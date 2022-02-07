Rules for Array functions and methods.
Install ESLint either locally or globally.
$ npm install -D eslint
If you installed
ESLint globally, you have to install the
array-func plugin globally too. Otherwise, install it locally.
$ npm install -D eslint-plugin-array-func
from-map
Prefer using the
mapFn callback of
Array.from over an immediate
.map() call on the
Array.from result.
Array.from has a
mapFn callback that lets you map the items of the iterable to an array like you would with
.map() except that values have not yet been truncated to fit types allowed in an array. Some iterables can't be directly converted to an array and thus have to be iterated either way. In that case using the mapping callback of
Array.from avoids an iteration. See also MDN for an explanation of the potential benefits of using the mapping callback of
Array.from directly.
This rule is auto fixable. It will produce nested function calls if you use the
Array.from map callback and have a
.map() call following it.
Code that triggers this rule:
Array.from(iterable).map((t) => t.id);
Array.from(iterable, (t) => t.id).map((id) => id[0]);
Code that doesn't trigger this rule:
Array.from(iterable, (t) => t.id);
Array.from(iterable, function(t) { this.format(t); }, this);
const arr = Array.from(iterable);
const mappedArray = arr.map((t) => t.id);
To use this rule, your
.eslintrc.json should at least contain the following (may look different for other config file styles):
{
"plugins": [
"array-func"
],
"rules": {
"array-func/array-from": "error"
}
}
Alternatively you can use a configuration included with this plugin.
no-unnecessary-this-arg
Avoid the
this parameter when providing arrow function as callback in array functions.
The
this parameter is useless when providing arrow functions, since the
this of arrow functions can not be rebound, thus the parameter has no effect.
The fix is usually to omit the parameter. The Array methods can't be auto-fixed, since the detection of array methods is not confident enough to know that the method is being called on an array.
from (fixable)
every
filter
find
findIndex
forEach
map
some
Code that triggers this rule:
const array = Array.from("example", (char) => char.charCodeAt(0), this);
const e = array.find((char) => char === 101, this);
const exampleAsArray = array.map((char) => String.fromCharCode(char), this);
const eIndex = array.findIndex((char) => char === 101, this);
const containsE = array.some((char) => char === 101, this);
const isOnlyE = array.every((char) => char === 101, this);
const onlyEs = array.filter((char) => char === 101, this);
array.forEach((char) => console.log(char), this);
Code that doesn't trigger this rule:
const array = Array.from("example", (char) => char.charCodeAt(0));
const alternateArray = Array.from("example", function(char) {
return char.charCodeAt(this)
}, 0);
const e = array.find((char) => char === 101);
const exampleAsArray = array.map((char) => String.fromCharCode(char));
const eIndex = array.findIndex((char) => char === 101);
const containsE = array.some((char) => char === 101);
const isOnlyE = array.every((char) => char === 101);
const onlyEs = array.filter(function(char) {
return char === this
}, 101);
array.forEach(function(char) {
this.log(char);
}, console);
array.filter(this.isGood, this);
To use this rule, your
.eslintrc.json should at least contain the following (may look different for other config file styles):
{
"plugins": [
"array-func"
],
"rules": {
"array-func/no-unnecessary-this-arg": "error"
}
}
Alternatively you can use a configuration included with this plugin.
prefer-array-from
Use
Array.from instead of
[...iterable].
See
from-map for additional benefits
Array.from can provide over the spread syntax.
This rule is auto fixable.
Code that triggers this rule:
const iterable = [..."string"];
const arrayCopy = [...iterable];
Code that doesn't trigger this rule:
const array = [1, 2, 3];
const extendedArray = [0, ...array];
const arrayCopy = Array.from(array);
const characterArray = Array.from("string");
To use this rule, your
.eslintrc.json should at least contain the following (may look different for other config file styles):
{
"plugins": [
"array-func"
],
"rules": {
"array-func/prefer-array-from": "error"
}
}
Alternatively you can use a configuration included with this plugin.
avoid-reverse
Avoid reversing the array and running a method on it if there is an equivalent of the method operating on the array from the other end.
