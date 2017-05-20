React Native module resolution plugin for
eslint-plugin-import.
Uses
eslint-import-resolver-node with a few modifications:
['.js', '.json', '.android.js', '.ios.js']
eslint-plugin-import#626)
npm install --save-dev eslint-import-resolver-reactnative
Configure ESLint to use this plugin.
// .eslintrc
settings:
import/resolver: reactnative
Use your project's name as part of the import path.
// package.json
{
"name": "cool-project"
}
import Button from 'cool-project/components/button';
// imports a file located at <PROJECT_ROOT>/components/button.js (or button.android.js or button.ios.js)
// ...
Notice that this plugin will resolve your project's name to your project's root folder.