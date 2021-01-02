openbase logo
ej

eslint-json

by Sindre Sorhus
2.0.0 (see all)

JSON reporter for ESLint

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.4K

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

eslint-json Build Status

JSON reporter for ESLint

Makes it easy to use ESLint with other tools.

Install

$ npm install --save-dev eslint-json

Usage

ESLint CLI

$ eslint --format=node_modules/eslint-json file.js

grunt-eslint

grunt.initConfig({
    eslint: {
        options: {
            format: 'node_modules/eslint-json'
        },
        target: ['file.js']
    }
});

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-eslint');
grunt.registerTask('default', ['eslint']);

Example output

[
    {
        "filePath": "/Users/sindresorhus/dev/eslint-json/index.js",
        "messages":[
            {
                "ruleId": "no-warning-comments",
                "severity": 1,
                "message": "Unexpected 'todo' comment.",
                "line": 8,
                "column": 2,
                "nodeType": "Line",
                "source": "\t// TODO: fix this later"
            }
        ],
        "errorCount": 0,
        "warningCount": 1
    }
]

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus

