eslint-plugin-adonis

by AdonisCommunity
2.1.0 (see all)

Eslint plugin for AdonisJS applications and packages.

Documentation
Downloads/wk

6.1K

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

npm-image license-image synk-image


Eslint plugin AdonisJS

This repo contains the config for eslint used by the core packages of AdonisJS and recommended for AdonisJS applications as well.

Installation

You'll first need to install ESLint:

$ npm i eslint --save-dev

Next, install eslint-plugin-adonis:

$ npm install eslint-plugin-adonis --save-dev

Note: If you installed ESLint globally (using the -g flag) then you must also install eslint-plugin-adonis globally.

Usage

Add adonis to the plugins section of your .eslintrc configuration file. You can omit the eslint-plugin- prefix:

For core or community packages

adonis/typescriptPackage must be extended when creating packages for AdonisJS.

{
  "extends": [
    "plugin:adonis/typescriptPackage"
  ]
}

For applications

adonis/typescriptApp must be extended when creating AdonisJS application written in Typescript.

{
  "extends": [
    "plugin:adonis/typescriptApp"
  ]
}
Built with ❤︎ by Harminder Virk

