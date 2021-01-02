JSON reporter for ESLint

Makes it easy to use ESLint with other tools.

Install

$ npm install

Usage

ESLint CLI

$ eslint --format=node_modules/eslint-json file.js

grunt.initConfig({ eslint : { options : { format : 'node_modules/eslint-json' }, target : [ 'file.js' ] } }); grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-eslint' ); grunt.registerTask( 'default' , [ 'eslint' ]);

Example output

[ { "filePath" : "/Users/sindresorhus/dev/eslint-json/index.js" , "messages" :[ { "ruleId" : "no-warning-comments" , "severity" : 1 , "message" : "Unexpected 'todo' comment." , "line" : 8 , "column" : 2 , "nodeType" : "Line" , "source" : "\t// TODO: fix this later" } ], "errorCount" : 0 , "warningCount" : 1 } ]

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus