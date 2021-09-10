"I like my
testutils where I can see 'em" 🕵🏽♀️
If you're using jest and you have installed custom name mappings in your config via the
moduleNameMapper config and you're using the wonderful eslint-plugin-import you might get yelled at by eslint:
(I oftentimes create an alias for the helpers I use for testing)
yarn add eslint-import-resolver-jest -D
or
npm i eslint-import-resolver-jest -D
If you are using the
package.json config option from jest everything should just work™.
If you are using a separate config file for jest using the
--config option you have to point this plugin to it, too (in your .eslintrc):
"settings": {
"import/resolver": {
"jest": {
"jestConfigFile": "./jest.conf.json"
}
}
}
That's it!
If you want to ensure that this resolver only applies to your test files, you can use ESLint's
overrides configuration option:
"overrides": [
{
"files": ["**/__tests__/**/*.js"],
"settings": {
"import/resolver": {
"jest": {
"jestConfigFile": "./jest.conf.json"
}
}
}
}
]
It will only resolve the modules in your test files that you specified via
testRegex or
testMatch in your jest config.
Create issues in this repo or get active yourself:
yarn test # npm test works, too
MIT