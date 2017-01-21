Meteor module resolution plugin for
eslint-plugin-import.
npm install --save-dev eslint eslint-plugin-import eslint-import-resolver-meteor
Config is passed directly through to
resolve as options:
In your
.eslintrc.yml:
settings:
import/resolver:
meteor:
extensions:
# if unset, default is just '.js', but it must be re-added explicitly if set
- .js
- .jsx
- .es6
- .coffee
paths:
# an array of absolute paths which will also be searched
# think NODE_PATH
- /usr/local/share/global_modules
# this is technically for identifying `node_modules` alternate names
moduleDirectory:
- node_modules # defaults to 'node_modules', but...
- bower_components
- project/src # can add a path segment here that will act like
# a source root, for in-project aliasing (i.e.
# `import MyStore from 'stores/my-store'`)
or to use the default options:
settings:
import/resolver: meteor
The resolver handles Meteor specific resolutions:
/ imports
The parent directory of the project's
.meteor folder is used as the root for any
/ paths.
Example:
// foo.js
import bar from '/imports/bar'
will import from
PROJECT_ROOT/imports/bar.
Files in a
client folder should only be able to imported into other files in
client folders. Likewise, files in a
server folder should only be able to be imported into other
server folders. This resolver checks for these cases and will not resolve files that don't follow these rules.
See the
test/paths.js file for tests that show these rules.
The resolver also resolves
import foo from 'meteor/foo:bar, however this part of the resolver does not work perfectly.
Meteor packages (ie
import foo from 'meteor/foo:bar') do not have a reliable way to access
the main export of a package, and in fact some packages do not even have a main module file but
rather rely on the Meteor build system to generate an importable symbol. This happens in the case of
api.export('Foo') rather than using the newer
api.mainModule('index.js').
The strategy for resolving a Meteor import is as follows:
import {Meteor} from 'meteor/meteor') check that the package exists in
.meteor/versions so that users don't have to import all internal packages such as Mongo and Meteor directly.
import {SimpleSchema} from 'meteor/aldeed:simple-schema') check that the package exists in
.meteor/packages. For user created packages we enforce that if you want to
import from 'meteor/foo:bar' a file you must
meteor add foo:bar
This strategy is imperfect, however it is the best we can do. It leads to the following false positives:
package.js file. You will get false positives for packages that are required by the project but not by the package.
Even given these limitations, this resolver should still help significantly to lint Meteor projects.