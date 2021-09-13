This plugin adds TypeScript support to
eslint-plugin-import.
This means you can:
import/
require files with extension
.ts/
.tsx!
paths defined in
tsconfig.json.
@types/* definitions over plain
.js.
After version 2.0.0,
.d.ts will take higher priority then normal
.js files on resolving
node_modules packages in favor of
@types/* definitions.
If you're facing some problems on rules
import/default or
import/named from eslint-plugin-import, do not post any issue here, because they are just working exactly as expected on our sides, take https://github.com/benmosher/eslint-plugin-import/issues/1525 as reference or post a new issue to eslint-plugin-import instead.
# npm
npm i -D eslint-plugin-import @typescript-eslint/parser eslint-import-resolver-typescript
# yarn
yarn add -D eslint-plugin-import @typescript-eslint/parser eslint-import-resolver-typescript
Add the following to your
.eslintrc config:
{
"plugins": ["import"],
"rules": {
// turn on errors for missing imports
"import/no-unresolved": "error"
},
"settings": {
"import/parsers": {
"@typescript-eslint/parser": [".ts", ".tsx"]
},
"import/resolver": {
"typescript": {
"alwaysTryTypes": true, // always try to resolve types under `<root>@types` directory even it doesn't contain any source code, like `@types/unist`
// Choose from one of the "project" configs below or omit to use <root>/tsconfig.json by default
// use <root>/path/to/folder/tsconfig.json
"project": "path/to/folder",
// Multiple tsconfigs (Useful for monorepos)
// use a glob pattern
"project": "packages/*/tsconfig.json",
// use an array
"project": [
"packages/module-a/tsconfig.json",
"packages/module-b/tsconfig.json"
],
// use an array of glob patterns
"project": [
"packages/*/tsconfig.json",
"other-packages/*/tsconfig.json"
]
}
}
}
}
yarn test passes without a failure.
yarn lint passes without conflicts.
yarn type-coverage.
We have GitHub Actions which will run the above commands on your PRs.
If either fails, we won't be able to merge your PR until it's fixed.
I use this plugin in my ESLint Kit library to set up aliases for eslint-plugin-import, since it doesn't work good with TS out of the box. The resolver does its work very well.