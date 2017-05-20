React Native module resolution plugin for eslint-plugin-import .

Uses eslint-import-resolver-node with a few modifications:

Configures extensions for React Native ['.js', '.json', '.android.js', '.ios.js']

Helps resolve project name paths to the root ( eslint-plugin-import#626 )

Usage

npm install --save-dev eslint-import-resolver-reactnative

Configure ESLint to use this plugin.

settings : import/ resolver : reactnative

Use your project's name as part of the import path.

{ "name" : "cool-project" }

import Button from 'cool-project/components/button' ;

Notice that this plugin will resolve your project's name to your project's root folder.