This plugin intends to support linting of ES2015+ (ES6+) import/export syntax, and prevent issues with misspelling of file paths and import names. All the goodness that the ES2015+ static module syntax intends to provide, marked up in your editor.

IF YOU ARE USING THIS WITH SUBLIME: see the bottom section for important info.

Rules

Static analysis

Ensure imports point to a file/module that can be resolved. ( no-unresolved )

) Ensure named imports correspond to a named export in the remote file. ( named )

) Ensure a default export is present, given a default import. ( default )

) Ensure imported namespaces contain dereferenced properties as they are dereferenced. ( namespace )

) Restrict which files can be imported in a given folder ( no-restricted-paths )

) Forbid import of modules using absolute paths ( no-absolute-path )

) Forbid require() calls with expressions ( no-dynamic-require )

calls with expressions ( ) Prevent importing the submodules of other modules ( no-internal-modules )

) Forbid webpack loader syntax in imports ( no-webpack-loader-syntax )

) Forbid a module from importing itself ( no-self-import )

) Forbid a module from importing a module with a dependency path back to itself ( no-cycle )

) Prevent unnecessary path segments in import and require statements ( no-useless-path-segments )

) Forbid importing modules from parent directories ( no-relative-parent-imports )

) Prevent importing packages through relative paths ( no-relative-packages )

Helpful warnings

Report any invalid exports, i.e. re-export of the same name ( export )

) Report use of exported name as identifier of default export ( no-named-as-default )

) Report use of exported name as property of default export ( no-named-as-default-member )

) Report imported names marked with @deprecated documentation tag ( no-deprecated )

documentation tag ( ) Forbid the use of extraneous packages ( no-extraneous-dependencies )

) Forbid the use of mutable exports with var or let . ( no-mutable-exports )

or . ( ) Report modules without exports, or exports without matching import in another module ( no-unused-modules )

Module systems

Report potentially ambiguous parse goal ( script vs. module ) ( unambiguous )

vs. ) ( ) Report CommonJS require calls and module.exports or exports.* . ( no-commonjs )

calls and or . ( ) Report AMD require and define calls. ( no-amd )

and calls. ( ) No Node.js builtin modules. ( no-nodejs-modules )

) Forbid imports with CommonJS exports ( no-import-module-exports )

Style guide

Ensure all imports appear before other statements ( first )

) Ensure all exports appear after other statements ( exports-last )

) Report repeated import of the same module in multiple places ( no-duplicates )

) Forbid namespace (a.k.a. "wildcard" * ) imports ( no-namespace )

) imports ( ) Ensure consistent use of file extension within the import path ( extensions )

) Enforce a convention in module import order ( order )

) Enforce a newline after import statements ( newline-after-import )

) Prefer a default export if module exports a single name ( prefer-default-export )

) Limit the maximum number of dependencies a module can have ( max-dependencies )

) Forbid unassigned imports ( no-unassigned-import )

) Forbid named default exports ( no-named-default )

) Forbid default exports ( no-default-export )

) Forbid named exports ( no-named-export )

) Forbid anonymous values as default exports ( no-anonymous-default-export )

) Prefer named exports to be grouped together in a single export declaration ( group-exports )

) Enforce a leading comment with the webpackChunkName for dynamic imports ( dynamic-import-chunkname )

Installation

npm install eslint-plugin-import -g

or if you manage ESLint as a dev dependency:

npm install eslint-plugin-import --save-dev

All rules are off by default. However, you may configure them manually in your .eslintrc.(yml|json|js) , or extend one of the canned configs:

extends: - eslint:recommended - plugin:import/recommended - plugin:import/errors - plugin:import/warnings plugins: - import rules: import/no-unresolved: [2, {commonjs: true , amd: true }] import/named: 2 import/namespace: 2 import/default: 2 import/export: 2

TypeScript

You may use the following shortcut or assemble your own config using the granular settings described below.

