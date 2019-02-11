openbase logo
eir

eslint-import-resolver-react-native

by Pontus Rulander
0.2.0 (see all)

eslint-plugin-import resolver for react-native that tries to resolve .ios.js and .android.js imports

Readme

eslint-import-resolver-react-native

eslint-plugin-import resolver for react-native that tries to resolve .ios.js and .android.js if import is not resolved, and also checks for @image extensions

Ex:

##Install

npm i eslint-import-resolver-react-native --save-dev

.eslintrc

{
  ...
  settings: {
    "import/resolver": "react-native"
  }
  ...
}

Options

platform: 'both' || 'ios' || 'android' || 'any'
default = 'both'

'both' - .ios and .android file needs to be present to resolve
'any' - .ios and/or .android file needs to be present to resolve
'ios' - only looks for .ios files
'android' - only looks for .android files

{
  ...
  settings: {
    "import/resolver": {
      "react-native": {platform: 'ios'}
    }
  }
  ...
}

