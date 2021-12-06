Eslint plugin for AdonisJS applications and packages.
This repo contains the config for eslint used by the core packages of AdonisJS and recommended for AdonisJS applications as well.
You'll first need to install ESLint:
$ npm i eslint --save-dev
Next, install
eslint-plugin-adonis:
$ npm install eslint-plugin-adonis --save-dev
Note: If you installed ESLint globally (using the
-gflag) then you must also install
eslint-plugin-adonisglobally.
Add
adonis to the plugins section of your
.eslintrc configuration file. You can omit the
eslint-plugin- prefix:
adonis/typescriptPackage must be extended when creating packages for AdonisJS.
{
"extends": [
"plugin:adonis/typescriptPackage"
]
}
adonis/typescriptApp must be extended when creating AdonisJS application written in Typescript.
{
"extends": [
"plugin:adonis/typescriptApp"
]
}