This plugin adds TypeScript support to eslint-plugin-import .

This means you can:

import / require files with extension .ts / .tsx !

/ files with extension / ! Use paths defined in tsconfig.json .

defined in . Prefer resolve @types/* definitions over plain .js .

definitions over plain . Multiple tsconfigs support just like normal.

TOC

Notice

After version 2.0.0, .d.ts will take higher priority then normal .js files on resolving node_modules packages in favor of @types/* definitions.

If you're facing some problems on rules import/default or import/named from eslint-plugin-import, do not post any issue here, because they are just working exactly as expected on our sides, take https://github.com/benmosher/eslint-plugin-import/issues/1525 as reference or post a new issue to eslint-plugin-import instead.

Installation

npm i -D eslint-plugin-import @typescript-eslint/parser eslint-import-resolver-typescript yarn add -D eslint-plugin-import @typescript-eslint/parser eslint-import-resolver-typescript

Configuration

Add the following to your .eslintrc config:

{ "plugins": ["import"], "rules": { // turn on errors for missing imports "import/no-unresolved": "error" }, "settings": { "import/parsers": { "@typescript-eslint/parser": [".ts", ".tsx"] }, "import/resolver": { "typescript": { "alwaysTryTypes": true, // always try to resolve types under `<root>@types` directory even it doesn't contain any source code, like `@types/unist` // Choose from one of the "project" configs below or omit to use <root>/tsconfig.json by default // use <root>/path/to/folder/tsconfig.json "project": "path/to/folder", // Multiple tsconfigs (Useful for monorepos) // use a glob pattern "project": "packages/*/tsconfig.json", // use an array "project": [ "packages/module-a/tsconfig.json", "packages/module-b/tsconfig.json" ], // use an array of glob patterns "project": [ "packages/*/tsconfig.json", "other-packages/*/tsconfig.json" ] } } } }

Contributing

Make sure your change is covered by a test import.

Make sure that yarn test passes without a failure.

passes without a failure. Make sure that yarn lint passes without conflicts.

passes without conflicts. Make sure your code changes match our type-coverage settings: yarn type-coverage .

We have GitHub Actions which will run the above commands on your PRs.

If either fails, we won't be able to merge your PR until it's fixed.