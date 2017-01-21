Meteor module resolution plugin for eslint-plugin-import .

Installation

npm install --save-dev eslint eslint-plugin- import eslint- import -resolver-meteor

Config is passed directly through to resolve as options:

In your .eslintrc.yml :

settings: import/resolver: meteor: extensions: - .js - .jsx - .es6 - .coffee paths: - /usr/local/share/global_modules moduleDirectory: - node_modules - bower_components - project/src

or to use the default options:

settings: import/resolver: meteor

Motivations

The resolver handles Meteor specific resolutions:

Resolve / imports

The parent directory of the project's .meteor folder is used as the root for any / paths.

Example:

import bar from '/imports/bar'

will import from PROJECT_ROOT/imports/bar .

Ensure client and server files are imported correctly

Files in a client folder should only be able to imported into other files in client folders. Likewise, files in a server folder should only be able to be imported into other server folders. This resolver checks for these cases and will not resolve files that don't follow these rules.

See the test/paths.js file for tests that show these rules.

Resolve meteor package imports

The resolver also resolves import foo from 'meteor/foo:bar , however this part of the resolver does not work perfectly.

Meteor packages (ie import foo from 'meteor/foo:bar' ) do not have a reliable way to access the main export of a package, and in fact some packages do not even have a main module file but rather rely on the Meteor build system to generate an importable symbol. This happens in the case of api.export('Foo') rather than using the newer api.mainModule('index.js') .

The strategy for resolving a Meteor import is as follows:

If the package is a Meteor internal package (ie import {Meteor} from 'meteor/meteor' ) check that the package exists in .meteor/versions so that users don't have to import all internal packages such as Mongo and Meteor directly. If it is a user created package (ie import {SimpleSchema} from 'meteor/aldeed:simple-schema' ) check that the package exists in .meteor/packages . For user created packages we enforce that if you want to import from 'meteor/foo:bar' a file you must meteor add foo:bar

This strategy is imperfect, however it is the best we can do. It leads to the following false positives:

If you're linting inside of a Meteor package, that package will only have access to the packages that it imports in it's package.js file. You will get false positives for packages that are required by the project but not by the package.

Even given these limitations, this resolver should still help significantly to lint Meteor projects.