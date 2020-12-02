About

Parcel import resolution plugin for eslint-plugin-import. This allows for eslint/import to work with parcel's module resolution.

Installation

npm install eslint- import -resolver-parcel -D

Usage

Add this to your eslint config:

settings: { 'import/resolver' : 'parcel' }

Current status

Relative paths ( import foo from '../foo.js' )

Relative paths ( ) Absolute paths ( import _ from 'lodash' )

Absolute paths ( ) Tilde paths ( import foo from '~/foo.js' )

Tilde paths ( ) Root paths* ( import foo from '/foo.js' )

Root paths* ( ) Aliasing (parcel docs)

Aliasing (parcel docs) Glob Paths (parcel docs)

*About Root Paths

Because root paths require knowledge of the entry points, you must pass in the folder where the entry points are located into the config:

settings: { 'import/resolver' : { parcel : { rootDir : 'src' } } }

If not specified, it will assume process.cwd() (where eslint is called from, probably where the package.json is located).

Extensions

If you want to automatically add extra extensions to resolve to, e.g., test-file resolves to test-file.ts , just pass in an array to the extensions key of the config.

settings: { 'import/resolver' : { parcel : { extensions : [ '.ts' ] } } }