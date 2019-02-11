eslint-plugin-import resolver for react-native that tries to resolve .ios.js and .android.js if import is not resolved, and also checks for @image extensions

Ex:

##Install

npm i eslint- import -resolver-react- native --save-dev

{ ... settings: { "import/resolver" : "react-native" } ... }

Options

platform: 'both' || 'ios' || 'android' || 'any'

default = 'both'

'both' - .ios and .android file needs to be present to resolve

'any' - .ios and/or .android file needs to be present to resolve

'ios' - only looks for .ios files

'android' - only looks for .android files