A ESlint loader for webpack
eslint-loader has been deprecated. Please use
eslint-webpack-plugin.
npm install eslint-loader --save-dev
Note: You also need to install
eslint from npm, if you haven't already:
npm install eslint --save-dev
In your webpack configuration:
module.exports = {
// ...
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.js$/,
exclude: /node_modules/,
loader: 'eslint-loader',
options: {
// eslint options (if necessary)
},
},
],
},
// ...
};
When using with transpiling loaders (like
babel-loader), make sure they are in correct order (bottom to top). Otherwise files will be checked after being processed by
babel-loader:
module.exports = {
// ...
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.js$/,
exclude: /node_modules/,
use: ['babel-loader', 'eslint-loader'],
},
],
},
// ...
};
To be safe, you can use
enforce: 'pre' section to check source files, not modified by other loaders (like
babel-loader):
module.exports = {
// ...
module: {
rules: [
{
enforce: 'pre',
test: /\.js$/,
exclude: /node_modules/,
loader: 'eslint-loader',
},
{
test: /\.js$/,
exclude: /node_modules/,
loader: 'babel-loader',
},
],
},
// ...
};
You can pass eslint options using standard webpack loader options.
Note: That the config option you provide will be passed to the
CLIEngine. This is a different set of options than what you'd specify in
package.json or
.eslintrc. See the eslint docs for more detail.
cache
Boolean|String
false
This option will enable caching of the linting results into a file. This is particularly useful in reducing linting time when doing a full build.
This can either be a
boolean value or the cache directory path(ex:
'./.eslint-loader-cache').
If
cache: true is used, the cache is written to the
./node_modules/.cache/eslint-loader directory. This is the recommended usage.
module.exports = {
entry: '...',
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.js$/,
exclude: /node_modules/,
loader: 'eslint-loader',
options: {
cache: true,
},
},
],
},
};
eslintPath
String
eslint
Path to
eslint instance that will be used for linting. If the
eslintPath is a folder like a official eslint, or specify a
formatter option. Now you dont have to install
eslint.
module.exports = {
entry: '...',
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.js$/,
exclude: /node_modules/,
loader: 'eslint-loader',
options: {
eslintPath: path.join(__dirname, 'reusable-eslint'),
},
},
],
},
};
fix
Boolean
false
This option will enable ESLint autofix feature.
Be careful: this option will change source files.
module.exports = {
entry: '...',
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.js$/,
exclude: /node_modules/,
loader: 'eslint-loader',
options: {
fix: true,
},
},
],
},
};
formatter
String|Function
stylish
This option accepts a function that will have one argument: an array of eslint messages (object). The function must return the output as a string. You can use official eslint formatters.
module.exports = {
entry: '...',
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.js$/,
exclude: /node_modules/,
loader: 'eslint-loader',
options: {
// several examples !
// default value
formatter: 'stylish',
// community formatter
formatter: require('eslint-friendly-formatter'),
// custom formatter
formatter: function (results) {
// `results` format is available here
// http://eslint.org/docs/developer-guide/nodejs-api.html#executeonfiles()
// you should return a string
// DO NOT USE console.*() directly !
return 'OUTPUT';
},
},
},
],
},
};
By default the loader will auto adjust error reporting depending on eslint errors/warnings counts. You can still force this behavior by using
emitError or
emitWarning options:
emitError
Boolean
false
Will always return errors, if this option is set to
true.
module.exports = {
entry: '...',
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.js$/,
exclude: /node_modules/,
loader: 'eslint-loader',
options: {
emitError: true,
},
},
],
},
};
emitWarning
Boolean
false
Will always return warnings, if option is set to
true. If you're using hot module replacement, you may wish to enable this in development, or else updates will be skipped when there's an eslint error.
module.exports = {
entry: '...',
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.js$/,
exclude: /node_modules/,
loader: 'eslint-loader',
options: {
emitWarning: true,
},
},
],
},
};
failOnError
Boolean
false
Will cause the module build to fail if there are any errors, if option is set to
true.
module.exports = {
entry: '...',
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.js$/,
exclude: /node_modules/,
loader: 'eslint-loader',
options: {
failOnError: true,
},
},
],
},
};
failOnWarning
Boolean
false
Will cause the module build to fail if there are any warnings, if option is set to
true.
module.exports = {
entry: '...',
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.js$/,
exclude: /node_modules/,
loader: 'eslint-loader',
options: {
failOnWarning: true,
},
},
],
},
};
quiet
Boolean
false
Will process and report errors only and ignore warnings, if this option is set to
true.
module.exports = {
entry: '...',
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.js$/,
exclude: /node_modules/,
loader: 'eslint-loader',
options: {
quiet: true,
},
},
],
},
};
outputReport
Boolean|Object
false
Write the output of the errors to a file, for example a checkstyle xml file for use for reporting on Jenkins CI.
The
filePath is an absolute path or relative to the webpack config:
output.path. You can pass in a different
formatter for the output file, if none is passed in the default/configured formatter will be used.
module.exports = {
entry: '...',
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.js$/,
exclude: /node_modules/,
loader: 'eslint-loader',
options: {
outputReport: {
filePath: 'checkstyle.xml',
formatter: 'checkstyle',
},
},
},
],
},
};
NoEmitOnErrorsPlugin is now automatically enabled in webpack 4, when mode is either unset, or set to production. So even ESLint warnings will fail the build. No matter what error settings are used for
eslint-loader, except if
emitWarning enabled.
configFile or using
eslint -c path/.eslintrc
Bear in mind that when you define
configFile,
eslint doesn't automatically look for
.eslintrc files in the directory of the file to be linted. More information is available in official eslint documentation in section Using Configuration Files. See #129.