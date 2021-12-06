Eslint plugin AdonisJS

Eslint plugin for AdonisJS applications and packages.

This repo contains the config for eslint used by the core packages of AdonisJS and recommended for AdonisJS applications as well.

Installation

You'll first need to install ESLint:

$ npm i eslint --save-dev

Next, install eslint-plugin-adonis :

$ npm install eslint-plugin-adonis --save-dev

Note: If you installed ESLint globally (using the -g flag) then you must also install eslint-plugin-adonis globally.

Usage

Add adonis to the plugins section of your .eslintrc configuration file. You can omit the eslint-plugin- prefix:

For core or community packages

adonis/typescriptPackage must be extended when creating packages for AdonisJS.

{ "extends" : [ "plugin:adonis/typescriptPackage" ] }

For applications

adonis/typescriptApp must be extended when creating AdonisJS application written in Typescript.

{ "extends" : [ "plugin:adonis/typescriptApp" ] }