There are two operations with such equivalents:
reduce with
reduceRight.
This rule is auto fixable.
Code that triggers this rule:
const string = array.reverse().reduce((p, c) => p + c, '');
const reverseString = array.reverse().reduceRight((p, c) => p + c, '');
Code that doesn't trigger this rule:
const reverseString = array.reduce((p, c) => p + c, '');
const string = array.reduceRight((p, c) => p + c, '');
const reverseArray = array.reverse();
const reverseMap = array.reverse().map((r) => r + 1);
To use this rule, your
.eslintrc.json should at least contain the following (may look different for other config file styles):
{
"plugins": [
"array-func"
],
"rules": {
"array-func/avoid-reverse": "error"
}
}
Alternatively you can use a configuration included with this plugin.
prefer-flat-map
Use
.flatMap() to map and then flatten an array instead of using
.map().flat().
This rule is auto fixable.
Code that triggers this rule:
const mappedAndFlattened = array.map((p) => p).flat();
const flatWithDefaultDepth = array.map((r) => r).flat(1);
Code that doesn't trigger this rule:
const oneAction = array.flatMap((m) => m);
const flattened = array.flat();
const mapped = array.map((r) => r + 1);
const flattenedThenMapped = array.flat().map((r) => r + 1);
const flatMappedWithExtra = array.map((r) => r + 1).reverse().flat();
const flatWithDepth = array.map((p) => p).flat(99);
To use this rule, your
.eslintrc.json should at least contain the following (may look different for other config file styles):
{
"plugins": [
"array-func"
],
"rules": {
"array-func/prefer-flat-map": "error"
}
}
Alternatively you can use a configuration included with this plugin.
prefer-flat
Use
.flat() to flatten an array of arrays. This rule currently recognizes two
patterns and can replace them with a
.flat() call:
[].concat(...array)
array.reduce((p, n) => p.concat(n), [])
This rule is auto fixable.
Code that triggers this rule:
const concatFlat = [].concat(...array);
const reduceFlat = array.reduce((p, n) => p.concat(n), []);
Code that doesn't trigger this rule:
const flattened = array.flat();
const reverseFlat = array.reduce((p, n) => n.concat(p), []);
const otherReduce = array.reduce((p, n) => n + p, 0);
To use this rule, your
.eslintrc.json should at least contain the following (may look different for other config file styles):
{
"plugins": [
"array-func"
],
"rules": {
"array-func/prefer-flat": "error"
}
}
Alternatively you can use a configuration included with this plugin.
array-func/recommended Configuration
The recommended configuration will set your parser ECMA Version to 2015, since that's when the Array functions and methods were added.
|Rule
|Error level
|Fixable
array-func/from-map
|Error
|Yes
array-func/no-unnecessary-this-arg
|Error
|Sometimes
array-func/prefer-array-from
|Error
|Yes
array-func/avoid-reverse
|Error
|Yes
To enable this configuration use the
extends property in your
.eslintrc.json config file (may look different for other config file styles):
{
"extends": [
"plugin:array-func/recommended"
]
}
array-func/all Configuration
The recommended configuration does not include all rules, since some Array methods were added after ES2015. The all configuration enables all rules the plugin contains and sets the ECMA version appropriately.
|Rule
|Error level
|Fixable
array-func/from-map
|Error
|Yes
array-func/no-unnecessary-this-arg
|Error
|Sometimes
array-func/prefer-array-from
|Error
|Yes
array-func/avoid-reverse
|Error
|Yes
array-func/prefer-flat-map
|Error
|Yes
array-func/prefer-flat
|Error
|Yes
To enable this configuration use the
extends property in your
.eslintrc.json config file (may look different for other config file styles):
{
"extends": [
"plugin:array-func/all"
]
}
The
array-func plugin is licensed under the MIT License.