Babel Plugin Root Import ESLint resolver.
This is a fork of eslint-import-resolver-babel-root-import that works with latest version of Babel using
babel.config.js for configaration.
yarn add eslint-plugin-import eslint-import-resolver-root-import
Inside your
.eslintrc file, pass this resolver to
eslint-plugin-import:
"settings": {
"import/resolver": "root-import"
}
And see [babel-plugin-root-import] to know how to configure your prefix/suffix.
Configuration will be parsed down from
babel.config.js file.
This plugin accept all configurations that eslint-import-resolver-node accepts plus
rootPathSuffix and
rootPathPrefix.
Both
rootPathSuffix and
rootPathPrefix are fetched by default from your
babel.config.js, but if you prefer you can define these values inside
.eslintrc.
{
"extends": "airbnb",
"rules": {},
"settings": {
"import/resolver": {
"root-import": {
"rootPathPrefix": "~",
"rootPathSuffix": "src/js",
"extensions": [".js", ".android.js", ".ios.js"]
}
}
}
}
In this case we are using
.android.js and
.ios.js in our extensions so in React Native we can import files like:
import MyComponent from '~/components/MyComponent';
And it will resolve to
components/MyComponent/index.android.js or
components/MyComponent/index.ios.js;
MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.