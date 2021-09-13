openbase logo
eir

eslint-import-resolver-typescript

by Alex Gorbatchev
2.5.0

This plugin adds TypeScript support to `eslint-plugin-import`.

Readme

eslint-import-resolver-typescript

GitHub Actions type-coverage npm GitHub Release

David Peer David David Dev

Conventional Commits JavaScript Style Guide Code Style: Prettier codechecks.io

This plugin adds TypeScript support to eslint-plugin-import.

This means you can:

  • import/require files with extension .ts/.tsx!
  • Use paths defined in tsconfig.json.
  • Prefer resolve @types/* definitions over plain .js.
  • Multiple tsconfigs support just like normal.

TOC

Notice

After version 2.0.0, .d.ts will take higher priority then normal .js files on resolving node_modules packages in favor of @types/* definitions.

If you're facing some problems on rules import/default or import/named from eslint-plugin-import, do not post any issue here, because they are just working exactly as expected on our sides, take https://github.com/benmosher/eslint-plugin-import/issues/1525 as reference or post a new issue to eslint-plugin-import instead.

Installation

# npm
npm i -D eslint-plugin-import @typescript-eslint/parser eslint-import-resolver-typescript

# yarn
yarn add -D eslint-plugin-import @typescript-eslint/parser eslint-import-resolver-typescript

Configuration

Add the following to your .eslintrc config:

{
  "plugins": ["import"],
  "rules": {
    // turn on errors for missing imports
    "import/no-unresolved": "error"
  },
  "settings": {
    "import/parsers": {
      "@typescript-eslint/parser": [".ts", ".tsx"]
    },
    "import/resolver": {
      "typescript": {
        "alwaysTryTypes": true, // always try to resolve types under `<root>@types` directory even it doesn't contain any source code, like `@types/unist`

        // Choose from one of the "project" configs below or omit to use <root>/tsconfig.json by default

        // use <root>/path/to/folder/tsconfig.json
        "project": "path/to/folder",

        // Multiple tsconfigs (Useful for monorepos)

        // use a glob pattern
        "project": "packages/*/tsconfig.json",

        // use an array
        "project": [
          "packages/module-a/tsconfig.json",
          "packages/module-b/tsconfig.json"
        ],

        // use an array of glob patterns
        "project": [
          "packages/*/tsconfig.json",
          "other-packages/*/tsconfig.json"
        ]
      }
    }
  }
}

Contributing

  • Make sure your change is covered by a test import.
  • Make sure that yarn test passes without a failure.
  • Make sure that yarn lint passes without conflicts.
  • Make sure your code changes match our type-coverage settings: yarn type-coverage.

We have GitHub Actions which will run the above commands on your PRs.

If either fails, we won't be able to merge your PR until it's fixed.

Evgeny Zakharov
Front-end developer (React.js)
2 months ago
I use this plugin in my ESLint Kit library to set up aliases for eslint-plugin-import, since it doesn't work good with TS out of the box. The resolver does its work very well.

0

