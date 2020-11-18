This resolver can be used together with
eslint-plugin-import package to help it find modules in your Lerna-based monorepo.
In general you might not even need this, since Lerna symlinks your monorepo packages into your node_modules directory where the resolver can pick it up using the standard Node.js resolution mechanism. You probably will need this if:
This will cause your src/packages directory to not have node_modules folder, thus causing the plugin to be unable to find your other packages using the standard built-in Node.js module resolution mechanism. That's where this resolver will help you.
This plugin will look in your packages directory and generate a list of all the package names (as defined in their package.json files) that the monorepo contains. Then, when the import plugin tries to resolve any of those names it will be able to help the import plugin to locate the package.
This resolver accepts only one configuration option:
packages (string or array of strings, required) which must be an absolute path to Lerna's packages directory or an array of such absolute paths.
// .eslintrc.js
const path = require('path')
module.exports = {
settings: {
'import/resolver': {
'eslint-import-resolver-lerna': {
packages: path.resolve(__dirname, 'src/packages')
}
}
}
}
See the LICENSE file for information.