This resolver can be used together with eslint-plugin-import package to help it find modules in your Lerna-based monorepo.

When you might need this

In general you might not even need this, since Lerna symlinks your monorepo packages into your node_modules directory where the resolver can pick it up using the standard Node.js resolution mechanism. You probably will need this if:

You compile your project with Babel, Flow, TypeScript or any other compilation pipeline

You compile your packages directory into a completely different directory, ie. from src/packages into dist/packages

You configure Lerna to do link your packages together in the dist/packages directory

This will cause your src/packages directory to not have node_modules folder, thus causing the plugin to be unable to find your other packages using the standard built-in Node.js module resolution mechanism. That's where this resolver will help you.

What this does

This plugin will look in your packages directory and generate a list of all the package names (as defined in their package.json files) that the monorepo contains. Then, when the import plugin tries to resolve any of those names it will be able to help the import plugin to locate the package.

Usage

This resolver accepts only one configuration option: packages (string or array of strings, required) which must be an absolute path to Lerna's packages directory or an array of such absolute paths.

const path = require ( 'path' ) module .exports = { settings : { 'import/resolver' : { 'eslint-import-resolver-lerna' : { packages : path.resolve(__dirname, 'src/packages' ) } } } }

LICENSE

See the LICENSE file for information.