Make sure you have installed @typescript-eslint/parser which is used in the following configuration. Unfortunately NPM does not allow to list optional peer dependencies.

extends: - eslint:recommended - plugin:import/recommended - plugin:import/typescript

You will also need to install and configure the TypeScript resolver: eslint-import-resolver-typescript .

Resolvers

With the advent of module bundlers and the current state of modules and module syntax specs, it's not always obvious where import x from 'module' should look to find the file behind module .

Up through v0.10ish, this plugin has directly used substack's resolve plugin, which implements Node's import behavior. This works pretty well in most cases.

However, webpack allows a number of things in import module source strings that Node does not, such as loaders ( import 'file!./whatever' ) and a number of aliasing schemes, such as externals : mapping a module id to a global name at runtime (allowing some modules to be included more traditionally via script tags).

In the interest of supporting both of these, v0.11 introduces resolvers.

Currently Node and webpack resolution have been implemented, but the resolvers are just npm packages, so third party packages are supported (and encouraged!).

You can reference resolvers in several ways (in order of precedence):

as a conventional eslint-import-resolver name, like eslint-import-resolver-foo :

settings: import/resolver: foo

module .exports = { settings : { 'import/resolver' : { foo : { someConfig : value } } } }

with a full npm module name, like my-awesome-npm-module :

settings: import/resolver: 'my-awesome-npm-module'

module .exports = { settings : { 'import/resolver' : { 'my-awesome-npm-module' : { someConfig : value } } } }

with a filesystem path to resolver, defined in this example as a computed property name:

module .exports = { settings : { 'import/resolver' : { [path.resolve( '../../../my-resolver' )]: { someConfig : value } } } }

Relative paths will be resolved relative to the source's nearest package.json or the process's current working directory if no package.json is found.

If you are interesting in writing a resolver, see the spec for more details.

Settings

You may set the following settings in your .eslintrc :

A list of file extensions that will be parsed as modules and inspected for export s.

This defaults to ['.js'] , unless you are using the react shared config, in which case it is specified as ['.js', '.jsx'] .

"settings" : { "import/extensions" : [ ".js" , ".jsx" ] }

If you require more granular extension definitions, you can use:

"settings" : { "import/resolver" : { "node" : { "extensions" : [ ".js" , ".jsx" ] } } }

Note that this is different from (and likely a subset of) any import/resolver extensions settings, which may include .json , .coffee , etc. which will still factor into the no-unresolved rule.

Also, the following import/ignore patterns will overrule this list.

A list of regex strings that, if matched by a path, will not report the matching module if no export s are found. In practice, this means rules other than no-unresolved will not report on any import s with (absolute filesystem) paths matching this pattern.

no-unresolved has its own ignore setting.

settings: import/ignore: - \.coffee$ - \.(scss|less|css)$

An array of additional modules to consider as "core" modules--modules that should be considered resolved but have no path on the filesystem. Your resolver may already define some of these (for example, the Node resolver knows about fs and path ), so you need not redefine those.

For example, Electron exposes an electron module:

import 'electron'

that would otherwise be unresolved. To avoid this, you may provide electron as a core module:

settings: import/core-modules: [ electron ]

In Electron's specific case, there is a shared config named electron that specifies this for you.

Contribution of more such shared configs for other platforms are welcome!

An array of folders. Resolved modules only from those folders will be considered as "external". By default - ["node_modules"] . Makes sense if you have configured your path or webpack to handle your internal paths differently and want to consider modules from some folders, for example bower_components or jspm_modules , as "external".

This option is also useful in a monorepo setup: list here all directories that contain monorepo's packages and they will be treated as external ones no matter which resolver is used.

If you are using yarn PnP as your package manager, add the .yarn folder and all your installed dependencies will be considered as external , instead of internal .

