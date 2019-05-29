Babel Plugin Root Import ESLint resolver

Babel Plugin Root Import ESLint resolver.

This is a fork of eslint-import-resolver-babel-root-import that works with latest version of Babel using babel.config.js for configaration.

Installation

yarn add eslint-plugin-import eslint-import-resolver-root-import

Usage

Inside your .eslintrc file, pass this resolver to eslint-plugin-import :

"settings" : { "import/resolver" : "root-import" }

And see [babel-plugin-root-import] to know how to configure your prefix/suffix.

Configuration will be parsed down from babel.config.js file.

Configuration

This plugin accept all configurations that eslint-import-resolver-node accepts plus rootPathSuffix and rootPathPrefix .

Both rootPathSuffix and rootPathPrefix are fetched by default from your babel.config.js , but if you prefer you can define these values inside .eslintrc .

Example

{ "extends" : "airbnb" , "rules" : {}, "settings" : { "import/resolver" : { "root-import" : { "rootPathPrefix" : "~" , "rootPathSuffix" : "src/js" , "extensions" : [ ".js" , ".android.js" , ".ios.js" ] } } } }

In this case we are using .android.js and .ios.js in our extensions so in React Native we can import files like:

import MyComponent from '~/components/MyComponent' ;

And it will resolve to components/MyComponent/index.android.js or components/MyComponent/index.ios.js ;

License

MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.