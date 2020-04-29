Nodejs and nuxtjs(v2.x) default behavior import resolution plugin for eslint-plugin-import.

Installation

Install ESLint either locally or globally.

$ npm install eslint --save-dev

If you installed ESLint globally, you have to install eslint-import-resolver-nuxt globally too. Otherwise, install it locally.

$ npm install eslint-import-resolver-nuxt --save-dev

Configuration

Default Node-style module resolution plugin for eslint-plugin-import.

Published separately to allow pegging to a specific version in case of breaking changes.

Config is passed directly through to resolve as options:

settings: import/resolver: nuxt: rootDir: nuxt nuxtSrcDir: nuxt extensions: - .js - .jsx - .json - .vue - .mjs - .es6 - .coffee paths: - /usr/local/share/global_modules moduleDirectory: - node_modules - bower_components - project/src

or to use the default options: