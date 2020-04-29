openbase logo
eir

eslint-import-resolver-nuxt

by Eacan
1.0.1 (see all)

Nodejs and nuxtjs default behavior import resolution plugin for eslint-plugin-import.

Overview

5.9K

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

eslint-import-resolver-nuxt

Nodejs and nuxtjs(v2.x) default behavior import resolution plugin for eslint-plugin-import.

Installation

Install ESLint either locally or globally.

$ npm install eslint --save-dev

If you installed ESLint globally, you have to install eslint-import-resolver-nuxt globally too. Otherwise, install it locally.

$ npm install eslint-import-resolver-nuxt --save-dev

Configuration

Default Node-style module resolution plugin for eslint-plugin-import.

Published separately to allow pegging to a specific version in case of breaking changes.

Config is passed directly through to resolve as options:

settings:
  import/resolver:
    nuxt:
      # The path of project root
      # Useful if your project is part of a monorepo with multiple packages
      # if unset, default is process.cwd()
      rootDir: nuxt

      # The path of nuxt resource directory to relative rootDir
      # if unset, default is ''
      nuxtSrcDir: nuxt

      extensions:
        # if unset, default - '.mjs', '.js', '.json' and '.vue', but they must be re-added explicitly if set
        - .js
        - .jsx
        - .json
        - .vue
        - .mjs
        - .es6
        - .coffee

      paths:
        # an array of absolute paths which will also be searched
        # think NODE_PATH
        - /usr/local/share/global_modules

      # this is technically for identifying `node_modules` alternate names
      moduleDirectory:

        - node_modules # defaults to 'node_modules', but...
        - bower_components

        - project/src  # can add a path segment here that will act like
                       # a source root, for in-project aliasing (i.e.
                       # `import MyStore from 'stores/my-store'`)

or to use the default options:

settings:
  import/resolver: nuxt

