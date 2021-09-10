"I like my testutils where I can see 'em" 🕵🏽‍♀️

If you're using jest and you have installed custom name mappings in your config via the moduleNameMapper config and you're using the wonderful eslint-plugin-import you might get yelled at by eslint:

(I oftentimes create an alias for the helpers I use for testing)

Let's fix this!

yarn add eslint-import-resolver-jest -D

or

npm i eslint-import-resolver-jest -D

If you are using the package.json config option from jest everything should just work™.

If you are using a separate config file for jest using the --config option you have to point this plugin to it, too (in your .eslintrc):

"settings" : { "import/resolver" : { "jest" : { "jestConfigFile" : "./jest.conf.json" } } }

That's it!

If you want to ensure that this resolver only applies to your test files, you can use ESLint's overrides configuration option:

"overrides" : [ { "files" : [ "**/__tests__/**/*.js" ], "settings" : { "import/resolver" : { "jest" : { "jestConfigFile" : "./jest.conf.json" } } } } ]

Note

It will only resolve the modules in your test files that you specified via testRegex or testMatch in your jest config.

