Nodejs and nuxtjs(v2.x) default behavior import resolution plugin for eslint-plugin-import.
Install ESLint either locally or globally.
$ npm install eslint --save-dev
If you installed ESLint globally, you have to install eslint-import-resolver-nuxt globally too. Otherwise, install it locally.
$ npm install eslint-import-resolver-nuxt --save-dev
Default Node-style module resolution plugin for eslint-plugin-import.
Published separately to allow pegging to a specific version in case of breaking changes.
Config is passed directly through to resolve as options:
settings:
import/resolver:
nuxt:
# The path of project root
# Useful if your project is part of a monorepo with multiple packages
# if unset, default is process.cwd()
rootDir: nuxt
# The path of nuxt resource directory to relative rootDir
# if unset, default is ''
nuxtSrcDir: nuxt
extensions:
# if unset, default - '.mjs', '.js', '.json' and '.vue', but they must be re-added explicitly if set
- .js
- .jsx
- .json
- .vue
- .mjs
- .es6
- .coffee
paths:
# an array of absolute paths which will also be searched
# think NODE_PATH
- /usr/local/share/global_modules
# this is technically for identifying `node_modules` alternate names
moduleDirectory:
- node_modules # defaults to 'node_modules', but...
- bower_components
- project/src # can add a path segment here that will act like
# a source root, for in-project aliasing (i.e.
# `import MyStore from 'stores/my-store'`)
or to use the default options:
settings:
import/resolver: nuxt