Babel Plugin Root Import ESLint resolver.

Readme

Babel Plugin Root Import ESLint resolver

npm

Babel Plugin Root Import ESLint resolver.

This is a fork of eslint-import-resolver-babel-root-import that works with latest version of Babel using babel.config.js for configaration.

Installation

yarn add eslint-plugin-import eslint-import-resolver-root-import

Usage

Inside your .eslintrc file, pass this resolver to eslint-plugin-import:

"settings": {
  "import/resolver": "root-import"
}

And see [babel-plugin-root-import] to know how to configure your prefix/suffix.

Configuration will be parsed down from babel.config.js file.

Configuration

This plugin accept all configurations that eslint-import-resolver-node accepts plus rootPathSuffix and rootPathPrefix.

Both rootPathSuffix and rootPathPrefix are fetched by default from your babel.config.js, but if you prefer you can define these values inside .eslintrc.

Example

{
  "extends": "airbnb",
  "rules": {},
  "settings": {
    "import/resolver": {
      "root-import": {
        "rootPathPrefix": "~",
        "rootPathSuffix": "src/js",
        "extensions": [".js", ".android.js", ".ios.js"]
      }
    }
  }
}

In this case we are using .android.js and .ios.js in our extensions so in React Native we can import files like:

import MyComponent from '~/components/MyComponent';

And it will resolve to components/MyComponent/index.android.js or components/MyComponent/index.ios.js;

License

MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.

