openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
epa

eslint-plugin-anti-trojan-source

by Liran Tal
1.0.6 (see all)

ESLint plugin to detect and stop Trojan Source attacks

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8K

GitHub Stars

64

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

eslint-plugin-anti-trojan-source

ESLint plugin to detect and prevent Trojan Source attacks from entering your codebase

npm version license downloads build Known Vulnerabilities Responsible Disclosure Policy

About

ESLint plugin to detect and stop Trojan Source attacks from entering your codebase.

If you're unaware of what Trojan Source attacks are, or how unicode characters injected into a codebase could be used in malicious ways, refer to the README of the anti-trojan-source source code repository.

This ESLint plugin is based on the library and command-line tool anti-trojan-source.

Install

npm install --save-dev eslint-plugin-anti-trojan-source

Usage

Once you've installed this plugin, add it to your eslint configuration as follows.

This plugin exports a recommended configuration. To enable this configuration, extend it in the configuration for your project.

{
  "extends": ["eslint:recommended", "plugin:anti-trojan-source/recommended"]
}

Manual

First, you need to define it as a plugin:

Note: ESLint plugins can have their eslint-plugin prefix omitted when they are specified.

{
  "plugins": ["anti-trojan-source"]
}

Then, add an ESLint rule that halts if it finds a Trojan Source attack:

"rules": {
    "anti-trojan-source/no-bidi": "error"
}

Following is a complete example of configuration if you are defining ESLint configuration in your package.json file:

"eslintConfig": {
    "plugins": [
        "anti-trojan-source"
    ],
    "rules": {
        "anti-trojan-source/no-bidi": "error"
    }
}

Example output

The following is an example output when the plugin finds a Trojan Source attack in your codebase:

/Users/lirantal/projects/repos/@gigsboat/cli/index.js
  1:1  error  Detected potential trojan source attack with unicode bidi introduced in this comment: '‮ } ⁦if (isAdmin)⁩ ⁦ begin admins only '  anti-trojan-source/no-bidi
  1:1  error  Detected potential trojan source attack with unicode bidi introduced in this comment: ' end admin only ‮ { ⁦'                    anti-trojan-source/no-bidi

/Users/lirantal/projects/repos/@gigsboat/cli/lib/helper.js
  2:1  error  Detected potential trojan source attack with unicode bidi introduced in this code: '"user‮ ⁦// Check if admin⁩ ⁦"'  anti-trojan-source/no-bidi

Author

eslint-plugin-anti-trojan-source © Liran Tal, Released under the Apache-2.0 License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial