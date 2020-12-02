Parcel import resolution plugin for eslint-plugin-import. This allows for eslint/import to work with parcel's module resolution.
npm install eslint-import-resolver-parcel -D
Add this to your eslint config:
settings: {
'import/resolver': 'parcel'
}
import foo from '../foo.js')
import _ from 'lodash')
import foo from '~/foo.js')
import foo from '/foo.js')
Because root paths require knowledge of the entry points, you must pass in the folder where the entry points are located into the config:
settings: {
'import/resolver': {
parcel: {
rootDir: 'src' // wherever your entrypoints are located
}
}
}
If not specified, it will assume
process.cwd() (where
eslint is called from, probably where the
package.json is located).
If you want to automatically add extra extensions to resolve to, e.g.,
test-file resolves to
test-file.ts, just pass in an array to the
extensions key of the config.
settings: {
'import/resolver': {
parcel: {
extensions: ['.ts'] // whatever extra extensions you want to look for
}
}
}
Current default extensions are
.js and
.jsx.