠
|disallow multiple spaces
|no-multiple-empty-lines
|🛠
|disallow multiple empty lines
|no-new-symbol
|🛠
|disallow
new operators with the
Symbol object
|no-plusplus
|✔️
|🛠
|disallow the unary operators
++ and
--
|no-proto
|🛠
|disallow the use of the
__proto__ property
|no-prototype-builtins
|🛠
|disallow calling some
Object.prototype methods directly on objects
|no-regex-spaces
|🛠
|disallow multiple spaces in regular expressions
|no-spaced-func
|🛠
|disallow spacing between function identifiers and their applications (deprecated)
|no-throw-literal
|🛠
|disallow throwing literals as exceptions
|no-trailing-spaces
|🛠
|disallow trailing whitespace at the end of lines
|no-undef-init
|🛠
|disallow initializing variables to
undefined
|no-unneeded-ternary
|🛠
|disallow ternary operators when simpler alternatives exist
|no-unused-labels
|🛠
|disallow unused labels
|no-unused-vars
|🛠
|disallow unused variables
|no-useless-catch
|🛠
|disallow unnecessary
catch clauses
|no-useless-computed-key
|🛠
|disallow unnecessary computed property keys in objects and classes
|no-useless-concat
|🛠
|disallow unnecessary concatenation of literals or template literals
|no-useless-rename
|🛠
|disallow renaming import, export, and destructured assignments to the same name
|no-useless-return
|🛠
|disallow redundant return statements
|no-var
|🛠
|require
let or
const instead of
var
|no-whitespace-before-property
|🛠
|disallow whitespace before properties
|nonblock-statement-body-position
|🛠
|enforce the location of single-line statements
|object-curly-newline
|🛠
|enforce consistent line breaks inside braces
|object-curly-spacing
|🛠
|enforce consistent spacing inside braces
|object-property-newline
|🛠
|enforce placing object properties on separate lines
|object-shorthand
|🛠
|require or disallow method and property shorthand syntax for object literals
|one-var
|🛠
|enforce variables to be declared either together or separately in functions
|one-var-declaration-per-line
|🛠
|require or disallow newlines around variable declarations
|operator-assignment
|🛠
|require or disallow assignment operator shorthand where possible
|operator-linebreak
|🛠
|enforce consistent linebreak style for operators
|padded-blocks
|🛠
|require or disallow padding within blocks
|padding-line-between-statements
|🛠
|require or disallow padding lines between statements
|prefer-arrow-callback
|🛠
|require using arrow functions for callbacks
|prefer-const
|🛠
|require
const declarations for variables that are never reassigned after declared
|prefer-destructuring
|🛠
|require destructuring from arrays and/or objects
|prefer-exponentiation-operator
|🛠
|disallow the use of
Math.pow in favor of the
** operator
|prefer-numeric-literals
|🛠
|disallow
parseInt() and
Number.parseInt() in favor of binary, octal, and hexadecimal literals
|prefer-object-spread
|🛠
|disallow using Object.assign with an object literal as the first argument and prefer the use of object spread instead.
|prefer-spread
|🛠
|require spread operators instead of
.apply()
|prefer-template
|🛠
|require template literals instead of string concatenation
|quote-props
|🛠
|require quotes around object literal property names
|quotes
|🛠
|enforce the consistent use of either backticks, double, or single quotes
|radix
|🛠
|enforce the consistent use of the radix argument when using
parseInt()
|rest-spread-spacing
|🛠
|enforce spacing between rest and spread operators and their expressions
|semi
|🛠
|require or disallow semicolons instead of ASI
|semi-spacing
|🛠
|enforce consistent spacing before and after semicolons
|semi-style
|🛠
|enforce location of semicolons
|sort-imports
|🛠
|enforce sorted import declarations within modules
|sort-vars
|🛠
|require variables within the same declaration block to be sorted
|space-before-blocks
|🛠
|enforce consistent spacing before blocks
|space-before-function-paren
|🛠
|enforce consistent spacing before
function definition opening parenthesis
|space-in-parens
|🛠
|enforce consistent spacing inside parentheses
|space-infix-ops
|🛠
|require spacing around infix operators
|space-unary-ops
|🛠
|enforce consistent spacing before or after unary operators
|spaced-comment
|🛠
|enforce consistent spacing after the
// or
/* in a comment
|strict
|🛠
|require or disallow strict mode directives
|switch-colon-spacing
|🛠
|enforce spacing around colons of switch statements
|template-curly-spacing
|🛠
|require or disallow spacing around embedded expressions of template strings
|template-tag-spacing
|🛠
|require or disallow spacing between template tags and their literals
|unicode-bom
|🛠
|require or disallow Unicode byte order mark (BOM)
|valid-jsdoc
|🛠
|enforce valid JSDoc comments
|valid-typeof
|🛠
|enforce comparing
typeof expressions against valid strings
|wrap-iife
|🛠
|require parentheses around immediate
function invocations
|wrap-regex
|🛠
|require parenthesis around regex literals
|yield-star-spacing
|🛠
|require or disallow spacing around the
* in
yield* expressions
|yoda
|🛠
|require or disallow "Yoda" conditions
npm run new ${ruleName}