Each item in this array is either a folder's name, its subpath, or its absolute prefix path:

jspm_modules will match any file or folder named jspm_modules or which has a direct or non-direct parent named jspm_modules , e.g. /home/me/project/jspm_modules or /home/me/project/jspm_modules/some-pkg/index.js .

packages/core will match any path that contains these two segments, for example /home/me/project/packages/core/src/utils.js .

/home/me/project/packages will only match files and directories inside this directory, and the directory itself.

Please note that incomplete names are not allowed here so components won't match bower_components and packages/ui won't match packages/ui-utils (but will match packages/ui/utils ).

A map from parsers to file extension arrays. If a file extension is matched, the dependency parser will require and use the map key as the parser instead of the configured ESLint parser. This is useful if you're inter-op-ing with TypeScript directly using webpack, for example:

settings: import/parsers: @typescript-eslint/parser: [ .ts, .tsx ]

In this case, @typescript-eslint/parser must be installed and require-able from the running eslint module's location (i.e., install it as a peer of ESLint).

This is currently only tested with @typescript-eslint/parser (and its predecessor, typescript-eslint-parser ) but should theoretically work with any moderately ESTree-compliant parser.

It's difficult to say how well various plugin features will be supported, too, depending on how far down the rabbit hole goes. Submit an issue if you find strange behavior beyond here, but steel your heart against the likely outcome of closing with wontfix .

See resolvers.

Settings for cache behavior. Memoization is used at various levels to avoid the copious amount of fs.statSync /module parse calls required to correctly report errors.

For normal eslint console runs, the cache lifetime is irrelevant, as we can strongly assume that files should not be changing during the lifetime of the linter process (and thus, the cache in memory)

For long-lasting processes, like eslint_d or eslint-loader , however, it's important that there be some notion of staleness.

If you never use eslint_d or eslint-loader , you may set the cache lifetime to Infinity and everything should be fine:

settings: import/cache: lifetime: ∞

Otherwise, set some integer, and cache entries will be evicted after that many seconds have elapsed:

settings: import/cache: lifetime: 5

A regex for packages should be treated as internal. Useful when you are utilizing a monorepo setup or developing a set of packages that depend on each other.

By default, any package referenced from import/external-module-folders will be considered as "external", including packages in a monorepo like yarn workspace or lerna environment. If you want to mark these packages as "internal" this will be useful.

For example, if your packages in a monorepo are all in @scope , you can configure import/internal-regex like this

settings: import/internal-regex: ^@scope/

SublimeLinter-eslint introduced a change to support .eslintignore files which altered the way file paths are passed to ESLint when linting during editing. This change sends a relative path instead of the absolute path to the file (as ESLint normally provides), which can make it impossible for this plugin to resolve dependencies on the filesystem.

This workaround should no longer be necessary with the release of ESLint 2.0, when .eslintignore will be updated to work more like a .gitignore , which should support proper ignoring of absolute paths via --stdin-filename .

In the meantime, see roadhump/SublimeLinter-eslint#58 for more details and discussion, but essentially, you may find you need to add the following SublimeLinter config to your Sublime project file:

{ "folders" : [ { "path" : "code" } ], "SublimeLinter" : { "linters" : { "eslint" : { "chdir" : "${project}/code" } } } }

Note that ${project}/code matches the code provided at folders[0].path .

The purpose of the chdir setting, in this case, is to set the working directory from which ESLint is executed to be the same as the directory on which SublimeLinter-eslint bases the relative path it provides.

See the SublimeLinter docs on chdir for more information, in case this does not work with your project.

If you are not using .eslintignore , or don't have a Sublime project file, you can also do the following via a .sublimelinterrc file in some ancestor directory of your code:

{ "linters" : { "eslint" : { "args" : [ "--stdin-filename" , "@" ] } } }

I also found that I needed to set rc_search_limit to null , which removes the file hierarchy search limit when looking up the directory tree for .sublimelinterrc :

In Package Settings / SublimeLinter / User Settings:

{ "user" : { "rc_search_limit" : null } }